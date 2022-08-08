ລັດຖະມົນຕີຕ່າງປະເທດສະລັດ ທ່ານແອນໂທນີ ບລິງເກັນ ໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປເຖິງອາຟຣິກາໃຕ້ ໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ ຊຶ່ງເປັນບ່ອນຢຸດແວ່ ແຫ່ງທຳອິດ ໃນ ການຢ້ຽມຢາມສາມປະເທດອາຟຣິກາຂອງທ່ານ.
ອາຟຣິກາໃຕ້ແລ້ວ ທ່ານບລິງເກັນ ຍັງມີກຳນົດທີ່ຈະຢ້ຽມຢາມສາທາລະນະລັດປະຊາທິປະໄຕຄອງໂກ ແລະຣວັນດາ.
ທ່ານລິງເກັນ ມີກຳນົດຈະກ່າວຄຳປາໄສທີ່ສຳຄັນຢູ່ອາຟຣິກາໃຕ້ ໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້ກ່ຽວກັບຍຸດທະສາດຂອງສະຫະ
ລັດຕໍ່ເຂດພາກໃຕ້ທະເລຊາຍຊາຮາຣາຂອງອາຟຣິກາ. ການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງດິນຟ້າອາກາດ ການຄ້າ ສາທາລະ
ນະສຸກ ແລະຄວາມບໍ່ໝັ້ນຄົງດ້ານອາຫານ ຊຶ່ງທັງໝົດນີ້ ຕ່າງກໍຈະເປັນຫົວຂໍ້ການສົນທະນາ.
ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຢູ່ສາທາລະນະລັດ ປະຊາທິປະໄຕຄອງໂກ ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານບລິງເກັນ ຈະເຮັດວຽກ ເພື່ອຫລຸດຜ່ອນຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງ ລະຫວ່າງຄອງໂກ ແລະຣວັນດາ. ຄອງໂກໄດ້ກ່າວຫາເພື່ອນບ້ານຂອງຕົນວ່າ ໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນກຸ່ມປະກອບອາວຸດ M23 ຊຶ່ງເປັນການກ່າວຫາທີ່ Kigali ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດ.
ຢູ່ຣວັນດາ ທ່ານບລິງເກັນ ຈະຍົກເອົາເລື້ອງ “ການກັກຂັງແບບບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງ” ຕໍ່ທ່ານພອນ ຣູເຊີຊາບາຈີນາ (Paul Rusesabagina) ຊຶ່ງມີບັດຂຽວໃນການ
ຢູ່ຢ່າງຖາວອນໃນສະຫະລັດ ອີງຕາມກະຊວງຕ່າງປະເທດ. ບົດບາດຂອງທ່ານຣູເຊີຊາບາຈີນາ ໄດ້ຊ່ວຍຊີວິດຫລາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນລະຫວ່າງການຂ້າລ້າງເຊື້ອຊາດເຜົ່າພັນໃນປີ 1994 ແລະໄດ້ພາໃຫ້ມີການສ້າງຮູເງົາ Hotel Rwanda.
ການຢ້ຽມຢາມຂອງທ່ານມີຂຶ້ນ ບໍ່ເທົ່າມື້ຫຼັງຈາກນັກການທູດສູງສຸດຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ທ່ານເຊີເກ ຣາວຣອຟ (Sergey Lavrov) ໄດ້ເສັດສິ້ນການຢ້ຽມຢາມຂົງເຂດ ບ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວປ້ອງກັນ ການຮຸກຮານຂອງຣັດເຊຍຕໍ່ຢູເຄຣນແລະຖີ້ມໂທດການລົງໂທດຂອງບັນດາປະເທດຕາເວັນຕົກ ທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ນ້ຳມັນ ແລະອາຫານຂອງອາຟຣິກາຂຶ້ນລາຄາ. ສະຫະລັດໄດ້ຖີ້ມໂທດໃສ່ການຮຸກຮານຂອງຣັດເຊຍຕໍ່ຢູເຄຣນ ທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ລາຄາຂຶ້ນ.
ບັນດານັກວິເຄາະການເມືອງກ່າວວ່າ ອາຟຣິກາ ອີກເທຶ່ອນຶ່ງໄດ້ກາຍມາເປັນສະໜາມລົບຈາກເພື່ອຊ່ວງຊິງອິດທິພົນ ແລະອຸດົມການ ຫລາຍທົດສະວັດ ຫລັງຈາກສົງຄາມເຢັນໄດ້ສິ້ນສຸດລົງແລ້ວ.
ນີ້ແມ່ນການເດີນທາງໄປອາຟຣິກາເທື່ອທີສອງຂອງທ່ານລິງເກັນ ໃນນາມລັດຖະມົນຕີຕ່າງປະເທດ ຫລັງຈາກຢ້ຽມຢາມໄນຈີເຣຍ ເຊເນການ ແລະເຄັນຢາ ໃນເດືອນກໍລະກົດປີກາຍນີ້.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in South Africa Sunday, the first leg of his three-nation African tour.
In addition to South Africa, Blinken is also set to visit the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda.
Blinken is slated to deliver a major speech in South Africa Monday on U.S. strategy toward sub-Saharan Africa. Climate change, trade, health and food insecurity will all be topics of discussion.
While in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, State Department officials say Blinken will work to reduce tensions between Congo and Rwanda. Congo has accused its neighbor of backing the M23 armed group, a charge Kigali denies.
In Rwanda, Blinken will raise the "wrongful detention" of U.S. permanent resident Paul Rusesabagina, according to the State Department. Rusesabagina’s actions helped save hundreds of lives during the 1994 genocide and inspired the movie Hotel Rwanda
His trip comes just days after the top Russian diplomat, Sergey Lavrov, completed his tour of the continent, where he defended Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and blamed Western sanctions for Africa's rising fuel and food costs. The United States has blamed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine for driving up prices.
Political analysts say Africa has again become a battleground for influence and ideology decades after the end of the Cold War.
This is Blinken’s second trip to Africa as secretary of state, after visiting Nigeria, Senegal and Kenya last November.