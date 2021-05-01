100 ວັນທຳອິດ ຂອງທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ: ການເປັນພັນທະມິດ ຂ້າມມະຫາສະໝຸດ ແອັດແລນຕິກ ໄດ້ເລີ່ມຂຶ້ນໃໝ່

ໂດຍທີ່ອາທິດນີ້ ເປັນຂີດໝາຍຄົບຮອບ 100 ວັນ ຂອງການດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະ ລັດ ຂອງທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ນັ້ນ, ບັນດາປະເທດພັນທະມິດໃນ ຢູໂຣບ ກໍໄດ້ກ່າວເນັ້ນເຖິງການປ່ຽນ ແປງໃນສາຍພົວພັນທີ່ສຳຄັນກັບວໍຊິງຕັນ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ເຮັນຣີ ຣິດຈ໌ແວລ (Henry Ridgwell) ມີລາຍງານຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງ ລອນດອນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ລັດຖະບານໃໝ່ດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຖືກພິຈາລະນາແນວໃດຂ້າມໄປອີກຟາກນຶ່ງຂອງມະຫາສະໝຸດ ແອັດແລນຕິກ. ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ແມ່ນກະທັ້ງ ຜ່ານການເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ທາງວີດີໂອ, ການປ່ຽນແປງຂ້າມມະຫາສະໝຸດ ແອັດແລນຕິກ ແມ່ນນໍ້າສຽງທີ່ຊັດເຈນ ແລະ ແນ່ນອນ. ການເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ຂອງທ່ານ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ນຳເອົາການປ່ຽນແປງຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍມາສູ່ພັນທະມິດ, ແລະ ຢູໂຣບ ໄດ້ຕ້ອນຮັບຢ່າງອົບອຸ່ນກັບການປ່ຽນແປງນັ້ນ, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງນັກວິເຄາະ ທ່ານນາງ ເລັສລີ ວິນຈາມູຣີ.

ທ່ານນາງ ເລັສລີ ວິນຈາມູຣີ, ຜູ້ອຳນວຍການໂຄງການ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ທະວີບອາເມຣິກາ ຢູ່ສະ ຖາບັນ ຊາແຕັມ ຮາວສ໌ (Chatham House) ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ທ່ານຢາກເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັບບັນດາພັນທະມິດ ແລະ ຄູ່ຮ່ວມຂອງ ອາເມຣິກາ, ແລະ ພິເສດສຸດກັບຜູ້ທີ່ຢູ່ໃນ ຢູໂຣບ. ສະນັ້ນ, ຂ້າພະ ເຈົ້າຄິດວ່ານັ້ນແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ສຳຄັນຢ່າງຍິ່ງ. ແລະ ເລື່ອງກໍແມ່ນວ່າ ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ແມ່ນໄດ້ດຳເນີນການຢ່າງໄວຫຼາຍເພື່ອນຳເອົາ ອາເມຣິກາ ກັບຄືນເຂົ້າສູ່ສະຖາບັນຫຼາຍຝ່າຍ ແລະ ຂີດເສັ້ນຢ່າງເດັດດ່ຽວ, ໃນທາງທີດີ, ພາຍໃຕ້ຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາຂອງ ອາເມຣິກາ ຕໍ່ສະພາບອາກາດ ແລະ ສາທາລະ ນະສຸກ.”

ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກ ແລະ ຂໍ້ຕົກລົງສະພາບອາກາດ ປາຣີ ຄືນ. ລັດຖະ ມົນຕີການຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມນະຄອນຫຼວງ ບຣັສໂຊລສ໌ ສອງຄັ້ງ ເພື່ອກ່າວຢໍ້າການສະໜັບສະໜູນສຳລັບອົງການ NATO ແລະ ສະຫະພາບ ຢູໂຣບ.

ວໍຊິງຕັນ ຍັງໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນການເຈລະຈາທີ່ແນໃສ່ການຟື້ນຟູຂໍ້ຕົກລົງນິວເຄລຍ ອີຣ່ານ ປີ 2015, ເຊິ່ງ ຢູໂຣບ ເຫັນວ່າເປັນໄຊຊະນະທາງການທູດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ລັດຖະບານຂອງອະດີດປະທານາ ທິບໍດີ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຖອນຕົວອອກຈາກຂໍ້ຕົກລົງດັ່ງກ່າວ, ໂດຍເຫັນມັນເປັນຂໍ້ບົກຜ່ອງທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ.

ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ຍັງໄດ້ເອົາວິທີທາງໃໝ່ກັບບັນດາຄູ່ແຂ່ງ ສະຫະລັດ, ໂດຍເອີ້ນຄູ່ຕຳແໜ່ງ ຣັດເຊຍ ຂອງທ່ານ, ທ່ານ ວລາດິເມຍ ປູຕິນ ວ່າເປັນ “ນັກຂ້າ” ແລະ ໄດ້ວາງມາດຕະການລົງໂທດສອງຮອບຕໍ່ ມົສກູ.

ທ່ານ ພາແວລ ຊາຣີຄອຟ (Pavel Sharikov) ຈາກສະຖາບັນ ຣັດເຊຍ ເພື່ອການສຶກສາ ສະຫະ ລັດ ແລະ ການາດາ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ມາດຕະການລົງໂທດໃໝ່ແມ່ນຂ້ອນຂ້າງຈະຮ້າຍແຮງກວ່າມາດຕະການລົງໂທດທີ່ຖືກສະເໜີໂດຍ ທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໃນລະຫວ່າງ 4 ປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ແລະ ຣັດເຊຍ ກໍໄດ້ຮັບຮູ້, ຣັດເຊຍ ແມ່ນບໍ່ພໍໃຈ, ລັດຖະບານ ຣັດເຊຍ ບໍ່ເຂົ້າໃຈວ່າມັນກຳລັງເກີດຫຍັງຂຶ້ນ.”

ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ, ຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ສົ່ງກຳລັງທະຫານຫຼາຍກວ່າ 100,000 ຄົນ ໄປເຂດຊາຍແດນ ຢູເຄຣນ, ເຊິ່ງຖືກພິຈາລະນາຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງວ່າເປັນບົດທົດສອງຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄບເດັນ.

ທ່ານ ແລຣີ ຊາບາໂຕ, ຈາກສູນກາງການເມືອງຂອງມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ເວີຈິເນຍ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ທ່ານຮູ້ຢ່າງຫຼີກລ່ຽງບໍ່ໄດ້ວ່າ, ຣັດເຊຍ ໂດຍສະເພາະ, ຈີນ ແລະ ປະເທດອື່ນໆ, ຈະທົດລອງປະ ທານາທິບໍດີຄົນໃໝ່ ດ້ວຍວິກິດການ ຫຼື ການປະເຊີນໜ້າທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ຖືກຄາດຫວັງກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ ໃນການດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ. ແລະ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຕັດສິນໃຈທີ່ຈະຄາດຫວັງສິ່ງນັ້ນ ແລະທຳການເຄື່ອນໄຫວກ່ອນປະເທດມະຫາອຳນາດອື່ນຈະເຮັດ. ທ່ານ ໄດ້ສົ່ງຂໍ້ ຄວາມຫາເຂົາເຈົ້າວ່າມັນມີການນຳພາໃໝ່ຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້.”

ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ມົສກູ, ປະຊາຊົນ ຣັດເຊຍ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ລົມກັບ ວີໂອເອ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ສາຍພົວພັນ ສະ ຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຖືກທຳລາຍພາຍໃຕ້ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄບເດັນ.

ທ້າວ ຢູຣີ, ຜູ້ອາໄສຢູ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງ ມົສກູ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້ອຍຂ້ອນຂ້າງຈະບໍ່ມັກລາວ ເພາະວ່າມັນເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ ລາວ ຂ້ອນຂ້າງຈະຮຸນແຮງໃນການສ້າງສາຍພົວພັນກັບ ຣັດເຊຍ.”

ນາງ ນາຕາຊາ ຜູ້ອາໄສຢູ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງ ມົສກູ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຮູ້ວ່າລາວບໍ່ໄດ້ຄິດໃນແງ່ບວກຫຼາຍ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຣັດເຊຍ. ນັ້ນແມ່ນສິ່ງດຽວທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຮູ້.”

ກັບປະເທດ ຈີນ ນັ້ນ, ລັດຖະບານ ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຫາ ປັກກິ່ງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການດຳເນີນການຂ້າລ້າງເຜົ່າພັນຕໍ່ປະຊາກອນຊາວ ວີເກີ ໃນແຂວງ ຊິນຈຽງ. ແຕ່ ຈີນ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດການກ່າວຫານັ້ນ.

