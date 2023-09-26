ໃນສິ່ງທີ່ອາດຈະເປັນການທົບທວນແຜນຍຸດທະສາດຂອງພວກເພິ່ນ ສຳລັບການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ 2024 ນັ້ນ, ທັງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ແລະ ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຈະໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມລັດ ມິຊິແກນ ໃນໄລຍະສອງສາມມື້ ທີ່ຈະມາເຖິງນີ້, ໃນການເຊື່ອມໂຍງກັບການນັດຢຸດງານທີ່ກຳລັງດຳເນີນຢູ່ໂດຍສະຫະພັນກຳມະກອນລົດຍົນ ສະຫະລັດ ຫຼື UAW.
ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ຈະເດີນທາງໄປລັດ ມິຊິແກນ ໃນວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້ເພື່ອພົບປະກັບບັນດາກຳມະກອນ UAW ຜູ້ທີ່ທຳການປະທ້ວງຕໍ່ໂຮງງານຕ່າງໆທີ່ເປັນເຈົ້າຂອງໂດຍສາມບໍລິສັດໃຫຍ່ຄື: Ford, General Motors ແລະ Stellantis. ທ່ານ ທຣຳ ແມ່ນຄາດວ່າຈະເດີນທາງໄປລັດດັ່ງກ່າວ ນຶ່ງວັນຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນສຳລັບການຊຸມນຸມ ທີ່ການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຈະມີຜູ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມຈາກສະມາຊິກໃນປັດຈຸບັນ ແລະ ອະດີດຂອງສະຫະພັນແຮງງານ, ເຊິ່ງບໍ່ຈຳເປັນຕ້ອງແມ່ນສະມາຊິກຂອງ UAW.
ທັງສອງທ່ານນັ້ນມີສາຍພົວພັນທີ່ຊັບຊ້ອນກັບການເຄື່ອນໄຫວແຮງງານ. ແນວໃດກໍຕາມທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ແມ່ນໄດ້ເປັນຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນກຳມະບານໂດຍທົ່ວໄປມາດົນນານແລ້ວ ແລະ ໄດ້ແຕ່ງຕັ້ງເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ທີ່ເປັນມິດຕໍ່ກຳມະບານໃນຄະນະກຳມະການພົວພັນແຮງງານແຫ່ງຊາດນັ້ນ, ເຊິ່ງການກະທຳຂອງທ່ານໃນຖານະເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ສະມາຊິກກຳມະບານຈຳນວນນຶ່ງໂມໂຫ. ລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານ ທຣຳ ແມ່ນບໍ່ເປັນມິດປານໃດຕໍ່ແຮງງານ, ແຕ່ທ່ານອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີຍັງໄດ້ຮັບການສະໜັບສະໜູນຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍຈາກສະມາຊິກກຳມະບານ ໃນການລົງແຂ່ງຂັນເອົາຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີທັງສອງຄັ້ງທີ່ຜ່ານມາຂອງທ່ານ.
ດ້ວຍການນັດຢຸດງານຂອງ UAW ໄດ້ກ້າວເຂົ້າສູ່ອາທິດທີສອງໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້, ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ແລະ ຜູ້ຊາຍທີ່ມີຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ສູງທີ່ສຸດທີ່ຈະເປັນຄູ່ແຂ່ງຂັນຂອງທ່ານໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງປີໜ້າ ແມ່ນໄດ້ເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ການໃຫ້ສັນຍານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄວາມສາມັກຄີກັບຊາວກຳມະກອນ ອາເມຣິກັນ, ຜູ້ທີ່ຄວາມຈົງຮັກພັນດີທາງການເມືອງຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າແມ່ນຖືກຊັກຈູງໄດ້ງ່າຍໃນສອງສາມປີທີ່ ຜ່ານມານີ້.
In what could be a preview of their strategies for the 2024 presidential election, both President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will visit Michigan in the coming days, in connection with the ongoing strike by the United Auto Workers union.
Biden will travel to Michigan on Tuesday to meet with UAW workers who are picketing facilities owned by the Big Three automakers: Ford, General Motors and Stellantis. Trump is expected to be in the state the following day for a rally that his campaign has said will be attended by current and former labor union members, though not necessarily members of the UAW.
Both men have complicated relationships with the labor movement. Although Biden has been a longtime supporter of unions in general and has appointed a union-friendly majority to the National Labor Relations Board, some of his actions as president have angered union members. Trump’s administration was distinctly less friendly to labor, but the former president still received significant support from union members in both of his previous presidential runs.
With the UAW strike now in its second week, the president and the man most likely to be his opponent in next year’s election are focused on signaling solidarity with working-class Americans, whose political loyalties have been malleable in recent years.