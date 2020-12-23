ລິ້ງ ສຳຫລັບເຂົ້າຫາ

ບັນຫາທ້າທາຍ ທາງດ້ານການຄ້າ ທີ່ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທີ່ຖືກເລືອກໃໝ່ ອາດຈະປະເຊີນ

YE Trump Biden Asia -- USAGM
YE Trump Biden Asia -- USAGM

ພາຍໃຕ້ລັດຖະບານປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣໍາ ສະຫະລັດແມ່ນໄດ້ເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ ຄວາມສຳພັນທາງດ້ານການຄ້າສອງຝ່າຍ ແລະໄດ້ຖອນໂຕອອກຈາກພາຄີຂ້າມມະຫາສະມຸດປາຊີຟິກ ຊຶ່ງເປັນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງການຄ້າຫຼາຍຝ່າຍ ທີ່ຊຸກຍູ້ໂດຍລັດ ຖະບານປະທານາທິບໍດີໂອບາມາ ເພື່ອຕໍ່ຕ້ານອິດທິພົນຂອງຈີນຢູ່ໃນເຂດເອເຊຍ ປາຊີຟິກ. Patsy Widakuswara ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອປະຈຳທຳນຽບຂາວ ຈະພາ ທ່ານສຳຫຼວດເບິ່ງ ບັນຫາທ້າທາຍທາງດ້ານການຄ້າ ຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດທີ່ມີຕໍ່ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ປະທານາທິບໍດີທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບເລືອກໃໝ່ ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຊຶຶ່ງໄດ້ປະກາດວ່າ ຈະກັບຄືນໄປສູ່ນະໂຍບາຍ ການຕົກລົງຫຼາຍຝ່າຍ ແລະເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັບພັນທະມິດ ເພື່ອຂຽນກົດລະບຽບການຄ້າລະຫວ່າງປະເທດຄືນໃໝ່ ດັ່ງໄພສານ ຈະນຳເອົາລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ເຊີນຟັງລາຍງານ ບັນຫາທ້າທາຍ ທາງດ້ານການຄ້າ ທີ່ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທີ່ຖືກເລືອກໃໝ່ ອາດຈະປະເຊີນ
by ສຽງອາເມຣິກາ - ວີໂອເອ

ໃນເດືອນພະຈິກຜ່ານມານີ້ 15 ປະເທດໃນເຂດເອເຊຍປາຊີຟິກ ໄດ້ລົງນາມໃນພາຄີຮອບດ້ານທາງເສດຖະກິດປະຈຳພູມີພາກ ທີ່ເອີ້ນຫຍໍ້ວ່າ RCEP.

RCEP ແມ່ນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງການຄ້າເສລີ ທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດໃນໂລກ ໂດຍມີສະມາຊິກທັງໝົດປະກອບເປັນ 28 ເປີເຊັນຂອງຍອດຜະລິດຕະພັນຮວມພາຍໃນ ຫຼື GDP ຂອງປະຊາຊົນ 2 ພັນ 200 ລ້ານຄົນ.

ສະຫະລັດ ບໍ່ໄດ້ເປັນສະມາຊິກຂອງກຸ່ມ RCEP ຊຶ່ງມີການເບິ່ງກັນຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງວ່າເປັນກຸ່ມທາງເລືອກທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການໜຸນຫຼັງຈາກປັກກິ່ງ ແທນພາຄີຂ້າມມະຫາສະໝຸດປາຊີຟິກ.

ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງການຄ້າປະຈຳຂົງເຂດ ທີ່ໄດ້ມີການສະເໜີໂດຍລັດຖະບານທ່ານໂອບາມາ​ນັ້ນແມ່ນບໍ່ມີຈີນເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ. ມີ 12 ປະເທດ ໄດ້ລົງນາມໃນພາຄີ ຂ້າມມະຫາສະໝຸດປາຊີຟິກ ຫຼື TPP ໃນປີ 2016 ກ່ອນປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳໄດ້ປະກາດຖອນໂຕ ໃນປີ 2017.

