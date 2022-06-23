ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ໂຈ ໄບ​ເດັນ ໄດ້​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ​ໃຫ້​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາ​ອະ​ນຸ​ມັດ ​ໂຈະ​ການເກັບ​ພາ​ສີ​ນໍ້​າ​ມັນຂອງນລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກາງ​ ​ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາສ​າມ​ເດືອນ ຈາກ​ເດືອນ​ກໍ​ລະ​ກົດຫາ​ເດືອນ​ກັນ​ຍາ ເພື່ອ​ຊ່ວຍ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ໂພກ​ທີ່ປະ​ເຊີນ​ກັບຄ່າ​ຄອງ​ຊີບ​ມີ​ສູງຂຶ້ນຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.

​ການ​ເກັບ​ພາ​ສີ​ແມ່ນ 18.4 ເຊັນ​ ຕໍ່​ນຶ່ງ​ກາ​ລອນ (3.8 ​ລິດ) ສຳ​ລັບ​ນໍ້​າມັນ ຊຶ່ງ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ 2 ​ໂດ​ລາ 76 ເຊັນ ສຳ​ລັບ​ລາ​ຄາ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ ຕາມ​ປົກ​ກະ​ຕິ​ແລ້ວ 15 ກາ​ລອນ​ເຕັມ​ຖັງຂອງ​ພວກ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ຢູ່​ປ້ຳ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ. ​ການໂຈະພາ​ສີຈະ​ແມ່ນ 24 ເຊັນ ຕໍ່​ກາ​ລອນ ສຳ​ລັບ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ​ກາ​ຊວນ.

​ການ​ໂຈະ​ພາ​ສີ ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ເຫັນ​ດີ​ໂດຍ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາ ແລະ​ບໍ່​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ແນ່ນອນ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ເປັນໄປ​ໄດ້​ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ຊ່ວຍ​ຫຍັງ​ຫຼາຍ​ສຳ​ລັບເງິນ​ເຟີ້​ທີ່​ສູງ​ຂຶ້ນ ​ 8.6 ເປີ​ເຊັ​ນ ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ການ ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ພຶດ​ສະ​ພາ ​ປຽບ​ໃສ່​ນຶ່ງ​ປີ​ກ່ອນ ເປັນ​ການ​ເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໄວ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ໃນ​ຮອບ​ສີ່​ທົດ​ສະ​ວັດ. ​ລາ​ຄາ​ເຊື້ອໄຟໄດ້​ເຮັດແມ່ນ​ພາກ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ລາ​ຄາ​ຂຶ້ນ ​ຢູ່ ​ໃນ​ສິນ​ຄ້າ​ຜູ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ໂພກ ​ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ລາ​ຄາ​ອາ​ຫານ ຄ່າ​ເຊົ່າ​ເຮືອນ ຄ່າ​ປີ້​ເຮືອ​ບິນ ແລະ ສິ່ງ​ຂອງ​ອີກ​ຫລາຍໆ​ຢ່າງ​ ຍັງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ ລາ​ຄາ​ຢູ່​ໃນທ້ອງ​ຕະ​ຫລາດ​ຫລາຍກວ່າ​ນຶ່ງ​ປີທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ.

ການ​ຂາດ​ເຂີນ​ມັນ​ອາດ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ ທ່ານ​ໄບ​ເດັນ​ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ເກັບ​ພາ​ສີ​ວັນ​ພັກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກາງ ຈະ​ຊ່ວຍ​ບັນ​ດາ​ ຄອບ​ຄົວ​ອ​າ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ​“ໃຫ້​ມີ​ບ່ອນ​ຫາຍ​ໃຈ​ໄດ້​ເລັກ​ນ້ອຍ.”

