ຄຳສັບ ແລະສຳນວນພາສາ ອັງກິດແບບ ອາເມຣິກັນ - ບົດຮຽນທີ 8: Have a ball & tizzy

ວິທະຍຸກະຈາຍສຽງແຫ່ງຊາດລາວ ຮ່ວມກັບ ວີໂອເອ ພາກພາສາ ລາວ ພູມໃຈສະເໜີ ລາຍການ​ສອນພາສາອັງກິດ Popular American Slangs and Idioms ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນບົດ​ສົນທະນາ​ພາສາ​ອັງກິດ​ ລະຫວ່າງ​ເພື່ອ​ນນັກ​ສຶກສາຄົນລາວ ກັບ ຄົນອາ​ເມຣິກັນ ເພື່ອອະທິບາຍຄໍາສັບ ​ແລະ ສໍານວນພາ​ສາ​ອັງກິດ​ຕ່າງໆ ທີ່​ຄົນອາ​ເມຣິກັນ ນິຍົມ​ໃຊ້​ກັນ.

ສະບາຍດີ ທ່ານຜູ້ຟັງທີ່ເຄົາລົບ ແລະ ນ້ອງໆນັກສຶກສາທີ່ຮັກ ແພງທັງຫລາຍ. ຂໍຕ້ອນຮັບບັນດາທ່ານເຂົ້າສູ່ລາຍການສອນພາສາອັງກິດ Popular American Slangs and Idioms ຂອງວິທະຍຸກະຈາຍ ສຽງແຫ່ງຊາດລາວ ທີ່​ນະຄອນ​ຫລວງ​ວຽງ​ຈັນ ສປປ ລາວ ຮ່ວມ​ກັບ ວີໂອເອ ພາກພາສາລາວ (Voice of America) ທີ່​ນະຄອນຫລວງ ​ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ດີ​ຊີ ສະຫະລັດອາເມຣິກາ​. ສຳນວນທີ່ພວກເຮົາຈະພາທ່ານຮຽນ ໃນບົດຮຽນທີ 8 ມື້ນີ້ ແມ່ນ​ Have a ball ກັບ tizzy. ເພື່ອບໍ່ໃຫ້ເສຍ ເວລາ ໄປຟັງ Ly ກັບ Larry ລົ​ມ​ກັນເລີຍ. ​

Larry and Ly are driving to Larry’s parents’ house for the weekend and they are discussing what they plan to do during their trip. ແລຣີ ກັບ ລີ ກຳລັງຂັບລົດໄປເຮືອນພໍ່ແມ່ ຂອງແລຣີ ເພື່ອຢ້ຽມຢາມໃນວັນທ້າຍສັບປະດາ ແລະ ເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍ່ລົມກັນ ກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າມີແຜນຈະເຮັດຫຍັງແດ່ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການໄປຢ້ຽມ ຢາມຄັ້ງນີ້. ແລຣີ ບອກ ລີ ວ່າ You will have a ball going shopping with my mom. A ball b-a-l-l ແປວ່າໝາກບານເນາະ ແຕ່ສຳນວນ To have a ball ຊ້ຳຜັດບໍ່ໄດ້ແປວ່າ ມີໝາກບານ. ມັນມີ ຄວາມໝາຍແນວໃດແທ້? ໄປຟັງຄຳອະທິບາຍຂອງແລຣີຄັກໆ ນຳກັນ ເລີຍ.

LH: I hope that your mom will want to go shopping with me!

LL: Oh, I’m sure that the two of you will have a ball if you go shopping together. You both love to shop.

LH: We’ll have a ball? What does that mean?

LL: To have a ball means to have a lot of fun. I think you and my mother would have a lot of fun shopping together.

LH: Oh, yes! I think that we would have a ball!

LL: I plan on watching some football with my dad and playing baseball with my cousins. That’s my idea of having a ball.

LH: I’m sure that will be fun for you, but it doesn’t sound very interesting to me.

LL: While I’m doing that, you and my mom can go and have a ball shopping. It works out perfectly.

LH: Your parents have a pool, right?