ທ່ານມາກ ມີລີ (Marc Mealy) ແມ່ນຮອງປະທານອະວຸໂສ ຮັບຜິດຊອບດ້ານນະໂຍບາຍຂອງສະພາທຸລະກິດສະຫະລັດ-ອາຊ່ຽນ ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງສະໄກປ໌ວ່າ:

“ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະບໍ່ພິຈາລະນາກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງການຄ້າຫຼືສິ່ງໃດສິ່ງນຶ່ງໃນທຳນອງນັ້ນ ແຕ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະພິຈາລະນາ ກ່ຽວກັບຂໍ້ຕົກລົງເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນວ່າ ຈະສ້າງບາງສິ່ງບາງຢ່າງ ຊຶ່ງບາງທີອາດຈະເປັນໄປໄດ້ໃນດ້ານການຄ້າທີ່ສຳຄັນສຳລັບທຸລະກິດ ການຄ້າ ຂ້າມຊາຍແດນ ຂອງພວກເຮົາ.”

ທ່ານໂຈໄບເດັນ ປະທານາທິບໍດີທີ່ຖືກເລືອກໃໝ່ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ວ່າ:

“ດັ່ງນັ້ນພວກເຮົາຈຶ່ງສາມາດກຳນົດກົດລະບຽບຂອງເສັ້ນທາງ ແທນທີ່ຈະແມ່ນຈີນແລະປະເທດອື່ນໆເປັນຜູ້ບົງການຜົນທີ່ອອກມາ ຍ້ອນວ່າມັນມີແຕ່ເກມດຽວເທົ່ານັ້ນຢູ່ໃນເມືອງນີ້.”

ການນຳໃຊ້ນະໂຍບາຍຫຼາຍຝ່າຍຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນແມ່ນຈະເປັນການອຳລາໄປຈາກນະໂຍບາຍຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີທີ່ພວມຈະພົ້ນຕຳແໜ່ງ ທີ່ມັກຈະໃຊ້ນະໂຍບາຍການເຈລະຈາສອງຝ່າຍ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ສອດຄ່ອງກັບແຜນການໆຄ້າ “ອາເມຣິກາມາກ່ອນໝູ່” ຂອງທ່ານ.

ໃນປີ 2018 ທ່ານທຣຳໄດ້ລົງນາມໃນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງການຄ້າກັບເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ແລະຂໍ້ຕົກລົງການຄ້າແບບຈຳກັດກັບປະເທດຍີປຸ່ນໃນປີ 2019.

ແຕ່ຈຸດສູນກາງ ໃນນະໂຍບາຍການຄ້າຂອງທ່ານ ແມ່ນການເຮັດສົງຄາມພາສີກັບປະເທດຈີນ. ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ກ່າວກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເກັບ 25 ເປີເຊັນ ຕໍ່ສິນຄ້າໃນມູນຄ່າ 250 ພັນລ້ານໂດລາ ແລະຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນຈະຫຼຸດໃນປະລິມານ 10 ເປີເຊັນ ລົງມາເປັນ 7.5 ເປີເຊັນບວກໃສ່ສິນຄ້າໃນມູນຄ່າ 300 ພັນລ້ານໂດລາ.”

ນອກນັ້ນ ທ່ານທຣຳຍັງໄດ້ແນເປົ້າໝາຍໃສ່ບໍລິສັດເທັກໂນໂລຈີຂອງຈີນເຊັ່ນຫົວເຫວີຍໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ບໍລິສັດໂທລະສັບດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນສອດແນມໃຫ້ແກ່ຈີນ. ທ່ານໄດ້ປະສົບຜົນສຳເລັດໃນການຊັກຊວນໃຫ້ອັງກິດແລະປະເທດນ້ອຍໆຫຼາຍໆປະເທດໃນຢູໂຣບ ຫ້າມບໍ່ໃຫ້ບໍລິສັດຫົວເຫວີຍເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນການພັດທະນາຕາໜ່າງ 5 ຈີຂອງປະເທດເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ.

ແຕ່ແນວໃດກໍຕາມ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວຂອງທ່ານທຣຳ ບໍ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ ການຂາດດຸນການຄ້າຂອງສະຫະລັດໂດຍທົ່ວໄປກັບຈີນຫລຸດລົງ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ມີການເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນໃນລະຫວ່າງທີ່ເກີດໂຣກລະບາດ ຫຼັງຈາກລະດູໃບໄມ້ຫຼົ່ນໃນປີ 2019.