​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ 50 ລັດຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ຫລີກ​ລ່ຽງການເກັບ​ພາ​ສີ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າເຊັ່ນ​ກັນໄປ​ຊົ່ວ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ນຶ່ງ. ບັນ​ດາ​ພາ​ສີ​ເຫລົ່າ​ນັ້ນ​ສະ​ເລ່ຍ​ແລ້ວ 30 ເຊັນ​ຕໍ່​ນຶ່ງ​ກາ​ລອນ​. ຈຳ​ນວນ​ລັດ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ຕັດກ​ານ​ເກັ​ບ​ພາ​ສີເຂົ​າ​ເຈົ້າ​ແລ້ວ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ​ບ່ອນ​ອື່ນ​ໆ​ ໄດ້​ອອກ​ສຽງ​ຄວາມ​ຢ້ານ​ກົວວ່າ ກາ​ນ​ຕັດ​ພ​າ​ສີຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ ​ມີ​ການສູນ​ເສຍ​ລາຍໄດ້​ທີ່​ຕ້ອງ​ການເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ກອ​ງ​ທຶນທາງ​ຫຼວງ 10 ພັນ​ລ້ານ.

​ທ່ານ​ໄປ​ເດັນ ໄດ້​ຂໍ​ຮ້ອງ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ ແລະບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ບໍ​ລິ​ການ​ຢູ່​ປ້ຳ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນເພື່ອ “ໃຫ້ສົ່ງ​ຄືນ​ທຸກໆ​ເຊັນ” ຂອງ​ການ​ໂຈະ​ພາ​ສີ.

​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິບໍ​ດີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ສ້າງ​ຜົນ​ກຳ​ໄລ.”

​ແຕ່​ວ່າ ກາ​ນ​ໂຈະ​ພາ​ສີ​ຈະຜ່ານ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສ​ະ​ພາ​ຫລື​ບໍ່​ນັ້ນຍັງບໍ່​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ແນນອນ. ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ ແລະ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ​ສັງ​ກັດ​ພັກ​ຣີ​ພັບ​ບ​ລິ​ກັນບໍ່​ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມ ​ໂດຍກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ໄປ​ເດັນ​ ແລະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານບໍ່​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຕໍ່​ອຸດ​ສາ​ຫະ​ກຳ​ນ້ຳ​ມັນ ໂດຍ​ການ​ຊຸກ​ຍູ້​ໃຫ້​ຫັນ​ປ່ຽນ​ ໄປ​ໃຊ້​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານ​ທົດ​ແທນ ​ແທນ​ທີ່​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ໃຊ້​ນ້ຳ​ມັນຈາກຊາກ​ພືດ ​ແລະ​ສັດ.

U.S. President Joe Biden called Wednesday for Congress to approve a three-month suspension of the nation's federal gas tax — from July through September — to help consumers cope with the surging cost of living in the United States.

The tax is 18.4 cents a gallon (3.8 liters) for gasoline, which adds $2.76 to the cost of a typical 15-gallon fill-up for motorists at service station pumps. The tax cut would be 24 cents a gallon for diesel fuel.

The tax cut — if enacted by Congress, and it is not a certainty that it would be — would barely dent the 8.6% inflation surge recorded in May from a year ago, the fastest increase in four decades. Fuel costs have driven the biggest share of the price hikes in consumer goods, but food costs, housing rentals, airline fares and numerous other items also cost markedly more than a year ago.

Meager though it may be, Biden said the federal gas tax holiday would give American families "a little bit of breathing room."

He called on the country's 50 states to curb their gas taxes as well for a period of time. Those taxes average 30 cents a gallon. Some states have already cut their tax, while others have voiced fears that cutting the tax would diminish much-needed revenue for highway construction and repairs. The federal gas tax cut would cost the national highway fund $10 billion.

Biden implored oil companies and service station operators to "pass along every penny" of the tax cut.

"There's no time for profiteering," the president said.

ut whether the tax cut clears Congress is uncertain. The White House and some congressional Democrats support it, but numerous Republican lawmakers oppose it, saying Biden and his administration have undercut the oil industry by their push for transformation to renewable energy sources rather than continued use of fossil fuels.