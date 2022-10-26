ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ໂຈ ໄບ​ເດັນ ​ໄດ້​ອອກ​ຖະ​ແຫລງ​ການເຕືອນຢ່າງ​ໜັກແໜ້ນຕໍ່​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ຢ່າໃຊ້ລະ​ເບີດສົກ​ກະ​ປົກ ຫຼື (dirty bomb) ຫຼືອາ​ວຸດ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍອື່ນໃດ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສົງ​ຄາມຂອງຕົນ ​ຕໍ່​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ.

“ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ສິ່ງ​ພິດ​ພາດ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ທີ່ສຸດ ຕໍ່​ການ​ໃຊ້ ອາ​ວຸດ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍຍຸດທະວິທີ” ທ່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ກ່າວ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້ ເວ​ລາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງໄດ້​ຖາມ​ວ່າ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ ກຳລັງຈັດ​ຕັ້ງ “​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ການເພື່ອເປັນສາກບັງໜ້າ” ​ໂດຍ​ກະ​ກຽມ​ສົ່ງ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ສົກ​ກະ​ປົກໄປ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຕົນ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ​ວ່າ ເປັນຜູ້ຈຸດ ຂະນວນ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ດິນ​ແດນ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ.

ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ອີກວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ຮັບ​ປະ​ກັນ​ທ່ານໄດ້​ວ່າ ມັນ​ເປັນປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ການ​ທີ່​ລອກລວງ ເທື່ອຫຼືບໍ່. ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ຮູ້. ​ແຕ່​ມັນ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ເລື້ອງ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ ຄວາມ​ພິດ​ພາດ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ.”

​ໂ​ຄ​ສົກ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ການຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ເນດ ພ​ຣາ​ຍ​ສ໌ ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄ​ານ ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ມີ​ເຫດ​ຜົນ​ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຄວາ​ມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ໄດ້​ສ​ະ​ແດງໃຫ້​ເຫັນເຖິງ​ຮ່ອງ​ຮອຍຂອງ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ຄົນ​ອື່ນ ຂອງອັນ​ທີ່​ຕົນ​ເອງວາງ​ແຜນ​ໄວ້​ຢູ່​ແລ້​ວ​ນັ້ນ.” ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ທ່ານ​ພ​ຣາຍ​ສ໌ ໄດ້​ເຕືອນ​ເຖິງສະພາບ ການອັນໜັກໜ່ວງຂອງຜົນທີ່ຕິດຕາມມາ” ​ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ມົ​ສ​ກູ​ສົ່ງອາ​ວຸດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວໄປ ປະຈຳການ.

​ເອກ​ອັກ​ຄະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທູດ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ທ່ານ​ວາ​ຊິ​ລີ ເນ​ເບນ​ຊິ​ຢາ ໄດ້​ສົ່ງ​ໜັງ​ສຶ​ສະ​ບັບ​ນຶ່ງ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ​ໂດຍ ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ໄປ​ຫາ​ເລ​ຂາ​ທິ​ການ​ໃຫຍ່​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ທ່ານ​ແອນ​ໂຕ​ນິ​ໂອ ກຸດ​ເຕ​ເຣ​ສ ແລະ​ສະ​ພາ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ ໃນ​ຕອນ​ແລງວັນ​ຈັນ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ໂດຍກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ “ຈະ​ຖືວ່າ ການ​ໃຊ້​ລະ​ເບີດ​ສົກ​ກະ​ປົກ​ໂດຍລະ​ບອບ​ກິ​ຢິບນັ້ນ ​ເປັນ​ການກະ​ທຳ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ​ດ້ານ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ.”

​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດຕໍ່ການ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ຂອງມົ​ສ​ກູຢ່າງ​ແຂງຂັນ ທີ່ວ່າ ຕົນ​ຈະ​ຈຸດ ຂະນວນລະ​ເບີດ​ສົກ​ກະ​ປົກ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ດິນ​ແດນ​ຂອງ​ຕົນເອງ ແ​ລະ​ຈະ​ຫັນ​ໄປ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ຮັດ​ເຊຍ​ວ່າ​ ວາງ​ແຜນ​ຈະ​ໃຊ້​ການ​ຂົ່ມ​ຂູ່​ຂອງ​ລະ​ເບີດທີ່ບັນຈຸດ້ວຍ​ວັດຖຸ​ນິວ​ເຄ​ລຍ​ ດັ່ງ​ເປັນ​ເຫດ​ຜົນຂໍ້ອ້າງສຳລັບ​ການ​ເພີ້ມ​ທະ​ວີສົງຄາມໃນ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ.

​ສະ​ພາ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ຄົງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊາດ ໄດ້​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາຂໍ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ຕ່າງໆ ຢູ່​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ປິດ​ລັບ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ວານ​ນີ້.

“ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ເຫັນ ແລະ​ບໍ່ໄດ້​ຍິນຫລັກ​ຖານ​ໃໝ່​ໃດໆ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສ່ວນ​ໂຕນີ້” ຮອງເອກ​ອັກ​ຄະ​ລັດ​ທະ​ທູດ​ອັງ​ກິດ ທ່ານ​ເຈມ ກາ​ຣິ​ອຸ​ກິ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ. “​ບັນ​ດາ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຂອງ​ອັງ​ກິດ ຝ​ຣັ່ງ ແລະ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ຮັບຮູ້ຢາງ​ແຈ້ງ​ຂາວ: ​ນີ້​ເປັນ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຫາທີ່​ຜິດ​ຢ່າງ​ແຈ່​ມ​ແຈ້ງ ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ຍິນ​ຈາກ​ສະ​ຫະ​ພັນ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ. ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ​ໄດ້​ແຈ້ງຢ່າງ​ແຈ່ມ​ແ​ຈ້ງ ຕົນບໍ່​ໄດ້​ມີ​ຫຍັງ​ຊຸກ​ເຊື່ອງ​ໄວ້ ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້ກວ​ດ​ກາຂອງອົງ​ການ​ປະ​ລຳ​ມະ​ນູ​ສາ​ກົນ (IAEA) ກຳ​ລັງ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ມາ.”

U.S. President Joe Biden issued a strong warning on Russia against using a dirty bomb or any other nuclear weapons in its war on Ukraine.



"Russia would be making an incredibly serious mistake for the use of tactical nuclear weapons," he said Tuesday when a reporter asked whether Russia is setting up a "false flag operation" – preparing to deploy dirty bomb as it accuses Ukraine of detonating it in its own territory.



"I'm not guaranteeing you that it's a false operation yet. I don't know. But it would be a serious, serious mistake," he said.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Tuesday there is reason for concern as Russia has "demonstrated a pattern of accusing others of that which it itself is ultimately planning." On Monday, Price warned of the "profound nature of consequences" should Moscow deploy such weapons.



Russia's ambassador to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzya, sent a letter, seen by VOA, to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Security Council late Monday, saying Russia "will regard the use of the dirty bomb by the Kyiv regime as an act of nuclear terrorism."



Ukraine has strongly denied Moscow's allegations that it is planning to detonate a dirty bomb on its own territory and has in turn accused Russia of plotting to use the threat of a bomb laced with nuclear material as a pretext for escalation in Ukraine.



The U.N. Security Council discussed the allegations at a closed-door meeting Tuesday.



"We've seen and heard no new evidence in this private meeting," Britain's deputy U.N. ambassador, James Kariuki, told reporters. "The ministers of the UK, France and the U.S. have been clear: this is transparently false allegations we are hearing from the Russian Federation. Ukraine has been clear; it has got nothing to hide; IAEA inspectors are on the way."