ທ່ານວີແກຣມ ຊິງ (Vikram Singh) ທີ່ປຶກສາອະວຸໂສຂອງໂຄງການເອເຊຍຢູ່ທີ່ສະຖາບັນສັນຕິພາບສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງສະໄກປ໌ວ່າ:

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ມັນຍັງເປັນຄຳຖາມຢູ່ ກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ມີປະສິດທິຜົນສ່ຳໃດ ໃນຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງອັນນີ້ ມັນເປັນພຽງແຕ່ຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງ ມັນເປັນ ໃນເມື່ອວ່າມັນບໍ່ມີເສັ້ນທາງທີ່ຈະແຈ້ງໄປໜ້າ.”

ສະຫະລັດແລະຈີນໄດ້ລົງນາມໃນຂໍ້ຕົກລົງການຄ້າ ຂັ້ນທີ 1 ໃນເດືອນມັງກອນປີ 2020 ກັບປັກກິ່ງ ໂດຍທີ່ຈີນໄດ້ຕົກລົງຈະຊື້ສິນຄ້າແລະບໍລິການຕ່າງໆຂອງສະຫະລັດ.

ໃນນັ້ນແມ່ນຮວມທັງຜະລິດຕະພັນການກະເສດຕື່ມອີກ 36 ພັນ 500 ລ້ານໂດລາ. ຈີນເບິ່ງແລ້ວບໍ່ຊົງວ່າຈະບັນລຸເປົ້າໝາຍໃນການຊື້ປີນີ້.

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ກຳລັງເກີດວິກິດການໂຄວິດ-19 ຢູ່ນີ້ ໃນໄລຍະຫຼາຍເດືອນຕົ້ນໆ ມີທ່າທາງວ່າທ່ານໄບເດັນຈະເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ການເອົາມາດຕະການຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ຮວມທັງການແຈກຢາຍຢາວັກຊີນ ແລະການຟື້ນໂຕຄືນຂອງເສດຖະກິດ. ແຕ່ຄວາມສຳພັນທີ່ໄດ້ຊຸດໂຊມລົງລະຫວ່າງສະຫະລັດກັບຈີນ ຄາດວ່າຍັງຈະດຳເນີນຢູ່ຕໍ່ໄປ.

ທ່ານເອເວັນ ເຣສນິກ (Evan Resnick) ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລເທັກໂນໂລຈີນານຢາງ ກ່າວກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ວ່າ:

“ຄວາມສຳພັນຈະມີການແຂ່ງຂັນກັນເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ລະຫວ່າງທັງສອງຝ່າຍວ່າ ໃຜເປັນຜູ້ນຳຂອງປະເທດທັງສອງ. ຄຳຖາມກໍມີຢູ່ວ່າຜູ້ນຳພາທີ່ຢູ່ເທິງສຸດສາມາດຄວບຄຸມບາງສ່ວນ ກ່ຽວກັບເຫດການປະຫວັດສາດແລະສາມາດປະຕິບັດຕົນໄດ້ຢ່າງສົມເຫດສົມຜົນແລະແບບໂຕຈິງໄດ້ຫຼືບໍ່.”

ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວໃດໆກໍຕາມຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນ ເພື່ອຫລຸດຜ່ອນການເກັບພາສີຈະປະເຊີນກັບ ການຄັດຄ້ານທີ່ສຳຄັນຈາກລັດຖະສະພາ ໂດຍສະເພາະແລ້ວໃນເມື່ອວ່າ ມັນມີຄວາມເປັນເອກກະສັນຈາກທັງສອງພັກ ກ່ຽວກັບການເອົາທ່າທີແບບເຂັ້ມແຂງເພື່ອຕ້ານການມີອິດທິພົນເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຂອງຈີນ.

