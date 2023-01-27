ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ທ່ານໄບ​ເດັນ ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວ​ານ​ນີ້ ໄດ້ອະ​ນຸ​ມັດໃຫ້​ຢູ່ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ໄດ້​ອີກ​ສອງ​ປີ ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ຊາວ​ຮົງ​ກົງ​ທີ່​ຖືກເນ​ລະ​ເທດ ​ທີ່​ຕົກ​ຢູ່​ທ່າມ​ກາງອັນ​ທີ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຮ້ອງວ່າ “ເປັນ​ການ​ເຊື່ອມ​ໂຊມທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນຂອງສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ແລະເສ​ລີ​ພາບ​ຂັ້ນ​ພື້ນ​ຖານ” ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ປັກ​ກິ່ງ ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມຢ່າງ​ເຂັ້ມ​ງວດ​ຕື່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ ​ຕໍ່​ເຂດ​ປົກ​ຄອງພິ​ເສດຂອງ​ຕົນ.

“ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ໝາຍ​ໝັ້ນ​ຕໍ່​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ທີ່​ທ້ອນ​ໂຮມຄຸນ​ຄ່າປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕຂອງພວກ​ເຮົາ ກັບ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ໃຈ​ກາງ​ໃນ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ ແລະ​ສົ່ງ​ເສີ​ມ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ” ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບົດ​ບັນ​ທຶກ​ຄວາມ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເຊັນ​ໂດຍ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ໂຈ ໄບ​ເດັ​ນ.

“ໂດຍສະ​ເໜີ​ໃຫ້​ບ່ອນຢູ່ລີ້​ໄພ​ແກ່​ຊາວ​ຮົງ​ກົງ ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ ຕໍ່​ການ​ຄ້ຳ​ປະ​ກັນ ​ດ້ານສິດ​ເສ​ລີ​ພາບຢູ່​ໃນ​ຮົງ​ກົງ ທີ່​ເປັ​ນ​ຜົ​ນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ​ສຳ​ລັບສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ. ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ຈະ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່ ​ຢືນ​ຢູ່​ຢ່າງ​ແຂງ​ຂັນໃນ​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຕໍ່ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຮົງ​ກົງ.”

ກະ​ຊວງ​ຮັກສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພພາຍ​ໃນ​ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ​ກະ​ປະ​ມານ​ວ່າ ​ມີ​ຫລາຍກວ່າ 3,800 ຄົນ ສາ​ມາດ​ເຂົ້າ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ໂຄ​ງ​ການ​ນີ້ ເວ​ລາ​ໄດ້​ຖືກນຳ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ເທື່ອ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ໃນ​ກາງ​ປີ 2021. ຄຳ​ສັ່ງ​ຕົ້ນ​ຕໍ່​ນັ້ນ ​ມີ​ກຳ​ໜົດ​ຈະ​ໝົດອາ​ຍຸໃນເດືອນກຸມ​ພານີ້.

ກຸ່ມ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ Human Rights Watch ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ກົດ​ໝາຍ​ຄວາ​ມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ​ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກ​ນຳ​ໃຊ້​ຢູ່​ຮົງ​ກົງໃນ​ກາງ​ປີ 2020 “ສ້າງ​ຜົນ​ທີ່ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ມາ​ຢ່າງ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ຕໍ່​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ.”

ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ ​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຂໍ້​ສັງ​ເກດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບົດ​ບັນ​ທຶກ​ຄວາມ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈວ່າ ຫລາຍກວ່າ 10,000 ຄົນ ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຈັບ ໃນ​ຂໍ້ຫາທີ່​ພົວ​ພັນ​ການປະ​ທ້ວງຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ລັດຖະ​ບານ ​ແລະກຸ່ມ​ສະ​ພາປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ​ຮົງ​ກົງ​ ທີ່​ມີຫ້ອງ​ການ​ຕັ້ງຢູ່​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫລວງ ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ປັດ​ຈຸ​ບັນມີ​ນັກ​ໂທດ​ການ​ເມືອງຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 1,300 ​ຢູ່​ໃ​ນ​ຮົງ​ກົງ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ແອນ​ນາ ວັອກ ຜູ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານຂອງກຸ່ມ HKDC ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມ​ຍິນ​ດີໃນການ​ຕໍ່ອາ​ຍຸ ແລະ​ການ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ໂຄງ​ການ ທີີ່​ຮວມ​ທັງ​ຜູ້​ມາ​ຮອດ​ໃໝ່.

​ແຕ່​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ສຳ​ລັບ​ຫລາຍໆຢ່າງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ໂຄງການ “ແມ່ນ​ການເລີ້ມ​ຕົ້ນ​ຮອບໃໝ່.”

The Biden administration on Thursday granted a two-year stay of deportation for Hong Kongers in the U.S. who left amid what the administration calls a “significant erosion of human rights and fundamental freedoms” as Beijing tightens its control over the special administrative region.

“The United States is committed to a foreign policy that unites our democratic values with our foreign policy goals, which is centered on the defense of democracy and the promotion of human rights around the world,” read the memorandum signed by President Joe Biden.

“Offering safe haven for Hong Kong residents who have been deprived of their guaranteed freedoms in Hong Kong furthers United States interests in the region. The United States will continue to stand firm in our support of the people in Hong Kong.”

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security estimated that more than 3,800 people were eligible for the program when it was introduced in mid-2021. The original order was set to expire in February.

Human Rights Watch says the National Security Law imposed on Hong Kong in mid-2020 has had “devastating consequences for human rights.”

The White House noted in its Thursday memorandum that over 10,000 people have been arrested on other charges related to anti-government protests, and the Washington-based Hong Kong Democracy Council says there are at least 1,300 political prisoners currently in Hong Kong.

'Another cycle'

Anna Kwok, HKDC’s executive director, welcomed the extension and the broadening of the program to include newer arrivals.

But, she said, for many in the program, “another cycle begins afresh.”