ເພື່ອ​ຮັດແໜ້ນ​ຄວາມ​ຈົງ​ຮັກ​ພັກ​ດີຕໍ່ກັນແລະ​ກັນ​ໃນ​ປີ 1941, ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້ກໍ່ຕັ້ງ ​ຂະ​ບວນເອກະລາດສະໄໝ​ຫົວ​ເມືອງ​ຂຶ້ນຂອງ ມຽນມາ ເຊິ່ງດັ່ງກັບ ສາມສິບ​ສະຫາຍ ໄດ້ພາກັນ​ດື່​ມເລືອດໃນ​ໂອ​ເງິນທີ່​ເຕັມ​ໄປ​ດ້ວຍ​ເລືອດ​ຂອງສະມາ ຊິກ​ແຕ່​ລະຄົນ.

​ເຫດ​ການ​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມຈົງຮັກພັກດີໃຫຍ່ຫຼວງດັ່ງກ່າວ, ເຊິ່ງຖືກ​ຢືມ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ຮິດ​ຄອງ​ປະ​ເພ​ນີ​ເກົ່າ​ແກ່​ມາ​ຫລາ​ຍ​ຮ້ອຍ​ປີນັ້ນ, ມີການກ່າວວ່າໄດ້ເປັນແຮງບັນດານ ໃຈໃຫ້ແກ່ທະຫານບ້ານທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜູນ ​ລັດຖະບານທະ​ຫານ​ໃນ​ເມືອງ​ມັນ​ດາ​ເລ: ທີ່ຊື່ວ່າ ທະ​ເວ ທັອກ (Thway Thauk) ຫລື​ ເລືອດຂອງ​ສະ​ຫາຍ.

ການຂົ່ມຂູ່ຕ່າງໆຕໍ່ສາທາລະນະ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນຮຸນແຮງທີ່ສຸດທີ່ຖືກລຶບອອກຈາກ ສື່ສັງຄົມນັ້ນ, ແມ່ນໄດ້ຊໍ້າເຕີມສະພາບແວດລ້ອມທີ່ເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍບັນຫາຢູ່ແລ້ວ.

ນັກ​ຂ່າ​ວ​ອິ​ດ​ສະ​ລະທີ່​ອາໄສຢູ່ນອກປະເທດ ​ທ່ານ​ອອງ ແນງ ໂຊ ໄດ້​ຂຽນຂໍ້​ຄວ​າມ​ມາ​ຫາ ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ວ່າ “​ມັນ​ອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍຫຼາຍສຳລັບ​ບັນ​ດາ​ໝູ່ເພື່ອນຂອງ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຍັງຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ ຫ​ລືຜູ້​ທີ່​ຢູ່ນອກ​ປະ​ເທດ ແຕ່​ຄອບ​ຄົວຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ແມ່ນຍັງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ.”

​ໃນ​ທ້າຍ​ເດືອນ​ເມ​ສາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ຂໍ້ຄວາມຈາກ​ຜູ້​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນລັດຖະບານທ​ະ​ຫານ​ທີ່ເອົາລົງໃນແອັບພລີເຄຊັ້ນ Telegram ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ເລືອດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ສະ​ຫາຍ​ໄດ້​ໄຂ “ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ການ​ສີ​ແດງ” ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ ພັກ​ສັນນິບາດແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ເພື່ອ​ປະຊາທິປະໄຕ NLD ແລະ​ພວກ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນເຂົາ ເຈົ້າ. ລັດຖະບານທະ​ຫານ​ທີ່​ຂັບ​ໄລ່ພັກ NLD ຊຶ່ງຖືກ​ນຳ​ພາ​ໂດຍ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ພົນ​ລະ​ເຮືອນກ່ອນ​ການກໍ່ລັດ​ຖະ​ປະ​ຫານ ແລະ​ ຈັບບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ອະ​ວຸ​ໂສຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າເຂົ້າ​ຄຸກ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ທ່າ​ນາງ ອອງ ຊານ ຊູ ຈີ.

To cement their loyalty to one another in 1941, the founders of Myanmar's colonial-era independence movement — known as the Thirty Comrades — drank from a silver bowl filled with each member's blood.



The dramatic show of allegiance, borrowed from a centuries-old cultural tradition, is said to have inspired the name of a pro-junta militia in the city of Mandalay: the Thway Thauk, or Blood Comrades.



In threats shared by its supporters on Telegram and other platforms, the militia has warned it will kill journalists — and their families — over coverage deemed critical of the military.



The public threats — the most violent of which are removed from social media — add to an already fraught environment.



"It is really dangerous for my friends who are still inside of the country or also for those who are outside of the country but their family members remain inside," exiled freelance journalist Aung Naing Soe wrote in a message to VOA.



In late April, posts from pro-military Telegram accounts said the Blood Comrades were launching "Operation Red" against members of the National League for Democracy, or NLD party, and its supporters. The junta ousted the NLD, which headed the civilian government before the coup, and jailed its senior leaders, including Aung San Suu Kyi.