ລາຍງານບລອກສົດ! ຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ 2020

ລາຍງານບລອກສົດ! ການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ປີ 2020

ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີິສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນບຸກຄົນທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກກັນດີໃນວົງການເມືອງຂອງນະຄອນ ຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ ເກືອບເຄິ່ງສັດຕະວັດແລ້ວນັ້ນ ຄາດຄະເນກັນວ່າ ຈະເປັນຜູ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງສະຫະລັດ ແລະຈະໄດ້ສາບານຕົວເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງໃນວັນທີ 20 ມັງກອນຈະມາ ເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີທີ່ມີອາຍຸແກ່ທີ່ສຸດ ໃນປະຫວັດສາດ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທີ່ໄດ້ເປັນສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງມາ 36 ປີ ແລະ 8 ປີ ເປັນຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໃນສະໄໝປະທານາທິບໍດີບາຣັກໂອບາມາ ແມ່ນຄາດກັນໂດຍອົງການຂ່າວຕ່າງໆ ໄດ້ເອົາຊະນະປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ທີ່ລົງສະໝັກແຂ່ງຂັນເອົາຕຳແໜ່ງຕື່ມອີກ ໃນການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງທີ່ຂົມຂື່ນ ແລະຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ມີການນັບບັດຄະແນນສຽງຫຼັງຈາກການເລືອກຕັ້ງມາໄດ້ຫຼາຍມື້ແລ້ວ. ຄະແນນສຽງແມ່ນຍັງຈະໄດ້ຮັບການຢືນຢັນຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ ແລະພວມໄດ້ຮັບການທ້າທາຍຢູ່ໃນສານ ແຕ່ກໍຄາດກັນວ່າ ຈະຜ່ານຜ່າໄປໄດ້. ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຊະນະຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂດຍໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 270 ຄະແນນ ຂອງຈຳນວນທັງໝົດ 538 ຄະແນນ. ການໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນ ເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານທຣຳເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຄົນທີ 3 ໃນຮອບສີ່ທົດສະວັດ ທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດໄດ້ຮັບເລືອກ ໃຫ້ເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງຕື່ມອີກ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ຂຶ້ນເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ 4 ປີແລ້ວ.

00:30 8.11.2020

ລາຍງານຂ່າວຫຼ້າສຸດ ໃນເຊົ້າວັນເສົາມື້ນີ້ແຈ້ງວ່າ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ແລະທ່ານນາງຄາມາມາ ແຮຣິສ ຜູ້ສະໝັກເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນ 273 ຄະແນນສຽງຂອງຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າລັດແລ້ວ ເຊີນເບິ່ງແຜນທີ່ການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນສະຫະລັດຂອງເຮົາຕື່ມ!

23:51 7.11.2020

ມາຮອດເຊົ້າວັນເສົາມື້ນີ້ ຕາມເວລາໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຄະແນນສຽງກໍຍັງບໍ່ມີການປ່ຽນແປງ ຈາກທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ລາຍງານໄປແລ້ວ ຄື ທ່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ຮັບ 253 ຄະແນນ ແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບ 214 ຄະແນນ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນ ຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາ ແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 56 ຄະແນນຈຶ່ງຈະຮອດ 270 ຄະແນນເພື່ອຈະເຂົ້າກຳຕຳແໜ່ງຕື່ມອີກ 4 ປີ. ເວລານີ້ຫຼາຍລັດຍັງສືບຕໍ່ນັບຄະແນນກັນຢູ່ ແລະລັດຈໍເຈຍ ໄດ້ປະກາດໃນວັນສຸກມື້ວານນີ້ວ່າ ຕົນຈະນັບຄະແນນ ຄືນໃໝ່ທັງໝົດ ຍ້ອນວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຜູ້ສະໝັກຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ແລະຜູ້ທ້າຊິງ ຫຼືຄູ່ແຂ່ງຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ມີຄະແນນໃກ້ຄຽງກັນຫຼາຍ.

