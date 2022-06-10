ເພື່ອຮັດແໜ້ນຄວາມຈົງຮັກພັກດີຕໍ່ກັນແລະກັນໃນປີ 1941, ບັນດາຜູ້ກໍ່ຕັ້ງ ຂະບວນເອກະລາດສະໄໝຫົວເມືອງຂຶ້ນຂອງ ມຽນມາ ເຊິ່ງດັ່ງກັບ ສາມສິບສະຫາຍ ໄດ້ພາກັນດື່ມເລືອດໃນໂອເງິນທີ່ເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍເລືອດຂອງສະມາ ຊິກແຕ່ລະຄົນ.
ເຫດການສະແດງຄວາມຈົງຮັກພັກດີໃຫຍ່ຫຼວງດັ່ງກ່າວ, ເຊິ່ງຖືກຢືມມາຈາກຮິດຄອງປະເພນີເກົ່າແກ່ມາຫລາຍຮ້ອຍປີນັ້ນ, ມີການກ່າວວ່າໄດ້ເປັນແຮງບັນດານ ໃຈໃຫ້ແກ່ທະຫານບ້ານທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜູນ ລັດຖະບານທະຫານໃນເມືອງມັນດາເລ: ທີ່ຊື່ວ່າ ທະເວ ທັອກ (Thway Thauk) ຫລື ເລືອດຂອງສະຫາຍ.
ການຂົ່ມຂູ່ຕ່າງໆຕໍ່ສາທາລະນະ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນຮຸນແຮງທີ່ສຸດທີ່ຖືກລຶບອອກຈາກ ສື່ສັງຄົມນັ້ນ, ແມ່ນໄດ້ຊໍ້າເຕີມສະພາບແວດລ້ອມທີ່ເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍບັນຫາຢູ່ແລ້ວ.
ນັກຂ່າວອິດສະລະທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ນອກປະເທດ ທ່ານອອງ ແນງ ໂຊ ໄດ້ຂຽນຂໍ້ຄວາມມາຫາ ວີໂອເອ ວ່າ “ມັນອັນຕະລາຍຫຼາຍສຳລັບບັນດາໝູ່ເພື່ອນຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຜູ້ທີ່ຍັງຢູ່ໃນປະເທດ ຫລືຜູ້ທີ່ຢູ່ນອກປະເທດ ແຕ່ຄອບຄົວຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າແມ່ນຍັງຢູ່ໃນປະເທດ.”
ໃນທ້າຍເດືອນເມສາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ຂໍ້ຄວາມຈາກຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນລັດຖະບານທະຫານທີ່ເອົາລົງໃນແອັບພລີເຄຊັ້ນ Telegram ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ເລືອດຂອງພວກສະຫາຍໄດ້ໄຂ “ການປະຕິບັດການສີແດງ” ຕໍ່ບັນດສະມາຊິກ ພັກສັນນິບາດແຫ່ງຊາດເພື່ອປະຊາທິປະໄຕ NLD ແລະພວກສະໜັບສະໜູນເຂົາ ເຈົ້າ. ລັດຖະບານທະຫານທີ່ຂັບໄລ່ພັກ NLD ຊຶ່ງຖືກນຳພາໂດຍລັດຖະບານພົນລະເຮືອນກ່ອນການກໍ່ລັດຖະປະຫານ ແລະ ຈັບບັນດາຜູ້ນຳອະວຸໂສຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າເຂົ້າຄຸກ ຮວມທັງທ່ານາງ ອອງ ຊານ ຊູ ຈີ.
To cement their loyalty to one another in 1941, the founders of Myanmar's colonial-era independence movement — known as the Thirty Comrades — drank from a silver bowl filled with each member's blood.
The dramatic show of allegiance, borrowed from a centuries-old cultural tradition, is said to have inspired the name of a pro-junta militia in the city of Mandalay: the Thway Thauk, or Blood Comrades.
In threats shared by its supporters on Telegram and other platforms, the militia has warned it will kill journalists — and their families — over coverage deemed critical of the military.
The public threats — the most violent of which are removed from social media — add to an already fraught environment.
"It is really dangerous for my friends who are still inside of the country or also for those who are outside of the country but their family members remain inside," exiled freelance journalist Aung Naing Soe wrote in a message to VOA.
In late April, posts from pro-military Telegram accounts said the Blood Comrades were launching "Operation Red" against members of the National League for Democracy, or NLD party, and its supporters. The junta ousted the NLD, which headed the civilian government before the coup, and jailed its senior leaders, including Aung San Suu Kyi.