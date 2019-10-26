ການໃຊ້ອຸປະ​ກອນແບບ​ໃໝ່24 ກຳ​ລັງ​ຊ່ວຍ​ຄົນ​ຕາ​ບອດໃຫ້​ສາ​ມາດມີ​ຄວາມຄິດກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຂອງ​ໂລກ​ອ້ອມ​ຕົວ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າແບບ​ພື້ນ​ຖານໄດ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ສາ​ມາດ​ທີ່​ຈະເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຄຸນ​ນະ​ພາບ​ຊີ​ວິດຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ດີ​ຂຶ້ນ. ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ, Carol Pearson ມີ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນຈະ​ນຳ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ທ້າວເຈ​ຊັນ ແອ​ສ​ເຕີ​ເຮ​ເຊັນ (Jason Esterhuizen) ((ES-ter-hay-zen)) ຄິດ​ວ່າລາວຈະ​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ເຫັນ​ແສງ​ສະ​ຫວ່າງ ຫລືການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວອັນ​ໃດ​ໄດ້ອີກ​ແລ້ວ​ ​ຫລັງຈາກ​ອຸ​ປະ​ຕິ​ເຫດລົດ​ຕຳ​ກັນ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ລາວ​ຕາ​ບອດ. ແຕ່​ວ່າ ກໍ​ມີ​ການ​ພິກປີ້ນ​ກັບມາ...

"ໂອ້."

ໃນ​ທັນ​ທີ​ທັນ​ໃດໂລກ​ຂອງລາວ​ກໍແຈ້ງສະ​ຫວ່າງ​ຂຶ້ນ.



ທ້າວເຈ​ຊັນ ແອ​ສ​ເຕີ​ເຮ​ເຊັນ (Jason Esterhuizen) ທີ່​ຕາບໍ່​ເຫັນຮຸ່ງ​ນັ້ນໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ:

"ຂ້ອຍ​ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ຫາ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ອັນ​ໃດດີ ທີ່​ຈະ​ມາ​ພັນ​ລະ​ນາມັນ​ໄດ້​ເທື່ອ. ຂ້ອຍ​ໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າ ຈາ​ກການ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ເບິ່ງ​ເຫັນໄດ້​ຈັກ​ໜ້ອຍ​ເລີຍ ແລ້ວມັນກໍ​ກັບ​ປີ້ນຄືນ​ມາໃນ​ທັນ​ທີ​ທັນ​ໃດ ກໍເຫັນ​ພາບທີ່​ເປັນ​ແສງ​ນ້ອຍໆ ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ໄປ​ມາຢູ່​ອ້ອມໆຕົວ."

ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ເປັນ​ການ​ເບິ່ງ​ເຫັນໄດ້​ແບບ​ທຳ​ມະ​ດາ​ກໍ​ຕາມ, ແຕ່​ວ່າ ທ້າວແອ​ສ​ເຕີ​ເຮ​ເຊັນ (Esterhuizen) ກໍ​ສາ​ມາດ​ຮູ້​ທິດ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ມາຢູ່​ໃນໂລກ​ອ້ອມຕົວ​ຂອງ​ລາວງ່າຍຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ.

ດ​ຣ. ແນ​ເດີ ປົວຣາຊຽນ (Nader Pouratian) ຈາກ​ພະ​ແນກ​ການ​ແພດ​ຂອງ ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ​ຄາ​ລິ​ຟໍ​ເນຍໃນນະ​ຄອນ​ລອ​ສ ແອນ​ເຈີລິ​ສ ຫລື UCLA ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ:

"ໂດຍ​ທີ່​ສາ​ມາດບອກໄດ້​ວ່າ ປະ​ຕູຢູ່​ທາງ​ໃດ, ສາ​ມາດບອກ​ໄດ້​ວ່າທາງ​ຍ່າງ​ແຄມ​ຖະ​ໜົນເລີ້ມ​ຢູ່​ໃສ ແລະ​ສຸດ​ຢູ່​ບ່ອນ​ໃດ ແລະ​ບ່ອນ​ຂ້າ​ມ​ທາງ​ຢູ່​ໃສ​ນັ້ນ ເປັນ​ເລື້ອງ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ໝາຍ​ສຸດຂີດທັງນັ້ນເລີຍທີ່ ​ຊ່ວຍ​ໃຫ້​ສາ​ມາດ ຫລື​ຊ່ວຍຄົນ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້ໃຫ້ກັບ​ມາມີ​ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດຊ່ວຍ​ຕົນ​ເອງ ກຸ້ມ​ຕົນ​ເອງ​ໄດ້​ຄືນ​ອີກ."