18:52 7.11.2020

ໃນຕອນຄ່ຳຂອງວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວອ້າງ ໂດຍບໍ່ມີຫຼັກຖານວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ຖືກສໍ້ໂກງ ໃຫ້ອອກຈາກຕໍາແໜ່ງ ໃນສະໄໝທີສອງ. ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ “ຖ້າທ່ານນັບບັດຄະແນນສຽງທີ່ປ່ອນແບບຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະໄດ້ຊະນະຢ່າງງ່າຍໆ.” ທ່ານກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປອີກວ່າ "ຖ້າທ່ານນັບບັດຄະແນນສຽງທີ່ຜິດກົດໝາຍ, ພວກເຂົາສາມາດພະຍາຍາມລັກເອົາການເລືອກຕັ້ງໄປ ຈາກພວກເຮົາໄດ້." ທ່ານທຣໍາ ໄດ້ໃຊ້ເວລາ 16 ນາທີ ຢືນກ່າວຄໍາປາໄສ ຢູ່ຫ້ອງປະຊຸມຖະແຫລງຂ່າວ ໃນທຳນຽບຂາວ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ຄະແນນນຳໜ້າຂອງທ່ານທີ່ມີຢູ່ໃນລັດຕ່າງໆກຳລັງຖືກ "ລັກເອົາອອກໄປຢ່າງລັບໆ ເທື່ອລະເລັກລະນ້ອຍ" ໃນຂະນະທີ່ມີການນັບຄະແນນສຽງຍັງສືບຕໍ່ດໍາເນີນໄປຢູ່ນັ້ນ. ມາຮອດວັນສຸກ ຄະແນນສຽງກໍຍັງບໍ່ມີການປ່ຽນແປງ ຈາກທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ລາຍໄປແລ້ວ ຄື ທ່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ຮັບ 253 ຄະແນນ ແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບ 214. ຂະນະນີ້ ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 56 ຄະແນນ ຈຶ່ງຈະໄດ້ຮອດ 270 ເພື່ອຈະຮັກສາຕໍາແໜ່ງໄວ້ ໃນອີກ 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ.

19:29 6.11.2020

ໃນຕອນບ່າຍວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ຕາມເວລາໃນເຂດພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ປາກົດຕົວເປັນເວລາສັ້ນໆ ທີ່ນະຄອນວິລມິງຕັນ ໃນລັດເດລາແວ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ "ບັດທຸກໆບັດຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້ຖືກນັບ." ທ່ານກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ "ມັນແມ່ນກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນໃນປະເທດນີ້ ໄດ້ສະແດງອອກເຖິງການຕັດສິນໃຈຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າແບບໃດ ແລະມັນເປັນຄວາມປະສົງຂອງຜູ້ມີສິດປ່ອນບັດ ບໍ່ມີໃຜ ແລະບໍ່ມີສິ່ງໃດທັງໝົດ ທີ່ໄດ້ເລືອກເອົາປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງສະຫະລັດ."

06:13 6.11.2020

ໃນເວລາ 12 ໂມງເຄິ່ງຂອງວັນພະຫັດ, ທີ 5 ພະຈິກ (ຕາມເວລາວໍຊິງຕັນ) ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຄູ່ແຂ່ງຈາກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ຍັງມີຄະແນນເທົ່າເດີມ ຕາມທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ລາຍໄປແລ້ວ ຄື 253 ແຕ່ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບຕື່ມອີກນຶ່ງຄະແນນ ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນເປັນ 214. ຂະນະນີ້ ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 56 ຄະແນນ ຈຶ່ງຈະໄດ້ຮອດ 270 ເພື່ອຈະຮັກສາຕໍາ ແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານໄວ້ອີກ 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ. ຍັງເຫຼືອອີກຢູ່ 6 ລັດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນສຳເລັດການນັບຄະແນນເທື່ອບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ສົ່ງທາງໄປສະນີ ປະກອບດ້ວຍລັດເພັນຊິລເວເນຍ, ຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ, ຈໍເຈຍ, ເນວາດາ, ອາຣິໂຊນາ ແລະອາລາສກາ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນຊຶ່ງຄາດໄດ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແບບມີຄະແນນສູສີກັນກັບທ່ານທຣໍາ ໃນລັດວິສຄັນຊິນ ແລະຄະນະໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານທຣໍາ ຢາກໃຫ້ມີການນັບຄະແນນຄືນໃໝ່. ສ່ວນຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍນັ້ນ ກໍອາດຈະໃຊ້ເວລາອີກຫລາຍວັນຈຶ່ງຮູ້ໄດ້. ລາຍງານຂ່າວແຈ້ງວ່າ ມາຮອດວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ ທ່ານໄບເດັນແມ່ນນຳໜ້າ ໃນຄະແນນສຽງຂອງປະຊາຊົນ ຄືໄດ້ 71 ລ້ານ 6 ແສນຄົນ ປຽບທຽບໃສ່ທ່ານທຣຳ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບ​ແຕ່ 68​ ລ້ານ 1 ແສນຄົນ ອີງຕາມອົງການຄົ້ນຄວ້າເອດີສັນແລະອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ.

