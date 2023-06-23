ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄບເດັນ ເນັ້ນໜັກອີກເທື່ອນຶ່ງ ກ່ຽວກັບຄຳເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ ທີ່ວ່າ ທ່ານສີ ເປັນຜະເດັດການ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ໄດ້ເນັ້ນໜັກກ່ຽວກັບຄຳເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວໄປໃນຕົ້ນອາທິດນີ້ ທີ່ວ່າ ປະທານປະເທດຈີນ ສີ ຈິ້ນຜິງ ຄ້າຍຄືກັບຜູ້ຜະເດັດການ.

ເມື່ອໄດ້ຖືກຖາມໂດຍນັກຂ່າວ ໃນລະຫວ່າງກອງປະຊຸມຖະແຫລງຂ່າວຮ່ວມກັບນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີອິນເດຍ ນາເຣນດຣາ ໂມດີ ຢູ່ທຳນຽບຂາວ ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຄຳຖະແຫລງທີ່ກົງໄປກົງມາຂອງທ່ານກ່ຽວກັບຈີນນັ້ນ ແມ່ນ “ບໍ່ພຽງເປັນບາງສິ່ງທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ຈະປ່ຽນແປງໄປຈາກນັ້ນຫຼາຍ.”

ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວຕ້ອງຕິໃນທາງອ້ອມອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງກ່ຽວກັບລະບົບລັດຖະບານຂອງຈີນ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ເຫດຜົນຂັ້ນພື້ນຖານທີ່ທ່ານເຊື່ອວ່າ “ຄວາມສຳພັນ ລະຫວ່າງສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ຈີນ ແມ່ນບໍ່ຢູ່ໃນ​ລະ​ດັບ ດັ່ງຄວາມສຳພັນລະຫວ່າງ ສະຫະລັດ ແລະ ອິນເດຍ ກໍແມ່ນວ່າ ມີຄວາມນັບຖືຊຶ່ງກັນແລະກັນຢ່າງຖ້ວມລົ້ນ ເພາະວ່າ ພວກເຮົາທັງສອງເປັນປະຊາທິປະໄຕ.”

ທ່ານບໍ່ສົນໃຈນຳຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ຄຳເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານ ຕໍ່ຄວາມສຳພັນລະຫວ່າງສະຫະ ລັດແລະຈີນ ທີ່ເຄັ່ງຕຶງຢູ່ແລ້ວນັ້ນ ແລະໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານຍັງຄາດໝາຍວ່າ ຈະພົບປະກັບທ່ານສີ ໃນເວລາອັນໃກ້ໆນີ້.

ເມື່ອວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອະວຸໂສໃນຄະນະລັດຖະບານທ່ານນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຖະແຫລງການສະບັບນຶ່ງ ທີ່ໄດ້ສົ່ງໃຫ້ວີໂອເອ ວ່າ “ມັນຄວນບໍ່ເປັນທີ່ໜ້າແປກໃຈເລີຍ ທີ່ວ່າ ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ກ່າວຢ່າງກົງໄປກົງມາກ່ຽວກັບ ຈີນ ແລະຄວາມແຕກຕ່າງທັງຫຼາຍທີ່ພວກເຮົາມີ. ແນ່ນອນ ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ແມ່ນຜູ້ດຽວຢູ່ໃນນັ້ນ.”

President Joe Biden on Thursday doubled down on comments he made earlier this week likening Chinese President Xi Jinping to a dictator.

Asked about the comments during a joint press conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House, Biden said his blunt statements regarding China were “just not something I’m going to change very much.”

He made another indirect criticism of the Chinese system of government, saying that a fundamental reason he believes the U.S.-China relationship is not in the same place as the U.S.-India relationship "is that there’s an overwhelming respect for each other because we're both democracies.”

He downplayed the impact of his words on already tense U.S.-China ties and said he still expected to meet with Xi soon.

On Wednesday, a senior administration official said in a statement sent to VOA, “It should come as no surprise that the president speaks candidly about China and the differences that we have. We are certainly not alone in that.”