ວິ​ທີ​ການ​ທີ່​ມັນ​ຊ່ວຍ​ໄດ້ຄື: ຈັກກະ​ຈາຍ​ແສງ​ອັນ​ນ້ອຍໆ ຖືກ​ເອົາ​ໄປ​ຝັງ​ໄວ້​ຢູ່​ໃນ ສະ​ໝອງ. ແລ້ວ​ກໍ​ມີກ້ອງ​ຖ່າຍ​ວີ​ດິ​ໂອ ​ຝັງ​ໃສ່​ໃນ​ແຫວ່ນ​ຕາ​ກັນ​ແດດທີ່​ສົ່ງ​ສັນ​ຍານ ໜ່ວຍ​ສົ່ງ​ຕໍ່​ຂໍ້​ມູນ ແລ້ວ​ກໍ​ສົ່ງກັບມາ​ຫາ​ແຫວ່ນ​ຕາ​ກັນ​ແດດ ທີ່​ສື່​ສານ​ແບບ​ໄຮ້​ສາຍ​ກັບສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ເອົາ​ຝັງ​ໄວ້​ຢູ່ໃນ​ສະ​ໝອງນັ້ນ. ສິ່ງນີ້​ໄດ້​ກະ​ຕຸ້ນໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ພາບ​ສົ່ງ​ໄປຍັງ ເປືອກ​ສະ​ໝອງສ່ວນ​ທີ່ພາ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ພາບ ແລະ​ຊ່ວຍ​ໃຫ້ຜູ້​ໃຊ້​ອຸ​ປະ​ກອນນີ້​ສາ​ມາດ ເຫັນ​ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ ແລະ​ພາບ​ຂອງ​ແສງ​ໄດ້.



ດ​ຣ. ແນ​ເດີ ປູ​ເຣຊຽນ (Nader Pouratian) ອະ​ທິ​ບາຍ​ເພີ້ມ​ອີກວ່າ:

"ໂດຍ​ພື້ນ​ຖານ​ແລ້ວ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມີ​ກ້ອງ​ຖ່າຍ​ວີ​ດິ​ໂອ ແລະ​ມີ​ໜ່ວຍ​ສົ່ງພາບ​ວີ​ດິ​ໂອ ທີ່​ທຳ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ ຫລື ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດງານທີ່​ໂດຍ​ປົກ​ກະ​ຕິ​ແລ້ວແມ່ນເປັນ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຂອງຕາ​ເຮັດ​ນັ້ນໄດ້."



ທ້າວ ແອ​ສ​ເຕີ​ເຮ​ເຊັນ (Jason Esterhuizen) ແມ່ນ​ຜູ້​ນຶ່ງໃນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ສອງ​ຄົນ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທີ່​ກຳ​ລົງ​ທົດ​ລອງ​ໃຊ້​ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ​ນີ້​ຢູ່. ລາວ​ອະ​ທິ​ບາຍ​ວ່າ:

"ມັນມີ​ຈຸດ​ຂາວໆ ຫລາຍ​ຈຸດ​ຢູ່​ເທິງພື້ນທີ່ສີ​ດຳ​ນັ້ນ. ມັນ​ຄ້າຍ​ຄື​ກັນ​ກັບ​ວ່າເຮົາ​ແນມ​ຂຶ້ນເບິ່ງ​ດວງດາວ​ຕ່າງໆ​ ຢູ່​ເທິງ​ທ້ອງ​ຟ້າ​ໃນ​ຍາມ​ກາງ​ຄືນນີ້​ຫລະ."

ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ ---ທີ່​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າອໍ​ໄຣ​ອັນ (Orion) -- ໄດ້​ຖືກຜະ​ລິດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ມາໂດຍ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ທີ່ຊື່​ວ່າ Second Sight ຫລື ແສງ​ຕາ​ທີສອງ. ມັນ​ໄດ້ຖືກ​ທົດ​ລອງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສູນ​ການ​ແພດ​ຂອງ UCLA ແລະມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ​ແພດ​ສາດ ເບ​ເລີ (Baylor).



ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ລາວ​ຮຽນ​ຮູ້​ວ່າ​ ແສງ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ຮູບປະ​ກາຍອອກມ​າແຕ່​ລະ​ອັນ ແມ່ນ​ໝາຍ​ເຖິງ​ຫຍັງ​ຢູ່ນັ້ນ ທ້າວແອ​ສ​ເຕີ​ເຮ​ເຊັນ (Esterhuizen) ກໍ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ​ແບບນີ້ມີ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ​ແກ່​ຄົນ​ຫລາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ.