00:38 6.11.2020

ມາຮອດ 7:00 ຕອນເຊົ້າຂອງວັນພະຫັດ, ທີ 5 ພະຈິກ (ຕາມເວລາວໍຊິງຕັນ) ທັງທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຍັງມີຄະແນນເທົ່າເດີມ ຕາມທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ລາຍໄປແລ້ວ ຄື 253 ຕໍ່ 213 ຄະແນນ. ຂະນະນີ້ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 57 ຄະແນນ ຈຶ່ງຈະໄດ້ຮອດ 270 ເພື່ອຈະຮັກສາຕໍາ ແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານໄວ້ອີກ 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ. ຍັງເຫຼືອອີກຢູ່ 6 ລັດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນສຳເລັດການນັບຄະແນນເທື່ອບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ສົ່ງທາງໄປສະນີ ປະກອບດ້ວຍລັດເພັນຊິລເວເນຍ, ຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ, ຈໍເຈຍ, ເນວາດາ, ອາຣິໂຊນາ ແລະອາລາສກາ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແບບມີຄະແນນສູສີກັນກັບທ່ານທຣໍາ ໃນລັດວິສຄັນຊິນ ແລະຄະນະໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານທຣໍາ ຢາກໃຫ້ມີການນັບຄະແນນຄືນໃໝ່. ສ່ວນຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍນັ້ນ ກໍອາດຈະໃຊ້ເວລາອີກຫລາຍວັນຈຶ່ງຮູ້ໄດ້ ແຕ່ພວກທ່ານກໍສາມາດຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງໜ້າເວັບໄຊຂອງພວກເຮົາ ກ່ຽວກັບຄະແນນຫລ້າສຸດ.

19:20 5.11.2020

ມາຮອດ 9:00 ຕອນຄໍ່າຂອງວັນພຸດ, ທີ 4 ພະຈິກ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນໄດ້ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດຕື່ມອີກສອງລັດ ຄືມິຊິແກນ ແລະວິສຄັນຊິນ ຈຶ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານນໍາໜ້າ ທ່ານທຣໍາ ໂດຍມີ 253 ຕໍ່ 213 ຄະແນນ. ຂະນະນີ້ທ່ານໄບເດັນຕອ້ງການອີກພຽງ 17 ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ ກໍຈະຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນທ່ານທຣໍາແມ່ນຕ້ອງການອີກ 57 ຄະແນນຈຶ່ງຈະໄດ້ຮອດ 270 ເພື່ອຈະຮັກສາຕໍາ ແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານໄວ້ອີກ 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ. ຍັງເຫຼືອອີກຢູ່ 6 ລັດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນສຳເລັດການນັບຄະແນນເທື່ອບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ສົ່ງທາງໄປສະນີ ປະກອບດ້ວຍລັດເພັນຊິລເວເນຍ, ຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ, ຈໍເຈຍ, ເນວາດາ, ອາຣິໂຊນາ ແລະອາລາສກາ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ຊະນະການເລືອກຕັ້ງແບບມີຄະແນນສູສີກັນກັບທ່ານທຣໍາ ໃນລັດວິສຄັນຊິນ ແລະຄະນະໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານທຣໍາ ຢາກໃຫ້ມີການນັບຄະແນນຄືນໃໝ່. ສ່ວນຜົນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍນັ້ນ ກໍອາດຈະໃຊ້ເວລາອີກຫລາຍວັນຈຶ່ງຮູ້ໄດ້!

