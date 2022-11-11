ມີຄວາມຄາດໝາຍສູງໃນການພົບປະລະຫວ່າງ ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ແລະປະທານປະເທດຈີນ ທ່ານສີ ຈິນຜິງ ທີ່ກຳນົດມີຂຶ້ນໃນວັນຈັນຈະມາເຖິງນີ້ ຢູ່ທີ່ເກາະບາຫລີ ປະເທດອິນໂດເນເຊຍ ຢູ່ນອກກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດກຸ່ມ G-20 ຂອງປະເທດທີ່ມີເສດຖະກິດສຳຄັນໆຂອງໂລກ.
ທັງສອງທ່ານຈະສົນທະນາຫາລືກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມພະຍາຍາມເພື່ອຈະສືບຕໍ່ຮັກສາແລະລົງເລິກການສື່ສານ ລະຫວ່າງສອງປະເທດ ຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ການຄຸ້ມຄອງໃນການແຂ່ງຂັນແລະເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັນບ່ອນທີ່ມີຜົນປະໂຫຍດກົງກັນ ອີງຕາມຖະແຫລງການຈາກທຳນຽບຂາວ.
ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂັ້ນສູງຂອງລັດຖະບານຄົນນຶ່ງ ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວວ່າ “ປະທານາທິບໍດີຈະເວົ້າແບບກົງໆ ກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງຂອງພວກເຮົາຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ຮວມທັງກິດຈະກຳຂອງ ສປ ຈີນ (ສາທາລະນະລັດປະຊາຊົນຈີນ) ທີ່ເປັນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຕໍ່ສັນຕິພາບ ແລະສະຖຽນລະພາບໃນບໍລິເວນຊ່ອງແຄບໄຕ້ຫວັນ ພ້ອມທັງຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງຂອງພວກເຮົາ ທີ່ມີມາຍາວນານ ກ່ຽວກັບການລະເມີດສິດທິມະນຸດ ແລະໂດຍທົ່ວໄປແລ້ວຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງທີ່ພວກເຮົາ ແລະບັນດາພັນທະມິດ ແລະພາຄີທີ່ມີກ່ຽວກັບການປະຕິບັດທາງດ້ານເສດຖະກິດທີ່ເປັນອັນຕະລາຍຂອງຈີນ.”
ນີ້ຈະເປັນເທື່ອທຳອິດຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນ ທີ່ຈະພົວພັນດ້ວຍຕົນເອງ ກັບ ທ່ານສີ ນັບແຕ່ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງໃນປີ 2021. ທັງສອງທ່ານໄດ້ພົບປະກັນທາງອອນ
ລາຍ ແລະໄດ້ໂອ້ລົມທາງໂທລະສັບຫ້າເທື່ອ ຮວມທັງການໂອ້ລົມກັນເທື່ອສຸດທ້າຍໃນເດືອນກໍລະກົດ.
ມີຄວາມຄາດຫວັງຕ່ຳ. ກອງປະຊຸມທີ່ເກາະບາຫລີ ແມ່ນເປັນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະຮັກສາໃຫ້ການສື່ສານຄົມມະນາຄົມຍັງເປີດໄວ້ຢູ່ ລະຫວ່າງປະເທດຄູ່ແຂ່ງ ທັງສອງ ແລະບໍ່ໄດ້ຄາດໝາຍທີ່ຈະມີການອອກຖະແຫລງການຮ່ວມໃດໆ.
ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກ່າວວ່າ “ນີ້ບໍ່ແມ່ນກອງປະຊຸມແທ້ຈິງ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການກົດດັນເພື່ອໃຫ້ບັນລຸສິ່ງໃດສິ່ງນຶ່ງ.”
ອິງຕາມເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ແລ້ວ ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ຈະຍົກເອົາບັນຫາຂອງໂລກແລະຂົງເຂດ ຮວມທັງສົງຄາມຢູ່ໃນຢູເຄຣນແລະການເຄື່ອນໄຫວໂດຍເກົາຫລີເໜືອ ຊຶ່ງຫວ່າງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້ ໄດ້ຍິງຂີປະນາວຸດຫລາຍສິບລູກ ແລະສົ່ງເຮືອບິນທະຫານໄປໃກ້ກັບຊາຍແດນຕິດກັບເກົາຫລີໃຕ້. ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດທີຈະໃຫ້ລາຍລະອຽດເພີ້ມເຕີມ ກ່ຽວກັບການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອທີ່ສະເພາະເຈາະຈົງ ທີ່ທ່ານໄບເດັນອາດຈະຮ້ອງຂໍຈາກທ່ານສີ ກ່ຽວກັບການທ້າທາຍກໍ່ກວນຂອງກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ.
A highly anticipated meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping is set for Monday in Bali, Indonesia, on the sidelines of a G-20 summit of the world’s major economies.
The pair will discuss efforts to maintain and deepen lines of communication between the two countries, responsibly manage competition, and work together where interests align, according to a statement from the White House.
“The president will be honest about a number of our concerns, including PRC’s [People’s Republic of China] activity that threatens peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, as well as our long-standing concerns about human rights violations and more broadly the concerns we and our allies and partners have about China's harmful economic practices,” a senior administration official said in a briefing with reporters.
This would be Biden's first in-person engagement with Xi since taking office in 2021. The pair have met virtually and spoken over the phone five times, including during their last interaction in July.
Expectations are low. The Bali meeting is more of an effort to keep open lines of communication between the rivals and is not expected to generate any kind of joint statement.
"This is really not a meeting that's being driven by the deliverables," the official said.
According to the official, Biden will raise global and regional issues, including the war in Ukraine and recent maneuvers by North Korea, which in recent weeks launched dozens of missiles and deployed military flights close to its border with South Korea. The official declined to elaborate on what specific assistance Biden might ask of Xi on restraining Kim Jong Un’s provocations.