ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ມຸ້ງໜ້າໄປຍັງ ກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດ G20 ຊຶ່ງ ທ່ານ ປູຕິນ ແລະ ທ່ານ ສີ ຄາດວ່າ ຈະບໍ່ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ກຳລັງມຸ້ງໜ້າໄປຍັງກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດກຸ່ມ G20 ໃນປະເທດອິນເດຍ ໂດຍມີເປົ້າໝາຍໃຫຍ່ໆ ແລະຄວາມຫວັງສູງ ທີ່ວ່າ ກຸ່ມຂອງຊາວປະເທດທີ່ນຳໜ້າທາງດ້ານຄວາມຮັ່ງມີແລະການພັດທະນາ ສາມາດທຳງານຮ່ວມກັນກ່ຽວກັບບັນຫາຕ່າງໆຂອງໂລກ ທຳນຽບຂາວ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ທ່າມກາງການຄາດເດົາເຖິງສຸຂະພາບຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ສະຕີໝາຍເລກນຶ່ງ ທ່ານນາງຈີລ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ກວດຫາພະຍາດໂຄວິດ-19 ອອກມາເປັນບວກ ໃນມື້ກ່ອນນັ້ນ.

“ທ່ານບໍ່ມີອາການໃດໆ” ໂຄສົກທຳນຽບຂາວ ທ່ານນາງຄາຣີນ ຊອນ-ປີແອຣ໌ ໄດ້ກ່າວ ແລະກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ ທ່ານຍັງໄດ້ກວດອອກມາເປັນລົບ ໃນຕອນເຊົ້າວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ແລະມີກຳນົດຈະກວດອີກ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ທ່ານໝໍຂອງທ່ານເປັນຜູ້ກຳໜົດ. ທ່ານນາງບໍ່ໄດ້ກ່າວ ເມື່ອຖືກຖາມວ່າ ແຜນການຈະເປັນຈັ່ງໃດ ຖ້າທ່ານໄດ້ຖືກກວດພົບວ່າເປັນບວກ ກ່ອນວັນພະຫັດ ຊຶ່ງເປັນການອອກເດີນທາງຂອງທ່ານໄປຍັງນະຄອນຫຼວງນິວເດລີ.

ທີ່ປຶກສາດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດ ທ່ານເຈກ ຊູລີວັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຄະນະລັດຖະບານຈະສຸມໃສ່ບັນຫາຕ່າງໆເຊັ່ນ ການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງດິນຟ້າອາກາດ, ການປັບໂຄງສ້າງໜີ້ສິນຄືນໃໝ່ ແລະສົງຄາມຣັດເຊຍໃນຢູເຄຣນ. ການເຕົ້າ ໂຮມກັນ ຈະເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນໃນວັນເສົານີ້ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງຂອງອິນເດຍ.

ທ່ານຊູລີວັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາຫວັງວ່າ ກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດ G20 ນີ້ ຈະສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ເສດຖະກິດທີ່ສຳຄັນທັງຫຼາຍຂອງໂລກ ສາມາດທຳງານຮ່ວມກັນ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າຢູ່ໃນຊ່ວງເວລາທີ່ມີຄວາມທ້າທາຍ.” ທ່ານກ່າວຕໍ່ວ່າ “ສະນັ້ນ ຂະນະທີ່ພວກເຮົາມຸ້ງໜ້າໄປຍັງນິວເດລີ ຈຸດສຸມຂອງພວກເຮົາ ແມ່ນຈະເປັນເລື້ອງກ່ຽວກັບການຕອບສະໜອງໃຫ້ແກ່ບັນດາປະເທດທີ່ກຳລັງພັດທະນາ, ສ້າງຄວາມກ້າວໜ້າກ່ຽວກັບບູລິມະສິດທີ່ສຳຄັນຕ່າງໆສຳລັບປະຊາຊົນຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ຈາກເລື້ອງດິນຟ້າອາກາດ ໄປຫາເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ແລະສະແດງອອກເຖິງຄວາມໝັ້ນໝາຍຂອງພວກເຮົາຕໍ່ ກຸ່ມ G20 ໃນຖານະເປັນກອງປະຊຸມສົນທະນາ ທີ່ສາມາດ ດັ່ງທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ກ່າວມາແລ້ວ ຕອບສະໜອງໄດ້ຢ່າງແທ້ຈິງ.”

ບັນດານັກວິເຄາະ ກ່າວວ່າ ການຂາດຜູ້ນຳທີ່ສຳຄັນສອງຄົນ ຄື ປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ທ່ານວລາດີເມຍ ປູຕິນ ແລະປະທານປະເທດຈີນ ທ່ານສີ ຈິ້ນຜິງ ຈະມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ການດຳເນີນການ ໂດຍສະເພາະກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງທ້າທາຍໃຫຍ່ສຸດທີ່ປະເຊີນໜ້າເຈົ້າພາບຈັດງານ ກໍຄື ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຂອງອິນເດຍ ທ່ານນາເຣັນດຣາ ໂມດີ.

“ລະຄອນທີ່ຍິ່ງໃຫຍ່ຂອງກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດນີ້ ຢູ່ໃນເດລີ ແມ່ນວ່າ ປະເທດຕ່າງໆ ສາມາດມີການປະກາດຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ ທີ່ເປັນເອກະພາບນຳກັນຢ່າງຄົບຖ້ວນໄດ້ຫຼືບໍ່ ຊຶ່ງພວກເຂົາໄດ້ເຮັດເມື່ອປີກາຍນີ້ ຢູ່ທີ່ກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດເທື່ອແລ້ວ ຢູ່ບາລີ ທີ່ໄດ້ລວມມີວັກນຶ່ງ ຊຶ່ງຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ຕົກລົງເຫັນດີ ດັ່ງທີ່ການປະກາດຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ ໄດ້ກ່າວ ທີ່ວ່າ ຕົນໄດ້ທຳການຮຸກຮານຢູ່ໃນຢູເຄຣນ” ອາຈານ ຈອນ ເຄຍຕັນ ຜູ້ທີ່ເປັນຫົວໜ້າກຸ່ມຄົ້ນຄວ້າ G20 ຢູ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລໂຕຣອນໂຕ ໄດ້ກ່າວ ຊຶ່ງທ່ານໂອ້ລົມກັບວີໂອເອ ຜ່ານທາງຊູມ.

President Joe Biden heads to the G20 summit in India with big goals and high hopes that the Group of 20 leading rich and developing nations can work together on major global issues, the White House said Tuesday – amid speculation over his health after first lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 the day before.

"He has no symptoms," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, adding that Biden also tested negative on Tuesday morning and would be tested on a schedule determined by his doctor. She did not say, when asked, what the plan would be if he were to test positive before his Thursday departure for New Delhi.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan said the administration will be focused on issues like climate change, debt restructuring and the war in Ukraine. The gathering starts Saturday in the Indian capital.

"We hope this G20 summit will show that the world's major economies can work together even in challenging times," Sullivan said. "So as we head into New Delhi, our focus is going to be on delivering for developing countries, making progress on key priorities for the American people from climate to technology, and showing our commitment to the G20 as a forum that can actually – as I said before – deliver."

Analysts say the absence of two key leaders – Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping – will impact proceedings, especially around the biggest challenge facing its host, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The great drama of this summit in Delhi is whether or not the countries can get a fully consensus communique, which they did last year at the last (summit) in Bali, which included paragraphs in which Russia agreed, as the communique said, that it had committed aggression in Ukraine," said professor John Kirton, who heads the G20 Research Group at the University of Toronto. He spoke to VOA on Zoom.