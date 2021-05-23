ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄບເດັນ ພວມຊຸກຍູ້ ໃຫ້ສະຫະລັດ ເອົາຊະນະ ຈີນ ໃນການແຂ່ງຂັນ ດ້ານລົດໄຟຟ້າ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປຢ້ຽມຊົມ ໂຮງງານຜະລິດລົດໄຟຟ້າ ໃນລັດມິຊິແກັນ ເມື່ອວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ຊຶ່ງທ່ານໄດ້ຍົກກໍລະນີນີ້ຂຶ້ນມາໃນແຜນການງົບປະມານຂອງທ່ານ ມູນຄ່່າ 174 ພັນລ້ານໂດລາ ສຳລັບໂຮງງານຜະລິດລົດໄຟຟ້າ ໂດຍການວາງຮູບແບບຂອງມັນ ເປັນເລື້ອງຂອງການແຂ່ງຂັນກັບຈີນ. ນັກຂ່າວປະຈຳທຳນຽບຂາວ ແພດຊີ ວີດາຄຸສວາຣາ ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງໄຊຈະເລີນສຸກ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຜູ້ທີ່ກ່າວອ້າງຕົນວ່າ ເປັນ “ຜູ້ນິຍົມລົດ” ຂັບລົດ ກະບະລຸ້ນ F-150 Lightning ຫຼື ສາຍຟ້າແມບ ຢູ່ສະຖານທີ່ທົດລອງຂອງບໍລິສັດ ຟອຣດ໌ (Ford) ໃນເມືອງເດຍບອຣນ໌ ລັດມິຊິແກັນ ໃນວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້.

ກ່ອນໜ້າການທົດລອງຂັບລົດດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ກວດເບິ່ງລົດກະບະຢ່າງໃກ້ຊິດ ຊຶ່ງເປັນລົດໄຟຟ້າຄັນຫຼ້າສຸດຂອງບໍລິສັດຜະລິດຍານພາຫະນະຂອງອາເມຣິກາ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກເປີດເຜີຍ ໃນວັນພຸດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ອະນາຄົດຂອງອຸດສາຫະກຳດ້ານຍານ ພາຫະນະ ແມ່ນໄຟຟ້າ. ຈະບໍ່ມີວັນຫັນກັບຄືນໄປ.”

ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄດ້ທ່ຽວຊົມໂຮງການຜະລິດລົດໄຟຟ້າຂອງບໍລິສັດຟອຣດ໌ ແລະໄດ້ໂຕ້ຖຽງ ສຳລັບງົບປະມານການໃຊ້ຈ່າຍມູນຄ່າ 174 ພັນລ້ານໂດລາຂອງລັດຖະບານ ເພື່ອຊ່ອຍໃຫ້ປະເທດເລັ່ງລັດໃນການຫັນປ່ຽນໄປສູ່ລົດໄຟຟ້າ ລວມທັງການລົດພາສີໃຫ້ ແລະໃຫ້ສິ່ງຈູງໃຈອື່ນໆ ເພື່ອໂນ້ມນ້າວຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ໃຫ້ຫັນປ່ຽນໄປໃຊ້ລົດທີ່ແລ່ນດ້ວຍພະລັງງານໄຟຟ້ານັ້ນ.

ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ກຳລັງໂຄສະນາຊຸກຍູ້ໃນເລື້ອງຂອງການແຂ່ງຂັນກັບຈີນ ຊຶ່ງໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ເປັນຜູ້ນຳຂອງໂລກ ໃນການຜະລິດລົດໄຟຟ້າ ພ້ອມກັນນັ້ນ ເປັນຕະຫຼາດທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດ ແລະກຳລັງຂະຫຍາຍຕົວຂຶ້ນເລື້ອຍໆ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ກ່າວວ່າ “ມື້ນີ້ ຈີນມີຂະໜາດການຜະລິດທີ່ໃຫຍ່ກວ່າປະເທດອື່ນໆໃດທັງໝົດ. ແລະພວກເຂົາ ກຳລັງນຳໃຊ້ຂະໜາດອັນນັ້ນ ເພື່ອຜະລິດໝໍ້ໄຟຟ້າເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ຢູ່ໃນຈີນເທົ່ານັ້ນ ແຕ່ພວກເຂົາກຳລັງຜະ ລິດພວກມັນຢູ່ໃນເຢຍຣະມັນ ແລະໃນເມັກຊິໂກ. ແລະດຽວນີ້ ພວກເຂົາກຳລັງສົ່ງອອກພວກລົດໄຟຟ້າເຫຼົ່ານີ້ໄປທົ່ວໂລກ ໂດຍແນໃສ່ຕະຫຼາດຂອງອາເມຣິກາ. ແລະພວກເຂົາຄຶດວ່າ ພວກເຂົາຈະຊະນະ. ແຕ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າມີຂ່າວ ໃຫ້ແກ່ພວກເຂົາ. ພວກເຂົາຈະບໍ່ຊະນະການແຂ່ງຂັນນີ້.”

ບັນດາຜູ້ຜະລິດຍານພາຫະນະຂອງອາເມຣິກາເໜືອ ແມ່ນມີແຜນການທີ່ຈະສ້າງລົດໄຟຟ້າ 1 ລ້ານ 4 ແສນຄັນ ພາຍໃນປີ 2028 ອີງຕາມຂໍ້ມູນຂອງບໍລິສັດ LMC Automotive,

ແຕ່ຈີນ ຈະຜະລິດລົດໄຟຟ້າເກີນກວ່າ 8 ລ້ານຄັນຕໍ່ປີພາຍໃນເວລານັ້ນ. ເຫດ ຜົນອັນນຶ່ງ ທີ່ຈີນໄດ້ກາຍເປັນຜູ້ນຳໃນດ້ານອຸດສາຫະກຳດັ່ງກ່າວ ກໍເປັນຍ້ອນວ່າ ຈີນໄດ້ຮັບການສະໜັບສະໜຸນຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍຈາກລັດຖະບານ.

ທ່ານທິມໂມທີ ມາຍເອີ ເປັນອາຈານສອນດ້ານການຄ້າລະຫວ່າງປະເທດຢູ່ມະ ຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ແວນເດີບິລຕ໌ (Vanderbilt University) ກ່າວວ່າ:

ແລະຕໍ່ຈາກນັ້ນ ກຳແພງພາສີທີ່ຕ່ຳຂອງຕົນ ທີ່ອຳນວຍໃຫ້ຈີນສົ່ງອອກຜະລິດ ຕະພັນເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ໄປຍັງສະຫະລັດ. ແລະການລວບລວມທັງສອງຢ່າງເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນເຂົ້າກັນ ກໍເຮັດໃຫ້ຈີນໄດ້ຮັບສິ່ງທີ່ລັດຖະບານທ່ານໄບເດັນ ເຫັນວ່າ ເປັນການໄດ້ປຽບທີ່ບໍ່ເປັນທຳແທ້ໆເລີຍ. ແລະລັດຖະບານທ່ານໄບເດັນ ກຳລັງເອົາບາດ ກ້າວ ຄືກັບລັດຖະບານສະຫະລັດຊຸດກ່ອນໄດ້ເອົານັ້ນ ເພື່ອພະຍາຍາມຫລຸດ ຜ່ອນການໄດ້ປຽບທັງສອງຢ່າງເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ.”

ສ່ວນຢູ່ພາຍໃນປະເທດ ແຜນການຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນ ລວມເຖິງຄວາມພະຍາ ຍາມໃນການຊັກຊວນໃຫ້ບັນດາຜູ້ຜະລິດຍານພາຫະນະເຊື່ອວ່າ ມີລົດໄຟຟ້າຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ ໝາຍເຖິງວຽກງານຂອງສະມາຊິກສະຫະພັນທີ່ມີລາຍໄດ້ດີຂຶ້ນ.

