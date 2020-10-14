ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ແລະທ່ານທຣໍາ ຍັງຕໍ່ສູ້ກັນ ຢູ່ລັດຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ອາດຈະຕົກ ເປັນຂອງຝ່າຍໃດກໍໄດ້

ອະດີດຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ໄປໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຢູ່ເມືອງແຫ່ງ ນຶ່ງໃນລັດ

ຟລໍຣິດາ ທີ່ທ່ານເວົ້າວ່າ ມີຄວາມສຳຄັນໃນການເອົາຊະນະການເລືອກ ຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍ

ດີ ທີ່ຍັງເຫຼືອເວລາພຽງແຕ່ອີກສາມອາທິດເທົ່ານັ້ນ.

ເມືອງບຣາວວາດ ເປັນເມືອງທີ່ມີປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍເປັນອັນດັບທີສອງຢູ່ໃນລັດແມ່ນ “ເປັນ

ບ່ອນທີ່ຈະຊີ້ຂາດ ການເລືອກຕັ້ງດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້.” ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ກ່າວໃນຕອນບ່າຍວັນອັງຄານ

ວານນີ້ ຢູ່ທີ່ສູນກາງຜູ້ອະວຸໂສເພີມບຣຸກ ພາຍສ໌ (Pembrook Pines.)

ໃນປີ 2016 ຜູ້ຖືກສະເໜີຕາງໜ້າພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ທ່ານນາງຮີລແລຣີ ຄລິນ-ຕັນ ໄດ້ໄຊ

ຊະນະທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ດ້ວຍຄະແນນສຽງ 2 ຕໍ່ 1 ຢູ່ໃນເມືອງ ດັ່ງກ່າວ. ແຕ່ວ່າພັກຣີພັບ

ບລິກັນ ໄດ້ຊະນະທ່ານນາງ ດ້ວຍຄະແນນສຽງທັງ ໝົດຢູ່ພາຍໃນລັດ ແລະກໍໄດ້ຮັບຈຳ

ນວນຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າ ທັງໝົດຂອງລັດຟລໍຣິດາ 29 ຄະແນນ ທີ່ຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ທ່ານໄດ້ເປັນປະທາ

ນາທິບໍດີ.

ໃນວັນຈັນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ທ່ານທຣໍາ ໄດ້ຈັດການໂຮມຊຸມນຸມກັນຂະນາດໃຫຍ່ ຢູ່ທີ່ ສະໜາມ

ບິນເມືອງເຊມີໂນລ (Seminole) ຊຶ່ງທ່່ານໄດ້ຊະນະ ເມື່ອສີ່ປີກ່ອນ ດ້ວຍຄະແນນບໍ່ຮອດ 4,000 ສຽງ. ນີ້ແມ່ນການໂຮມຊຸມນຸມ ທາງການເມືອງ ເທື່ອທໍາອິດຂອງທ່ານ ນັບ

ແຕ່ທ່ານ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າໂຮງໝໍ ເພື່ອປິ່ນປົວໂຄວິດ-19.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຍັງໄດ້ໄປໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງ ໃນຕອນແລງວັນ ອັງຄານວານນີ້ ທີ່ບັນດາ

ນັກວິເຄາະພິຈາລະນາວ່າ ເປັນລັດທີ່ຍັງມີການຕໍ່ສູ້ກັນຢູ່ ຄືລັດເພັນຊິລ ເວເນຍ ທີ່ເປັນ

ບ່ອນເກີດຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນນັ້ນ.

ຢູ່ທີ່ເມືອງຈອນສ໌ທາວ ທ່ານທຣໍາໄດ້ຮ້ອງຂໍຕໍ່ “ພວກແມ່ຍິງຢູ່ໃນເຂດຊານເມືອງວ່າ ກະລຸ

ນາຂໍໃຫ້ພວກເຈົ້າມັກຂ້ອຍ? ກະລຸນາ ກະລຸນາ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ຮັກສາ ຄຸ້ມບ້ານຂອງພວກ

ທ່ານ. ໂອເຄ?

ທ່ານທຣໍາ ໄດ້ກ່າວຫາ ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ວ່າເປັນ “ຄົນຮັບໃຊ້ພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງໂລ ກາພິວັດ

ບັນດາຜູ້ບໍລິຈາກທີ່ຮັ່ງມີ ແລະພວກທີ່ມີຜົນປະໂຫຍດມີເງິນຫຼາຍເປັນພິເສດ” ທີ່ໄດ້ສົ່ງ

ວຽກງານອອກໄປບ່ອນອື່ນ ປິດບັນດາອຸດສາຫະກຳຕ່າງໆ ເປີດຊາຍແດນ ແລະທຳລາຍ

ເມືອງຕ່າງໆ.

ດັ່ງທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ເຮັດໃນຄືນກ່ອນໃນລັດຟລໍຣິດາ ປະທານາທິບໍດີໄດ້ກ່າວຫາຜູ້ທ້າ ທາຍ

ຂອງທ່ານມອບການຄວບຄຸມພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດໃຫ້ພວກຝ່າຍຊ້າຍຈັດ ຮວມ ທັງພວກສັງຄົມນິຍົມ ແລະພວກນິຍົມລັດທິມາກຊິສ.

ທ່ານທຣໍາ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຖ້າຫາກລາວ ເປັນຄົນຈົບຄົນດີ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ຈະບໍ່ໂຈມຕີ ລາວຄື

ແບບນີ້. ແຕ່ວ່າລາວບໍ່ເປັນຄົນຈົບຄົນດີ. ລາວເປັນຄົນບໍ່ດີ. ລາວໄດ້ເປັນ ຄົນໂງ່ຈ້າ

ມາໂດຍຕະຫຼອດ.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden took his campaign to a county in Florida he called crucial for victory in the presidential election just three weeks away.

Broward County, the second most populous in the state, is “where this election will be determined,” Biden said Tuesday afternoon at a senior citizens’ center in Pembrook Pines.

In 2016, Democratic Party nominee Hillary Clinton defeated Donald Trump by a 2-to-1 margin in the county. But the Republican candidate edged her out in the state total to capture all of Florida’s 29 electoral votes, helping him to become president.

On Monday, Trump held a large rally at an airport in Florida’s Seminole County, which he won four years ago by less than 4,000 votes. It was his first political event since his hospitalization for COVID-19.

The president took his re-election campaign on Tuesday evening to what political analysts consider the other key battleground state: Pennsylvania, where Biden was born.

Trump in Johnstown appealed to “suburban women -- will you please like me? Please, please. I saved your damn neighborhood. OK?”

Trump accused Biden of being a “servant of the radical globalists, wealthy donors and big money special interests” who shipped away jobs, shut factories, threw open borders and ravaged America’s cities.

As he did the previous evening in Florida, the president accused his challenger of handing control of the Democratic Party to the far left, including socialists and Marxists.

“If he was a nice guy, I wouldn't hit him like this,” said Trump. “But he's not a nice guy. He's a bad guy. He's always been a dummy.”