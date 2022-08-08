ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ແອນ​ໂທ​ນີ ບ​ລິງເກັນ ​ໄດ້​ເດີນ​ທາງໄປ​ເຖິງ​ອາ​ຟ​ຣິ​ກາ​ໃຕ້​ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນບ່ອນ​ຢຸດ​ແວ່ ແຫ່ງທຳ​ອິດ​ ໃນ ​ການ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ສາມ​ປະ​ເທດ​ອາ​ຟ​ຣິ​ກາຂອງ​ທ່ານ.

ອາ​ຟ​ຣິ​ກາ​ໃຕ້​ແລ້ວ ທ່ານບ​ລິງ​ເກັນ ຍັງມີ​ກຳ​ນົດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ສ​າ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ລັດປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ​ຄອງ​ໂກ ແລະ​ຣ​ວັນ​ດາ.

​ທ່ານ​ລິງ​ເກັນ ມີ​ກຳ​ນົດ​ຈະ​ກ່າວ​ຄຳ​ປາ​ໄສ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນຢູ່​ອາ​ຟ​ຣິ​ກາໃຕ້ ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ມື້​ນີ້​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຍຸດ​ທະ​ສາດ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​

ລັດຕໍ່ເຂດ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ທະ​ເລ​ຊາຍ​ຊາ​ຮາ​ຣາ​ຂອງ​ອາ​ຟ​ຣິ​ກາ. ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ຂອງດິນ​ຟ້າ​ອາ​ກາດ ການ​ຄ້າ ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​

ນະ​ສຸກ ແລະ​ຄວາມບໍ່​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ດ້ານ​ອາ​ຫານ ​ຊຶ່ງທັງ​ໝົດ​ນີ້ ຕ່າງ​ກໍ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ຫົວ​ຂໍ້​ການ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ.

​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ລັດ ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ​ຄອງ​ໂກ ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ກະ​ຊວງການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ບ​ລິງ​ເກັນ ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ ເພື່ອ​ຫລຸດ​ຜ່ອນ​ຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕຶງ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ຄອງ​ໂກ ແລະ​ຣ​ວັນ​ດາ. ​ຄອງ​ໂກ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ເພື່ອນ​ບ້ານ​ຂອ​ງ​ຕົນ​ວ່າ ໃຫ້​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ກຸ່ມ​ປະ​ກອບ​ອາ​ວຸດ M23 ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນການ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ທີ່ Kigali ​ໄດ້ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ.

​ຢູ່​ຣ​ວັນ​ດາ ທ່​ານບ​ລິງເກັນ ຈະ​ຍົກ​ເອົາເລື້ອງ​ “ການ​ກັກ​ຂັງແບບ​ບໍ່​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ” ​ຕໍ່​ທ່ານພອນ ຣູ​ເຊີ​ຊາບ​າ​ຈີ​ນາ (Paul Rusesabagina) ຊຶ່ງ​ມີ​ບັດ​ຂຽວ​ໃນ​ການ

ຢູ່​ຢ່າງ​ຖາ​ວອນ​ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ອີງ​ຕາມກ​ະ​ຊວງ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ. ​ບົດ​ບາດ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານຣູ​ເຊີ​ຊາບ​າ​ຈີ​ນາ ໄດ້​ຊ່ວຍຊີ​ວິດຫລາຍ​ຮ້ອ​ຍ​ຄົນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການ​ຂ້າ​ລ້າງ​ເຊື້ອ​ຊາດ​ເຜົ່​າ​ພັນ​ໃນ​ປີ 1994 ແລະ​ໄດ້ພາ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ສ້າງ​ຮູ​ເງົາ Hotel Rwanda.

ການ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມຂອງ​ທ່ານມີ​ຂຶ້ນ ບໍ່​ເທົ່​າ​ມື້​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ນັກ​ການ​ທູດ​ສູງ​ສຸດຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ທ່ານ​ເຊີ​ເກ ຣາ​ວຣອ​ຟ (Sergey Lavrov) ໄດ້​ເສັດ​ສິ້ນ​ການ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ ​ການ​ຮຸກ​ຮານ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍຕໍ່​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນແລະ​ຖີ້ມ​ໂທດ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ຂອງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ ແລະ​ອາ​ຫານຂອງອາ​ຟ​ຣິ​ກາ​ຂຶ້​ນ​ລາ​ຄາ. ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ໄດ້​ຖີ້ມ​ໂທດ​ໃສ່ການ​ຮຸກ​ຮານ​ຂອງຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ຕໍ່​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ລາ​ຄາ​ຂຶ້ນ.

ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ວິ​ເຄາະ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ອາ​ຟ​ຣິ​ກາ ອີກ​ເທຶ່ອ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ກາຍ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ສະ​ໜາມ​ລົບ​ຈາກເພື່ອ​ຊ່ວງ​ຊິງ​ອິດ​ທິ​ພົນ​ ແລະ​ອຸ​ດົມ​ການ ຫລາຍ​ທົດ​ສະ​ວັດ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ເຢັ​ນໄດ້ສິ້ນສຸດລົງ​ແລ້ວ.

​ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ການ​ເດີ​ນ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ອາ​ຟ​ຣິ​ກາ​ເທື່ອ​ທີ​ສອງຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ລິງເກັນ ໃນ​ນາມ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ຫລັງ​ຈາກຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ໄນ​ຈີ​ເຣຍ​ ເຊເນ​ການ ແລະ​ເ​ຄັນ​ຢາ ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ກໍ​ລະ​ກົດ​ປີ​ກາຍ​ນີ້.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in South Africa Sunday, the first leg of his three-nation African tour.

In addition to South Africa, Blinken is also set to visit the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda.

Blinken is slated to deliver a major speech in South Africa Monday on U.S. strategy toward sub-Saharan Africa. Climate change, trade, health and food insecurity will all be topics of discussion.

While in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, State Department officials say Blinken will work to reduce tensions between Congo and Rwanda. Congo has accused its neighbor of backing the M23 armed group, a charge Kigali denies.

In Rwanda, Blinken will raise the "wrongful detention" of U.S. permanent resident Paul Rusesabagina, according to the State Department. Rusesabagina’s actions helped save hundreds of lives during the 1994 genocide and inspired the movie Hotel Rwanda

His trip comes just days after the top Russian diplomat, Sergey Lavrov, completed his tour of the continent, where he defended Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and blamed Western sanctions for Africa's rising fuel and food costs. The United States has blamed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine for driving up prices.

Political analysts say Africa has again become a battleground for influence and ideology decades after the end of the Cold War.

This is Blinken’s second trip to Africa as secretary of state, after visiting Nigeria, Senegal and Kenya last November.