ລັດຖະມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດ ແອນໂທນີ ບລິງເກັນ ຈະເດີນທາງໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມປະເທດ ທັອງກາ ນິວຊີແລນ ແລະອອສເຕຣເລຍ ໃນອາທິດໜ້າ ຂະນະທີລັດຖະບານທ່ານໄບເດັນ ກຳລັງປ່ຽນ​ແປງຍຸດທະສາດ​ ເຂດອິນໂດ-ປາຊີຟິກຂອງຕົນ ເຂົ້າສູ່ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຢ່າງເຕັມຮູບແບບ ໃນການຕ້ານຢັນອິດທິພົນຂອງຈີນທີ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນນັບມື້ ຢູ່ໃນພາກພື້ນດັ່ງກ່າວ ອີງຕາມອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ.

ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ວ່າ ທ່ານບລິງເກັນ ຈະເປັນເຈົ້າພາບເປີດສະຖານທູດໃໝ່ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ນູກູອາໂລຟາ ຂອງທັອງກາ ໃນວັນທີ 26 ກໍລະກົດ ກ່ອນໜ້າຈະເດີນທາງໄປຍັງນະຄອນຫຼວງ ວິລລິງຕັນ ຂອງນິວຊີແລນ ບ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານ ຈະເຂົ້າຊົມການແຂ່ງຂັນເຕະບານເພດຍິງ ​ຊິງ​ຂັນ World Cup ລະຫວ່າງ ສະຫະລັດ ກັບ ເນເທີແລນ.

ການເດີນທາງຂອງທ່ານບລິງເກັນນັ້ນ ຈະເປັນຄັ້ງທີສາມໄປຍັງເຂດເອເຊຍ ໃນຮອບສອງເດືອນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ພາຍຫຼັງຈາກການເດີນທາງຢ້ຽມຢາມຈີນ ເມື່ອເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້ ແລະຫາກໍຢ້ຽມຢາມອິນໂດເນເຊຍ ສຳລັບການເຈລະຈາກັບບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງປະເທດໃນເອເຊຍຕາເວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້ ເມື່ອອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ເອງ.

ແລະການເດີນທາງນັ້ນ ມີຂຶ້ນຂະນະທີ່ ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງການເງິນ ແຈນເນັຕ ແຢລເລນ ແລະທູດພິເສດດ້ານດິນຟ້າອາກາດ ທ່ານຈອນ ແຄຣຣີ ກໍໄດ້ມ້ວນທ້າຍການເດີນທາງໄປຍັງຈີນຂອງພວກຕົນ ເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້. ສ່ວນສຸພາບບູລຸດໝາຍເລກສອງ ທ່ານດັກກລາສ ເອມຮັອບ ແມ່ນກຳລັງຢູ່ໃນນິວຊີແລນ ສຳລັບການເຂົ້າຮ່ວມຊົມ ເຕະບານໂລກ ຫຼື World Cup ແລະຈະເດີນທາງໄປຍັງປະເທດເກາະ ຊາມົວ ໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າມື້ຂ້າງ​ໜ້ານີ້.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Tonga, New Zealand and Australia next week as the Biden administration shifts its Indo-Pacific strategy into overdrive in part to counter China's growing influence in the region.

The State Department said Thursday that Blinken will dedicate a new U.S. embassy in the Tongan capital of Nukuʻalofa on July 26 before heading to Wellington, New Zealand, where he will attend the women's World Cup match between the United States and the Netherlands.

Blinken will then have meetings with New Zealand officials and move on to Brisbane, Australia, for meetings with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and their Australian counterparts July 28-29.

The trip will be Blinken's third to Asia in the past two months — following a visit to China last month and a visit to Indonesia for talks with Southeast Asian officials last week. And, it comes as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and climate envoy John Kerry have recently wrapped up their own trips to China. Second gentleman Douglas Emhoff is currently in New Zealand for the World Cup and will be making a side trip to Samoa in the coming days.