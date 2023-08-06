ທ່ານບລິງເກັນ ຊີ້ໃສ່ຣັດເຊຍ ແຕ່ພຽງປະເທດດຽວ ສຳລັບການຮຸກຮານຕໍ່ການສະໜອງອາຫານແກ່ໂລກ

ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານແອນໂທນີ ບລິງເກັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕຳໜິ ຣັດເຊຍ ໃນວັນພະຫັດຜ່ານມາ ຢູ່ທີ່ກອງປະຊຸມສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງຂອງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ວ່າການບຸກລຸກ ຢູເຄຣນຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍໄດ້ສົ່ງຜົນຕໍ່ສະ​ພາບ​ອຶດ​ຫິວຂອງຊາວໂລກ. ຊິນດີ ເຊນ ນັກຂ່າວ ອະວຸໂສດ້ານການທູດຂອງວີໂອເອ ມີລາຍງານເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງ ໄຊຈະເລີນສຸກ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ແນເປົ້າໝາຍການໂຈມຕີໃສ່ທ່າເຮືອແລະສະຖານທີ່ເກັບຮັກສາພືດປະເພດເມັດແຫ່ງຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ສຳຄັນຍິ່ງສຳລັບການຂົນສົ່ງທາງເຮືອຈາກຢູເຄຣນ.

ການໂຈມຕີທັງຫຼາຍ ມີຂຶ້ນຫຼັງຈາກມົສກູ ໄດ້ຖອນຕົວອອກຈາກ “ຂໍ້ລິເລີ້ມດ້ານອາຫານປະເພດເມັດໃນທະເລທຳ” ເມື່ອເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້, ຊຶ່ງຂໍ້ຕົກລົງນີ້ ທີ່ໄດ້ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ກີຢິບ ສົ່ງອອກພືດປະເພດເມັດ ໃຫ້ແກ່ຕະຫຼາດຕ່າງໆຂອງໂລກ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການບຸກລຸກຂອງຣັດເຊຍ.

ໃນວັນພະຫັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານແອນໂທນີ ບລິງເກັນ ໄດ້ເປັນປະທານໃນກອງປະຊຸມຢູ່ທີ່ສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ທີ່ໄດ້ສຸມໃສ່ເລື້ອງຄວາມບໍ່ໝັ້ນຄົງຂອງອາຫານ.....................

ແລະໄດ້ກ່າວຕ້ອງຕິມົສກູ ຂະນະທີ່ພວກລົດບັນທຸກຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ບໍ່ສາມາດທີ່ຈະເຄື່ອນຍ້າຍອາຫານປະເພດເມັດຂອງພວກເຂົາຂຶ້ນກຳປັ່ນຂົນສົ່ງທັງຫຼາຍໄດ້ອີກຕໍ່ໄປ.

ທ່ານບລິງເກັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ສະມາຊິກໝົດທຸກຄົນຂອງສະພານີ້, ສະມາຊິກໝົດທຸກຄົນຂອງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ຄວນບອກມົສກູ ວ່າ ພໍສະ. ພໍໃນການນຳໃຊ້ທະເລດຳ ເປັນສິ່ງເພື່ອການຂົ່ມຂູ່. ພໍໃນການປະຕິບັດຕໍ່ປະຊາຊົນຜູ້ອ່ອນແອທີ່ສຸດຂອງໂລກ ເພື່ອເປັນການຕໍ່ລອງ. ພໍສຳລັບສົງຄາມນີ້ ທີ່ບໍ່ມີເຫດຜົນແລະບໍ່ຍຸຕິທຳ.”

ປະທານຂອງຄະນະກຳມະການກູ້ໄພຂອງສາກົນ ທ່ານເດວິດ ມີລີແບນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ສະພານີ້ວ່າ ມີຄວາມເປັນເອກະສັນກັນ ທີ່ວ່າ ບັນຫາຂັດແຍ້ງເປັນແຮງຂັບດັນຕົ້ນຕໍຂອງຄວາມບໍ່ໝັ້ນຄົງທາງດ້ານອາຫານໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້, ຮ້າຍແຮ້ງຂຶ້ນຕື່ມຍ້ອນວິກິດການດ້ານສະພາບອາກາດ.

ທ່ານມີລີແບນ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຍັງຮູ້ປະເທດຕ່າງໆ. ການປະເມີນຜົນໃນແຕ່ລະຄັ້ງ ກໍມີບັນຊີລາຍຊື່ດຽວກັນ ເຊັ່ນ: ໂຊມາເລຍ, ອັຟການິສຖານ, ເຢເມນ, ໄນຈີເຣຍ, ຊູດານໃຕ້, ຊູດານ, ເບີກີນາ ຟາໂຊ, ມາລີ ເຮຕີ ການວິເຄາະແມ່ນໂຕ້ແຍ້ງບໍ່ໄດ້ ແຕ່ການວິເຄາະສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ແລ້ວກໍຕິດຕາມມາດ້ວຍຄວາມເປັນອຳມະພາດ.”

ທ່ານບລິງເກັນ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຂໍ້ສັງເກດວ່າ ເມື່ອຫ້າປີກ່ອນ ສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໄດ້ຮັບຮອງເອົາມະຕິທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ ຄວາມເຈດຕະນາໃນການເຮັດໃຫ້ພົນລະເຮືອນອຶດຢາກອາດຖືໄດ້ວ່າ ເປັນການກໍ່ອາຊະຍາກຳສົງຄາມ.