ໃນອາທິດນີ້, ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຮັບຮູ້ການສັງຫານຊາວ ອາເມເນຍ ປະມານ 1 ລ້ານຄົນໂດຍເທີກີ ໃນລະຫວ່າງສົງຄາມໂລກຄັ້ງທີ 1 ນັ້ນວ່າເປັນການຂ້າລ້າງເຜົ່າພັນ.

ທ່ານນາງ ເລັສລີ ວິນຈາມູຣີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນເປັນການຕັດສິນໃຈທີ່ສຳຄັນ, ມັນຈະບໍ່ເປັນເລື່ອງງ່າຍສຳລັບ ເທີກີ ເຊັ່ນກັນເມື່ອເວົ້າເຖິງຊາວ ອາເມເນຍ ຫຼືກັບ ຈີນ ເມື່ອເວົ້າເຖິງແຂວງ ຊິນຈຽງ, ເພື່ອສະ ແຫວງຫາການຮ່ວມມືທີ່ຈຳເປັນ ແລະ ສຳຄັນຢ່າງຍິ່ງເຊັ່ນກັນ, ທີ່ມັນບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ແມ່ນສຳລັບໂລກເທົ່ານັ້ນ ແຕ່ສຳລັບລັດຖະບານທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ດ້ວຍ. ສະນັ້ນ, ມັນຊັບຊ້ອນ. ແລະ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ຄິດວ່ານີ້ ແມ່ນບາງຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກທີ່ພວກເຮົາທຸກຄົນກຳລັງລໍຖ້າເບິ່ງ, ວ່າການປະນີປະນອມນັ້ນຕ້ອງຖືກປ່ຽນ ແປງຢູ່ໃສແດ່?.”

ສຳລັບຕອນນີ້, ບັນດານັກວິເຄາະກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ແມ່ນຍັງມ່ວນຊື່ນກັບໄລຍະການດື່ມນໍ້າເຜິ້ງພະຈັນ ທາງການເມືອງກັບບັນດາພັນທະມິດ ຢູໂຣບ ຢູ່.

With this week marking 100 days of Joe Biden’s U.S. presidency, European allies are noting the change in the key relationship with Washington. Henry Ridgwell reports from London on how the new administration is being viewed from across the Atlantic.

Even via video link, the transatlantic change in tone is palpable. Joe Biden’s U.S. presidency has brought radical change to the alliance – and Europe has warmly welcomed the transformation, says analyst Leslie Vinjamuri.

“He wants to work in concert with America's allies and partners, and most especially those who are in Europe. So, I think that that is has been absolutely critical. And the fact that Biden's been so quick off the block to bring America firmly back into the key multilateral institutions and to really draw a line, in a good way, under America's commitment to climate and to health.”

The United States has rejoined the World Health Organization and the Paris climate agreement. Biden’s secretary of state has twice visited Brussels – underlining support for NATO and the European Union.

Washington has also joined talks aimed at reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which Europe sees as triumph of its diplomacy. The former Trump administration withdrew from the accord, viewing it as seriously flawed.

Biden also has taken a new approach with U.S. rivals, labelling his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin a ‘killer’ and imposing two rounds of sanctions on Moscow.

“The new sanctions were kind of more serious than the sanctions introduced by Donald Trump during the previous four years. And Russia saw that… Russia was frustrated, (the) Russian government did not understand what was going on.”

Meanwhile, Russia has sent over 100-thousand troops to the Ukrainian border – widely seen as a test of President Biden.

“He knows that inevitably, Russia, in particular, China and others, will test a new president with a crisis or confrontation that was unanticipated early in the presidency. And I think Biden decided to anticipate that and to move on the chessboard before the other powers did. He sent them a message that there's new leadership here.”

In Moscow, Russians who spoke to VOA said U.S. relations have deteriorated under President Biden.

“I quite dislike him because it seems to me he is quite aggressive in relation to Russia.”

“I know he is not very positive about Russia. That is the only thing I know.”

With China, the Biden administration has accused Beijing of carrying out ‘acts of genocide’ against the Uyghur population in Xinjiang province. China denies the accusations.

This week, the U.S. president recognized Turkey’s killing of around one million Armenians during World War 1 as genocide.

“It’s a consequential decision, it won't make it easy either with Turkey when it comes to their Armenians, or with China when it comes to Xinjiang, to pursue the kind of cooperation that is also essential and also extremely important - not only for the world but for the Biden administration. So, it is complicated. And I think this is in some senses what we’re all waiting to see: where will those trade-offs need to be made?”

For now, analysts say Biden is still enjoying a political honeymoon with European allies.