ທ. ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ 253 ຄະແນນ ແລະ ປ. ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບ 213 ຄະແນນ
ທ. ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນລັດ 253 ຄະແນນ ແລະ ປ. ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບ 213 ຄະແນນ

08:42 5.11.2020
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຊະນະໃນ 3 ລັດ ເທັກຊັສ ມອນຕານາ ແລະ ໄອໂອວາ
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຊະນະໃນ 3 ລັດ ເທັກຊັສ ມອນຕານາ ແລະ ໄອໂອວາ
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຊະນະ ລັດ ຟລໍຣິດາ
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຊະນະ ລັດ ຟລໍຣິດາ
ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຊະນະ ລັດ ມິນເນໂຊຕາ
ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຊະນະ ລັດ ມິນເນໂຊຕາ

ມາເຖິງປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ຄະແນນຈາກຜູ້ແທນ ຂອງທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ແລະທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ສູສີກັນ 213 ຕໍ່ 220 ໃນຂະນະນີ້ ຍັງເຫຼືອອີກຢູ່ 9 ລັດທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນສຳເລັດການນັບຄະແນນສຽງເທື່ອ ປະກອບດ້ວຍລັດ ເມນ ເພັນຊີລເວເນຍ ຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ ຈໍເຈຍ ມິຊິແກນ ວິສຄັນຊິນ ເນວາດາ ອາຣິໂຊນາ ແລະອາລາສກາ ຄາດກັນວ່າ ຜົນການນັບບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງ ທີ່ສົ່ງເຂົ້າໄປທາງໄປສະນີ ຈະເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນໃນຕອນເຊົ້າ ວັນທີ 4 ພະຈິກນີ້ ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ແລະຈະໃຊ້ເວລາຫຼາຍສົມຄວນ ບໍ່ຮູ້ວ່າ ຈະແລ້ວເສັດໃນມື້ນີ້ຫຼືບໍ່!

16:01 4.11.2020

ລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບການນັບຄະແນນສຽງໃນເບື້ອງຕົ້ນຈາກລັດຕ່າງໆທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກ ທີ່ໄດ້ປິດໜ່ວຍເລືອກຕັ້ງ

ມື້ນີ້ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາທີ່ສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລິກັນ ແລະຄູ່ແຂ່ງຂອງ ທ່ານກໍຄື ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະໃນຫລາຍລັດ ແລ້ວ ຂະນະທີ່ຜົນຂອງການເລືອກຕັ້ງກໍາລັງອອກມາເລື້ອຍໆຢູ່ ແລະຊາວອາເມຣິ ກັນຕັດສິນໃຈວ່າໃຜຈະບໍລິຫານປະເທດຈາກທໍານຽບຂາວໃນນຶ່ງສະໄໝກໍຄື 4 ປີຕໍ່ໜ້າ ຊຶ່ງເລີ້ມຈາກເດືອນມັງກອນຈະມາເຖິງນີ້.

ໜ່ວຍເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງບັນດາລັດຢູ່ໃນເຂດແຄມຝັ່ງທະເລທາງຕາເວັນອອກ ແລະ ຫລາຍໆລັດໃນເຂດພາກໃຕ້ ແລະພາກຕາເວັນຕົກຕອນກາງ ຂອງປະເທດ ໄດ້ປິດລົງ ແລະກໍໄດ້ເລີ້ມນັບຄະແນນສຽງແລ້ວ. ສ່ວນບັນດາລັດໃນພາກຕາເວັນ ຕົກຂອງປະເທດກໍກໍາລັງປິດໜ່ວຍປ່ອນບັດລົງ ແລະກໍຈະເລີ້ມນັບບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງ ໃນໄວໆນີ້.

