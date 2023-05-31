ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ແລະ ທ່ານນາງແຮຣິສ ສະແດງຄວາມໄວ້ອາໄລ ຕໍ່ຜູ້ທີ່ເສຍຊີວິດໃນສົງຄາມ ໃນວັນ Memorial Day ຂອງສະຫະລັດ

ວັນ Memorial Day ຖືກຈັດຂຶ້ນໃນທຸກໆປີ ຂອງວັນຈັນທ້າຍເດືອນພຶດສະພາ, ເຊິ່ງຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ພາກັນລະລຶກເຖິງຜູ້ທີ່ເສຍຊີວິດ ລະຫວ່າງປະຕິບັດໜ້າທີ່ໃນກອງທັບຂອງສະຫະລັດ. ວັນດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ຍັງໄດ້ສະເຫຼີມຫຼອງ ມື້ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນ ຂອງລະດູຮ້ອນ ດ້ວຍການແຕ່ງກິນຢູ່ນອກເຮືອນ, ແຊ່ຕົນເອງຢູ່ໃນ ສະລອຍນໍ້າຫຼືເດີນທາງໄປຊາຍຫາດແຄມທະເລກັບຄອບຄົວ. ເພເນ ນັກຂ່າວ VOA ມີລາຍງານເພີ້ມເຕີມ, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ໃນວັນຈັນແລ້ວນີ້, ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຈັດການສະເຫຼີມສະຫຼອງ ວັນລະລຶກເຖິງຄຸນ ງາມຄວາມດີຂອງ​ພວກ​ທະ​ຫານໃນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ຮັບ​ໃຊ້​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ກອງ​ທັບຫຼື Memorial Day. ວັນພັກດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້, ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ແລະຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທ່ານນາງຄາເມລາ ແຮຣີສ ໄດ້ໄປໃຫ້​ກຽດສະແດງຄວາມ​ໄວ້​ອາ​ໄລຕໍ່ບັນດາຜູ້ທີ່ເສຍສະຫຼະຊີວິດຂອງພວກເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າຢູ່ໃນສົງຄາມ​ຂອງອາເມຣິກາ.

ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ວາງພວງມາລາຢູ່ທີ່ຂຸມຝັງສົບຂອງທະຫານນິລະນາມ ຢູ່ທີ່ສຸສານແຫ່ງຊາດອາລິງຕັນ ໂດຍເປັນອານຸສອນສະຖານ ສໍາລັບສະມາຊິກທະຫານ ທີ່ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍ ເຊິ່ງຍັງບໍ່ສາມາດຄົ້ນພົບຫຼືບໍ່ສາມາດລະບຸໂຕຕົນຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນໄດ້.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີກ່າວວ່າ ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນຕ້ອງບໍ່ລືມ ຜູ້ທີ່ເສຍສະຫຼະຊີວິດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເພື່ອປົກປ້ອງປະເທດຊາດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຢ່າງເດັດຂາດ, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ:

“ທະຫານຂອງພວກເຮົາ ໄດ້ພາກັນຕໍ່ສູ້ເພື່ອປະຊາທິປະໄຕຂອງພວກເຮົາ ແລະຖ້າຈໍາເປັນ ກໍໄດ້ຕາຍເພື່ອປະຊາທິປະໄຕ. ໃນມື້ນີ້, ການປະຕິບັດໜ້າທີ່ ແລະການເສຍສະຫຼະຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ແລະຂອງຄອບຄົວພວກເຂົາເຈົ້ານັ້ນ ໄປໄກເກີນກວ່າແຜ່ນຫິນທີ່ມິດງຽບຢູ່ນະທີ່ນັ້ນ.”

ການເດີນສວນ​ສະ​ໜາມ​ຫຼື​ພາ​ເຫຣດໃນວັນລະລຶກເຖິງຄຸນງາມຄວາມດີ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ທະ​ຫານ​ທີ່​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ມີການສະແດງຂອງວົງດຸລິຍາງທະຫານແລະຂະບວນຂອງບັນດານັກລົບເກົ່າເຊິ່ງເປັນປະເພນີທີ່ມີມາຍາວ ນານໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ.

ວັນ Memorial Day ຍັງຖືກມອງໄປໃນທາງທີ່ດີວ່າ ເປັນວັນເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂອງລະ ດູຮ້ອນຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ, ປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍລ້ານຄົນ ພາກັນເດີນທາງໄປພົບປະກັບບັນດາສະມາຊິກຄອບຄົວ ຫຼືຊຸມນຸມສັງສັນກັນ ໃນຊ່ວງວັນພັກທ້າຍອາທິດ.

On Memorial Day, observed annually on the last Monday of May, Americans commemorate those who died while serving in the U.S. military. The day is also celebrated as the beginning of the summer season with family cookouts, a dip in the pool or a trip to the beach. VOA’s Penelope Poulou has more.

On Monday, the United States celebrated Memorial Day. For the holiday, U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris honored those who sacrificed their lives in America’s wars.

Biden laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery, a monument to service members killed in action whose remains have not been found or could not be identified.

The president said Americans must never forget those who sacrificed their lives to protect their country.

President Joe Biden

“Our troops have fought for our democracy and, if necessary, died for it. Today their service and sacrifice and that of their families, that goes far beyond those silent stones out there.”

The annual national Memorial Day parade featuring military bands,

marching units, and war veterans is a long-standing tradition in Washington.

Memorial Day is also a day of optimism marking the beginning of the summer season in the U.S. Millions travel to reunite with family members or enjoy a weekend getaway.