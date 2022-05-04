ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ປະນາມຮ່າງການຄວາມເຫັນທີ່ບອກໃຫ້ຮູ້ວ່າ ສານສູງສຸດເຫັນພ້ອມກັບການທີ່ຈະລົບລ້າງການຕັດສິນທີ່ເປັນ ຂີດໝາຍໃນປີ 1973 ລະຫວ່າງ ໂຣ ສູ້ກັບ ເວດ ທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ການແທ້ງລູກ ຖືກຕ້ອງຕາມກົດໝາຍ ໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ ໂດຍຮ້ອງມັນວ່າ “ແຫວກແນວ.”
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄບເດັນ ກ່າວຕໍ່ພວກນັກຂ່າວໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງ ຢ່າງໃຫຍ່ຫລວງ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາຈະກ້າວເຂົ້າສູ່ ຫລັງຈາກ 50 ປີ ເພື່ອຕັດສິນໃຈ ໃຫ້ແມ່ຍິງຄົນນຶ່ງ ບໍ່ສິດທີ່ຈະເລືອກເອງໄດ້.”
ຖ້າຫາກສານຕັດສິນໃຈທີ່ຈະຕ່າວປີ້ນສິດທິຕາມລັດຖະທຳມະນູນ ໃນການແທ້ງລູກ ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ກ່າວວ່າມັນຈະເປັນໂຕ່ຢາງທຳອິດແກ່ສິດທິອັນອື່ນໆ ຮວມທັງການໃຊ້ການຄຸມກຳເນີດ ແລະການແຕ່ງງານກັບເພດດຽວກັນ.
ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນເປັນການປ່ຽນແປງຂັ້ນພື້ນຖານຂອງລະບົບກົດໝາຍຕາມຫຼັກນິຕິສາດຂອງອາເມຣິກັນ.”
ຂ່າວກ່ຽວກັບສານສູງສຸດຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ມີຈຸດປະສົງທີ່ຈະຕ່າວປີ້ນການຕັດສິນໃນການເຮັດແທ້ງລູກ ໄປໃຫ້ບັນ
ດາສະມາຊິກສະພາປະຈຳລັດ ໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍໃນຕອນແລງວັນຈັນ ແລະໄດ້ຢືນຢັນໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ໂດຍສານສູງສຸດ.
ໃນຕອນເຊົ້າວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ທຳນຽບຂາວໄດ້ຕຽມພ້ອມກັບທ່າທີ່ຂອງຕົນ ຕໍ່ບັນຫາດັ່ງກ່າວ ໂດຍຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນລົງຄະແນນສຽງເລືອກຕັ້ງກາງສະໄໝ ໃນເດືອນພະຈິກ ເອົາສະມາຊິກສະພາ ທີ່ນິຍົມທາງເລືອກເພື່ອຈະປ້ອງກັນສິດທິຂອງແມ່ຍິງ ໃນການເຮັດແທ້ງລູກ ຖ້າຫາກລາວເລືອກເອົາ.
“ຢູ່ໃນລະດັບລັດຖະບານກາງ ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງການສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ ທີ່ນິຍົມ ທາງເລືອກ ຫລາຍຂຶ້ນ ແລະການເລືອກເອົາ ໄດ້ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ຢູ່ໃນສະພາຕ່ຳ ເພື່ອຮັບເອົາຮ່າງກົດໝາຍ ທີ່ຈັດເຂົ້າຢູ່ໃນກົດໝາຍ Roe ຊຶ່ງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະເຮັດວຽກເພື່ອໃຫ້ຜ່ານ ແລະເຊັນມັນເປັນກົດໝາຍ
ເລື້ອງດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ຈະກະຕຸ້ນໃຫ້ບັນດາຜູ້ລົງຄະແນນສຽງສຳລັບສະມາຊິກຢູ່ໃນລັດຖະບານກາງພ້ອມດ້ວຍການເລືອກຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນລັດ ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານນາງແຈສຊິກາ ວໍເຕີຣສ໌ (Jessica Waters) ສາດາສະດາຈານດ້ານ
ກົດໝາຍສິດທິການມີລູກຄືນໃໝ່ ຢູ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລອາເມຣິກັນ (American University.)
U.S. President Joe Biden is blasting a draft opinion indicating the Supreme Court is in favor of striking down the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide, calling it "radical.”
“It concerns me a great deal that we're going to, after 50 years, decide a woman does not have a right to choose,” Biden told reporters Tuesday.
Should the court decide to overturn the constitutional right to abortion, Biden said it would set a precedent for other rights to privacy, including the right to use contraception and gay marriage.
“It's a fundamental shift in American jurisprudence,” he said.
The news that the highest court in the United States intends to return the decision on abortion to state lawmakers broke late Monday and was confirmed Tuesday by the Supreme Court.
By early Tuesday, the White House had staked out its position on the issue, urging Americans to vote in the November midterm elections for pro-choice lawmakers in order to protect a woman’s right to have an abortion if she so chooses.
“At the federal level, we will need more pro-choice Senators and a pro-choice majority in the House to adopt legislation that codifies Roe, which I will work to pass and sign into law,” the U.S. president said in a statement.
The issue is set to galvanize voters in federal as well as state elections, said Jessica Waters, professor of reproductive rights law at American University.