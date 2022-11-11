ມີ​ຄວ​າມ​ຄາດ​ໝາຍ​ສູງໃນ​ການ​ພົບ​ປະ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ທ່ານ​ໂຈ ໄບ​ເດັນ ແລະປະ​ທານ​ປະ​ເທ​ດ​ຈີນ ທ່ານ​ສີ ຈິນ​ຜິງ ທີ່​ກຳ​ນົດ​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ຈະ​ມາ​ເຖິງ​ນີ້ ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ເກາະ​ບາ​ຫລີ ປະ​ເທດ​ອິນ​ໂດ​ເນ​ເຊຍ ຢູ່ນອກກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສຸດຍອດ​ກຸ່ມ G-20 ຂອງປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ມີເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດສຳ​ຄັນໆຂອງໂລກ​.

ທັງ​ສອງ​ທ່ານ​ຈະ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາຫາ​ລື​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ເພື່ອ​ຈະ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ຮັກ​ສາ​ແລະ​ລົງ​ເລິກການ​ສື່​ສານ​ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ສອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບຕໍ່​ກ​ານ​ຄຸ້ມ​ຄອງ​ໃນການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນແລະ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ຮ່ວມ​ກັ​ນບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ​ກົງ​ກັນ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຖະ​ແຫລງ​ການ​ຈາກ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ.

ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຂັ້ນ​ສູງ​ຂອງ​ລັດຖ​ະບານຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວ່າ “ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຈະເວົ້າແບບ​ກົງໆ ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ ​ຮ​ວມ​ທັງກິດ​ຈະ​ກຳ​ຂອງ ສ​ປ ຈີນ (ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ລັດ​ປະ​ຊ​າ​ຊົນ​ຈີນ) ​ທີ່ເປັນ​ໄພຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ຕໍ່​ສັນ​ຕິ​ພາບ ແລະ​ສະ​ຖຽນ​ລະ​ພາບ​ໃນ​ບໍ​ລິ​ເວນຊ່ອງ​ແຄບ​ໄຕ້​ຫວັນ ພ້ອມ​ທັງ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ​ທີ່​ມີ​ມາຍາວ​ນານ ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບການ​ລະ​ເມີດສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ ແລະ​ໂດຍ​ທົ່​ວ​ໄປ​ແລ້ວ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ ແລະ​ພາ​ຄີ​ທີ່​ມີ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ທາງ​ດ້ານ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດທີ່​ເປັນອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍຂອງຈີນ.”

ນີ້​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ເທື່ອ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ໄບ​ເດັນ ທີ່​ຈະ​ພົວ​ພັນດ້ວຍ​ຕົນ​ເອງ​ ກັບ ທ່ານ​ສີ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ຮັບ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ໃນ​ປີ 2021. ທັງ​ສອງ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັນ​ທາງ​ອອນ

ລາຍ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ໂອ້​ລົມທາງ​ໂທ​ລະ​ສັບຫ້າ​ເທື່ອ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ການ​ໂອ້​ລົມ​ກັນ​ເທື່ອ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ກໍ​ລະ​ກົດ.

ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຄາດ​ຫວັງ​ຕ່ຳ. ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ທີ່​ເກາະ​ບາ​ຫລີ ​ແມ່ນເປັນ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຮັກ​ສາໃຫ້​ການ​ສື່​ສານ​ຄົມ​ມະ​ນາ​ຄົມ​ຍັງ​ເປີດ​ໄວ້​ຢູ່ ລະ​ຫວ່າງປະ​ເທດ​ຄູ່​ແຂ່ງ ​ທັງ​ສອງ ແລະບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຄາດໝາຍ​ທີ່​ຈະມີ​ການ​ອອກ​ຖະ​ແຫລງ​ການຮ່ວມໃດໆ.

ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ນີ້ບໍ່​ແມ່ນກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມແທ້​ຈິງ ທີ່​ໄດ້ຮັບ​ການ​ກົດ​ດັນ​ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ບັນ​ລຸ​ສິ່ງ​ໃດ​ສິ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ.”

ອິງ​ຕາມ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ແລ້ວ ທ່ານ​ໄບ​ເດັນ ຈະ​ຍົກ​ເອົາ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ຂອງ​ໂລກແລະ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນແລະ​ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວໂດຍເກົາ​ຫລີ​ເໜືອ ຊຶ່ງ​ຫວ່າງ​ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ອາ​ທິດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມານີ້ ໄດ້​ຍິງ​ຂີ​ປະ​ນາ​ວຸດ​ຫລາຍ​ສິ​ບ​ລູກ ແລະ​ສົ່ງ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ທະ​ຫານໄປໃກ້​ກັບ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ຕິດ​ກັບ​ເກົາ​ຫລີ​ໃຕ້. ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ທີ​ຈະ​ໃຫ້​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດເພີ້ມ​ເຕີມ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ກາ​ນ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ​ທີ່​ສະ​ເພາະ​ເຈາະ​ຈົງ ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ໄບ​ເດັນ​ອາດ​ຈະ​ຮ້ອງ​ຂໍ​ຈາກ​ທ່າ​ນ​ສີ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການທ້າ​ທາຍ​ກໍ່​ກວນ​ຂອງກິມ ຈົງ ອຶ​ນ.

A highly anticipated meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping is set for Monday in Bali, Indonesia, on the sidelines of a G-20 summit of the world’s major economies.

The pair will discuss efforts to maintain and deepen lines of communication between the two countries, responsibly manage competition, and work together where interests align, according to a statement from the White House.

“The president will be honest about a number of our concerns, including PRC’s [People’s Republic of China] activity that threatens peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, as well as our long-standing concerns about human rights violations and more broadly the concerns we and our allies and partners have about China's harmful economic practices,” a senior administration official said in a briefing with reporters.

This would be Biden's first in-person engagement with Xi since taking office in 2021. The pair have met virtually and spoken over the phone five times, including during their last interaction in July.

Expectations are low. The Bali meeting is more of an effort to keep open lines of communication between the rivals and is not expected to generate any kind of joint statement.

"This is really not a meeting that's being driven by the deliverables," the official said.

According to the official, Biden will raise global and regional issues, including the war in Ukraine and recent maneuvers by North Korea, which in recent weeks launched dozens of missiles and deployed military flights close to its border with South Korea. The official declined to elaborate on what specific assistance Biden might ask of Xi on restraining Kim Jong Un’s provocations.