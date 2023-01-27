ລັດຖະບານທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ໄດ້ອະນຸມັດໃຫ້ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດໄດ້ອີກສອງປີ ສຳລັບຊາວຮົງກົງທີ່ຖືກເນລະເທດ ທີ່ຕົກຢູ່ທ່າມກາງອັນທີ່ລັດຖະບານຮ້ອງວ່າ “ເປັນການເຊື່ອມໂຊມທີ່ສຳຄັນຂອງສິດທິມະນຸດແລະເສລີພາບຂັ້ນພື້ນຖານ” ໃນຂະນະທີ່ປັກກິ່ງ ຄວບຄຸມຢ່າງເຂັ້ມງວດຕື່ມຂຶ້ນ ຕໍ່ເຂດປົກຄອງພິເສດຂອງຕົນ.
“ສະຫະລັດໝາຍໝັ້ນຕໍ່ນະໂຍບາຍການຕ່າງປະເທດ ທີ່ທ້ອນໂຮມຄຸນຄ່າປະຊາທິປະໄຕຂອງພວກເຮົາ ກັບເປົ້າໝາຍນະໂຍບາຍຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງພວກເຮົາ ທີ່ເປັນໃຈກາງໃນປ້ອງກັນປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ແລະສົ່ງເສີມສິດທິມະນຸດ ຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ” ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຢູ່ໃນບົດບັນທຶກຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈ ທີ່ໄດ້ເຊັນໂດຍ ປະທານາທິບໍດີໂຈ ໄບເດັນ.
“ໂດຍສະເໜີໃຫ້ບ່ອນຢູ່ລີ້ໄພແກ່ຊາວຮົງກົງ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກປະຕິເສດ ຕໍ່ການຄ້ຳປະກັນ ດ້ານສິດເສລີພາບຢູ່ໃນຮົງກົງ ທີ່ເປັນຜົນປະໂຫຍດສຳລັບສະຫະລັດຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດ. ສະຫະລັດຈະສືບຕໍ່ ຢືນຢູ່ຢ່າງແຂງຂັນໃນການສະໜັບສະໜູນຂອງພວກເຮົາຕໍ່ປະຊາຊົນຢູ່ໃນຮົງກົງ.”
ກະຊວງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພພາຍໃນຂອງສະຫະລັດ ກະປະມານວ່າ ມີຫລາຍກວ່າ 3,800 ຄົນ ສາມາດເຂົ້າຢູ່ໃນໂຄງການນີ້ ເວລາໄດ້ຖືກນຳສະເໜີເທື່ອທຳອິດໃນກາງປີ 2021. ຄຳສັ່ງຕົ້ນຕໍ່ນັ້ນ ມີກຳໜົດຈະໝົດອາຍຸໃນເດືອນກຸມພານີ້.
ກຸ່ມປົກປ້ອງສິດທິມະນຸດ Human Rights Watch ກ່າວວ່າ ກົດໝາຍຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງແຫ່ງຊາດ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກນຳໃຊ້ຢູ່ຮົງກົງໃນກາງປີ 2020 “ສ້າງຜົນທີ່ຕິດຕາມມາຢ່າງຮ້າຍແຮງຕໍ່ສິດທິມະນຸດ.”
ທຳນຽບຂາວ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຂໍ້ສັງເກດຢູ່ໃນບົດບັນທຶກຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈວ່າ ຫລາຍກວ່າ 10,000 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຖືກຈັບ ໃນຂໍ້ຫາທີ່ພົວພັນການປະທ້ວງຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານ ແລະກຸ່ມສະພາປະຊາທິປະໄຕຮົງກົງ ທີ່ມີຫ້ອງການຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫລວງ ວໍຊິງຕັນ ກ່າວວ່າ ປັດຈຸບັນມີນັກໂທດການເມືອງຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 1,300 ຢູ່ໃນຮົງກົງ.
ທ່ານນາງແອນນາ ວັອກ ຜູ້ບໍລິຫານຂອງກຸ່ມ HKDC ໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມຍິນດີໃນການຕໍ່ອາຍຸ ແລະການຂະຫຍາຍໂຄງການ ທີີ່ຮວມທັງຜູ້ມາຮອດໃໝ່.
ແຕ່ທ່ານນາງກ່າວວ່າ ສຳລັບຫລາຍໆຢ່າງຢູ່ໃນໂຄງການ “ແມ່ນການເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຮອບໃໝ່.”
The Biden administration on Thursday granted a two-year stay of deportation for Hong Kongers in the U.S. who left amid what the administration calls a “significant erosion of human rights and fundamental freedoms” as Beijing tightens its control over the special administrative region.
“The United States is committed to a foreign policy that unites our democratic values with our foreign policy goals, which is centered on the defense of democracy and the promotion of human rights around the world,” read the memorandum signed by President Joe Biden.
“Offering safe haven for Hong Kong residents who have been deprived of their guaranteed freedoms in Hong Kong furthers United States interests in the region. The United States will continue to stand firm in our support of the people in Hong Kong.”
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security estimated that more than 3,800 people were eligible for the program when it was introduced in mid-2021. The original order was set to expire in February.
Human Rights Watch says the National Security Law imposed on Hong Kong in mid-2020 has had “devastating consequences for human rights.”
The White House noted in its Thursday memorandum that over 10,000 people have been arrested on other charges related to anti-government protests, and the Washington-based Hong Kong Democracy Council says there are at least 1,300 political prisoners currently in Hong Kong.
'Another cycle'
Anna Kwok, HKDC’s executive director, welcomed the extension and the broadening of the program to include newer arrivals.
But, she said, for many in the program, “another cycle begins afresh.”