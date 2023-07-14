ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານແອນໂທນີ ບລິງເກັນ ພົບ​ປະກັບບັນດາຄູ່​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ຈາກ ASEAN ໃນວັນພະຫັດ ແລະວັນສຸກ ຢູ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງຈາກາຕາ, ໂດຍແນເປົ້າໝາຍໃສ່ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມ ທີ່ຈະຍຸຕິວິກິດການທີ່ນອງເລືອດມາເປັນເວລາສອງປີເຄິ່ງຢູ່ໃນມຽນມາ ແລະການຕອບໂຕ້ຕໍ່ການຮຸກ​ຮ້ານທີ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນທະເລຈີນໃຕ້ຂອງຈີນ. ຊິນດີ ເຊນ ນັກຂ່າວອະວຸໂສທາງດ້ານການທູດຂອງ VOA ມີລາຍງານ, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ຈະນໍາເອົາລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດກ່າວວ່າ ມີຫຼາຍກວ່າ 1 ລ້ານຄົນທີ່ຕ້ອງພັດພາກຈາກຖິ່ນຖານ ຍ້ອນຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນມຽນມາ.

ລັດຖະບານທະຫານມຽນມາ ໄດ້ຕົກລົງເຫັນດີກັບ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ເອກ​ກະ​ພາບ 5 ​ຂໍ້ ທີ່ຮ່າງຂຶ້ນມາໂດຍ​ສະ​ມາ​ຄົມ ASEAN ພຽງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດເດືອນ ລຸນຫຼັງທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຂົ້າຢຶດອໍານາດຈາກລັດຖະບານທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງຜູ້ນໍາທີ່ແທ້ຈິງ ທ່ານນາງອອງຊານ ຊູ ຈີ ໃນວັນທີ 1 ກຸມ ພາ 2021. ແຜນການດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນລວມມີ ຈົ່ງຍຸຕິຄວາມຮຸນແຮງໃນທັນທີ, ການເຈ​ລະ​ຈາສັນຕິ​ພາບ ລະຫວ່າງ ລັດຖະ ບານທະຫານແລະພວກ​ຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ານ ແລະການຈັດສົ່ງການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທາງດ້ານມະ ນຸດສະທໍາ, ເຊິ່ງລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງອິນໂດເນເຊຍ ທ່ານນາງເຣັດໂນ ມາຊູດີ (Retno Marsudi) ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງ ໃຫ້ຍຸຕິຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ, ໂດຍທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ:

“ການສົນທະນາ​ຫາ​ລື ຈະແຜ້ວທາງໄປສູ່ການແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາທາງ​ການ​ເມືອງ. ມີພຽງການແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາທາງການເມືອງເທົ່ານັ້ນ ທີ່ຈະນໍາໄປສູ່ສັນຕິພາບທີ່​ຍືນ​ຍົງ ໄດ້. ພວກເຮົາຍັງມີຄວາມກັງວົນທີ່ສຸດ ທີ່ຈະເຫັນການເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ຂອງຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ທີ່ຍັງຄົງດໍາເນີນຢູ່ຕໍ່ໄປໃນມຽນມາ. ອິນໂດເນເຊຍຂໍປະນາມຢ່າງແຂງຂັນໃນການໃຊ້ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ແລະການບັງຄັບຢູ່ໃນມຽນມາ. ພວກເຮົາຂໍຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຜູ້ມີສ່ວນຮ່ວມທັງຫຼາຍ ຈົ່ງຍົກເລີກຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ເນື່ອງຈາກສິ່ງນີ້ ເປັນສິ່ງສໍາຄັນສູງທີ່ສຸດໃນການສ້າງຄວາມໄວ້ວາງໃຈ.”

ນັກຊ່ຽວຊານທ່ານນຶ່ງບອກ VOA ວ່າ ບັນດາປະເທດສະມາຊິກ ASEAN ມີຄວາມເຫັນທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງກັນ ໂດຍພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະວາງຂໍ້ກໍານົດກັບລັດຖະບານທະຫານມຽນມາໄດ້ຫຼືບໍ່? ແລະດ້ວຍວິທີໃດ?

ທ່ານລູກັສ ມາຍເອີ (Lucus Myers), ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອະວຸໂສກ່ຽວກັບສະມາຄົມເອເຊຍຕາເວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້ ຢູ່ທີ່ສູນກາງວີລຊັນ ກ່າວຜ່ານຊູມວ່າ:

“ສະນັ້ນ, ບັນດາປະເທດໃນທະເລເຊັ່ນ: ອິນໂດເນເຊຍ, ມາເລເຊຍ, ສິງກະໂປ, ຟີລິບປິນ, ທັງໝົດແມ່ນສົ່ງເສີມໃຫ້ມີປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ຢູ່ໃນວິກິດການມຽນມາ, ເຊິ່ງປະເທດຢູ່ເທິງແຜ່ນດິນໃຫຍ່ ທີ່ມີລັກສະນະຜະເດັດການ ຢູ່ໃນກໍລະນີນີ້ ຊໍ້າພັດເຂົ້າຂ້າງລັດຖະບານທະຫານມຽນມາຫຼາຍກວ່າ.”

