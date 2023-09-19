ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ກໍາລັງເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ ກອງປະ ຊຸມສະມັດຊາໃຫຍ່ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໃນມື້ນີ້, ຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ ທ່ານຈະພະຍາ ຍາມເສີມສ້າງການສະໜັບສະໜຸນທີ່ເຂັ້ມແຂງລະຫວ່າງປະເທດໃຫ້ແກ່ຢູເຄຣນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ບັນດາປະເທດໂລກໃຕ້ ຊອກຫາຄວາມພະຍາຍາມເພື່ອດຶງຈຸດສົນ ໃຈໃສ່ຄວາມທ້າທາຍດ້ານການພັດທະນາ ແລະດ້ານວິກິດການອື່ນໆລະຫວ່າງປະເທດ. ຫົວໜ້ານັກຂ່າວປະຈໍາທໍານຽບຂາວ ແພັດຊີ ວິດາກຸສວາຣາ ມີລາຍ

ງານ ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາມີລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້.

ລຸນຫຼັງການຢ້ຽມຢາມຫວຽດນາມຄັ້ງປະຫວັດສາດມາໃໝ່ໆ ແລະການປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດກຸ່ມ G20 ໃນປະເທດອິນເດຍ, ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຈະພົວພັນກັບບັນດາຜູ້ນໍາໂລກອີກຄັ້ງ, ໃນຄັ້ງນີ້ ຈະພົບປະກັນຢູ່ທີ່ກອງປະຊຸມສະມັດຊາໃຫຍ່ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ​ທີ່​ນະ​ຄອນນິວຢອກ. ທ່ານຄາດວ່າ ຈະຮວບຮວມການສະໜັບສະໜຸນ ໃຫ້ແກ່ຢູເຄຣນ, ເຊັ່ນດຽວກັບທ່ານປະຕິ ບັດໃນປີແລ້ວນີ້.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ:

“ສົງຄາມດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ແມ່ນສົງຄາມກ່ຽວກັບການທໍາລາຍສິດທິເພື່ອຄວາມຢູ່ລອດຂອງ ຢູເຄຣນ ໃນຖານະປະເທດນຶ່ງ, ທໍາມະດາ ແລະງ່າຍໆ, ແລະສິດທິຂອງ ຢູເຄຣນ ເພື່ອການມີຊີວິດຢູ່ ໃນຖານະຂອງປະຊາຊົນ.”

ປະທານາທິບໍດີຢູເຄຣນ ທ່ານໂວໂລດີເມຍ ເຊເລັນສກີ ວາງແຜນທີ່ຈະເຈົ້າຮ່ວມກອງປະຊຸມດ້ວຍຕົນເອງ ເພື່ອຮວບຮວມການສະໜັບສະໜຸນສໍາລັບປະເທດຂອງທ່ານ.

ທ່ານຈະພົບປະກັບ ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ຢູ່ທີ່ທໍານຽບຂາວ ໃນວັນພະຫັດນີ້.

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ກໍາລັງວາງເປົ້າໝາຍໃສ່ຢູເຄຣນ, ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ຈໍາເປັນຕ້ອງຮັບຮູ້ກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມກັງວົນຂອງປະເທດໂລກໃຕ້, ເຊິ່ງລວມມີວິກິດການທາງດ້ານສະພາບອາກາດ, ຄວາມ​ທຸກ​ຍາກ ຊະຕາກໍາຂອງຊາວອົບພະຍົບ, ບັນຫາເງິນເຟີ້ ແລະການຫຼຸດໜີ້ສິນ.

ທ່ານເຈັກ ຊູລລີວານ, ທີ່ປຶກສາທາງດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດກ່າວວ່າ:

“ສິ່ງເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມັນເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ກັນ. ເນື່ອງຈາກສົງຄາມ, ການຮຸກຮານ ຢູເຄຣນ ທີ່ໂຫດຮ້າຍຂອງ ຣັດເຊຍ, ໄດ້ສົ່ງຜົນກະທົບເປັນໄລຍະ ທີ່ມີຜົນສະທ້ອນຕໍ່ຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງທາງດ້ານອາຫານ, ຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງທາງດ້ານພະລັງງານ, ແລະຮູບແບບ ອື່ນໆ ທີ່ມີຜົນເສຍຕໍ່ຫຼາຍປະເທດໃນທົ່ວໂລກ. ແລະດັ່ງນັ່ນ, ການຍຸຕິສົງຄາມດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ເປັນພຽງຫຼັກການນຶ່ງ, ໃນຫຼັກການຄວາມສໍາຄັນກ່ຽວກັບອະທິປະໄຕ ແລະ ຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງຂອງດິນແດນ, ຈະເປັນປະໂຫຍດບໍ່ສະເພາະແຕ່ປະຊາຊົນຊາວຢູເຄຣນ ແຕ່ສໍາລັບປະຊາຊົນທົ່ວທຸກແຫ່ງອີກດ້ວຍ.”

