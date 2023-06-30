ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ລຶບລ້າງນະໂຍບາຍເສດຖະກິດແຕ່ເທິງ ລົງລຸ່ມ ດ້ວຍນະໂຍບາຍ ‘Bidenomics’

ນີ້​ແມ່ນ “Bidenomics” ແຜນການສ້າງເສດຖະກິດໃນອະນາຄົດທີ່ຕັ້ງຊື່ຕົນເອງ ຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນ “ສໍາລັບຄອບຄົວ ແລະປະຊາຄົມຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ຖືກຂຽນໄວ້ ແລະປະຖິ້ມມາ ເປັນເວລາດົນນານ.” ໃນວັນພຸດແລ້ວນີ້, ທ່ານໄດ້ໄປຢ້ຽມ ຢາມນະຄອນຊິກາໂກ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນເມືອງແຫ່ງຕໍານານ ທີ່ຄັ້ງນຶ່ງເຄີຍຮຸ່ງເຮືອງທາງດ້ານອຸດສາຫະກໍາ ແລະເປັນດິນແດນທີ່ສໍາຄັນທາງດ້ານກະສິກໍາຂອງປະເທດ ເພື່ອແນະນໍາ Bidenomics ຕໍ່ຊາວໂລກ. ອານິຕາ ພາວ, ນັກຂ່າວ VOA ມີລາຍງານຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ, ເຊິ່ງ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ແລ້ວແມ່ນຫຍັງແທ້ ຄື Bidenomics?

ນີ້​ແມ່ນປະທານາທິບໍດີໂຈ ໄບເດັນ, ​ພວມເປີດ​ໂເປີດ​ໂຕນະໂຍບາຍເສດຖະກິດ ​ທີ່ນະຄອນຊິກ າໂກໃນວັນພຸດແລ້ວນີ້, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານໄບເດັນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“Bidenomics" ແມ່ນການສ້າງລະບົບເສດຖະກິດ ຈາກສ່ວນກາງອອກຫານອກ ແລະແຕ່ລຸ່ມຂຶ້ນຫາເທິງ ບໍ່ແມ່ນແຕ່ເທິງລົງລຸ່ມ, ແລະມັນກໍມີການປ່ຽນແປງສາມຮາກຖານສໍາຄັນ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຕັດສິນໃຈທີ່ຈະດໍາເນີນການ, ແລະພວກເຮົາຈະຕ້ອງຊ່ວຍສະພາສູງເພື່ອດໍາເນີນງານດັ່ງກ່າວ. ອັນທໍາອິດ, ທຳ​ການ​ລົງ​ທຶນ​ດ້ວຍຄວາມສະຫຼາດ ໃນອາເມຣິກາ. ອັນທີສອງ, ໃຫ້ອໍານາດ ແລະການສຶກສາ ແກ່ບັນດາພະນັກງານຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ເພື່ອການຂະຫຍາຍໂຕຢູ່ໃນຊົນຊັ້ນກາງ. ແລະອັນທີສາມ, ສົ່ງເສີມການແຂ່ງຂັນ ເພື່ອຫຼຸດລາຄາສິນຄ້າ ແລະຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທຸລະກິດຂະໜາດນ້ອຍ.”

ຊື່ດັ່ງກ່າວ ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ເພື່ອລະນຶກເຖິງຄວາມຫຼັງ, ແລະກົງກັນຂ້າມກັບ Reaganomics. ທິດສະດີດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ນໍາອອກເຜີຍແຜ່ໂດຍອະດີດປະທານາ

ທິບໍດີໂຣນອລ ຣີແກນ (Ronald Reagan) ໃນຊຸມປີ 1980, ນັ້ນຄືຄວາມຈະເລີນຮຸ່ງເຮືອງທ່າມກາງຜູ້ຮັ່ງມີ “ທີ່ຄ່ອຍໆໄຫຼລົງມາ” ສູ່ຜູ້ທຸກຍາກ.

