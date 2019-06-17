ມີ “ການລົ້ມແຫຼວຢ່າງໃຫຍ່” ໃນການສ້ອມແປງລະບົບໄຟຟ້າ ທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ປະເທດອາ
ເຈັນຕີນາ ປາຣາໄກວ ແລະອູຣຸໄກວ ປາດສະຈາກພະລັງໄຟຟ້າທັງໝົດໃນວັນອາທິດ
ວານນີ້.
ບາງພາກສ່ວນຂອງປະເທດຊີເລ ແລະພາກໃຕ້ຂອງປະເທດບຣາຊິລ ກໍໄດ້ປະສົບກັບ
ໄຟຟ້າມອດເຊັ່ນກັນ ດັ່ງທີ່ນະຄອນບູເອໂນສ ແອຣສ໌ ທີ່ເປັນຜູ້ແຈກຈ່າຍໄຟຟ້າ ທີ່
ບໍລິສັດ Edesur ໄດ້ກ່າວ.
ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄດ້ພາກັນເຮັດວຽກຢ່າງບໍ່ຢຸດເຊົາ ເພື່ອນຳເອົາພະລັງໄຟຟ້າກັບຄືນມາ
ແຕ່ມາເຖິງຕອນທ່ຽງ ເກືອບເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງ ຂອງພົນລະເມືອງ 44 ລ້ານຄົນຂອງອາເຈັນຕີນາ
ຍັງພາກັນຢູ່ໃນຄວາມມືດຄືເກົ່າ.
ບໍລິສັດໄຟຟ້າອູຣາໄກວ UTE ກ່າວວ່າ ການລົ້ມແຫຼວ ຢູ່ໃນລະບົບໄຟຟ້າອາເຈັນຕີນາ
ໄດ້ຕັດພະລັງງານທັງໝົດຂອງອູຣູໄກວ ໃນຈຸດໃດຈູດນຶ່ງ ແລະໄດ້ຖີ້ມໂທດໃສ່ການລົ້ມ
ແຫຼວນີ້ໃສ່ “ຄວາມຜິດພາດຢູ່ໃນລະບົບຂອງອາເຈັນຕີນາ.”
ບໍລິສັດ Edesur ກ່າວວ່າ ບຸລິມະສິດແມ່ນການນຳເອົາພະລັງໄຟຟ້າກັບຄືນມາສູ່ບັນ
ດາໂຮງໝໍ ແລະສູນກາງສຸຂະພາບຕ່າງໆກ່ອນໝູ່ໝົດ.
ການສັນຈອນສາທາລະນະ ແລະທຸລະກິດໄດ້ຢຸດສະງັກ. ຢູ່ໃນອາເຈັນຕີນາ ປະຊາ
ຊົນພາກັນປ່ອນບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງຢູ່ຫ້ອງການປົກຄອງລັດຖະບານ ໂດຍໃຊ້ໂທລະສັບມື
ຖືເພື່ອແຍງເບິ່ງບັດລົງຄະແນນສຽງຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.
ລັດຖະມົນຕີພະລັງງານອາເຈັນຕີນາ ທ່ານກັສຕາໂວ ໂລເປີເຕີກີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ນີ້ແມ່ນ
ເຫດການທີ່ແປກປະຫຼາດທີ່ບໍ່ຄວນເກີດຂຶ້ນເລີຍ.”
ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າສາເຫດຂອງການຖືກລົບກວນກຳລັງສືບສວນ ແລະພວກພະນັກງານ
ໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກເພື່ອນຳເອົາພະລັງງານກັບຄືນມາທົ່ວປະເທດໃນຕອນທ້າຍຂອງມື້.
ບໍລິສັດ Edesur ກ່າວວ່າ ຄວາມລົ້ມແຫຼວໄດ້ເລີ້ມເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ຈຸດບ່ອນຈ່າຍໄຟຟ້າ
ໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກສຽງເໜືອຂອງປະເທດ ປະມານ 7 ໂມງເຊົ້າ ຕາມເວລາ
ທ້ອງຖິ່ນ.
A "massive failure" in the interconnected electrical grid left Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay completely without power Sunday.
Parts of Chile and southern Brazil experienced outages as well, the Buenos Aires-based utility distributor Edesur said.
Authorities were working frantically to restore power, but by mid-afternoon nearly half of Argentina's 44 million people were still in the dark.
Uruguay's energy company UTE said the failure in the Argentine system cut power to all of Uruguay at one point and blamed the collapse on a "flaw in the Argentine network.''
Edesur said the priority was to restore power to hospitals and health centers first.
Public transportation and business ground to a halt. In Argentina, people voted in gubernatorial elections, using cell phones to light their ballots.
"This is an extraordinary event that should have never happened,'' Argentine Energy Minister Gustavo Lopetegui said.
He said the cause of the disruption was being investigated and that workers were working to restore electricity nationwide by the end of the day.
Edesur said the failure began at an electricity transmission point in the country's northeast at about 7 a.m. local time.
ຄວາມເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ
ສະແດງຄວາມເຫັນໃຫ້ເບິ່ງ