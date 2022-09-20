ນັບ​ແຕ່​ທ່ຽງ​ຄືນເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ມາ ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ຄວ​ບ​ຄຸມຊາຍ​ແດນ​ປະ​ເທດ​ລີ​ທົວ​ເນຍ ໄດ້​ຢຸດ​ຊ​າວ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ 11 ຄົນ ບໍ່​ໃຫ້ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ປະ​ເທດ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ການ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ກະຊວງ​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ລີ​ທົວ​ເນຍ​. ​ເລື້ອງ​ນີ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ບັນ​ດາ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຂອງ​ສີ່​ປະ​ເທດ ຂອງ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ຫ້າ ເຂດ​ທະ​ເລບອລ​ຕິກ ທີ່​ມີ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ ​ຕິດ​ກັ​ບ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ປະ​ກອບ​ດ້ວຍໂປ​ແລນ ແອັ​ສ​ໂ​ທ​ເນຍ ລັດ​ເວຍ ແລະ​ລີ​ທົວ​ເນຍ ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມ​ນຳ​ກັນ ໃນ​ຕົ້ນ​ເດືອນ​ນີ້ ເພື່ອ​ຢຸ​ດ​ບໍ່ໃຫ້ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຊາວ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ຍ້າຍ​ເຂົ້າໄປ​ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ຕໍ່​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ.

ເພື່ອ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ການ​ໄປ​ໜ້າ ຊາ​ວ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ເດີນ​ທາ​ງໄປ​ເພື່ອຢ້ຽມ​ຢາ​ມ ວັດ​ທະ​ນາ​ທຳ ກິ​ລາ ຫລື​ຈຸດ​ປະ​ສົງ​ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ​ອື່ນໆ ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ມີ​ວີ​ຊາ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ຕ້ອງ ​ກໍຈະ​ຖືກ​ປະ​ຕິ​ເສດ​ ບໍ່ໃຫ້​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນສີ່​ປະ​ເທດ​ນີ້. ຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ຂຽນ​ລົງ​ທາງ​ທວິດ​ເຕີ ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ລັດ​ເວຍ ທ່ານ​ເອດ​ກາ​ຣ​ສ໌ ຣິນ​ເກີ​ວິກ​ສ໌ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ຢ້ຳ​ຂໍ້​ສະ​ເໜີ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ເພື່ອ​ວາງ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ຫ້າມຕໍ່ນັກ​ທ່ອງ​ທ່ຽວ​ຢູ​ໂຣ​ບ ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຊາວ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ.

​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ພຶດ​ສະ​ພາ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ສະ​ຫະ​ພາບ​ຢູ​ໂຣ​ບ ໄດ້​ວາງຂອບ​ເຂດ​ຈຳ​ກັດ​ຢ່າງ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຄັດ​ ຕໍ່​ການ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຣັດ​ເຊຍແລະ​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ ແລະ​ຫ້າມ​ສາຍ​ການ​ບິນ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ຈາກ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ປ່ອຍ​ໄວ້​ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ທ​າງ​ລົດ​ໄຟແລະການ​ຕິດ​ຕໍ່​ທາງຖະ​ໜົນ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ.

​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ມີເຂດແດນຕິດ​ກັບ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ລັດ​ເຊັກ​ສ໌ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ປະ​ເທ​ດ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຢູ​ໂຣບທີ່​ຢຸດ​ອອກວີ​ຊາໃຫ້​ແກ່​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຊາວຣັດ​ເຊຍໂດຍ​ອອກ​ມາດ​ຕະ​ການ​ຂ​ອບ​ເຂດຈຳ​ກັດ ນຶ່ງ​ມື້​ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ໄດ້​ຮຸກ​ຮານ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 24 ກຸມ​ພາ.

