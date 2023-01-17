ລັດຖະມົນຕີຊ່ວຍວ່າການກະຊວງຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ຮັບຜິດຊອບກິດຈະການເອເຊຍໃຕ້ ແລະເອເຊຍກາງ ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ລູ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມບັງກລາແດັສ ໄດ້ກ່າວຢູ່ນະຄອນດັກກາ ໃນວັນອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາວ່າ ກອງພັນປະຕິບັດງານຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ ທີ່ຮູ້ກັນດີໂດຍຊື່ຫຍໍ້ວ່າ RAB ໄດ້ສ້າງ “ຄວາມຄືບໜ້າຢ່າງຫລວງຫລາຍຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດເພື່ອຫລຸດຜ່ອນການສັງຫານແບບຮວບຮັດຕັດຕອນ” ຢູ່ປະເທດອາເຊຍໃຕ້ ໂດຍອ້າງລາຍງານສະບັບນຶ່ງຂອງບັນດາກຸ່ມປົກປ້ອງສິດ ທິມະນຸດ.
ຫລັງຈາກທ່ານໄດ້ພົບປະກັບຮອງລັດຖະມົນຕີຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ລັດຖະມົນຕີຕ່າງປະເທດບັງກລາແດັສ ທ່ານ ເອເຄ ອັບດູລ ໂມເມນ ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວວ່າ ລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານແນ່ນອນທີ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ດີທີ່ສຸດ ເພື່ອແກ້ໄຂການກ່າວຫາທີ່ພົວພັນກັບການລະເມີດສິດທິມະນຸດຂອງກອງພັນ RAB.
“ໃນລະຫວ່າງການປະຊຸມພວກເຮົາ ທັງສອງຝ່າຍໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມໝັ້ນໝາຍຕໍ່ປະຊາທິປະໄຕແລະສິດທິມະນຸດ. ພວກເຮົາແນ່ນອນຈະປະຕິຮູບກອງພັນ RAB ດັ່ງທີ່ຕ້ອງການ” ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານໂມເມນ ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວ.
ໃນເດືອນທັນວາ ປີ 2021 ສະຫະລັດໄດ້ວາງມາດຕະການລົງໂທດທີ່ພົວພັນກັບສິດທິມະນຸດຕໍ່ກອງພັນ RAB ແລະກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພຊັ້ນນຳອື່ນໆຂອງບັງກລາແດັສ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍອະດີດຜູ້ບັນຊາການ 6 ຄົນ ທີ່ຮັບໃຊ້ໃນເວລານັ້ນ ໂດຍກ່າວຫາເຂົາເຈົ້າວ່າ ຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ການສັງຫານແບບຮວບຮັດຕັດຕອນຫລາຍພັນຄົນ ແລະບັງຄັບການຫາຍສາບສູນ ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ.
ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອະວຸໂສລັດຖະບານບັງກລາແດັສ ໄດ້ເນັ້ນໜັກມາຕະຫລອດວ່າ ບໍ່ມີກໍລະນີການບັງຄັບໃຫ້ຫາຍສາບສູນ ຫລືການສັງຫານແບບຮວບຮັດຕັດຕອນຢູ່ໃນປະເທດ ໃນວັນທີ 14 ເດືອນມັງກອນ ບໍ່ເທົ່າໃຊົ່ວໂມງກ່ອນທີ່ທ່ານລູ ໄດ້ໄປເຖິງນະຄອນດັກກາ ທ່ານໂມເມນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວວ່າ ລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານ ຈະຂໍຮ້ອງໃຫ້ສະຫະລັດ ຍົກເລີກການລົງໂທດຕໍ່ກອງພັນ RAB ໂດຍພິຈາລະນາກຳລັງດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃນບົດບາດທາງບວກຢູ່ໃນປະເທດ.”
ທ່ານລູ ໄດ້ພົບປະກັບລັດຖະມົນຕີຕ່າງປະເທດ ແລະບັນດາພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອະວຸໂສກະຊວງຕ່າງປະເທດໃນວັນອາທິດຜ່ານມາ ແລະໄດ້ສົນທະນາຫລາຍໆບັນຫາ ຮວມທັງສະພາບການດ້ານສິດທິມະນຸດ ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດ.
ບໍ່ຊ້າຫລັງຈາກກອງປະຊຸມກັບລັດຖະມົນນຕີຕ່າງປະເທດ ທ່ານລູ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວ ໃນວັນອາທິດຜ່ານມານີ້ວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ມີ “ການສົນທະນາທີ່ດີ” ກັບທ່ານໂມເມນ ກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງກອງພັນ RAB.
U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, Donald Lu — who is visiting Bangladesh — said in Dhaka Sunday that the Rapid Action Battalion, commonly known by its acronym the RAB, has made “tremendous progress in the area of reducing extrajudicial killings” in the south Asian nation, citing a report by rights advocacy groups.
After his meeting with Lu, Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told reporters that his government would certainly do its best to address the human rights-related allegations against RAB.
“During our meeting, both sides expressed commitments to democracy and human rights. We will certainly reform RAB, as needed,” Momen said.
In December 2021, the U.S. imposed human rights-related sanctions on the RAB, an elite force of the Bangladesh security apparatus, along with six of its former and then-serving officers, accusing them of being responsible for thousands of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances in the country.
While senior Bangladeshi government officials had insisted all along that there were no cases of enforced disappearances or extrajudicial killings in the country, on January 14, hours before Lu landed in Dhaka, Momen told reporters that his government would request the U.S. to revoke the sanctions imposed on RAB, considering the forces’ “positive role in the country.”
Lu met the foreign minister and other senior foreign ministry officials Sunday and discussed several issues, including the human rights situation in the country.
Soon after his meeting with the foreign minister, Lu told reporters Sunday that he had “quite good discussions” with Momen about the RAB.