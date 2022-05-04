ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ໂຈ ໄບ​ເດັນ ປະ​ນາມ​ຮ່າງການ​ຄວາມ​ເຫັນ​ທີ່ບອກ​ໃຫ້​ຮູ້​ວ່າ ສານ​ສູງ​ສຸດເຫັນ​ພ້ອມກັບ​ການທີ່​ຈະລົບລ້າງ​ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນທີ່ເປັນ ຂີດໝາຍໃນປີ 1973 ລະຫວ່າງ ໂຣ ສູ້ກັບ ເວດ ທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ການແທ້ງລູກ ຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍ ໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ ໂດຍຮ້ອງມັນ​ວ່າ “​ແຫວກ​ແນວ.”

​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ໄບ​ເ​ດັນ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ພວກ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າມີ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ ຢ່າງ​ໃຫຍ່​ຫລວງ ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະກ້າວ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ 50 ປີ ເພື່ອຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ ​ໃຫ້ແມ່​ຍິງ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ ບໍ່​ສິດທີ່​ຈະ​ເລືອກເອງ​ໄດ້.”

​ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ສານ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຕ່າວ​ປີ້ນ​ສິດ​ທິ​ຕາມ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທຳ​ມະ​ນູນ ​ໃນ​ການ​ແທ້ງ​ລູກ ທ່ານ​ໄບ​ເ​ດັນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າມັນ​ຈະເປັນ​ໂຕ່​ຢາງ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ແກ່​ສິດ​ທິອັນອື່ນໆ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ການ​ໃຊ້​ການ​ຄຸມ​ກຳ​ເນີດ ແລະ​ການ​ແຕ່ງງ​ານ​ກັບ​ເພດ​ດຽວ​ກັນ.

​ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ມັນ​ເປັນ​ການ​ປ່ຽນແປງ​ຂັ້ນ​ພື້ນ​ຖານ​ຂອງລະ​ບົບ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ຕາມ​ຫຼັກ​ນິ​ຕິ​ສາດ​ຂອງ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ.”

​ຂ່າວກ່ຽວ​ກັບສານ​ສູງ​ສຸດຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ມີ​ຈຸດ​ປະ​ສົງ​ທີ່​ຈະຕ່າວ​ປີ້ນ​ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນໃນ​ການ​ເຮັດ​ແທ້ງລູກ ໄປ​ໃຫ້​ບັນ​

ດາສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ແລງວັນ​ຈັນ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ຢືນ​ຢັນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້ ​ໂດຍສານ​ສູງ​ສຸດ.

​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້ ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ​ໄດ້ຕຽມພ້ອມ​ກັບ​ທ່າ​ທີ່​ຂອງ​ຕົນ ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ຫາ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ໂດຍຮ​ຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້ຊາວ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງກາງ​ສ​ະ​ໄໝ ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ພະ​ຈິກ ເອົາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ ​ທີ່ນິ​ຍົມ​ທາງ​ເລືອກ​ເພື່ອ​ຈະ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ສິດ​ທິ​ຂອງແມ່​ຍິງ​ ໃນ​ການ​ເຮັດ​ແທ້ງ​ລູກ ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ລາວ​ເລືອກ​ເອົາ.

“ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລະ​ດັ​ບ​ລັດຖະບານ​ກາງ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສູງ ​ທີ່​ນິ​ຍົມ ທາງ​ເລືອກ​ ​ຫລາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ ແລະ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ເອົາ ​ໄດ້​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ ເພື່ອ​ຮັບ​ເອົາ​ຮ່າງ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ ​ທີ່ຈັດ​ເຂົ້າ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ Roe ຊຶ່ງ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ວຽກ​ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ຜ່ານ ແລະ​ເຊັນ​ມັນ​ເປັນກົດ​ໝາຍ

​ເລື້ອງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ນີ້ ຈະ​ກະ​ຕຸ້ນ​ໃຫ້ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກາງພ້ອມ​ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລັດ ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງທ່ານ​ນາງແຈ​ສ​ຊິ​ກາ ວໍ​ເຕີ​ຣ​ສ໌ (Jessica Waters) ສາ​ດາ​ສະ​ດາ​ຈານດ້ານ

ກົດ​ໝາຍສິດ​ທິ​ການມີ​ລູກຄືນ​ໃໝ່ ຢູ່​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ໄລ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ (American University.)

U.S. President Joe Biden is blasting a draft opinion indicating the Supreme Court is in favor of striking down the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide, calling it "radical.”

“It concerns me a great deal that we're going to, after 50 years, decide a woman does not have a right to choose,” Biden told reporters Tuesday.

Should the court decide to overturn the constitutional right to abortion, Biden said it would set a precedent for other rights to privacy, including the right to use contraception and gay marriage.

“It's a fundamental shift in American jurisprudence,” he said.

The news that the highest court in the United States intends to return the decision on abortion to state lawmakers broke late Monday and was confirmed Tuesday by the Supreme Court.

By early Tuesday, the White House had staked out its position on the issue, urging Americans to vote in the November midterm elections for pro-choice lawmakers in order to protect a woman’s right to have an abortion if she so chooses.

“At the federal level, we will need more pro-choice Senators and a pro-choice majority in the House to adopt legislation that codifies Roe, which I will work to pass and sign into law,” the U.S. president said in a statement.

The issue is set to galvanize voters in federal as well as state elections, said Jessica Waters, professor of reproductive rights law at American University.