ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ໂຈ ໄບ​ເດັນ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານນີ້​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ການ​ຮັບ​ປະ​ກັນ​ຕໍ່​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ອ​າ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນວ່າ​ການ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ກັບ​ອັດ​ຕາ​ເງິນ​ເຟີ້ແມ່ນ “ບູ​ລິ​ມະ​ສິດ​ສູງ​ສຸດ” ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ລາ​ຄາຂອງ​ທຸ​ກ​ຢ່າງ​ນັບ​ຈາກ​ອາ​ຫານ​ເຖິງ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ແອັດ​ຊັງ​ໄດ້​ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ສູງ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ໃນ​ຮອບ​ສີ່​ທົດ​ສະ​ວັດ, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຕົວ​ເລກ​ທາງ​ການ​ຕ່າງໆ.

ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ດັດ​ສະ​ນີ​ລາ​ຄາ​ຜູ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ໂພກ​ໄດ້​ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ 8.5 ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ປີ​ທີ່​ສິ້ນ​ສຸດ​ລົງ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ມີ​ນາ 2022, ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມັນ​ເປັນ​ການ​ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ທີ່ຫຼາຍ​ທີ່​ສຸດ 12 ເດືອນ​ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ເດືອນ​ທັນ​ວາ 1981.

ທ່ານ ໄບ​ເດັນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຈາກ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຢາກ​ໃຫ້ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ທຸກ​ຄົນ​ຮູ້​ວ່າ ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າເອົາ​ຈິງ​ເອົາ​ຈັງ​ກັບ​ອັດ​ຕາ​ເງິນ​ເຟີ້ຫຼາຍ, ແລະ ມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ບູ​ລິ​ມະ​ສິດ​ສູງ​ສຸດພາຍ​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ.” ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຢ້ຳ​ເຖິງ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ຕ່າງໆ​ ໃນ​ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ເມື່ອບໍ່​ດົນ​ມານີ້ ​ຜ່ານ​ບັນ​ດາ​ລັດ​ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ຕ່າງໆ​ເຊັ່ນ​ລັດຄາ​ໂຣ​ໄລ​ນາ​ເໜືອ, ໂອ​ໄຮ​ໂອ ແລະ ໄອ​ໂອ​ວາ, ໃນ​ລັດ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ມິດ​ກັບ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ​ຄື​ລັດ ອໍ​ເຣກອນ, ແລະ ເຂດ​ທີ່​ໝັ້ນ​ຂອງ​ພັກ​ຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລີ​ກັນ​ຄື ອາ​ລາ​ບາ​ມາ.

ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ອອກ​ມາ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ພັກ​ຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລີ​ກັນ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ມີ​ແຜນ​ການ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ເພື່ອ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ອັດ​ຕາ​ເງິນ​ເຟີ້​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ໄບ​ເດັນ ໄດ້​ເອີ້ນ​ວ່າ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງຫຼາຍ.

ທ່ານໄບ​ເດັນ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ​ສັງ​ກັດ​ພັກ​ຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລີ​ກັນ​ ທ່ານ​ຣິກ ສ​ກັອດ “ໄດ້​ວາງ​ມັນ​ອອກ​ມາ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ໃນ​ແຜນ​ການ​ນຶ່ງ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ວາ​ລະ​ແຜນ​ການ​ສຸກ​ຍອດ MAGA, ເຊິ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ຄຳຂວັນ​ ການ​ໂຄ​ສະ​ນາ​ຫາ​ສຽງ​ ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ. ແຜນ​ການ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ແມ່ນ​ເພື່ອ​ຂຶ້ນ​ພາ​ສີ​ຕໍ່​ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ຄົນ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ 75 ລ້ານ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ, ເຊິ່ງຫຼາຍກວ່າ 95 ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ແມ່ນ​ຫາ​ເງິນ​ໄດ້​ຕ່ຳ​ກວ່າ 100,000 ໂດ​ລາ​ຕໍ່​ປີ​ໃນ​ລາຍ​ໄດ້​ທັງ​ໝົດ. ການຂຶ້ນ​ພາ​ສີ​ປົກ​ກະ​ຕິ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ມານ 1,500 ໂດ​ລາ​ຕໍ່​ຄອບ​ຄົວ. ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ​ຜິດ​ຢ່າງ​ສິ້ນ​ເຊີງ, ໃນ​ທັດ​ສະ​ນະ​ຄະ​ຕິ​ຂອງ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ.”

ທ່ານ ສກັອດ ບໍ່​ເຫັນ​ດີ, ແລະ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ​ວ່າ​ແຜນ​ການ 11 ຈຸດ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານບໍ່​ໄດ້​ລວມ​ເອົາ​ການ​ຂຶ້ນ​ພາ​ສີ.

ແຜນ​ການ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ ສ​ກັອດ ລວມ​ມີ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ທີ່​ວ່າ “ປ​ະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ​ທຸກ​ຄົນ​ຄວນ​ຈ່າຍ​ພາ​ສີ​ລາຍ​ໄດ້​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ເພື່ອ​ເປັນ​ການ​ລົງ​ທຶນ​ສ່ວນ​ຕົວ, ແມ່ນ​ກະ​ທັ້ງ​ທີ່​ມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນ້ອຍ. ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນ​ນ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ​ເຄິ່ງ​ນຶ່ງ​ແມ່ນບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຈ່າຍ​ພາ​ສີ​ລາຍ​ໄດ້.”

President Joe Biden on Tuesday assured Americans that fighting inflation is his “top priority” as prices of everything from food to gasoline have risen by the steepest amount in four decades, according to official figures.

U.S. government data show the Consumer Price Index increased 8.5% for the year that ended March 2022, making this the largest 12-month increase since December 1981.

((https://www.bls.gov/opub/ted/2022/consumer-prices-up-8-5-percent-for-year-ended-march-2022.htm ))

“I want every American to know that I'm taking inflation very seriously, and it's my top domestic priority,” Biden said from the White House. He has highlighted economic issues in recent swings through battleground states such as North Carolina, Ohio and Iowa; in Democrat-friendly states such as Oregon; and Republican strongholds such as Alabama.

His words come as Republicans say they have an economic plan to address inflation — one that Biden has branded as extreme.

Biden said Republican Senator Rick Scott “laid it all out in a plan that is the ultra-MAGA agenda. Their plan is to raise taxes on 75 million American families, over 95% of whom make less than $100,000 a year, total income. The average tax increase would be about $1,500 per family. They've got it backwards, in my view.”

Scott disagreed, and told VOA his 11-point plan does not include raising taxes.

Scott’s plan includes the statement: “All Americans should pay some income tax to have skin in the game, even if a small amount. Currently over half of Americans pay no income tax.”