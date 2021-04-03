ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ ສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວວ່າ ສິດທິມະນຸດ ມີແນວໂນ້ມ ໄປໃນທາງທີ່ບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ

ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ ສະຫະລັດ ໃນວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍລາຍງານປະຈຳປີ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການເຄົາລົບນັບຖືສິດທິມະນຸດ. ລາຍງານດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ພິຈາລະນາວິທີທີ່ປະເທດຕ່າງໆປະ ຕິບັດຕໍ່ປະຊາຊົນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າແນວໃດ ນັບຈາກບ່ອນລົງຄະແນນສຽງ ໄປຫາສະຖານທີ່ເຮັດວຽກ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ອາຣາຊ໌ ອາຣາບາຊາດີ ມີລາຍງານ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາ ສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ປະຊາຊົນຈຳນວນຫຼວງຫຼາຍໄດ້ສືບຕໍ່ປະສົບຄວາມທຸກທໍລະມານພາຍໃຕ້ສະພາບການສິດທິມະ ນຸດທີ່ໂຫດຮ້າຍໃນປີ 2020. ເຫດການດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ອີງຕາມລາຍງານປະຈຳປີຂອງປະເທດຂອງກະ ຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດໄດ້ພິຈາລະນາວິທີທີ່ລັດຖະບານຕ່າງໆປະຕິບັດຕໍ່ປະຊາຊົນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າແນວໃດ. ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ແອນໂທນີ ບລິງເຄັນ ໄດ້ນຳສະເໜີການ ເປີດເຜີຍລາຍງານດັ່ງກ່າວ ດ້ວຍທັດສະນະຄະຕິທີ່ເປັນຕາຢ້ານ.

ທ່ານ ແອນໂທນີ ບລິງເຄັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ລາຍງານທີ່ຖືກເປີດເຜີຍມື້ນີ້ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນແນວໂນ້ມ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຂອງສິດທິມະນຸດທີ່ສືບຕໍ່ເຄື່ອນໄປໃນທິດທາງທີ່ບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ. ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຫັນຫຼັກຖານທີ່ວ່ານີ້ກຳລັງເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນທຸກພາກພື້ນຂອງໂລກ.”

ທ່ານ ບລິງເຄັນ ໄດ້ເອີ້ນການປະຕິບັດຂອງລັດຖະບານ ຈີນ ຕໍ່ສາສະໜາກຸ່ມນ້ອຍ ແລະ ກຸ່ມຊົນເຜົ່າຕ່າງໆວ່າ “ການຂ້າລ້າງເຜົ່າພັນ.”

ລາຍງານດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ຈັດລຳດັບຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ແລະ ການກັກຂັງນັກວິຈານ ແລະ ນັກຂ່າວໃນສະ ຖານທີ່ຕ່າງໆ ຄື ຣັດເຊຍ ແລະ ເບລາຣຸສ. ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການອົງການປົກປ້ອງສິດທິມະນຸດ Human Rights Watch ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ວໍຊິງຕັນ, ທ່ານນາງ ຊາຣາ ໂຮເລວິນສກີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າລາຍງານທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນ ໄດ້ເນັ້ນເຖິງການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງລັດຖະບານໃນນະໂຍບາຍການຕ່າງປະເທດ.

ທ່ານນາງ ຊາຣາ ໂຮເລວິນສກີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ເວລາເຈົ້າຊອກເບິ່ງຄຳອະທິບາຍຂອງ “ການລະເມີດສິດ ທິມະນຸດ,” ອີຣ່ານ ແມ່ນເທິງຫັ້ນ, ແລະ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າລັດຖະບານນີ້ ໂດຍສະເພາະ ແມ່ນມີຄວາມສົນໃຈໃນການເອີ້ນການລະເມີດທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນແມ່ນຫຍັງ.”

ທ່ານ ບລິງເຄັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວເຖິງຄວາມຮຸນແຮງໃນ ມຽນມາ ລຸນຫຼັງການກໍ່ລັດຖະປະຫານທະຫານຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ ຫຼັງຈາກພັກສັນນິບາດແຫ່ງຊາດເພື່ອປະຊາທິປະໄຕຂອງທ່ານນາງ ອອງ ຊານ ຊູ ຈີ ໄດ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງຢ່າງຖ້ວມລົ້ນໃນເດືອນພະຈິກປີກາຍນີ້. ທ່ານ ໂຮເລວິນສກີ ເວົ້າວ່າ ຄວາມຮັບຜິດ ຊອບໃນລາຍງານນີ້ຈະໃຫ້ກຽດສັກສີຕໍ່ບັນດາຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍ.

ທ່ານນາງ ຊາຣາ ໂຮເລວິນສກີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຍິ່ງລັດຖະບານຕ່າງໆໃຊ້ລາຍງານສິດທິມະນຸດປະເພດນີ້ຫຼາຍຊໍ່າໃດ ເພື່ອເຮັດນະໂຍບາຍຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້ານັ້ນ, ມັນຈະໝາຍຄວາມວ່າສິດທິມະນຸດແມ່ນຖືກນຳມາພິຈາລະນາ.”

ທ່ານນາງ ໂຮເລວິນສກີ ເວົ້າວ່າ ວິທີການເພື່ອສ້າງນະໂຍບາຍອາດມີອິດທິພົນຕໍ່ການຕັດສິນໃຈຂອງປະເທດນຶ່ງ ເພື່ອສົ່ງອາວຸດໄປເຮັດສົງຄາມກັບອີກປະເທດນຶ່ງ.

The State Department Tuesday released its annual country report on human rights. The report examines how nations treat their citizens from the voting booth to the workplace. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi reports.

Too many people continued to suffer under brutal human rights conditions in 2020. This according to the State Department’s annual country report that examines how governments treat their people. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken presented the report opening with a grim outlook.

“The report released today shows that the trendlines on human rights continue to move in the wrong direction. We see evidence that, in every region of the world, this is happening.”

Blinken called the Chinese government’s treatment of its minority religious and ethnic groups “genocide.”

The report lists violence against and imprisonment of critics and journalists in places like Russia and Belarus. Washington director at Human Rights Watch, Sarah Holewinski ((ho-leh-winski)), says the report highlights an administrative shift in foreign policy.

“When you look up, sort of, the definition of ‘human rights abuses,’ Iran is right up there, and I think this administration in particular has an interest in calling out what those abuses are.”

Blinken also mentioned the violence in Myanmar following a military coup there after Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party won a landslide election in November. Holewinski says accountability in this report gives dignity to victims.

“The more that states are using these kinds of human rights reports to make their policies, that means that human rights is at the table.”

Holewinski says that approach to policymaking could influence one country’s decision to send weapons of war to another.