ສົບຂອງມື້ລາງ ທ່ານບອບ ໂດລ ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ ສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ຈະດອຍໄວ້ທີ່ລັດຖະສະພາ

ສົບຂອງທ່ານ ບັອບ ໂດລ ຈະດອຍໄວ້ຢູ່ໃນລັດຖະສະພາ ສະຫະລັດ ໃນວັນພະຫັດຈະ

ມາເຖິງນີ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳສະພາໃຫ້ກຽດແກ່ອະດີດສະມາຊິກ ພັກຣີພັບບລິກກັນ

ຜູ້ສະໝັກເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ແລະ ນັກລົບເກົ່າ ສົງຄາມໂລກຄັ້ງທີສອງ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບໃຊ້

ສະພາເປັນເວລາ 36 ປີ ອີງຕາມ ລາຍງານອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ (AP)

ທ່ານ ໂດລ ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດໃນວັນອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາດ້ວຍອາຍຸ 98 ປີ. ທ່ານເປັນ ຜູ້ນຳຄົນນຶ່ງ

ທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກກັນສຳລັບການເວົ້າໃສ່ທີ່ເຈັບປວດ, ເຊິ່ງມັກຈະໂມໂຫຂຶ້ນເອງ ແລະ ກໍຈະບໍ່ລັງເລ

ໃຈທີ່ຂຶ້ນໃສ່ຄົນອື່ນເຊັ່ນກັນ. ທ່ານໄດ້ມີສ່ວນໃນການກຳນົດນະໂຍບາຍພາສີ ແລະ ການ

ຕ່າງປະເທດ ແລະ ໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກຢ່າງຈິງຈັງເພື່ອຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອຄົນພິການ, ປ້ອງກັນພິເສດຕໍ່

ການຈຳແນກໃນການຈ້າງງານ, ການສຶກສາ ແລະ ການບໍລິການສາທາລະນະໃນກົດໝາຍ

ຄົນອາເມຣິກັນພິການ.

ລັດຖະສະພາສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ພິຈາລະນາວ່າເປັນບ່ອນເໝາະສົມທີ່ສຸດສຳລັບປະເທດຊາດ

ທີ່ໄວ້ອາໄລໃຫ້ແກ່ປະຊາຊົນຜູ້ໂດດເດັ່ນທີ່ສຸດ ໂດຍການນຳເອົາສົບວາງໄວ້ໃນລັດ. ທ່ານ

ໂດລ ມາຈາກລັດອາແກນຊໍ ໄດ້ຊະນະການສະເໜີຈາກພັກຣີພັບບລິກັນ ໃນປີ 1996 ແຕ່

ໄດ້ຜ່າຍແພ້ ເວລາທີ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ບິລ ຄລິນຕັນ ໄດ້ຊະນະການດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງສະໄໝ

ທີສອງ. ທ່ານຍັງໄດ້ເປັນຜູ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນເອົາຕຳແໜ່ງຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ພັກຣີພັບບລິກັນ

ປີ 1976 ໂດຍຜ່າຍແພ້ໃຫ້ແກ່ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ເຈຣາລ ຝອດ (Gerald Ford.)

ຕະຫຼອດອາຊີບການເມືອງຂອງທ່ານ ທ່ານໄດ້ຖືບບາດແຜຂອງສົງຄາມ. ຈູ່ໂຈມຕຳແໜ່ງຂອງ ເຢຍຣະມັນ ຢູ່ທາງພາກເໜືອຂອງ ອິຕາລີ ໃນປີ 1945, ທ່ານ ໂດລ ໄດ້ຖືກສະເກັດລະເບີດ ທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ກະດູສັນຫຼັງຂອງຂໍ້ແຕກ ແລະ ເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານເປັນອຳມະພາດຢູ່ແຂນ ແລະ ຂາ. ຜູ້ນຳໜ່ວຍທະຫານບົກໄວໜຸ່ມຄົນດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ໃຊ້ເວລາສາມປີໃນການປິ່ນປົວຢູ່ ໂຮງໝໍ ແລະ ບໍ່ເຄີຍໄດ້ໃຊ້ມືຂວາຂອງລາວອີກເລີຍ.

Body of Late Senator Bob Dole to Lie in State at Capitol

Senator Bob Dole's body will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday as congressional leaders honor the former Republican presidential candidate and World War II veteran who served in Congress for 36 years.

Dole died Sunday at the age of 98. He was a leader known for his caustic wit, which he often turned on himself but didn't hesitate to turn on others, too. He shaped tax and foreign policy and worked vigorously to help the disabled, enshrining protections against discrimination in employment, education and public services in the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The U.S. Capitol has been considered the most suitable place for the nation to pay final tribute to its most eminent citizens by having their remains lie in state.

Dole, from Kansas, won the Republican nomination in 1996 but was defeated when President Bill Clinton won a second term. He was also 1976 GOP vice presidential candidate on the losing ticket with President Gerald Ford.

Throughout his political career, he carried the mark of war. Charging a German position in northern Italy in 1945, Dole was hit by a shell fragment that crushed two vertebrae and paralyzed his arms and legs. The young Army platoon leader spent three years recovering in a hospital and never regained use of his right hand.