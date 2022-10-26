ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ອອກຖະແຫລງການເຕືອນຢ່າງໜັກແໜ້ນຕໍ່ຣັດເຊຍ ຢ່າໃຊ້ລະເບີດສົກກະປົກ ຫຼື (dirty bomb) ຫຼືອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍອື່ນໃດ ຢູ່ໃນສົງຄາມຂອງຕົນ ຕໍ່ຢູເຄຣນ.
“ຣັດເຊຍຈະເຮັດສິ່ງພິດພາດທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງທີ່ສຸດ ຕໍ່ການໃຊ້ ອາວຸດນິວເຄລຍຍຸດທະວິທີ” ທ່ານໄບເດັນໄດ້ກ່າວ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ເວລານັກຂ່າວຄົນນຶ່ງໄດ້ຖາມວ່າ ຣັດເຊຍ ກຳລັງຈັດຕັ້ງ “ປະຕິບັດການເພື່ອເປັນສາກບັງໜ້າ” ໂດຍກະກຽມສົ່ງລະເບີດສົກກະປົກໄປ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຕົນກ່າວຫາຢູເຄຣນວ່າ ເປັນຜູ້ຈຸດ ຂະນວນລະເບີດດັ່ງກ່າວ ຢູ່ໃນດິນແດນຂອງຕົນ.
ທ່ານກ່າວອີກວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ຮັບປະກັນທ່ານໄດ້ວ່າ ມັນເປັນປະຕິບັດການທີ່ລອກລວງ ເທື່ອຫຼືບໍ່. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ຮູ້. ແຕ່ມັນຈະເປັນເລື້ອງທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ ຄວາມພິດພາດທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ.”
ໂຄສົກກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານເນດ ພຣາຍສ໌ ກ່າວໃນວັນອັງຄານ ວານນີ້ວ່າ ມີເຫດຜົນເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຣັດເຊຍໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງຮ່ອງຮອຍຂອງການກ່າວຫາຄົນອື່ນ ຂອງອັນທີ່ຕົນເອງວາງແຜນໄວ້ຢູ່ແລ້ວນັ້ນ.” ໃນວັນຈັນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ທ່ານພຣາຍສ໌ ໄດ້ເຕືອນເຖິງສະພາບ ການອັນໜັກໜ່ວງຂອງຜົນທີ່ຕິດຕາມມາ” ຖ້າຫາກມົສກູສົ່ງອາວຸດດັ່ງກ່າວໄປ ປະຈຳການ.
ເອກອັກຄະລັດຖະທູດຂອງຣັດເຊຍປະຈຳອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ທ່ານວາຊິລີ ເນເບນຊິຢາ ໄດ້ສົ່ງໜັງສຶສະບັບນຶ່ງ ທີ່ໄດ້ເຫັນໂດຍ ວີໂອເອ ໄປຫາເລຂາທິການໃຫຍ່ຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ທ່ານແອນໂຕນິໂອ ກຸດເຕເຣສ ແລະສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ ໃນຕອນແລງວັນຈັນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າຣັດເຊຍ “ຈະຖືວ່າ ການໃຊ້ລະເບີດສົກກະປົກໂດຍລະບອບກິຢິບນັ້ນ ເປັນການກະທຳກໍ່ການຮ້າຍດ້ານນິວເຄລຍ.”
ຢູເຄຣນໄດ້ປະຕິເສດຕໍ່ການກ່າວຫາຂອງມົສກູຢ່າງແຂງຂັນ ທີ່ວ່າ ຕົນຈະຈຸດ ຂະນວນລະເບີດສົກກະປົກຢູ່ໃນດິນແດນຂອງຕົນເອງ ແລະຈະຫັນໄປກ່າວຫາຮັດເຊຍວ່າ ວາງແຜນຈະໃຊ້ການຂົ່ມຂູ່ຂອງລະເບີດທີ່ບັນຈຸດ້ວຍວັດຖຸນິວເຄລຍ ດັ່ງເປັນເຫດຜົນຂໍ້ອ້າງສຳລັບການເພີ້ມທະວີສົງຄາມໃນຢູເຄຣນ.
ສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໄດ້ສົນທະນາຂໍ້ກ່າວຫາຕ່າງໆ ຢູ່ກອງປະຊຸມປິດລັບ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້.
“ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຫັນ ແລະບໍ່ໄດ້ຍິນຫລັກຖານໃໝ່ໃດໆ ຢູ່ໃນກອງປະຊຸມສ່ວນໂຕນີ້” ຮອງເອກອັກຄະລັດທະທູດອັງກິດ ທ່ານເຈມ ກາຣິອຸກິ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວ. “ບັນດາລັດຖະມົນຕີຂອງອັງກິດ ຝຣັ່ງ ແລະສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຮັບຮູ້ຢາງແຈ້ງຂາວ: ນີ້ເປັນການກ່າວຫາທີ່ຜິດຢ່າງແຈ່ມແຈ້ງ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຍິນຈາກສະຫະພັນຣັດເຊຍ. ຢູເຄຣນໄດ້ແຈ້ງຢ່າງແຈ່ມແຈ້ງ ຕົນບໍ່ໄດ້ມີຫຍັງຊຸກເຊື່ອງໄວ້ ບັນດາຜູ້ກວດກາຂອງອົງການປະລຳມະນູສາກົນ (IAEA) ກຳລັງເດີນທາງມາ.”
U.S. President Joe Biden issued a strong warning on Russia against using a dirty bomb or any other nuclear weapons in its war on Ukraine.
"Russia would be making an incredibly serious mistake for the use of tactical nuclear weapons," he said Tuesday when a reporter asked whether Russia is setting up a "false flag operation" – preparing to deploy dirty bomb as it accuses Ukraine of detonating it in its own territory.
"I'm not guaranteeing you that it's a false operation yet. I don't know. But it would be a serious, serious mistake," he said.
U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Tuesday there is reason for concern as Russia has "demonstrated a pattern of accusing others of that which it itself is ultimately planning." On Monday, Price warned of the "profound nature of consequences" should Moscow deploy such weapons.
Russia's ambassador to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzya, sent a letter, seen by VOA, to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Security Council late Monday, saying Russia "will regard the use of the dirty bomb by the Kyiv regime as an act of nuclear terrorism."
Ukraine has strongly denied Moscow's allegations that it is planning to detonate a dirty bomb on its own territory and has in turn accused Russia of plotting to use the threat of a bomb laced with nuclear material as a pretext for escalation in Ukraine.
The U.N. Security Council discussed the allegations at a closed-door meeting Tuesday.
"We've seen and heard no new evidence in this private meeting," Britain's deputy U.N. ambassador, James Kariuki, told reporters. "The ministers of the UK, France and the U.S. have been clear: this is transparently false allegations we are hearing from the Russian Federation. Ukraine has been clear; it has got nothing to hide; IAEA inspectors are on the way."