ເພື່ອບໍ່ໃຫ້ຜ່າຍແພ້ຕໍ່ຜູ້ນໍາຈີນ ທ່ານສີ ຈິ້ນຜິງ, ທີ່ໄດ້ພົບປະກັບບັນດາຜູ້ນໍາເອເຊຍກາງໃນຕົ້ນປີນີ້, ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ຍັງໄດ້ກໍານົດການປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດກັບຜູ້ນໍາຂອງກາຊັກສະຖານ, ກຽກກິສຖານ, ເຕີກເມນິສຖານ ແລະ ອຸສເບັກກິສຖານ ນໍາອີກດ້ວຍ.

ທ່ານນາງລິນດາ ໂທມາສ-ກຣີນຟີລດ໌, ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດສະຫະລັດ ປະຈໍາອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ເຫັນການແຂ່ງຂັນກັບຈີນ ເພື່ອອິດທິພົນກັບບັນດາປະເທດເຫຼົ່ານີ້. ພວກເຮົາເຫັນວ່າ ເປັນການສ້າງສາຍສໍາພັນ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາມີມາກ່ອນແລ້ວ.”

ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ຈະເປັນເຈົ້າພາບຈັດການພົບປະສອງຝ່າຍ ຢູ່ດ້ານນອກກອງປະຊຸມສະມັດຊາໃຫຍ່ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ (UNGA), ລວມທັງປະທາ ນາທິບໍດີບຣາຊີລ ທ່ານລູລາ ເດ ຊີລວາ ເຊິ່ງຈະເປັນປະທານກອງປະຊຸມຂອງກຸ່ມ G20 ຄົນຕໍ່ໄປ. ພ້ອມດ້ວຍນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີອິສຣາແອລ ທ່ານເບັນຈາມິນ ເນຕັນຢາຮູ.

ສະຫະລັດ ສະແດງຄວາມບໍ່ພໍໃຈ ຕໍ່ນະໂຍບາຍທີ່ເຂັ້ມງວດຂອງລັດຖະບານ ທ່ານເນຕັນຢາຮູ, ລວມທັງແຜນການປັບປຸງ ລະບົບຕຸລາການຂອງປະເທດ ເຊິ່ງນັກວິຈານກ່າວວ່າ ເປັນອັນຕະລາຍຕໍ່ປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ຂອງອິສຣາແອລ.

U.S. President Joe Biden heads to the U.N. General Assembly in New York next week, where he will attempt to strengthen international support for Ukraine while many Global South countries seek to draw attention toward development challenges and other international crises. White House Bureau Chief Patsy Widakuswara has this preview.

Fresh off his historic visit to Vietnam and the G20 summit in India, U.S. President Joe Biden will again engage with world leaders, this time

at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. He is expected to rally support for Ukraine, as he did last year.

President Joe Biden

"This war is about extinguishing Ukraine's right to exist as a state, plain and simple, and Ukraine's right to exist as a people.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to attend in person to rally support for his country.

He will meet Biden at the White House Thursday.

While focusing on Ukraine, Biden must also acknowledge the concerns of the Global South, including the climate crisis, poverty and the plight of refugees, inflation, and debt reduction.

Jake Sullivan, National Security Adviser

“These are connected. Because the war – Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine – has caused ripple effects that impact food security, energy security, and other forms of harm to countries around the world. And so, ending this war on just terms, on the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity, would serve the benefit not just the Ukrainian people but people everywhere.”

Not to be outdone by Chinese leader Xi Jinping, who met with Central Asian leaders earlier this year, Biden is also scheduled to summit with the heads of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US Ambassador to the UN

“We don't see this as competing with China for influence with these countries. We see it as building on a relationship that we already have.”

Biden will hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the UNGA, including with next G20 chair Brazilian President Lula da Silva.

And with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The U.S. has expressed disapproval of the Netanyahu government’s hardline policies, including its judicial overhaul plan, which critics say is a danger to Israel’s democracy.