ທ່ານໄບເດັນເອີ້ນຂໍ້ຫ້າມ ຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງໃໝ່ວ່າ ເປັນການພະຍາຍາມ ເຮັດໃຫ້ຄວາມສົນໃຈຂອງຄົນ ຫັນເຫໄປ

ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ, ຜູ້ທີ່ຄິດວ່າຈະເປັນຜູ້ໄດ້ຮັບການແຕ່ງຕັ້ງໃຫ້ເປັນຕາງໜ້າພັກ ເດໂມແຄຣັດເຂົ້າແຂ່ງຂັນເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດນັ້ນ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານ ນີ້ ໄດ້ຕໍາໜິຢ່າງໜັກ ຕໍ່ການເພີ້ມທະວີຂໍ້ຈໍາກັດດ້ານຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງຂຶ້ນຂອງທ່ານ ທຣໍາວ່າ “ເປັນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມອີກອັນນຶ່ງທີ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ຄົນຫັນເຫຄວາມສົນໃຈ” ອອກຈາກ “ຄວາມຫລົ້ມແຫລວ ຂອງຄະນະລັດຖະບານທ່ານ ໃນການນໍາພາຢ່າງມີປະສິດທິຜົນເພື່ອຕອບໂຕ້ກັບພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19.”

ປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາໃນວັນຈັນຜ່ານມາໄດ້ອອກຄໍາຖະແຫລງຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີໃນການຫ້າມເອົາຜູ້ເຮັດວຽກທີ່ມີຄວາມຮູ້ຄວາມຊໍານານສູງ ແລະ ແຮງງານຕາມລະດູການທີ່ເປັນຄົນຕ່າງດ້າວເຂົ້າມາໃນປະເທດໂດຍອ້າງອີງວ່າ ເພື່ອປົກປ້ອງວຽກເຮັດງານທໍາໃຫ້ຄົນອາເມຣິກັນ ໃນໄລຍະທີ່ມີການຫວ່າງງານສູງ ຍ້ອນການແຜ່ລະບາດຂອງໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ.

ອັດຕາຄົນຫວ່າງງານຂອງສະຫະລັດໃນເດືອນພຶດສະພາຜ່ານມາ ແມ່ນກາຍ 13 ເປີເຊັນແລ້ວ ແລະມີຊາວອາເມຣິກັນຫລາຍກວ່າ 40 ລ້ານຄົນ ຂໍເອົາເງິນຊ່ວຍເຫລືອການຫວ່າງງານ ຊຶ່ງສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ແມ່ນເປັນຍ້ອນທຸລະກິດປິດລົງ ເພື່ອປ້ອງ ກັນການແຜ່ລະບາດ ຂອງໄວຣັສດັ່ງກ່າວ.

“ການຫົດຕົວເຂົ້າຂອງເສດຖະກິດມີຜົນເນື່ອງມາຈາກການລະບາດຂອງພະຍາດ ໂຄວິດ-19,” ອີງຕາມຄໍາຖະແຫລງຂອງທ່ານທຣໍາ, ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ “ເປັນໄພຂົ່ມ ຂູ່ຕໍ່ວຽກເຮັດງານທໍາຂອງກໍາມະກອນອາເມຣິກັນ.”

ຄໍາສັ່ງໃໝ່, ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ຂະຫຍາຍການຈໍາກັດທາງດ້ານຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງໃນເມື່ອກ່ອນທີ່ຄະນະລັດຖະບານໄດ້ວາງອອກມາ ຄາດວ່າຈະມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ວຽກງານດ້ານເທັກໂນໂລຈີ, ວຽກໃນອຸດສາຫະກໍາຕົບແຕ່ງ ແລະບໍລິການຫລາຍກວ່າ 5 ແສນໜ້າວຽກ. ແຕ່ຢ່າງໃດກໍຕາມ, ມັນກໍບໍ່ໄດ້ຫ້າມການນໍາເອົາກໍາມະກອນໃນຂະແໜງກະສິກໍາເຂົ້າມາ ແລະມັນກໍໄດ້ຍົກເວັ້ນກໍາມະກອນ ໃນການປຸງແຕ່ງອາຫານ ແລະຄົນທີ່ເຂົ້າມາໃນປະເທດ ທີ່ປາກົດວ່າຍ້ອນຜົນປະໂຫຍດຂອງຊາດ.

ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ທີ່ເຮັດວຽກເປັນຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີບາຣັກໂອບາມານັ້ນ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຂໍ້ສັງເກດວ່າ ສິ່ງຈູງໃຈໃຫ້ທ່ານທຣໍາ ຂະຫຍາຍການຫ້າມຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງເປັນແຜນການທາງການເມືອງເພື່ອຫັນເຫຈຸດສົນໃຈຂອງປະຊາຊົນ ໃຫ້ອອກຈາກອັດຕາການຕິດໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາທີ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຢູ່ນີ້ ໃນບາງພາກຂອງ ປະເທດ ແລະການບໍ່ໃຫ້ຄວາມສໍາຄັນຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີຕໍ່ໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ທາງສຸຂະພາບ.

ທ່ານໄບເດັນກ່າວຢູ່ໃນທວີດເຕີວ່າ “ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີບໍ່ສາມາດໃຊ້ກົນຂອງ ຕົນຫລອກໃຫ້ຄົນບໍ່ສົນໃຈຕໍ່ວິກິດການນີ້ໄດ້ດອກ.”

ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ບໍ່ໄດ້ເວົ້າເຖິງຄຸນປະໂຫຍດຂອງການຈໍາກັດດ້ານຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ ຂອງຄະນະລັດຖະບານທ່ານທຣໍາ ທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງກັບເລື້ອງ ອັດຕາຫວ່າງງານ ສູງແຕ່ຢ່າງໃດ.

Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, on Tuesday denounced Trump’s increased immigration restrictions as “yet another attempt to distract” from his administration’s “failure to lead an effective response to COVID-19.”

President Donald Trump on Monday issued a presidential proclamation temporarily blocking highly skilled foreign workers and seasonal laborers from entering the country, citing the need to protect American jobs during a period of high employment caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The U.S. unemployment rate in May surpassed 13 percent, and more than 40 million Americans applied for unemployment, due in large part to widespread business closures to prevent the spread of the virus.

“The economic contraction resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak,” Trump’s proclamation said, poses “an unusual threat to the employment of American workers.”

The new order, expanding earlier immigration restrictions put in place by the Trump administration, is expected to affect over half a million jobs in technology, landscaping and service industries. However, it does not block workers in the agricultural sector, and it also exempts food processing workers and people whose entry is deemed in the national interest.

Political ploy

Biden, who served as President Barack Obama’s vice president, suggested Trump’s motivation for expanding the immigration ban was a political ploy to shift public focus away from rising coronavirus infection rates in parts of the country, and the president’s downplaying of the public health threat.

“The President can't scapegoat his way out of this crisis,” said Biden in a Twitter post. [[ https://twitter.com/JoeBiden/status/1275430918946263041 ]]

Biden did not address the merits of Trump’s immigration restrictions related to high unemployment. But according to Tom Jawetz, an immigration analyst at the Democratic-leaning Center for American Progress, a Biden administration would not demonize immigrants. Instead it would weigh the economic needs of the country and the effect on labor markets.

“You can have a period of high unemployment in the country, but low unemployment in certain sectors of the economy in certain industries,” said Jawetz, adding that cutting off the flow of immigrant workers could “cause targeted pain to those industries that are heavily reliant on them.”

Biden’s proposed plan emphasizing “fair and humane immigration” sharply contrasts with Trump’s focus on building a wall on the Mexican border, restricting legal immigration and employing harsh measures to deter and deport undocumented migrants.

If elected, Biden promises to “immediately reverse” the Trump administration’s policies that separate parents from their children at the U.S. border when they arrive seeking asylum. He is also promising to restore legal and humanitarian protections for asylum-seekers and would work with Central American leaders to reduce the violence and lack of opportunities in the region that drive illegal immigration.

Biden would reinstate “dreamers” protections that allow undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children, to live and work in the country. These protections were first issued by Obama in 2012. Last week, the Supreme Court temporarily blocked the Trump administration from ending the program on procedural grounds.

Biden opposes Trump’s travel ban affecting many Muslim majority countries as “morally wrong” and said, “there is no intelligence or evidence that suggests it makes our nation more secure.”

And Biden pledged to work with Congress to create a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants living in the U.S. and to implement other needed reforms.

While courting the Latino voters who support pro-immigration policies, Biden in February said it was a “big mistake” that during the Obama-Biden administration hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants without criminal records were deported.

Jawetz said the Biden campaign “has made very clear that they that they learned that lesson” and do not intend to repeat it.