​ເຖິງ​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ດີ ຫວ່າງ​ມໍ່ໆ​າ​ມາ​ນີ້​ການ​ຫ້າມ​ໄດ້​ຍົກ​ເວັ້ນ​ຊາວ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ​ທີ່​ມີ​ບັດບັນ​ດາສະ​ມາ​ຊິກໃນ​ຄອບ​ຄົວທີ່​ເປັນ​ສັນ​ຊາດ​ຢູ​ໂຣ​ບ ບັນ​ດາ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ສະ​ທຳ ຮັບ​ໃຊ້ນັກການ​ທູດ ​ພະ​ນັກ​ງານ​ຂົນ​ສົ່ງ ແລະ​ຜູ້​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມ​ກັ​ບຣັດ​ເຊຍ ຫລື​ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ມີ​ວີ​ຊາ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ທີ່​ຍາວ​ນານ.

ທ້າວ​ອັນ​ເດ​ຣ ໂຣ​ມັນ​ສຸກ ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຊາວ​ໂປ​ແລນ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ເອ​ພີ​ວ່າ ທັງ​ສອງ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ​ຢູ່​ສອງ​ຟາກຂອງ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ ຈະ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ດ້ານ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ຢ່າງ​ແຮງ ເພາະ​ວ່າ​ການ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ ​ຊ່ວຍສົ່ງ​ເສີມ​ການ​ຄ້າ.

​ບັນ​ດາ​ປະ​ເທດທີ່​ມີ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ຕິດ​ກັບ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຢຸດ​ຢັ້ງ​ຊາວ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ຈາກ​ການ​ຂ້າມ​ເຂົ້າໄປ​ໃນປະ​ເທດ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ຜ່ານ​ປະ​ເທດ​ທີ​ສາມ ເຊັ່ນ​ວ່າ ຟິນ​ແລນ ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ຕິດ​ກັບ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ໄດ້​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ເປີດ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ​ໄວ້.

​“​ມີ​ຊ່ອງ​ຫວ່າງ ແລະ​ຊ່ອງ​ຫວ່າງແມ່ນ​ຟິນ​ແລນ” ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ແອັ​ສທົວ​ເນຍ ​ທ່ານກາຈາ ກາ​ລ​ລັ​ສ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ຣອຍ​ເຕີ​ວ່າແລະ​ກ່າວ​ເພີ້ມ​ວ່າ​ ການ​ຫ້າມ​ເດີນ​ທາງ ບໍ່​ໄດ້ຮັບຜົນ​ທັງ​ໝົດ ແຕ່​ກໍ​ຍັງ​ດີ​ກວ່າ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຫຍັງເລີຍ.

As of midnight, Lithuanian border control stopped 11 Russian citizens from entering the country, the Lithuanian Interior Ministry reported. This comes after the prime ministers of four of the five Baltic nations bordering Russia — Poland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania — agreed earlier this month to stop admitting Russian citizens, a move in support of Ukraine.



Going forward, Russians traveling for tourism, culture, sport or business purposes, even if they hold a valid visa, will be denied entry to the four nations. In a tweet, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said he reiterated his proposal to impose an EU tourist ban for Russian citizens.

In May, the European Union tightened travel restrictions on Russian officials and businesspeople and banned all flights from Russia, leaving only rail and road links. While not sharing a border with Russia, the Czech Republic was one of the first EU countries to stop issuing visas to Russian citizens, imposing the restriction the day after Russia's February 24 invasion of Ukraine.



However, the most recent ban exempts holders of EU residence cards, family members of EU citizens, those with humanitarian cases, serving diplomats, transportation employees and Russian dissidents or long-stay national visa holders.



Andrzej Romanczuk, a Polish citizen, told The Associated Press that regions on both sides of the borders would suffer economically because border traffic drives local trade.



Bordering countries cannot stop Russians from entering their countries via another third nation, such as Finland, which despite bordering Russia, decided to keep its borders open.



"There is a loophole, and the loophole is Finland," Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas told Reuters, adding that as a result, the travel restrictions are not entirely effective but still better than nothing.

