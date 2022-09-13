ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີຂອງບັງ​ກ​ລາ​ແດັ​ສ ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ການ​ແກ່ຍາວ​ນານ​ໃນ​ການ​ພັກ​ພາ​ອາ​ໄສຂອງອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບໂຣ​ຮິງ​ຢາ ຫລາຍກວ່າ 1 ລ້ານ​ຄົນຢູ່​ໃນ​ສູນ​ທີ່​ແອ​ອັດ​ໃນ​ບັງ​ກ​ລາ​ແດັ​ສ ໄດ້​ກາຍ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ ແລະ​ໜ້າເປັນ​ຫ່ວງດ້ານສະ​ຖ​ຽນ​ລະ​ພາບ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ເອ​ພີ.

“ນອກ​ຈາກ​ຄວາມ​ໝົດຫວັງ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ແລ້ວ ການ​ພັກ​ພາ​ອາ​ໄສທີ່​ແກ່ຍາວ​ອອກ​ໄປເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເປັນ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ຕໍ່ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ ສິ່ງ​ແວດ​ລ້ອມ ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ ໄພ ແລະ​ສະ​ຖຽນ​ລະ​ພາບດ້ານສັງ​ຄົມ​ການ​ເມືອງ​ຂອງ​ບັງ​ກ​ລາ​ແດັສ” ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ ​ເຊັກ ຮາ​ຊິ​ນາ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ພິ​ທີ​ເປີດກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສາມ​ມື້​ ກັບ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ທະ​ຫານ​ຈາກ 24 ປະ​ເທດຢູ່​ຂົງ​ເຂດ​ອິນ​ໂດ​ປາ​ຊິ​ຟິກ.

ສະ​ຫະລັດ​ເປັນ​ເຈົ້າ​ພາບ​ຮ່ວມຂອງ​ການ​ເຕົ້າ​ໂຮມ ​ທີ່ຮ້ອງ​ວ່າ ການ​ສຳ​ມະ​ນາ​ກ່ຽວ ກັບ​ການ​ຄຸ້ມ​ຄອງກອງ​ທັບອິນ​ໂດ​ປາ ​ຊິຟິກ ພ້ອມ​ກັບ​ກອງ​ທັບ​ບັງ​ກ​ລາ​ແດັ​ສ.

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ກອງ​ທັບຂ​ອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຕ່າງໆ ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວ​ມ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ຄຸ້ມ​ຄອງໄພ​ພິ​ບັດ ອາດຊະ​ຍາ​ກຳ​ຂ້າມ​ຊາດ ບັນ​ຫາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ ແລະ​ການ​ໃຫ້ສິດອຳ​ນາດ​ແກ່​ພວກ​ແມ່​ຍິງນັ້ນ ບັງ​ກ​ລາ​ແດັ​ສ ໄດ້​ໃຊ້​ເວ​ທີ​ນີ້ ​ເພື່ອ​ເນັ້ນ​ຢ້ຳ​ເຖິງ​ງບັນ​ຫາຊາວອົບ​ພະ​ຍົ​ບຊາວ​ໂຣ​ຮິງ​ຢາ ຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຫ​ລົບ​ໜີ​ຈາກ​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ ຢູ່ໃນ​ມຽນ​ມາ.

ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ໃນ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ມີ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ກາ​ນາ​ດາ ອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ ຍີ່​ປຸ່ນ ອິນ​ໂດ​ເນ​ເຊຍ ອີນ​ເດຍ ຈີນ ແລະ​ຫວຽດ​ນາມ ຈະ​ໄປຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມການ​ເປັນ​ຢູ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ສູນ​ອົບ​ພະ​ຍົບ​ໂຣ​ຮິງ​ຢາ ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ການ​ເປັນ​ຢູ່​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ດ້ວຍ​ຕົນ​ເອງ ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງນາຍ​ພົນ S.M. ຊາ​ຟິ​ອຸດ​ດິນ ອາ​ເມັດ ຜູ້​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການກອງ​ທັບ​ບັງ​ກ​ລາ​ແດັ​ສ ​ທີ່ໄດ້​ກ່າວ.

Bangladesh's prime minister said Monday that the prolonged stay of more than 1 million Rohingya refugees in crowded camps in the country has become a serious security and stability concern.

"Apart from their own miseries, their prolonged presence is causing a serious impact on the economy, environment, security and sociopolitical stability of Bangladesh," Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said at the opening ceremony of a three-day meeting of military officials from 24 countries in the Indo-Pacific region.

The United States is the co-host of the gathering, called the Indo-Pacific Armies Management Seminar, along with the Bangladesh army.

While the militaries of the participating countries are discussing disaster management, transnational crime, security issues and women's empowerment, Bangladesh is using the platform to highlight the issue of Rohingya refugees who have fled from violence in Myanmar.

Participants in the meeting, including the U.S., Canada, Australia, Japan, Indonesia, India, China and Vietnam, will visit the sprawling Rohingya refugee camps to see their plight firsthand, said Gen. S.M. Shafiuddin Ahmed, chief of Bangladesh army.