ທ່ານຮາຣລີ ເຊເກັນ ອາຈານທີ່ກະສຽນແລ້ວ ຢູ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ເບີກລີ ຂອງລັດຄາລີຟໍເນຍ ກ່າວວ່າ “ໃນດ້ານການເມືອງແລ້ວ ອັນນີ້ ແມ່ນນິຍົມຊົມຊອບຫຼາຍໂດຍຄົນທຳມະດາທົ່ວໄປບາງຄັ້ງຫຼາຍເຖິງໃນລະດັບ 60 ຫາ 70 ເປີເຊັນ. ອັນນັ້ນໝາຍເຖິງພວກຄົນງານສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນ ອັນນັ້ນໝາຍເຖິງບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນຂອງທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍພວກພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ແລະພັກອິດສະຫຼະນຳດ້ວຍ. ດັ່ງນັ້ນອັນນີ້ເປັນບາງສິ່ງບາງຢ່າງທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ການ ເມືອງມີຊີວິດຊີວາຫຼາຍ.”

ການຜັກດັນໃຫ້ຜະລິດລົດໄຟຟ້າຂອງທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງງົບປະມານມູນຄ່າ 2 ພັນຕື້ໂດລາຂອງທ່ານ ສຳລັບແຜນການ ສ້າງວຽກເຮັດງານທຳ ແລະໂຄງການພື້ນຖານໂຄງລ່າງ, ຊຶ່ງໃນປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ກຳລັງມີການອະ ພິປາຍກັນຢູ່ໃນລັດຖະສະພາ.

President Joe Biden toured an electric vehicle plant in Michigan Tuesday, where he made the case for his $174 billion electric vehicle plan, framing it in the context of competition against China. White House Correspondent Patsy Widakuswara has this report.

President Joe Biden, a self-proclaimed “car guy,” zipped around in an electric F-150 Lightning truck at the Ford testing site in Dearborn, Michigan, on Tuesday.

Prior to the test drive, Biden got a close-up look at the truck, the latest electric vehicle the American automaker is unveiling Wednesday.

(President Joe Biden)

“The future of the auto industry is electric. There's no turning back.”

The president toured Ford’s electric auto plant and argued for $174 billion in government spending to help the country accelerate transition to electric vehicles,

including tax credits and other incentives to sway Americans away from gas-guzzling vehicles.

Biden is framing his push in the context of competition with China — currently the world leader in electric vehicle manufacturing as well as the largest and fastest-growing market.

(President Joe Biden)

"Today, China has a bigger manufacturing scale than all the other countries. And they’re using that scale to make these batteries, not just in China, but they're making them in Germany and in Mexico. And they’re now exporting those electric vehicles around the world, with sights on American market. And they think they're going to win. But I got news for them. They will not win this race.”

North American automakers are on track to build 1.4 million electric cars a year by 2028, according to data firm LMC Automotive,

But China will produce over eight million electric cars a year by then. One reason China has been an industry leader is because of its significant government support.

(Timothy Meyer, Vanderbilt University)

“And then its low trade barriers, that allowed China to export those products to the United States. And the combination of those two things really gives China what the Biden administration sees as an unfair advantage. And the Biden administration is taking steps as had prior U.S. administrations, to try to roll back both of those advantages.”

Domestically, Biden’s plan includes efforts to convince autoworkers that more electric cars mean more good-paying union jobs.

(Harley Shaiken, University of California, Berkeley)

“Politically, this is very popular with ordinary people, sometimes in the 60 to 70% range. That means Republican workers, that means local Republican officials, as well as Democrats and Independents. So, this is something that has a lot of political energy.”

The president’s push for electric cars is part of his $2 trillion jobs and infrastructure plan, currently being debated in Congress.