ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ປະກາດຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຄັ້ງໃໝ່ ເພື່ອຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບການເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ ຂອງໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ສາຍພັນ ໂອໄມຄຣອນ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ອະທິບາຍ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຮ່ວມກັນຄັ້ງໃໝ່ ເພື່ອຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບການເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນຂອງໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາສາຍພັນ ໂອໄມຄຣອນ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້, ຈັດສົ່ງພະນັກງານປິ່ນປົວສຸຂະພາບລັດຖະບານກາງ ໄປຊ່ວຍໂຮງໝໍທີ່ບໍ່ມີພະນັກງານພໍ, ຈັດເກັບອຸປະກອນການແພດໄວ້ໃນຄັງແຫ່ງຊາດທົ່ວປະເທດ ແລະ ສະໜອງເຄື່ອງມືກວດ COVID-19 500 ລ້ານອັນ ໂດຍບໍ່ເສຍຄ່າໃຊ້ຈ່າຍໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນ ອາເມຣິກັນ.

ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ລະອຽດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ແຜນການໂຈມຕີຂອງທ່ານ ໃນການກ່າວຄຳປາໄສ ຢູ່ທຳ ນຽບຂາວ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ກໍລະນີໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາໃໝ່ ໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ແມ່ນກຳລັງເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນຢ່າງຫຼວງ ຫຼາຍອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ, ດ້ວຍ 143,000 ກໍລະນີໄດ້ຖືກບັນທຶກໃນວັນຈັນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ພ້ອມກັບການເສຍຊີວິດຂອງອີກ 1,300 ຄົນ. ເກືອບ 3 ສ່ວນ 4 ຂອງກໍລະນີໃໝ່ແມ່ນເຊື່ອມໂຍງກັບສາຍພັນ ໂອໄມຄຣອນ ທີ່ຕິດຕໍ່ໄດ້ເປັນຢ່າງສູງ.

ແຕ່ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນທີ່ສັກຢາຄົບແລ້ວ, ແລະ ໂດຍສະເພາະຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ສັກຢາເພີ່ມ ຫຼື ບູສເຕີ, ສາມາດສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງວັນພັກບຸນ ຄຣິສມາສ ແລະ ປີໃໝ່ກັບຄອບຄົວ ແລະ ໝູ່ເພື່ອນໄດ້ຢ່າງປອດໄພ.

ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຄວນເປັນຫ່ວງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສາຍພັນ ໂອໄມຄຣອນ, ແຕ່ບໍ່ໃຫ້ຕື່ກຕົກໃຈ.”

ແນວໃດກໍ່ຕາມ, ທ່ານໄດ້ເຕືອນວ່າ “ຖ້າເຈົ້າຍັງບໍ່ໄດ້ສັກຢາຄົບ, ເຈົ້າຄວນມີເຫດຜົນທີ່ຈະຕ້ອງເປັນຫ່ວງ.” ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າປະຊາຊົນຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ສັກຢາ 40 ລ້ານຄົນໃນ ສະຫະລັດ “ມີພັນທະ, ຢ່າງແນ່ນອນ, ໜ້າທີ່ຄວາມຮັກຊາດ” ທີ່ຈະໄປສັກຢາ.

ນອກຈາກນັ້ນ, ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວຢໍ້າວ່າ, “ທາງເລືອກຂອງເຈົ້າບໍ່ວ່າຈະສັກຢາຫຼືບໍ່ ແມ່ນສາມາດເປັນທາງເລືອກລະຫວ່າງ ການມີຊີວິດ ແລະ ການຕາຍ. ກະລຸນາໄປສັກຢາ. ມັນແມ່ນຄວາມຮັບຜິດ ຊອບພຽງຢ່າງດຽວທີ່ຈະເຮັດ.”

ແຕ່ແມ່ນກະທັ່ງມີໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຂອງໄວຣັສ ໂອໄມຄຣອນ ໄດ້ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນກໍຕາມ, ສະຫະ ລັດ ແມ່ນຈະບໍ່ກັບຄືນໄປຫາ ວັນຕົ້ນໆຂອງໂຣກລະບາດໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ໃນເດືອນມີນາ 2020, ເວລາທີ່ທຸລະກິດຫຼາຍພັນແຫ່ງ ແລະ ໂຮງຮຽນໄດ້ຖືກປິດ.

ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ບໍ່ເປັນຢ່າງແນ່ນອນ.”

ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ປະຊາຊົນ ອາເມຣິກັນ ວ່າ, “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຮູ້ວ່າ ພວກເຈົ້າເມື່ອຍ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຮູ້ວ່າພວກເຮົາອຶດອັດໃຈ. ພວກເຮົາຈະຜ່ານຜ່າສິ່ງນີ້ໄປໄດ້. ມັນບໍ່ມີສິ່ງທ້າທາຍໃດທີ່ໃຫຍ່ໂພດສຳລັບ ອາເມຣິກາ.”

U.S. President Joe Biden laid out a new concerted effort Tuesday to combat the surging omicron variant of the coronavirus, dispatching federal health care workers to short-handed hospitals, pre-positioning the national stockpile of medical equipment around the country and offering 500 million free COVID-19 test kits to Americans.

Biden detailed his attack plan in a White House address as the number of new coronavirus cases in the U.S. is markedly increasing again, with 143,000 recorded on Monday, along with another 1,300 deaths. Nearly three-fourths of the new cases are linked to the highly transmissible omicron variant.

But Biden said that fully vaccinated people, and especially those who have gotten booster shots, can safely celebrate the upcoming Christmas and New Year’s holidays with family and friends.

“We should all be concerned about omicron, but not panicked,” he said.

He warned, however, “If you’re not fully vaccinated, you have reason to be concerned.” Biden said the 40 million unvaccinated people in the United States “have an obligation, quite frankly, a patriotic duty, to your country” to get inoculated.

Moreover, he emphasized, “Your choice [whether to get vaccinated] can be a choice between life and death. Please get vaccinated. It’s the only responsible thing to do.”

But even with the growing omicron threat, he said the United States is not returning to the earliest days of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020, when thousands of businesses and schools were shut down.

“Absolutely no,” Biden said.

He told Americans, “I know you’re tired. I know you’re frustrated. We’ll get through this. There’s no challenge too big for America.”