ແຕ່ Bidenomics, ແມ່ນເລີ້ມຕົ້ນມາຈາກຂັ້ນຕໍ່າແທນ, ເປັນບາງຢ່າງທີ່ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຕັ້ງອອກມາໃນອາທິດນີ້ ເມື່ອທ່ານໄດ້ປະກາດລົງທຶນໃນລະບົບອິນເຕີເນັດຄວາມໄວສູງ ທີ່ມີມູນຄ່າຫຼາຍກວ່າ 40 ຕື້ໂດລາ ຢູ່ໃນຫຼາຍໆຂົງເຂດຂອງຊົນນະບົດ. ທ່ານໄດ້​ຖືກສົມທຽບໃສ່ການດໍາເນີນງານສຳ​ລັບຜັກດັນເພື່ອຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າຂອງອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ແຟຣງ​ຄລິນ ເດລາໂນ ຣູສເວລ (Franklin Delano Roosevelt) ທີ່​ໄດ້​ນຳເອົາໄຟຟ້າເຂົ້າໄປໃນເຂດຊົນນະ ບົດຂອງອາເມຣິກາ ເມື່ອປະມານນຶ່ງສັດຕະວັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ພັກຣີພັບບຣິກັນ ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ແມ່ນປະນາມຕໍ່ແຜນການໃນສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຮ້ອງວ່າ ກໍານົດກົດຂໍ້ບັງຄັບ ແລະນໍາໃຊ້ພາສີຫຼາຍເກີນໄປ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເຊື່ອວ່າ ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ອັດ​ຕາເງິນເຟີ້ ແລະໜີ້​ສິນ​ຂອງເທດຊາດເ​ພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ.

ພຽງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດຊົ່ວໂມງ ກ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານໄບເດັນຈະກ່າວຄຳປາໄສ, ສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງຈາກພັກຣີພັບບຣິກັນ ​ກໍໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍ​ຄ​ຳ​ໂຕ້​ແຍ້ງ​ທີ່​ຍືດ​ຍາວ ຕໍ່​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ Bidenomics.

ການສໍາຫຼວດຄວາມຄິດເຫັນສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ມີພຽງປະມານ 1 ສ່ວນ 3 ຂອງຊາວອາເມຣິກັນເທົ່ານັ້ນ ທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜຸນຕໍ່ນະໂຍບາຍເສດຖະກິດຂອງ ທ່ານໄບເດັນ.

ທ່ານຄຣິສ ແຈັກຊັນ (Chris Jackson), ຮອງປະທານອະວຸໂສ ຈາກກິດຈະ ການທາງສັງຄົມ ສໍາລັບຜູ້ສໍາຫຼວດຄວາມຄິດເຫັນຂອງສະຫະລັດ ipsos. ທ່ານກ່າວຕໍ່ VOA ຜ່ານສໄກປ໌ວ່າ:

“ສະນັ້ນ ມັນເປັນຂ່າວທີ່ບໍ່ດີ, ທີ່ທຸກໆຄົນຮູ້ກ່ຽວກັບມັນ. ຂ່າວດີ, ມີຊາວອາເມຣິກັນຈໍານວນໜ້ອຍນຶ່ງເທົ່ານັ້ນ ທີ່ຮູ້ກ່ຽວກັບມັນ. ຢູ່ໃນສະພາບແວດລ້ອມຄືແນວນັ້ນ, ມັນຍາກຫຼາຍທີ່ຈະສ້າງກໍລະນີດຶງດູດໃຈ, ທີ່ເຈົ້າເຮັດວຽກໄດ້ດີ ເມື່ອບໍ່ມີໃຜຮູ້ວ່າມີອັນໃດດີ.”

ແລະນັກວິເຄາະກ່າວວ່າ ທຸກໆປະເທດຢູ່ໃນໂລກ ກໍາລັງຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງແບບໃກ້ ຊິດຕໍ່ລະບົບເສດຖະກິດທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດໃນໂລກ ທ່າມກາງການເຊື່ອມໂຊມລົງຂອງລະບົບເສດຖະກິດຢູ່ໃນຢູໂຣບ ແລະການຂະຫຍາຍໂຕທີ່ຊັກຊ້າທາງເສດຖະກິດຢູ່ໃນຈີນ.

ທ່ານເດສມອນ ແລຈແມນ (Desmond Lachman), ນັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າກ່ຽວກັບບັນ ຫາເສດຖະກິດໂລກ ຢູ່ທີ່ສະຖາບັນວິສາຫະກິດອາເມຣິກາ ກ່າວຜ່ານຊູມວ່າ:

“ສິ່ງຕ່າງໆທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ, ສະຖານະການເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ໄດ້ແຜ່ລາມໄປໃນທົ່ວໂລກ. ດັ່ງນັ້ນ, ເຈົ້າຮູ່ບໍ ສະຫະລັດ ຈໍາເປັນຕ້ອງເພີ້ມອັດຕາດອກເບ້ຍຂຶ້ນ ໂດຍມັນສາມາດສົ່ງຜົນກະທົບທີ່ແທ້ຈິງຕໍ່ຕະຫຼາດທາງດ້ານເສດຖະກິດທີ່ກໍາລັງເກີດຂຶ້ນໃໝ່ ທີ່ຈະຕ້ອງໃຊ້ໜີ້ຄືນ ເປັນເງິນໂດລາ, ເຊິ່ງມັນສາມາດສ້າງຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງທາງດ້ານການເງິນ ຢູ່ໃນຕະຫຼາດທົ່ວໂລກໄດ້.”

ເມື່ອ​ມໍ່​ມານີ້, ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ເລີ້ມໂຄສານາຫາສຽງຢ່າງຈິງຈັງ. ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ການດໍາເນີນງານສໍາລັບການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງທ່ານຄືນອີກຄັ້ງ ເພື່ອ “ສໍາເລັດວຽກງານ” ໄປຕາມເປົ້າໝາຍຕ່າງໆຕາມນະໂຍບາຍຂອງທ່ານ.

ລະບົບເສດຖະກິດ ແມ່ນຢູ່ທ່າມກາງຄວາມກັງວົນສູງສຸດ ສາມ​ຂໍ້ ຂອງຜູ້ມີສິດເລືອກຕັ້ງຊາວອາເມຣິກາ. ແຕ່ຄວາມຫຼ້າຊ້າລະຫວ່າງການດໍາເນີນງານທາງນະ ໂຍບາຍ ແລະຜົນສະຫຼຸບ ແມ່ນມັກວັດແທກເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍປີ.

ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ມີເວລາ 18 ເດືອນ ເພື່ອນຳ​ສະ​ເໜີແຜນການດັ່ງກ່າວຂອງທ່ານ.

Here comes “Bidenomics,” President Joe Biden’s self-named plan to forge an economic future “for families and communities that have long been written off and left behind.” On Wednesday, he visited Chicago — a legendary city in the nation’s once-booming industrial and agricultural heartland — to introduce Bidenomics to the world. VOA’s Anita Powell reports from Washington.

So what, exactly, is Bidenomics?

Here’s President Joe Biden, launching the economic policy in Chicago on Wednesday:

Joe Biden, US President, in English

“Bidenomics is about building the economy from the middle out and bottom up – not the top down, And there are three fundamental changes we’ve decided to make, and we had the help of Congress to do it. First, making smart investments in America. Second, educating and empowering American workers to grow the middle class. And third, promoting competition to lower costs and help small businesses.”

The name is meant to evoke – and contrast with – Reaganomics. That’s the theory, spearheaded by Republican former President Ronald Reagan in the 1980s, that prosperity among the wealthy “trickles down” to the poor.

Bidenomics, instead, starts low, something Biden touted this week when he announced a more-than-$40-billion investment for high-speed internet in rural areas. He likened that push to progressive former President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s move to electrify rural America nearly a century ago.

Republicans mostly criticize the plan for what they say is excessive taxes, regulation and spending, which they believe increases inflation and the national debt.

Hours before Biden spoke, Senate Republicans released a lengthy refutation of

Bidenomics.

Polls show that only about one-third of Americans approve of Biden’s handling of the economy.

Chris Jackson, Ipsos, male in English, Skype

“So the bad news, everyone knows about. The good news, very few Americans know about. In an environment like that, it’s hard to make a compelling case that you’re doing a good job when nobody knows anything’s good.”

And analysts say the rest of the world is closely watching the world’s largest economy – amid recession in Europe and sluggish economic growth in China.

Desmond Lachman, American Enterprise Institute, male in English, Zoom

“What occurs in the United States, those conditions get spread to the rest of the world. So, you know, the United States has to keep raising interest rates – that can cause real problems for emerging market economies who've got to repay debt in dollars. It can cause financial strains in the world financial markets.”

Biden recently began campaigning in earnest. He says he’s running for reelection to “finish the job” on his policy goals.

The economy is consistently among the top three concerns of American voters. But the lag between policy implementation and results – and the lag for economists to recognize what has happened – is often measured in years.

Biden has 18 months to make his case.