ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ໂຈ ໄບ​ເດັນ ໄປສຳ​ຫລວດ​ເບິ່ງ​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ​ໃນ​ໃນ​ຈັນ​ວານ​ນີ້ ຈາກ​ເຮີ​ຣິ​ເຄນ​ຟິ​ໂອ​ນາ ​ຢູ່ເກາະ ​ເປີ​ໂຕ​ຣິ​ໂກ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ການ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເຫລືອ​ຫລາຍກວ່າ 60 ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາເພື່ອ​ຊ່ວຍ​ດິນ​ແດນ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ປະ​ສົບ​ກັບ​ພາ​ຍຸ​ໃນເດືອນ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້.

​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ວ່າ ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມໝັ້ນ​ໝາຍ ທີ່​ຈະ​ສ້າງ​ສາ​ເປີ​ໂຕຣິ​ໂກ ຄືນ​ໃໝ່ ແລະ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ແນ່ນອນວ່າ ​ຈະ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ “ທຸກໂດ​ລາທີ່​ໄດ້ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ໝັ້ນສັນ​ຍາ​ໄວ້” ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ພາ​ຍຸ.

​ທ່ານ​ໄບ​ເດັນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ໜີຈາກ​ທີ່​ນີ້ ຕາບ​ໃດ​ທີ່​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຍັງ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິບໍດີ ຈົນ​ກວ່າ​ວ່າ​ທຸກ​ສິ່ງ​ຢ່າງ ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ສາ​ມາດ​ເຮັດ​ ໄດ້ສຳ​ເລັດ​ເສັດ​ສິ້ນ.”

​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ 60 ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລ​າ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ກອ​ງ​ທຶນໃໝ່​ຈະ​ມ​າ​ຈາກປີ​ກາຍ​ນີ້​ຂອງກົດ​ໝາຍພື້ນ​ຖານ​ໂຄງ​ລ່າງຂອງ​ທັງສອງ​ພັກ​ຝ່າຍ ແລະ​ຈະ​ໃຊ້​ເພື່ອ​ເສີມ​ຄວາມ​ເຂັ້ມ​ແຂງ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່ຄູ​ຕ້ານ​ນ້ຳແລະ​ກຳ​ແພງ​ກັນ​ນ້ຳ​ຖ້ວມ ພ້ອມ​ທັງ​ສ້າງ​ລະ​ບົ​ບ​ເຕືອ​ນ​ໄພ​ນ້ຳ​ຖ້ວມ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ດິ​ນ​ແດນ​ແຫ່ງ​ນີ້.

​ເຮີ​ຣິ​ເຄນ ຟິ​ໂອ​ນາ ໄດ້ພັດຖະ​ຫລົ່ມ​ເປີ​ໂຕ​ຣິ​ໂກ ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 18 ກັນ​ຍາ ​ແລະ​ໄດ້ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ມອດ​ໝົດ​ທັງ​ເກາະ​.

​ຜູ້​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ເກາະ​ເປີ​ໂຕຣິ​ໂກ ທ່ານ​ເປ​ໂດ​ຣ ປີ​ແອ​ລຸຍ​ຊີ ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ພ​ະ​ລັງ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ໄດ້​ກັບ​ຄືນ​ມາ 93 ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ແລ້ວ ສຳ​ລັບ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ.

​ພາກ​ສ່ວນ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ​ຢ່າງ​ໜັກ ໃນ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ແລະ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ເປີ​ໂຕ​ຣິ​ໂກ ຍັງ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ພາ​ກັນ​ດີ້ນ​ຮົນ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ໃຊ້​ເທື່ອ.

ດິນ​ແດນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ທັນຟື້ນ​ໂຕ​ມາຢ່າງ​ເຕັມ​ອັດ​ຕ​າ ຈາກ​ເຮ​ຣິ​ເຄນ​ມາ​ເຣຍ ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ແຮງໃນລະ​ດັບ 5 ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ພັດ​ເຂົ້າ​ຖະ​ຫລົ່​ມ​ເກາະ​ແຫ່ງນີ້ ​ເມືີ່ອ​ຫ້າ​ປີ​ກ່ອນ ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ກັນ​ຍາ.

​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ໄບ​ເດັນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ເປີ​ໂ​ຕຣິ​ໂກ ຕ້ອ​ງ​ສ້າງ​ສາ​ຄືນ​ໃໝ່​ ໂດຍ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ຈະ​ມີ​ລົມ​ພາ​ຍຸ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ອີກ ​ໃນ​ອະ​ນາ​ຄົດ.

U.S. President Joe Biden surveyed damage Monday from Hurricane Fiona in Puerto Rico and pledged more than $60 million in aid to help the U.S. territory in the aftermath of last month’s storm.

“We’re investing in Puerto Rico’s roads, bridges, public transit, ports, airports, water safety and high-speed internet,” Biden said in the southern city of Ponce, hard hit by the hurricane.

He pledged that his administration was committed to rebuilding Puerto Rico and said he would make sure it got “every single dollar promised” after the storm.

“We are not leaving here as long as I’m president, until every single thing we can do is done,” Biden said.

The White House said the $60 million in new funding would come from last year’s bipartisan infrastructure law and would be used to bolster levees and flood walls as well as to create a flood warning system in the territory.

Hurricane Fiona struck Puerto Rico on September 18 and knocked out power to the entire island.

Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi said Monday that power had been restored to 93% of residents.

Parts of the hardest-hit areas in the western and southern parts of Puerto Rico were still struggling without power.

The territory has still not completely recovered from Hurricane Maria, a Category 5 storm that struck the island five years ago in September.

Biden said Puerto Rico must rebuild with future storms in mind.

“We know that the climate crisis and more extreme weather will continue to hit this island and hit the United States overall. And as we rebuild, we have to ensure that we rebuild it to last,” he said.

Before leaving the White House, Biden told reporters he was traveling to Puerto Rico because “they haven’t been taken very good care of,” an apparent reference to the Trump administration’s response to Hurricane Maria.

While in Puerto Rico, Biden, who is traveling with his wife, Jill, is meeting with families and community leaders working to rebuild after the storm.

Biden is due to travel Wednesday to the southeastern U.S. state of Florida — hit by Hurricane Ian last week.

Some information in this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters.