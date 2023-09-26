ລິ້ງ ສຳຫລັບເຂົ້າຫາ

ທ່ານ ໄບ​ເດັນ ແລະ ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ຍາດແຍ່ງ​ກັນ ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ຂອງ​ກຳ​ມະ​ກອນ ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ກຳ​ມະ​ບານ

ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ກຳ​ມະ​ກອນ​ລົດ​ຍົນ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ ຜູ້​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຢູ່ນອກ​ໂຮງ​ງານ General Motors ໃນ​ເມືອງ ແລງ​ຮອນ, ລັດ ເພັນ​ຊິ​ລ​ເວ​ເນຍ, 22 ກັນ​ຍາ 2023.

ໃນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ອາດ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ການ​ທົບ​ທວນ​ແຜນ​ຍຸດ​ທະ​ສາດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເພິ່ນ​ ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ 2024 ນັ້ນ, ທັງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ໂຈ ໄບ​ເດັນ ແລະ ອະ​ດີດ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ຈະ​ໄປ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ລັດ ມິ​ຊິ​ແກນ ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ສອງ​ສາມມື້ ​ທີ່​ຈະມ​າ​ເຖິງນີ້, ໃນ​ການ​ເຊື່ອມ​ໂຍງ​ກັບ​ການ​ນັດ​ຢຸດ​ງານ​ທີ່​ກຳ​ລັງ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຢູ່​ໂດຍ​ສະ​ຫະ​ພັນ​ກຳ​ມະ​ກອນ​ລົດ​ຍົນ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຫຼື UAW.

ທ່ານ ໄບ​ເດັນ ຈະ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ລັດ ມິ​ຊິ​ແກນ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານມື້ນີ້​ເພື່ອ​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັບ​ບັນ​ດາ​ກຳ​ມະ​ກອນ UAW ຜູ້​ທີ່​ທຳ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງຕໍ່​ໂຮງ​ງານ​ຕ່າງໆ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ເຈົ້າ​ຂອງ​ໂດຍ​ສາມ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ໃຫຍ່​ຄື: Ford, General Motors ແລະ Stellantis. ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ແມ່ນ​ຄາດ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ລັດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ​ນຶ່ງວັນຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ນັ້ນ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ຊຸມ​ນຸມ ​ທີ່​ການ​ໂຄ​ສະ​ນາ​ຫາ​ສຽງ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ຈະ​ມີ​ຜູ້​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ຈາກ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ໃນ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ ແລະ ອະ​ດີດ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ພັນ​ແຮງ​ງານ, ເຊິ່ງບໍ່​ຈຳ​ເປັນ​ຕ້ອງ​ແມ່ນ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ຂອງ UAW.

ທັງ​ສອງ​ທ່ານ​ນັ້ນ​ມີ​ສາຍ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ທີ່​ຊັບ​ຊ້ອນ​ກັບ​ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ແຮງ​ງານ. ແນວ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ຕາມ​ທ່ານ ໄບ​ເດັນ ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ກຳ​ມະ​ບານ​ໂດຍ​ທົ່ວ​ໄປ​ມາ​ດົນ​ນານ​ແລ້ວ ແລະ ໄດ້​ແຕ່ງ​ຕັ້ງເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ມິດ​ຕໍ່​ກຳ​ມະ​ບານ​ໃນ​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ພົວ​ພັນ​ແຮງ​ງານ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ນັ້ນ, ເຊິ່ງການ​ກະ​ທຳ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ຖາ​ນະ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ​ໄດ້​ເຮັ​ດ​ໃຫ້​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ກຳ​ມະ​ບານ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໂມ​ໂຫ. ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ທ​ຣຳ ແມ່ນ​ບໍ່​ເປັນ​ມິດ​ປານ​ໃດ​ຕໍ່​ແຮງ​ງານ, ແຕ່​ທ່ານ​ອະ​ດີດ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ​ຈາກ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ກຳ​ມະ​ບານ ໃນ​ການ​ລົງ​ແຂ່​ງ​ຂັນ​ເອົາ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທັງ​ສອງ​ຄັ້ງ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາຂອງ​ທ່ານ.

ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ນັດ​ຢຸດ​ງານ​ຂອງ UAW ໄດ້​ກ້າວ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ອາ​ທິດ​ທີ​ສອງ​ໃນ​ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ນີ້, ທ່ານ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ແລະ ຜູ້​ຊາຍ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້​ສູງ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ຄູ່​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ຂອງ​ປີ​ໜ້າ ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ເພັ່ງ​ເລັງ​ໃສ່​ການ​ໃຫ້​ສັນ​ຍານ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມັກ​ຄີ​ກັບ​ຊາວ​ກຳ​ມະ​ກອນ ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ, ຜູ້​ທີ່​ຄວາມ​ຈົງ​ຮັກ​ພັນ​ດີ​ທາງ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ແມ່ນ​ຖືກ​ຊັກ​ຈູງ​ໄດ້​ງ່າຍ​ໃນ​ສອງ​ສາມ​ປີ​ທີ່ ​ຜ່​ານ​ມານີ້.

In what could be a preview of their strategies for the 2024 presidential election, both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will visit Michigan in the coming days, in connection with the ongoing strike by the United Auto Workers union.

Biden will travel to Michigan on Tuesday to meet with UAW workers who are picketing facilities owned by the Big Three automakers: Ford, General Motors and Stellantis. Trump is expected to be in the state the following day for a rally that his campaign has said will be attended by current and former labor union members, though not necessarily members of the UAW.

Both men have complicated relationships with the labor movement. Although Biden has been a longtime supporter of unions in general and has appointed a union-friendly majority to the National Labor Relations Board, some of his actions as president have angered union members. Trump’s administration was distinctly less friendly to labor, but the former president still received significant support from union members in both of his previous presidential runs.

With the UAW strike now in its second week, the president and the man most likely to be his opponent in next year’s election are focused on signaling solidarity with working-class Americans, whose political loyalties have been malleable in recent years.

