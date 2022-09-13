ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຂອງບັງກລາແດັສ ກ່າວໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ວ່າ ການແກ່ຍາວນານໃນການພັກພາອາໄສຂອງອົບພະຍົບໂຣຮິງຢາ ຫລາຍກວ່າ 1 ລ້ານຄົນຢູ່ໃນສູນທີ່ແອອັດໃນບັງກລາແດັສ ໄດ້ກາຍມາເປັນຄວາມປອດໄພທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ ແລະໜ້າເປັນຫ່ວງດ້ານສະຖຽນລະພາບ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ.
“ນອກຈາກຄວາມໝົດຫວັງຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າແລ້ວ ການພັກພາອາໄສທີ່ແກ່ຍາວອອກໄປເຮັດໃຫ້ເປັນຜົນກະທົບທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງຕໍ່ເສດຖະກິດ ສິ່ງແວດລ້ອມ ຄວາມປອດ ໄພ ແລະສະຖຽນລະພາບດ້ານສັງຄົມການເມືອງຂອງບັງກລາແດັສ” ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ເຊັກ ຮາຊິນາ ໄດ້ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນພິທີເປີດກອງປະຊຸມສາມມື້ ກັບພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທະຫານຈາກ 24 ປະເທດຢູ່ຂົງເຂດອິນໂດປາຊິຟິກ.
ສະຫະລັດເປັນເຈົ້າພາບຮ່ວມຂອງການເຕົ້າໂຮມ ທີ່ຮ້ອງວ່າ ການສຳມະນາກ່ຽວ ກັບການຄຸ້ມຄອງກອງທັບອິນໂດປາ ຊິຟິກ ພ້ອມກັບກອງທັບບັງກລາແດັສ.
ໃນຂະນະທີ່ກອງທັບຂອງປະເທດຕ່າງໆ ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມສົນທະນາກ່ຽວກັບການຄຸ້ມຄອງໄພພິບັດ ອາດຊະຍາກຳຂ້າມຊາດ ບັນຫາຄວາມປອດໄພ ແລະການໃຫ້ສິດອຳນາດແກ່ພວກແມ່ຍິງນັ້ນ ບັງກລາແດັສ ໄດ້ໃຊ້ເວທີນີ້ ເພື່ອເນັ້ນຢ້ຳເຖິງງບັນຫາຊາວອົບພະຍົບຊາວໂຣຮິງຢາ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຫລົບໜີຈາກຄວາມຮຸນແຮງ ຢູ່ໃນມຽນມາ.
ບັນດາຜູ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນກອງປະຊຸມມີ ສະຫະລັດ ການາດາ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ອິນໂດເນເຊຍ ອີນເດຍ ຈີນ ແລະຫວຽດນາມ ຈະໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມການເປັນຢູ່ບັນດາສູນອົບພະຍົບໂຣຮິງຢາ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ເຫັນການເປັນຢູ່ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າດ້ວຍຕົນເອງ ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງນາຍພົນ S.M. ຊາຟິອຸດດິນ ອາເມັດ ຜູ້ບັນຊາການກອງທັບບັງກລາແດັສ ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວ.
Bangladesh's prime minister said Monday that the prolonged stay of more than 1 million Rohingya refugees in crowded camps in the country has become a serious security and stability concern.
"Apart from their own miseries, their prolonged presence is causing a serious impact on the economy, environment, security and sociopolitical stability of Bangladesh," Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said at the opening ceremony of a three-day meeting of military officials from 24 countries in the Indo-Pacific region.
The United States is the co-host of the gathering, called the Indo-Pacific Armies Management Seminar, along with the Bangladesh army.
While the militaries of the participating countries are discussing disaster management, transnational crime, security issues and women's empowerment, Bangladesh is using the platform to highlight the issue of Rohingya refugees who have fled from violence in Myanmar.
Participants in the meeting, including the U.S., Canada, Australia, Japan, Indonesia, India, China and Vietnam, will visit the sprawling Rohingya refugee camps to see their plight firsthand, said Gen. S.M. Shafiuddin Ahmed, chief of Bangladesh army.