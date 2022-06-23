ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ໃຫ້ລັດຖະສະພາອະນຸມັດ ໂຈະການເກັບພາສີນໍ້າມັນຂອງນລັດຖະບານກາງ ເປັນເວລາສາມເດືອນ ຈາກເດືອນກໍລະກົດຫາເດືອນກັນຍາ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍບັນດາຜູ້ບໍລິໂພກທີ່ປະເຊີນກັບຄ່າຄອງຊີບມີສູງຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ.
ການເກັບພາສີແມ່ນ 18.4 ເຊັນ ຕໍ່ນຶ່ງກາລອນ (3.8 ລິດ) ສຳລັບນໍ້າມັນ ຊຶ່ງເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ 2 ໂດລາ 76 ເຊັນ ສຳລັບລາຄານ້ຳມັນ ຕາມປົກກະຕິແລ້ວ 15 ກາລອນເຕັມຖັງຂອງພວກເດີນທາງຢູ່ປ້ຳນ້ຳມັນ. ການໂຈະພາສີຈະແມ່ນ 24 ເຊັນ ຕໍ່ກາລອນ ສຳລັບນ້ຳມັນກາຊວນ.
ການໂຈະພາສີ ຖ້າຫາກເຫັນດີໂດຍລັດຖະສະພາ ແລະບໍ່ເປັນທີ່ແນ່ນອນວ່າຈະເປັນໄປໄດ້ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນຈະບໍ່ຊ່ວຍຫຍັງຫຼາຍສຳລັບເງິນເຟີ້ທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ 8.6 ເປີເຊັນ ເປັນປະຫວັດການ ໃນເດືອນພຶດສະພາ ປຽບໃສ່ນຶ່ງປີກ່ອນ ເປັນການເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນໄວທີ່ສຸດໃນຮອບສີ່ທົດສະວັດ. ລາຄາເຊື້ອໄຟໄດ້ເຮັດແມ່ນພາກສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດຂອງລາຄາຂຶ້ນ ຢູ່ ໃນສິນຄ້າຜູ້ບໍລິໂພກ ແຕ່ວ່າລາຄາອາຫານ ຄ່າເຊົ່າເຮືອນ ຄ່າປີ້ເຮືອບິນ ແລະ ສິ່ງຂອງອີກຫລາຍໆຢ່າງ ຍັງຂຶ້ນ ລາຄາຢູ່ໃນທ້ອງຕະຫລາດຫລາຍກວ່ານຶ່ງປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.
ການຂາດເຂີນມັນອາດເຮັດໃຫ້ ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ກ່າວວ່າ ການເກັບພາສີວັນພັກລັດຖະບານກາງ ຈະຊ່ວຍບັນດາ ຄອບຄົວອາເມຣິກັນ “ໃຫ້ມີບ່ອນຫາຍໃຈໄດ້ເລັກນ້ອຍ.”
ທ່ານໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ 50 ລັດຂອງປະເທດ ຫລີກລ່ຽງການເກັບພາສີນ້ຳມັນເຂົາເຈົ້າເຊັ່ນກັນໄປຊົ່ວໄລຍະນຶ່ງ. ບັນດາພາສີເຫລົ່ານັ້ນສະເລ່ຍແລ້ວ 30 ເຊັນຕໍ່ນຶ່ງກາລອນ. ຈຳນວນລັດນຶ່ງໄດ້ຕັດການເກັບພາສີເຂົາເຈົ້າແລ້ວ ໃນຂະນະທີບ່ອນອື່ນໆ ໄດ້ອອກສຽງຄວາມຢ້ານກົວວ່າ ການຕັດພາສີຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ ມີການສູນເສຍລາຍໄດ້ທີ່ຕ້ອງການເຂົ້າສູ່ກອງທຶນທາງຫຼວງ 10 ພັນລ້ານ.
ທ່ານໄປເດັນ ໄດ້ຂໍຮ້ອງຕໍ່ບັນດາບໍລິສັດນ້ຳມັນ ແລະບັນດາຜູ້ບໍລິການຢູ່ປ້ຳນ້ຳມັນເພື່ອ “ໃຫ້ສົ່ງຄືນທຸກໆເຊັນ” ຂອງການໂຈະພາສີ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ບໍ່ແມ່ນເວລາທີ່ຈະສ້າງຜົນກຳໄລ.”
ແຕ່ວ່າ ການໂຈະພາສີຈະຜ່ານລັດຖະສະພາຫລືບໍ່ນັ້ນຍັງບໍ່ເປັນທີ່ແນນອນ. ທຳນຽບຂາວ ແລະສະມາຊິກສະພາ ຈຳນວນນຶ່ງໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜູນ ແຕ່ວ່າສະມາຊິກສະພາສັງກັດພັກຣີພັບບລິກັນບໍ່ເຫັນພ້ອມ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານໄປເດັນ ແລະລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານບໍ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຄວາມສຳຄັນຕໍ່ອຸດສາຫະກຳນ້ຳມັນ ໂດຍການຊຸກຍູ້ໃຫ້ຫັນປ່ຽນ ໄປໃຊ້ພະລັງງານທົດແທນ ແທນທີ່ສືບຕໍ່ໃຊ້ນ້ຳມັນຈາກຊາກພືດ ແລະສັດ.
U.S. President Joe Biden called Wednesday for Congress to approve a three-month suspension of the nation's federal gas tax — from July through September — to help consumers cope with the surging cost of living in the United States.
The tax is 18.4 cents a gallon (3.8 liters) for gasoline, which adds $2.76 to the cost of a typical 15-gallon fill-up for motorists at service station pumps. The tax cut would be 24 cents a gallon for diesel fuel.
The tax cut — if enacted by Congress, and it is not a certainty that it would be — would barely dent the 8.6% inflation surge recorded in May from a year ago, the fastest increase in four decades. Fuel costs have driven the biggest share of the price hikes in consumer goods, but food costs, housing rentals, airline fares and numerous other items also cost markedly more than a year ago.
Meager though it may be, Biden said the federal gas tax holiday would give American families "a little bit of breathing room."
He called on the country's 50 states to curb their gas taxes as well for a period of time. Those taxes average 30 cents a gallon. Some states have already cut their tax, while others have voiced fears that cutting the tax would diminish much-needed revenue for highway construction and repairs. The federal gas tax cut would cost the national highway fund $10 billion.
Biden implored oil companies and service station operators to "pass along every penny" of the tax cut.
"There's no time for profiteering," the president said.
ut whether the tax cut clears Congress is uncertain. The White House and some congressional Democrats support it, but numerous Republican lawmakers oppose it, saying Biden and his administration have undercut the oil industry by their push for transformation to renewable energy sources rather than continued use of fossil fuels.