ໃນຊົ່ວໂມງທີ່ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້ ຄວນເອົາໃຈໃສ່ຕິດຕາມການນັບຄະແນນສຽງໃນລັດທີ່ຕັ້ງແຄມມະຫາສະໝຸດແອດແລນຕິກ ຄືລັດຟລໍຣິດາ ແລະ ຄາໂລໄຣນາເໜືອ- ເຊິ່ງທັງສອງລັດນີ້ໄດ້ຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ທ່ານທຣໍາ ໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະໃນປີ 2016 ແລະບ່ອນທີ່ການຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງທ້າຍປີນີ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າທ່ານທຣໍາ ແລະທ່ານໄບເດັນມີ ຄະແນນສູສີກັນ. ລັດເພັນໂຊວາເນຍ ທີ່ເປັນລັດຍາດແຍ່ງກັນ ກໍ່ແມ່ນຈຸດສຸມຂອງຄວາມສົນໃຈອີກແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ແຕ່ອາດຈະບໍ່ລາຍງານຜົນເລືອກຕັ້ງທີ່ສົມບູນເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍມື້. ນັກວິເຄາະກ່າວວ່າທັງສາມລັດແມ່ນມີຄວາມຈຳເປັນ ສຳລັບທ່ານທຣໍາ ຖ້າເພິ່ນຕ້ອງການດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງ ເປັນສະໄໝທີສອງແລະຫລີກລ້ຽງການເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ຄົນທີສາມໃນສີ່ທົດສະວັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາທີ່ຈະເສຍໄຊຢູ່ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຄືນ.

ສຳລັບທ່ານໄບເດັນແລ້ວ ການໄດ້ໄຊຊະນະໃນລັດໃດກໍ່ຕາມໃນ 3 ລັດນັ້ນແມ່ນຈະເພີ່ມໂອກາດໃຫ້ທ່ານໄດ້ຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີໃນການພະຍາຍາມຄັ້ງທີສາມຂອງທ່ານ. ທ່ານໄດ້ສູນເສຍການແຂ່ງຂັນເປັນຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ເພື່ອເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໃນປີ 1988 ແລະ 2008 ມາແລ້ວ.

ໃນການເລືອກເອົາຜູ້ນໍາປະເທດນັ້ນສະຫະລັດແມ່ນໃຊ້ລະບົບປະຊາທິປະໄຕແບບທາງອ້ອມ ຊຶ່ງບໍ່ໄດ້ເອົາຕາມຄະແນນນິຍົມຂອງປະຊາຊົນທັງຊາດ. ຜົນຂອງການເລືອກຕັ້ງແມ່ນຖືກຕັດສິນໂດຍການເລືອກຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນແຕ່ລະລັດໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ ທີ່ມີ 50 ລັດ ແລະນະຄອນຫລວງວໍຊິງຕັນ. ເພື່ອຈະໃຫ້ໄດ້ໄຊຊະນະ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ, ຜູ້ສະໝັກປະທານາທິບໍດີຕ້ອງໄດ້ຮັບ 270 ຄະແນນສຽງ ຈາກຜູ້ແທນໃນລັດ ທີ່ມີສະມາຊິກທັງໝົດ 538 ຄົນ ກໍຄື 538 ສຽງນັ້ນ.

ການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດຈັດຂຶ້ນໃນທຸກໆ 4 ປີໃນວັນອັງຄານທໍາອິດຂອງເດືອນພະຈິກ ຊຶ່ງປີນີ້ກໍກົງກັບວັນທີ 3 ກໍຄືມື້ນີ້ເອງ. ຕາມປົກກະຕິແລ້ວປະຊາຊົນອາເມຣິກັນພາກັນໄປປ່ອນບັດດ້ວຍຕົວເອງຢູ່ສະຖານທີ່ບ່ອນບັດຕ່າງໆ. ແຕ່ວ່າໃນປີນີ້ຍ້ອນການລະບາດຂອງໄວຣຣັສໂຄໂຣນາຫລາຍໆ ລັດແມ່ນຈັດໃຫ້ມີການປ່ອນບັດກ່ອນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ຊຶ່ງຜູ້ມີສິດປ່ອນບັດ ເລືອກຕັ້ງ ສາມາດສົ່ງບັດລົງຄະແນນສຽງຂອງຕົນໄປທາງໄປສະນີ ຫລືໄປປ່ອນບັດດ້ວຍ ຕົວເອງກ່ອນວັນເລືອກຕັ້ງຕາມສະຖານທີ່ທີ່ຈັດໄວ້ໃຫ້ໃນເມືອງ ແລະເຂດເລືອກ ຕັ້ງຕ່າງໆ ອີງຕາມກົດລະບຽບຂອງແຕ່ລະລັດ.

10:47 4.11.2020
