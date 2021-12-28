ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ເຊັນຮ່າງກົດໝາຍ ການໃຊ້ຈ່າຍປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ມູນຄ່າ 768.2 ຕື້ໂດລາ ໃຫ້ເປັນກົດໝາຍ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ເຊັນຮ່າງກົດໝາຍການອະນຸມັດທຶນປ້ອງກັນປະເທດໃຫ້ເປັນກົດ ໝາຍ ໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້, ໂດຍອະນຸມັດເງິນ 768 ຕື້ 2 ຮ້ອຍລ້ານໂດລາໃນການໃຊ້ຈ່າຍທາງທະ ຫານ, ລວມທັງການຂຶ້ນເງິນເດືອນ 2.7 ເປີເຊັນສຳລັບບັນດາທະຫານສຳລັບປີ 2022.

ຮ່າງກົດໝາຍດັ່ງກ່າວຈະອະນຸມັດການຂຶ້ນ 5 ເປີເຊັນໃນການໃຊ້ຈ່າຍທາງທະຫານ ແລະ ເປັນໝາກຜົນຂອງການເຈລະຈາທີ່ເຄັ່ງຕຶງລະຫວ່າງ ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ແລະ ຣີພັບບລີກັນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ບັນຫາຕ່າງໆນັບຈາກການປະຕິຮູບລະບົບຍຸຕິທຳທະຫານ ຫາການຮຽກຮ້ອງສັກຢາວັກຊີນກັນ COVID-19 ສຳລັບທະຫານ.

ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຖະແຫຼງການສະບັບນຶ່ງວ່າ “ຮ່າງກົດໝາຍດັ່ງກ່າວຈະສະໜອງຜົນປະ ໂຫຍດທີ່ສຳຄັນ ແລະ ເສີມຂະຫຍາຍການເຂົ້າເຖິງຄວາມຍຸຕິທຳສຳລັບເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກອງທັບ ແລະ ຄອບຄົວຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະ ລວມທັງການອະນຸມັດທີ່ສຳຄັນເພື່ອສະໜັບສະໜູນການປ້ອງກັນປະ ເທດຂອງພວກເຮົາ.”

ທຶນມູນຄ່າ 768 ຕື້ 200 ລ້ານໂດລາ ເປັນຂີດໝາຍການເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ 25 ຕື້ໂດລາຫຼາຍກວ່າທີ່ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຂໍໃນຕອນທຳອິດຈາກລັດຖະສະພາ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນຂໍ້ສະເໜີທີ່ຖືກປະຕິເສດໂດຍບັນດາສະມາ ຊິກຂອງສອງພັກການເມືອງ ຍ້ອນຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງວ່າ ມັນຈະທຳລາຍຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ເພື່ອນຳໃຫ້ທັນກອງທັບ ຈີນ ແລະ ຣັດເຊຍ.

ຮ່າງກົດໝາຍໃໝ່ດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຖືກຮັບຜ່ານໃນຕົ້ນເດືອນນີ້ດ້ວຍການສະໜັບສະໜູນຂອງທັງສອງພັກການເມືອງ, ດ້ວຍພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ແລະ ຣີພັບບລີກັນ ກ່າວຊົມເຊີຍໃນກົດໝາຍສະບັບສຸດທ້າຍ.

ພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ໄດ້ຊົມເຊີນຂໍ້ກຳນົດຕ່າງໆໃນຮ່າງກົດໝາຍນັ້ນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການປັບປຸງວິທີທີ່ລະບົບຍຸຕິທຳທະຫານຮັບມືກັບການທຳຮ້າຍທາງເພດ ແລະ ສິ່ງທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບອາຊະຍາກຳອື່ນໆ, ຖອນອຳນາດການດຳເນີນຄະດີຈາກມືຂອງຜູ້ບັນຊາການທະຫານ.

ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ ພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ໄດ້ຊົມເຊີນຄວາມສຳເລັດໃນການກີດກັນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະເສີມແມ່ຍິງເຂົ້າໃສ່ການເກນທະຫານ, ເຊັ່ນດຽວກັບການລວມຂໍ້ກຳນົດທີ່ຈະຫ້າມການປົດປະ ຈຳການທີ່ເສຍຊື່ສຽງສຳລັບທະຫານຜູ້ທີ່ປະຕິເສດຢາວັກຊີນກັນ COVID-19.

ຮ່າງກົດໝາຍດັ່ງກ່າວລວມມີເງິນ 7 ພັນ 1 ຮ້ອຍລ້ານໂດລາສຳລັບໂຄງການລິເລີ່ມການປ້ອງກັນມະຫາສະໝຸດປາຊີຟິກ ແລະ ຖະແຫຼງການ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການສະໜັບສະໜູນຂອງລັດຖະສະພາສຳລັບການປ້ອງກັນ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ, ມາດຕະການຕ່າງໆທີ່ມີຈຸດປະສົງເພື່ອຕອບໂຕ້ອິດທິພົນຂອງ ຈີນ ໃນພາກພື້ນ.

President Joe Biden signed the National Defense Authorization Act into law Monday, authorizing $768.2 billion in military spending, including a 2.7% pay raise for service members, for 2022.

The NDAA authorizes a 5% increase in military spending and is the product of intense negotiations between Democrats and Republicans over issues ranging from reforms of the military justice system to COVID-19 vaccine requirements for soldiers.

"The Act provides vital benefits and enhances access to justice for military personnel and their families and includes critical authorities to support our country's national defense," Biden said in a statement.

The $768.2 billion price tag marks $25 billion more than Biden initially requested from Congress, a prior proposal that was rejected by members of both parties out of concerns it would undermine U.S. efforts to keep pace militarily with China and Russia.

The new bill passed earlier this month with bipartisan support, with Democrats and Republicans touting wins in the final package.

Democrats applauded provisions in the bill overhauling how the military justice system handles sexual assault and other related crimes, effectively taking prosecutorial jurisdiction over such crimes out of the hands of military commanders.

Republicans, meanwhile, touted success in blocking an effort to add women to the draft, as well as the inclusion of a provision that bars dishonorable discharges for service members who refuse the COVID-19 vaccine.

The bill includes $7.1 billion for the Pacific Deterrence Initiative and a statement of congressional support for the defense of Taiwan, measures intended to counteract China's influence in the region.