ທ້າວແອ​ສ​ເຕີ​ເຮ​ເຊັນ (Esterhuizen) ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ:

"ມັນ​ແມ່ນໃຜ​ຜູ້​ນຶ່ງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ເຄື່ອນເໜັງ​ໄປ​ມາຢູ່​ໃນ​ຫ້ອງ ໂດຍທີ່​ຍ່າງ​ກາຍ​ຂ້ອຍ​ໄປ ຫລື ​ຍ່າງ​ໜີ​ຈາກ​ຂ້ອຍໄປ ຫລື ເປັນ​ແສງ​ທີ່​ສາດ​ໃສ່​ຝາ. ມັນ​ເປັນ​ເລື້ອງ​ທີ່​ດີ​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້າ​ເຫລືອ​ເຊື່ອທີ່​ມີ​ສາຍ​ຕາ​ທີ່​ໃຊ້​ການ​ໄດ້​ແບບ​ໃດ​ແບບ​ນຶ່ງຄືນ​ອີກ."



ທ້າວແອ​ສ​ເຕີ​ເຮ​ເຊັນ (Esterhuizen) ບັດ​ນີ້​ສາ​ມາດ​ເລືອກ​ເຄື່ອງ​ໄປ​ຊັກ ແລະ​ເຮັດ​ກິດ​ຈະ​ວັດ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ວັນ​ອື່ນໆ ຊຶ່ງ​ເຄີຍ​ເຮັດ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ໃນ​ເມື່ອ​ກ່ອນນັ້ນ. ລາວ​ສະ​ແດງຄວາມ​ຮູ້​ສຶກອອກ​ມາ​ອີກວ່າ:

"ການ​ຍ່າງ​ຂ້າມ​ທາງແມ່ນ​ງ່າຍ​ຂຶ້ນ ແລະ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ຂຶ້ນຫລາຍ ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ຂ້ອຍ ເພາະ​ວ່າ ຂ້ອຍ​ສາ​ມາດ​ທີ່​ຈະຫລຽວ​ລົງເບິ່ງ​ ແລະກໍຍ່າງ​ໄປ​ຕາມ​ເສັ້ນ​ສີ​ຂາວທີ່​ທາ​ໄວ້​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຖະ​ໜົນ​ນັ້ນ."



ພວກ​ນັກ​ຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າ​ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີ​ອັນ​ນີ້ ມື້​ນຶ່ງ​ອາດ​ຈະ​ສາ​ມາດ​ຊ່ວຍ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ມີ​ສາຍ​ຕາບໍ່​ດີ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຫລາຍ​ລະ​ດັບ ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ໂຣກຕໍ້​ຫີນ ຈົນຮອດ​ຄົນ​ປ່ວຍ​ເປັນ​ໂຣກ​ເບົາ​ຫວານໄດ້.

A new device is helping those who are blind to see. It does this in a new way by helping them experience the world around them.

Jason Esterhuizen lost his eyesight after a car accident. He never thought he would be able to see light or movement again. But now with the movement of a switch, his world suddenly grew brighter.

He says,

"I still can't put it into words. I mean from being able to see absolutely nothing, it's pitch black, to all of a sudden seeing little flickers of light move around.”

It is not full or normal sight, but Esterhuizen can move about in the world around him.

Dr. Nader Pouratian is one of the researchers at the University of California at Los Angeles Medical Center who worked on the new technology.

“Being able to tell where a doorway is, being able to tell where the sidewalk begins or ends or where the crosswalk is, are all extremely meaningful events that can help these people regain some form of independence.

The new technology uses several parts. One is a small device placed in the brain. The other parts are a video camera on sunglasses and a processing device that can be carried in a person’s clothes. When the user points the camera, a signal goes to the processor and then back to the glasses. The glasses then communicate wirelessly with the device in the brain. The information causes a pattern to develop in the part of the brain called the visual cortex. The pattern helps users detect, or see, movement and shapes of light. And it all happens in seconds.

Pouratian says this technology is a first.

“We basically have the video camera and the video processing unit functioning or performing the functions of what the eye normally does.”

Esterhuizen is one of just two people in the U.S. testing this technology. He describes what he sees.

“There's little white dots on a black background. It's like looking up at the stars at night.”

The technology — called Orion — is manufactured by a company called Second Sight. It's being tested at the UCLA Medical Center in California and the Baylor College of Medicine in Texas.

Esterhuizen says the results are amazing.

“Someone moving across the room, walking past me or walking away from me, or it's a light against the wall. It was just amazing to have some form of functional vision again.”

He adds that now he can do everyday activities around his home that he once could not. It is easier to walk outside.

"Crossing the road is much easier and much safer for me because I can look down and just follow the white line that's painted on the road.”

The researchers believe that one day this technology could help people who have lost their vision because of illnesses like glaucoma or diabetes. It may also help those with poor vision or who were born blind.

Words in This Story

switch - n. a small device that starts or stops the flow of electricity to something (such as a lamp or a machine) when it is pressed or moved up and down

pitch black – adj. completely dark

flickers – n. (plural) a quick and unsteady movement of light

sidewalk – n. a usually concrete path along the side of a street for people to walk on

crosswalk – n. a marked path where people can safely walk across a street or road

pattern – n. a repeated form or design especially that is used to decorate something