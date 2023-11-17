ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສະຫະລັດ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ພົບປະກັບປະທານປະ ເທດຂອງຈີນ ສີ ຈິ້ນຜິງ ໃນວັນພຸດຜ່ານມາ ຢູ່ນອກນະຄອນແຊນ ແຟຣນຊິສໂກ ບ່ອນທີ່ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳຂອງເສດ​ຖະກິດເຂດເອເຊຍ-ປາຊີຟິກ ກຳລັງເຕົ້າໂຮມກັນຢູ່ນັ້ນ. ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານຍັງເຫັນຜູ້ນຳຂອງຈີນ ໃນຖານະເປັນ “ຜະເ​ດັດການ” - ກໍໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທັງສອງໄດ້ຕົກລົງທີ່ຈະຈັດຕັ້ງການຕິດຕໍ່ສື່ສານ ດ້ານການທະຫານກັນຄືນໃໝ່, ເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັນເພື່ອປະເມີນໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ທັງຫຼາຍຈາກປັນຍາປະດິດ ແລະເອົາບາດກ້າວຕ່າງໆທີ່ມີຄວາມໝາຍ ເພື່ອຕໍ່ ຕ້ານໄພພິບັດຂອງຢາເຟນຕານອລ. ອານິຕາ ພາວແວລ ນັກຂ່າວຂອງວີໂອເອ ມີລາຍງານຈາກເມືອງວູດຊາຍ ລັດຄາລີຟໍເນຍ ຊຶ່ງໄຊຈະເລີນສຸກ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ.

ກອງປະຊຸມທີ່ເປັນປະຫວັດການຂອງຕາເວັນອອກແລະຕາເວັນຕົກ ຫຼັງຈາກ 12 ເດືອນຂອງເລື້ອງລາວທີ່ເຂັ້ມຂົ້ນ ແລະດ້ານການທູດ ລະຫວ່າງປັກກິ່ງແລະວໍຊິງຕັນ.

ທຳນຽບຂາວ ໄດ້ເລືອກສະຖານທີ່ຢູ່ນອກນະຄອນ ແຊນ ແຟຣນຊິສໂກ ໃຫ້ເປັນສັນຍາລັກສຳລັບການຢ້ຽມຢາມນີ້, ທີ່ກວມເອົາບັນຫາຕ່າງໆທີ່ສຳຄັນໆ ລວມທັງ ໄຕ້ຫວັນ - ຊຶ່ງເປັນເກາະທີ່ປົກຄອງດ້ວຍຕົນເອງ ທີ່ຈີນອ້າງກຳມະສິດ, ການຟື້ນຟູຄືນໃໝ່ໃນການຕິດຕໍ່ສື່ສານດ້ານທະຫານ, ຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງທາງການຄ້າທີ່ເປັນຈຸດຕຶງຄຽດ, ຕົ້ນກຳເນີດຂອງສ່ວນປະກອບຢາເຟນຕານອລໃນຈີນ, ແລະເລື້ອງສິດທິມະນຸດ.

ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ເວົ້າຢ່າງກົງໄປກົງມາກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງທີ່ຍາກທັງຫຼາຍເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ.

ທ່ານສີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທັງສອງປະເທດເຊື່ອມໂຍງກັນຢ່າງແຍກອອກຈາກກັນບໍ່ໄດ້.

ປະທານປະເທດຂອງຈີນ ສີ ຈິ້ນຜິງ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ສຳລັບສອງປະເທດໃຫຍ່ ເຊັ່ນຈີນ ແລະສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ຫັນຫຼັງໃຫ້ກັນແລະກັນ ບໍ່ແມ່ນທາງເລືອກເລີຍ. ມັນບໍ່ເປັນຈິງທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ຝ່າຍນຶ່ງປັບປຸງຄືນ ໃຫ້ຄືອີກຝ່າຍນຶ່ງ. ແລະບັນຫາຂັດແຍ້ງ ແລະການປະເຊີນໜ້າກັນທີ່ມີຜົນສະທ້ອນທີ່ຕິດຕາມມາເກີນກວ່າຈະອົນທົນໄດ້ສຳລັບທັງສອງຝ່າຍ.”

ດັ່ງນັ້ນ ຜູ້ນຳຂອງທັງສອງປະເທດມະຫາອຳນາດຂອງໂລກ ສາມາດທີ່ຈະປົວ ແປງຄວາມແຕກແຍກໃນຄວາມສຳພັນຂອງທັງສອງຝ່າຍ ເຮັດໄດ້ບໍ່?

ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ສື່ມວນຊົນຕາມທີຫຼັງ. ທ່ານສີ ເປັນນິໄສຂອງລາວ, ບໍ່ເຮັດ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຍິນດີນຳບາດກ້າວທີ່ເປັນທາງບວກ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເອົາໃນມື້ນີ້. ແລະມັນເປັນຄວາມສຳຄັນສຳລັບໂລກ ໃຫ້ເຫັນທີ່ວ່າ ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງຈັດຕັ້ງວິທີທາງແບບດັ່ງເດີມທີ່ດີທີ່ສຸດ ໃນດ້ານການທູດຂອງອາເມຣິກາ. ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງເຈລະຈາກັບຄູ່ແຂ່ງທັງຫຼາຍຂອງພວກເຮົາ ແລະສິ່ງສຳຄັນ-ພຽງ ພຽງແຕ່ລົມກັນ, ພຽງກົງໄປກົງມາຕໍ່ກັນແລະກັນ, ເພື່ອບໍ່ໃຫ້ມີຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈຜິດ - ຄືອົງປະກອບທີ່ສຳຄັນ ເພື່ອຮັກສາສະຖຽນລະພາບຂອງໂລກ ແລະການຕອບສະໜອງໃຫ້ແກ່ປະຊາຊົນຂອງອາເມຣິກາ.”

ແຕ່ ໃນການຕອບຕໍ່ຄຳຖາມທີ່ຖືກຮ້ອງອອກໄປ ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວຢ້ຳເຖິງທ່າທີທີ່ມີແນວໂນ້ມວ່າ ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ປັກກິ່ງບໍ່ພໍໃຈ, ທີ່ທ່ານເຊື່ອວ່າ ທ່ານສີ ເປັນຜະເດັດ ການ.

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄບເດັນ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ເອີ້, ເບິ່ງດຸ ລາວແມ່ນ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ລາວເປັນຜະເດັດການ...”

ຫຼາຍຄົນທີ່ພວມເບິ່ງກອງປະຊຸມນີ້ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ຄາດໝາຍຈະມີຜົນທີ່ສຳຄັນ ແຕ່ກໍດີໃຈທີ່ທັງສອງກຳລັງລົມກັນ.

ທ່ານອານວາຣ ອີບຣາຮີມ ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຂອງມາເລເຊຍ ກ່າວໃນພາສາອັງກິດວ່າ “ການພົວພັນອັນນີ້, ຍົກຕົວຢ່າງ, ລະຫວ່າງ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄບເດັນ ແລະ ສີ ຈິ້ນຜິງ, ສຳລັບຂ້ອຍ ມັນເປັນເລື້ອງສຳຄັນຍິ່ງ ເພາະວ່າ ມັນຄວນໃຫ້ການສື່ສານທີ່ແຈ່ມແຈ້ງ ທີ່ວ່າ ພວກເຮົາມາທີ່ນີ້ ເພື່ອທີ່ຈະເຮັດວຽກຮ່ວມກັນ ແລະໄວ້ວາງໃຈຊຶ່ງກັນແລະກັນ ເພື່ອແກ້ໄຂບັນທັງຫຼາຍຢ່າງເອົາຈິງເອົາຈັງເຊັ່ນວ່າ: ສະພາບອາກາດ, ບັນຫາໃນຢູເຄຣນ ຫຼືກາຊາ. ມີບັນຫາທີ່ໂຕ້ແຍ້ງກັນຫຼາຍເກີນໄປໃນໂລກ ແລະເຈົ້າຕ້ອງພະຍາຍາມ ແລະພົວພັນກັນ.”

ສ່ວນບັນດານັກວິເຄາະ ກ່າວວ່າ ຜົນສຳເລັດຂອງກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດ ຂອງບັນດາເສດຖະກິດ ເອເຊຍ-ປາຊີຟິກ ທີ່ກຳລັງເກີດຂຶ້ນພ້ອມກັນຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນແຊນ ແຟຣນຊິສໂກ - ກໍຂຶ້ນຢູ່ກັບສອງປະເທດທີ່ມີເສດຖະກິດໃຫຍທີ່ສຸດຂອງໂລກ ຈະຢູ່ຮວມກັນຢ່າງສັນຕິ.

ທ່ານໄມໂກລ ໂຟຣແມນ ປະຈຳສະພາກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມສຳພັນຕ່າງປະເທດ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ເອີ້ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄຶດວ່າ ມັນແມ່ນກອງປະຊຸມທີ່ສຳຄັນລະຫວ່າງປະທານາທິ ບໍດີ ໄບເດັນ ແລະປະທານປະເທດ ສີ ໂດຍເປົ້າໝາຍຕົ້ນຕໍກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມສຳ ພັນທີ່ທຸ່ນທ່ຽງໃນຂະນະທີ່ມຸ້ງໜ້າສູ່ປີ 2024. ເປັນທັງເພື່ອວັດຖຸປະສົງຂອງທັງສອງຝ່າຍ ແຕ່ຍັງມີຄວາມສຳຄັນສຳລັບຂົງເຂດ APEC ໃນວົງກວ້າງອີກດ້ວຍ. ປະເທດທັງຫຼາຍຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ ບັດາເສດຖະກິດຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ, ຢາກໃຫ້ສະຫະລັດ ແລະຈີນ ມີບາງສິ່ງບາງຢ່າງແບບ ຢູ່ຮ່ວມກັນຢ່າງສັນຕິ ຫຼື modus vivendi, ບາງສິ່ງບາງຢ່າງແບບຄວາມສຳພັນທີ່ທຸ່ນທ່ຽງ, ໂດຍສະເພາະໃນຄວາມຄາດໝາຍການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງໄຕ້ຫວັນ ໃນເດືອນມັງກອນ, ການເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນເດືອນພະຈິກຂອງສະຫະລັດ.”

ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານແລະທ່ານສີ ຈະສືບຕໍ່ຕິດຕໍ່ສື່ສານກັນ ແລະຮ່ວມມືກັນ. ໂລກ, ທ່ານກ່າວ, ຄາດໝາຍມັນ.

U.S. President Joe Biden said he made “positive steps” during an intense hourslong meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping Wednesday.

The two agreed to re-establish lapsed military communications, work together to assess the threats posed by artificial intelligence, and work to combat the scourge of fentanyl.

However, Biden’s off-the-cuff comment that he still sees the powerful Chinese leader as a “dictator,” revealed that the two leaders remain, in some ways, far apart.

“Well, look, he is,” Biden said, in response to a shouted question from the clamoring throng of journalists at the secluded meeting site outside of San Francisco, where 21 Asia-Pacific economies are holding a summit this week.

“He is a dictator in a sense that he is a guy that runs a country, a communist country, that’s based on a totally different form of government than ours.”

The White House chose a sprawling, bucolic estate more than an hour’s drive from San Francisco for this heavily symbolic visit covering a range of key issues that included Taiwan – the self-governing island that China claims – the possible resumption of military communications, touchy trade disagreements, the origination of fentanyl ingredients in China, and human rights issues.

The scenic grounds cover the San Andreas fault, where the Pacific and North American tectonic plates touch.

Biden said he was “candid” on these tough issues that divide the two countries – as seen in the mixed reception that residents of this diverse city gave to the Chinese leader, with both anti-communist protesters and pro-Xi greeters lining the streets. On Wednesday, groups in at least two locations descended into fisticuffs, as documented in videos posted on social media.

Xi, in his brief remarks before the leaders began their meeting, said the two nations are inextricably linked.

“For two large countries like China, the United States turning their back on each other is not an option,” he said. “It is unrealistic for one side to remodel the other. And conflict and confrontation has unbearable consequences for both sides.

I'm still of the view that major country competition is not to the prevailing trend of current times and cannot solve the problems facing China and the United States or the world at large.

Planet Earth is big enough for the two countries to succeed and one country’s success is an opportunity for the other.”

So did the presidents of the world’s two most powerful nations manage to paper over the cracks in their relationship?

Biden spoke to the press afterwards. Xi, as is his habit, did not.

The two did not release a joint statement.

“I welcome the positive steps we've taken today,” Biden said. ”And it's important for the world to see that we're implementing the approach in the best traditions of American diplomacy. We're talking to our competitors, just talking and being blunt with one another so there's no misunderstanding.”

Biden stopped far short of praising Xi, saying, “We have disagreements. He has a different view than I have on a lot of things. But he's been straight. I don't mean that good, bad or indifferent – just been straight.”

In the administration’s post-meeting readout, the White House said Biden repeated Washington’s long-held stance on Taiwan.

“President Biden emphasized that our one China policy has not changed and has been consistent across decades and administrations,” the readout said. “He reiterated that the United States opposes any unilateral changes to the status quo from either side, that we expect cross-strait differences to be resolved by peaceful means, and that the world has an interest in peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. He called for restraint in the PRC’s use of military activity in and around the Taiwan Strait.”

Craig Singleton, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies in Washington, told VOA he was struck by the leaders’ words on Taiwan.

“China often claims the U.S. is seeking to alter the status quo in the Strait,” he said. “The opposite is true. Xi's stark comments expose, yet again, his desire to speed up reunification timetables, either through military force or coercion.”

Many watching this meeting said they weren’t expecting major results, but are glad the two leaders are talking.

“This engagement, for example, between President Biden and Xi Jinping, to me it is critical because it should give a clear message that we are here to be able to work together and trust each other to resolve serious problems: Climate, issues in Ukraine or Gaza,” said Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. ”There are too many contentious issues in the world and you must try and engage.”

Analysts say the success of the ongoing summit of Asia-Pacific economies – happening simultaneously in San Francisco – depends on the world’s two largest economies getting along.

“I think it’s an important meeting between President Biden and President Xi, with the primary goal of stabilizing the relationship heading into 2024,” said Michael Froman, president of the Council on Foreign Relations.

“Both for bilateral purposes but also very importantly for the broader APEC region. The countries there, the economies there, want the U.S. and China to have some kind of modus vivendi, some kind of stable relationship, particularly in anticipation of Taiwan’s election in January, the U.S. election in November.”

Biden said he and Xi will continue to communicate and cooperate. The world, he said, expects it.