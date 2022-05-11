ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ໄດ້ໃຫ້ການຮັບປະກັນຕໍ່ປະຊາຊົນອາເມຣິກັນວ່າການຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ແມ່ນ “ບູລິມະສິດສູງສຸດ” ຂອງທ່ານໃນຂະນະທີ່ລາຄາຂອງທຸກຢ່າງນັບຈາກອາຫານເຖິງນ້ຳມັນແອັດຊັງໄດ້ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນສູງທີ່ສຸດໃນຮອບສີ່ທົດສະວັດ, ອີງຕາມຕົວເລກທາງການຕ່າງໆ.
ຂໍ້ມູນລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດ ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນດັດສະນີລາຄາຜູ້ບໍລິໂພກໄດ້ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ 8.5 ເປີເຊັນສຳລັບປີທີ່ສິ້ນສຸດລົງໃນເດືອນມີນາ 2022, ເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນເປັນການເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນທີ່ຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດ 12 ເດືອນນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ເດືອນທັນວາ 1981.
ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຈາກທຳນຽບຂາວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຢາກໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນອາເມຣິກັນ ທຸກຄົນຮູ້ວ່າ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເອົາຈິງເອົາຈັງກັບອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ຫຼາຍ, ແລະ ມັນແມ່ນບູລິມະສິດສູງສຸດພາຍໃນປະເທດຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ.” ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວຢ້ຳເຖິງບັນຫາເສດຖະກິດຕ່າງໆ ໃນການເຄື່ອນໄຫວເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ ຜ່ານບັນດາລັດການແຂ່ງຂັນຕ່າງໆເຊັ່ນລັດຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ, ໂອໄຮໂອ ແລະ ໄອໂອວາ, ໃນລັດທີ່ເປັນມິດກັບພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດຄືລັດ ອໍເຣກອນ, ແລະ ເຂດທີ່ໝັ້ນຂອງພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນຄື ອາລາບາມາ.
ຄຳເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານໄດ້ມີອອກມາໃນຂະນະທີ່ພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນເວົ້າວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າມີແຜນການເສດຖະກິດເພື່ອແກ້ໄຂອັດຕາເງິນເຟີ້ທີ່ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ເອີ້ນວ່າຮຸນແຮງຫຼາຍ.
ທ່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ທ່ານຣິກ ສກັອດ “ໄດ້ວາງມັນອອກມາທັງໝົດໃນແຜນການນຶ່ງທີ່ເປັນວາລະແຜນການສຸກຍອດ MAGA, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນຄຳຂວັນ ການໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງ ຂອງທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ. ແຜນການຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າແມ່ນເພື່ອຂຶ້ນພາສີຕໍ່ຄອບຄົວຄົນອາເມຣິກັນ 75 ລ້ານຄອບຄົວ, ເຊິ່ງຫຼາຍກວ່າ 95 ເປີເຊັນແມ່ນຫາເງິນໄດ້ຕ່ຳກວ່າ 100,000 ໂດລາຕໍ່ປີໃນລາຍໄດ້ທັງໝົດ. ການຂຶ້ນພາສີປົກກະຕິຈະເປັນປະມານ 1,500 ໂດລາຕໍ່ຄອບຄົວ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າເຂົ້າໃຈຜິດຢ່າງສິ້ນເຊີງ, ໃນທັດສະນະຄະຕິຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ.”
ທ່ານ ສກັອດ ບໍ່ເຫັນດີ, ແລະໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອວ່າແຜນການ 11 ຈຸດຂອງທ່ານບໍ່ໄດ້ລວມເອົາການຂຶ້ນພາສີ.
ແຜນການຂອງທ່ານ ສກັອດ ລວມມີຄຳເວົ້າທີ່ວ່າ “ປະຊາຊົນອາເມຣິກັນທຸກຄົນຄວນຈ່າຍພາສີລາຍໄດ້ຈຳນວນນຶ່ງເພື່ອເປັນການລົງທຶນສ່ວນຕົວ, ແມ່ນກະທັ້ງທີ່ມັນແມ່ນຈຳນວນນ້ອຍ. ປັດຈຸບັນນປະຊາຊົນອາເມຣິກັນເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ຈ່າຍພາສີລາຍໄດ້.”
President Joe Biden on Tuesday assured Americans that fighting inflation is his “top priority” as prices of everything from food to gasoline have risen by the steepest amount in four decades, according to official figures.
U.S. government data show the Consumer Price Index increased 8.5% for the year that ended March 2022, making this the largest 12-month increase since December 1981.
((https://www.bls.gov/opub/ted/2022/consumer-prices-up-8-5-percent-for-year-ended-march-2022.htm ))
“I want every American to know that I'm taking inflation very seriously, and it's my top domestic priority,” Biden said from the White House. He has highlighted economic issues in recent swings through battleground states such as North Carolina, Ohio and Iowa; in Democrat-friendly states such as Oregon; and Republican strongholds such as Alabama.
His words come as Republicans say they have an economic plan to address inflation — one that Biden has branded as extreme.
Biden said Republican Senator Rick Scott “laid it all out in a plan that is the ultra-MAGA agenda. Their plan is to raise taxes on 75 million American families, over 95% of whom make less than $100,000 a year, total income. The average tax increase would be about $1,500 per family. They've got it backwards, in my view.”
Scott disagreed, and told VOA his 11-point plan does not include raising taxes.
Scott’s plan includes the statement: “All Americans should pay some income tax to have skin in the game, even if a small amount. Currently over half of Americans pay no income tax.”