ທ່ານບລິງເກັນ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ເກືອບ 90 ປະເທດ ລວມທັງສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ລົງນາມໃນຖະແຫລງການຮ່ວມສະບັບໃໝ່ໄປແລ້ວ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຮ່າງຂຶ້ນມາ ແລະໄດ້ເຜີຍແຜ່ອອກໄປ ໂດຍການໝັ້ນໝາຍທີ່ຈະຍຸຕິການນຳໃຊ້ຄວາມອຶດຢາກ, ຄວາມອຶດຫິວ ແລະ ອາຫານເປັນອາວຸດຂອງສົງຄາມ. ຄວາມຫິວຕ້ອງບໍ່ຖືກນຳໃຊ້ເປັນອາວຸດ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຮຽກຮ້ອງຕໍ່ບັນດາສະມາຊິກໝົດທຸກຄົນຂອງປະເທດຕ່າງໆ ຈົ່ງເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນຖະແຫລງການນີ້.”

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ວລາດີເມຍ ປູຕິນ ໄດ້ເປັນເຈົ້າພາບຕ້ອນຮັບບັນດາຜູ້ນຳຂອງປະເທດຕ່າງໆໃນອາຟຣິກາ ເມື່ອເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້ ສຳລັບກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດ ຂະນະທີ່ທະວີບດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ກຽມຮັບມືກັບຜົນທີ່ອາດຕິດຕາມມາຂອງການຖອນໂຕຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ອອກຈາກຂໍ້ຕົກລົງດ້ານການສົ່ງອອກອາຫານປະເພດເມັດກັບຢູເຄຣນ. ມົສກູ ໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ການຄ້ຳປະກັນຕໍ່ບັນດາຄູ່ພາຄີຝ່າຍອາຟຣິກາ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນເຂົ້າໃຈເຖິງ “ຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງ” ຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະພ້ອມແລ້ວທີ່ຈະສົ່ງອອກອາຫານປະເພດເມັດ ໂດຍບໍ່ໄດ້ເສຍຫຍັງເລີຍ ໃຫ້ບັນດາປະເທດຂອງອາຟຣິກາ ທີ່ຕ້ອງການມັນ.

ຢູ່ທີ່ສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ບັນດານັກຊ່ຽວຊານດ້ານການບັນເທົາທຸກ ໄດ້ປຶກສາຫາລື ກ່ຽວກັບການສະໜອງອາຫານແກ່ໂລກ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ມັນບໍ່ແມ່ນຄຳຖາມທີ່ວ່າ ບໍ່ມີອາຫານພຽງພໍເພື່ອລ້ຽງດູໝົດທຸກຄົນ, ມັນແມ່ນຄຳຖາມທີ່ວ່າ ພວກຜູ້ຄົນຢູ່ໃນຫຼາຍໆປະເທດ ບໍ່ມີອາຫານພຽງພໍ ເພື່ອຢູ່ລອດ ຍ້ອນມັນໄດ້ຖືກກີດກັ້ນໂດຍບັນຫາຂັດແຍ້ງທີ່ບໍ່ຈຳເປັນເລີຍ.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called out Russia Thursday at a meeting of the U.N. Security Council for the effect its invasion of Ukraine is having on global hunger. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.]]

Russia has been targeting ports and storage facilities vital for shipping grain from Ukraine.

The strikes come after Moscow pulled out of the “Black Sea Grain Initiative” last month, an agreement that allowed Kyiv to export grain to global markets during the Russian invasion.

On Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken chaired a meeting at the United Nations Security Council focused on food insecurity...

...and called out Moscow as Ukrainian trucks can no longer load their grain onto ships.

(Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State)

“Every member of this council, every member of the United Nations should tell Moscow enough. Enough using the Black Sea as blackmail. Enough treating the world's most vulnerable people as leverage. Enough of this unjustified unconscionable war.”

International Rescue Committee President David Miliband told the council there is consensus that conflict is the primary driver of food insecurity today, worsened by the climate crisis.

(David Miliband, International Rescue Committee)

“We also know the countries. Every single assessment has as the same list: Somalia, Afghanistan, Yemen, Nigeria, South Sudan, Sudan, Burkina Faso, Mali, Haiti. The analysis is not in dispute, but analysis is too often followed by paralysis.”

Blinken noted that five years ago, the U.N. Security Council adopted a resolution saying that the intentional starvation of civilians may constitute a war crime.

(Antony Blinken, Secretary of State)

“Nearly 90 countries, including the United States, have already signed a new joint communique that we drafted and circulated, committing to end the use of famine, starvation, and food as weapons of war. Hunger must not be weaponized. I urge all member states to join this communique.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted leaders of African countries late last month for a summit, as the continent braced for the consequences of Moscow's withdrawal from the Ukraine grain export deal. Moscow tried to reassure its African partners, saying it understood their "concern" and was ready to export grain for free to African countries that need it.

At the United Nations, relief experts discussed the global food supply, saying it is not a question of there not BEING enough food to feed everyone, it is a question of people in many countries not HAVING enough food to survive because it is being blocked by unnecessary conflict.