ທ່ານມາຍເອີ ບອກ VOA ວ່າ ໃນຊ່ວງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດເດືອນມານີ້, ຈີນ ໄດ້ຫ້າງ​ຫາ​ກະ​ກຽມການສະໜັບຂອງພວກເຂົາ ໃຫ້ແກ່ລັດຖະບານທະຫານມຽນມາ.

ອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ, ທ່ານລູກັສ ມາຍເອີ ກ່າວຜ່ານຊູມວ່າ:

“ແລະສະນັ້ນ, ສິ່ງທີ່ ຈີນ ມີຄວາມຫວັງທີ່ຈະດໍາເນີນການແທ້ໆແມ່ນເຮັດໃຫ້ໝັ້ນໃຈວ່າ ລັດຖະບານທະຫານມຽນມາ ຍັງຄົງຢູ່ໃນອໍານາດ ແລະ ເຈົ້າຮູ້ບໍ, ໂດຍສະເພາະແລ້ວ ພວກເຂົາມີຄວາມກັງວົນກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມບໍ່ໝັ້ນຄົງດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ແລະພວກເຂົາມີຄວາມກັງວົນທີ່ສະຫະລັດ ເຂົ້າມາພົວພັນໃນພູມິພາກແຫ່ງນີ້.”

ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ມີແຜນທີ່ຈະສົ່ງເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດຂອງພວກເຂົາໄປຮ່ວມປະຊຸມກັບກຸ່ມ ASEAN, ໃນລະຫວ່າງທີ່ ຈີນ ກ່າວວ່າ ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງພວກເຂົາ ທ່ານຈິນ ກັງ ຈະບໍ່ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການປະຊຸມຄັ້ງນີ້ ເນື່ອງຈາກບັນຫາທາງດ້ານສຸຂະພາບ. ໃນນັ້ນ, ນັກການທູດຂັ້ນສູງ ທ່ານຫວັງ ຢີ ຈະເປັນໂຕແທນຂອງ ຈີນ ແທນ.

ການ​ວາງ​ທ່າ​ທີ​ແບບ​ແຂງ​ກ້າວທາງທະຫານໂດຍຈີນ ຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດທະເລຈີນໃຕ້ນັ້ນ ຍັງຄົງຄາດ​ວ່າຈະ​ເປັນ​ຈຸດ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ໃນການຫາລື ສໍາລັບທ່ານບລິງເກັນ ແລະບັນດາປະເທດຄູ່ຮ່ວມຕໍາແໜ່ງຝ່າຍ ASEAN ຂອງທ່ານ.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is meeting with his ASEAN counterparts Thursday and Friday in Jakarta, with the focus on trying to end the bloody two-and-a-half-year-old crisis in Myanmar and responding to China's aggression in the South China Sea. VOA's senior diplomatic correspondent Cindy Saine reports.

The United Nations says more than 1 million people have been displaced by the violence in Myanmar.

Myanmar’s ruling military junta agreed to a five-point consensus crafted by ASEAN just months after overthrowing the democratically elected government of de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1, 2021. The plan includes an immediate end to the violence, peace talks between the junta and its opponents and the delivery of humanitarian aid. Indonesia’s foreign minister called for an end to the violence.

Indonesia’s Foreign Minister, Retno Marsudi, called for an end to the violence, in English

“Dialogue will pave the way to political solution. Only political solution will lead to durable peace. We are still very much concerned to see the continuing and increasing violence in Myanmar. Indonesia strongly condemns the use of force and violence. We strongly urge all stakeholders to denounce violence as this is paramount to build trust.”

One expert told VOA that ASEAN member countries are divided over whether and how to deal with Myanmar’s military junta.

Lucas Myers is senior associate for Southeast Asia at the Wilson Center, Zoom

“So, the maritime states, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, are much more pro-democracy in the Myanmar crisis, whereas mainland states, which are oftentimes more autocratic in this case, are much more in favor of the junta [ruling Myanmar].”

Myers told VOA that in recent months, China has ramped up its support of Myanmar’s military junta.

Here again, Lucas Myers, senior associate for Southeast Asia at the Wilson Center, Zoom Courtes)

“And so really what China is hoping to do is ensure that the junta can stay in power and, you know, they're essentially worried about this instability and they're worried about the U.S. in the region.”

North Korea plans to send its ambassador to the ASEAN meetings, while China says its foreign minister, Qin Gang, will not be attending because of health reasons. Top diplomat Wang Yi will represent China instead.

Increasing aggressive military maneuvers by China in the South China Sea is also expected to be an important point of discussion for Blinken and his ASEAN counterparts.