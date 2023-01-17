ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຊ່ວຍ​ວ່າ​ການກະ​ຊວງ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ກິດ​ຈະ​ການ​ເອ​ເຊຍໃຕ້ ແລະ​ເອ​ເຊຍກາງ ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ລູ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄປ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ​ບັ​ງກ​ລາ​ແດັສ ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ດັກ​ກາ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ວ່າ ກອງ​ພັນ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານ​ຢ່າງວ່ອງ​ໄວ ທີ່​ຮູ້​ກັນ​ດີ​ໂດຍ​ຊື່​ຫ​ຍໍ້​ວ່າ RAB ໄດ້ສ້າງ “ຄວາມ​ຄືບ​ໜ້າ​ຢ່າງ​ຫລວງ​ຫລາຍ​ຢູ່​ໃນຂົງເຂດ​ເພື່ອ​ຫລຸດ​ຜ່ອນການ​ສັງ​ຫານ​ແບບ​ຮວບ​ຮັດ​ຕັດ​ຕອນ” ​ຢູ່​ປະ​ເທດ​ອາ​ເຊຍ​ໃຕ້ ​ໂດຍ​ອ້າງ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ສະ​ບັບ​ນຶ່ງຂອງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ກຸ່ມປົກ​ປ້ອງສິດ ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ.

​ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັບ​ຮອງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ບັງ​ກ​ລາ​ແດັສ ທ່ານ ເອ​ເຄ ອັບ​ດູ​ລ ໂມ​ເມນ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວ່າ ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ແນ່ນອນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ດີ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ເພື່ອແກ້​ໄຂການ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ທີ່​ພົວ​ພັນກັບ​ການ​ລະ​ເມີດ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ຂອງກອງ​ພັນ RAB.

“​ໃນລະ​ຫວ່າງກ​ານ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ທັງ​ສອງ​ຝ່າຍ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນໝ​າຍ​ຕໍ່​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕແລະ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ. ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ແນ່ນອນຈະປະ​ຕິ​ຮູບ​ກອງ​ພັນ RAB ດັ່ງ​ທີ່​ຕ້ອງ​ການ” ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານໂມ​ເມນ ​ທີ່ໄດ້​ກ່າວ.

​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ທັນ​ວາ ປີ 2021 ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ໄດ້​ວາງ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ທີ່​ພົວ​ພັນ​ກັບ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ຕໍ່ກອງ​ພັນ RAB ແລະ​ກຳ​ລັງຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພຊັ້ນ​ນຳ​ອື່ນໆ​ຂອງ​ບັງ​ກ​ລາ​ແດັ​ສ ພ້ອມ​ດ້ວຍ​ອະ​ດີດ​ຜູ້​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການ 6 ຄົນ ​ທີ່​ຮັບ​ໃຊ້ໃນ​ເວ​ລາ​ນັ້ນ ໂດຍກ່າ​ວ​ຫາ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ວ່າ ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ສັງ​ຫານ​ແບບ​ຮວບ​ຮັດ​ຕັດ​ຕອນຫລາຍ​ພັນ​ຄົນ ແລະ​ບັ​ງຄັບການ​ຫາຍ​ສາບ​ສູນ​ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​.

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ອະ​ວຸ​ໂສ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ບັງ​ກ​ລາ​ແດັ​ສ ໄດ້​ເນັ້ນ​ໜັກ​ມາ​ຕະ​ຫລອດ​ວ່າ ບໍ່​ມີ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ການ​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ໃຫ້​ຫາຍ​ສາບ​ສູນ ຫລື​ການ​ສັງ​ຫານ​ແບບ​ຮວບ​ຮັດ​ຕັດ​ຕອນຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 14 ເດືອນ​ມັງ​ກອນ ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃ​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ​ກ່ອນ​ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ລູ ໄດ້ໄປ​ເຖິງ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ດັກ​ກາ​ ທ່ານ​ໂມ​ເມນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວ່າ ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ​ຈະ​ຂໍ​ຮ້ອງໃຫ້​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ຍົກ​ເລີກ​ການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ​ຕໍ່ກອງ​ພັນ RAB ​ໂດຍພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ໃນ​ບົດ​ບາດທາງບວກ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ.”

ທ່ານ​ລູ ໄດ້​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັ​ບ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ ແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ອະ​ວຸ​ໂສ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ຫລາຍໆ​ບັນ​ຫາ ຮວມ​ທັງ​ສະ​ພາບ​ການດ້ານສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ.

ບໍ່​ຊ້າ​ຫລັງ​ຈາກກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ກັບ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ນ​ຕີ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທ​ດ ທ່ານ​ລູ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດຜ່ານ​ມານີ້​ວ່າ ​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ມີ “​ການ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ທີ່​ດີ” ກັບ​ທ່ານ​ໂມ​ເມນ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງກອງ​ພັນ RAB.

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, Donald Lu — who is visiting Bangladesh — said in Dhaka Sunday that the Rapid Action Battalion, commonly known by its acronym the RAB, has made “tremendous progress in the area of reducing extrajudicial killings” in the south Asian nation, citing a report by rights advocacy groups.

After his meeting with Lu, Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told reporters that his government would certainly do its best to address the human rights-related allegations against RAB.

“During our meeting, both sides expressed commitments to democracy and human rights. We will certainly reform RAB, as needed,” Momen said.

In December 2021, the U.S. imposed human rights-related sanctions on the RAB, an elite force of the Bangladesh security apparatus, along with six of its former and then-serving officers, accusing them of being responsible for thousands of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances in the country.

While senior Bangladeshi government officials had insisted all along that there were no cases of enforced disappearances or extrajudicial killings in the country, on January 14, hours before Lu landed in Dhaka, Momen told reporters that his government would request the U.S. to revoke the sanctions imposed on RAB, considering the forces’ “positive role in the country.”

Lu met the foreign minister and other senior foreign ministry officials Sunday and discussed several issues, including the human rights situation in the country.

Soon after his meeting with the foreign minister, Lu told reporters Sunday that he had “quite good discussions” with Momen about the RAB.