ມີ “ການ​ລົ້ມ​ແຫຼວ​ຢ່າງ​ໃຫຍ່” ໃນການ​ສ້ອມແປງລະບົບ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ປະ​ເທດ​ອາ

​ເຈັນ​ຕີ​ນາ ປາ​ຣາ​ໄກວ ແລະ​ອູ​ຣຸ​ໄກວ ປາດ​ສະ​ຈາກ​ພະ​ລັງ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ທັງ​ໝົດໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​

ວານ​ນີ້.

ບາງ​ພາກ​ສ່ວນ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຊີ​ເລ ແລະ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດບ​ຣາ​ຊິ​ລ ກໍໄດ້​ປະ​ສົບ​ກັບ​

ໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ມອດ​ເຊັ່ນ​ກັນ ດັ່ງທີ່ນະ​ຄອນ​ບູ​ເອ​ໂນ​ສ ແອ​ຣ​ສ໌ ທີ່​ເປັນຜູ້​ແຈກ​ຈ່າຍ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ ​ທີ່

ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ Edesur ໄດ້​ກ່າວ.

ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ພາ​ກັນ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ຢ່າງ​ບໍ່​ຢຸດ​ເຊົາ ​ເພື່ອ​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ພະ​ລັງ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ກັບຄືນ​ມາ

ແຕ່​ມາ​ເຖິງ​ຕອນ​ທ່ຽງ ເກືອບ​ເຄິ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ ​ຂອງ​ພົນ​ລະ​ເມືອງ 44 ລ້ານ​ຄົນ​ຂອງອາ​ເຈັນ​ຕີ​ນາ

ຍັງ​ພາ​ກັນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ມືດຄືເກົ່າ.

ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າອູ​ຣາ​ໄກວ UTE ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ລົ້ມ​ແຫຼວ ​ຢູ່​ໃນລະ​ບົບ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ອາ​ເຈັນ​ຕີ​ນາ

​ໄດ້​ຕັດ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ຂອງ​ອູ​ຣູ​ໄກວ ໃນ​ຈຸດ​ໃດ​ຈູດ​ນຶ່ງ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ຖີ້ມ​ໂທດ​ໃສ່​ການ​ລົ້ມ

​ແຫຼວນີ້​ໃສ່ “ຄວາມ​ຜິດ​ພາດຢູ່ໃນ​ລະ​ບົບຂອງອາ​ເຈັນ​ຕີ​ນາ.”

ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ Edesur ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ບຸ​ລິ​ມະ​ສິດ​ແມ່ນ​ການ​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ພະ​ລັງ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ມາ​ສູ່​ບັນ​

ດາ​ໂຮງ​ໝໍ ແລະ​ສູນ​ກາງ​ສຸ​ຂະ​ພາບ​ຕ່າງໆກ່ອນ​ໝູ່​ໝົດ.

ການ​ສັນ​ຈອນ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ ແລະ​ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ​ໄດ້​ຢຸດ​ສະ​ງັກ. ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອາ​ເຈັນ​ຕີ​ນາ ປະ​ຊາ​

ຊົນ​ພາ​ກັນ​ປ່ອນ​ບັດ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ຫ້ອງ​ການ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ໂດຍໃຊ້​ໂທ​ລະ​ສັບ​ມື

​ຖື​ເພື່ອແຍງເບິ່ງ​ບັດລົງຄະແນນສຽງຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ.

ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານ​ອາ​ເຈັນ​ຕີ​ນາ ທ່ານ​ກັ​ສ​ຕາ​ໂວ ໂລ​ເປີ​ເຕີ​ກີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ນີ້​ແມ່ນ

​ເຫດ​ການ​ທີ່​ແປກ​ປະ​ຫຼາດ​ທີ່​ບໍ່ຄວ​ນ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ເລີຍ.”

ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ສາ​ເຫດ​ຂອງ​ການ​ຖືກ​ລົບ​ກວນ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ສືບ​ສວນ ແລະ​ພວກ​ພະ​ນັກ​ງານ

​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ເພື່ອ​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານ​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ມາ​ທົ່ວ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ທ້າຍ​ຂອງ​ມື້.

ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ Edesur ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຄວາມ​ລົ້ມ​ແຫຼວໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່ຈຸດ​ບ່ອນ​ຈ່າຍ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ

​ໃນ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ສຽງ​ເໜືອ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ປະ​ມານ 7 ໂມງ​ເຊົ້າ ຕາມ​ເວ​ລາ

​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ.





A "massive failure" in the interconnected electrical grid left Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay completely without power Sunday.



Parts of Chile and southern Brazil experienced outages as well, the Buenos Aires-based utility distributor Edesur said.



Authorities were working frantically to restore power, but by mid-afternoon nearly half of Argentina's 44 million people were still in the dark.



Uruguay's energy company UTE said the failure in the Argentine system cut power to all of Uruguay at one point and blamed the collapse on a "flaw in the Argentine network.''



Edesur said the priority was to restore power to hospitals and health centers first.



Public transportation and business ground to a halt. In Argentina, people voted in gubernatorial elections, using cell phones to light their ballots.



"This is an extraordinary event that should have never happened,'' Argentine Energy Minister Gustavo Lopetegui said.



He said the cause of the disruption was being investigated and that workers were working to restore electricity nationwide by the end of the day.



Edesur said the failure began at an electricity transmission point in the country's northeast at about 7 a.m. local time.