LL: Yep, they have a big pool in the backyard. My cousins have a ball splashing around in it.

LH: I think that I’ll have a ball swimming in the pool, too! I haven’t been swimming in so long!

LL: Yeah, I wouldn’t mind going swimming either. This hot weather is great for hanging out in the pool.

LH: Oh, I think that this weekend is going to be so much fun!

LL: Yep, everybody is going to have a ball.

LH: How much longer will it take to get to your parents house?



LL: Another three or four hours.

So to have a ball means to have a lot of fun. ສະຫລຸບແລ້ວ ສຳນວນ To have a ball ແປວ່າ ມີຄວາມມ່ວນຊື່ນ ສະໜຸກສະໜານ. ຄໍາສັບ ball ໃນທີ່ນີ້ ບໍ່ແມ່ນໝາກບານ ຄື ໃນກິລາ football ຫລື basketball ແຕ່ໝາຍເຖິງງານລາຕີສະໂມສອນ ງານ ເຕັ້ນລຳໃຫຍ່ໆທີ່ມີຄວາມຟົດຟື້ນ ມ່ວນຊື່ນ ແລະ ນັ້ນກໍ່ຄືທີ່ມາຂອງຄຳວ່າ to have a ball. ແລຣີເວົ້າວ່າ ຢູ່ເຮືອນພໍ່ແມ່ຂອງລາວ ມີສະລອຍນ້ຳ and his cousins have a ball splashing around in it. Splashing s-p-l-a-s-h-i-n-g ມາຈາກຄຳກິລິຍາ to splash ແປວ່າ ເຮັດໃຫ້ນ້ຳຟົ້ງ ກະເດັນໄປທົ່ວ. ເພາະສະນັ້ນ ປະໂຫຍກ his cousins have a ball splashing around in it ຫລື ພວກພີ່ນ້ອງລູກອ້າຍ ລູກນ້ອງຂອງລາວ ພາກັນມ່ວນຊື່ນເຮັດນ້ຳຟົ້ງຢູ່ໃນສະ ກໍ່ແປວ່າ ພວກ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄປລອຍນ້ຳກັນມ່ວນ ຢູ່ໃນສະນັ້ນເອງ. ພວກເຮົາໄປຟັງບົດ ສົນທະນາ ເມື່ອນີ້ນີ້ອີກ ພ້ອມກັບຄຳແປ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ເຂົ້າໃຈຄັກໆ.

LH: I hope that your mom will want to go shopping with me!

ຂ້ອຍຫວັງວ່າ ແມ່ຂອງເຈົ້າຄົງຈະຢາກໄປຊອບປິ້ງກັບຂ້ອຍ!

LL: Oh, I’m sure that the two of you will have a ball if you go shopping together. You both love to shop.

ໂອ້ ຂ້ອຍແນ່ໃຈວ່າ ພວກເຈົ້າທັງສອງຄົນຈະ have a ball ຖ້າພວກເຈົ້າໄປ ຊອບປິ້ງນຳກັນ. ພວກເຈົ້າທັງສອງ ມັກຊອບປິ້ງຫລາຍຢູ່ແລ້ວເດ້.

LH: We’ll have a ball? What does that mean?

ພວກເຮົາຈະມີ a ball? ມັນແປວ່າ ຫຍັງ?

LL: To have a ball means to have a lot of fun. I think you and my mother would have a lot of fun shopping together.

To have a ball ແປວ່າ ມີຄວາມສະໜຸກສະໜານ ແລະ ມ່ວນຊື່ນຫລາຍ. ຂ້ອຍຄິດວ່າ ເຈົ້າ ກັບ ແມ່ຂ້ອຍ ຈະມ່ວນຫລາຍແຫລະ ໃນການໄດ້ໄປຊອບປິ້ງນຳກັນ.

LH: Oh, yes! I think that we would have a ball!

ເອີ່ ແມ່ນແຫລະ! ຂ້ອຍຄິດວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງມ່ວນຢ່າງແນ່ນອນ!

LL: I plan on watching some football with my dad and playing baseball with my cousins. That’s my idea of having a ball.

ຂ້ອຍມີແຜນຈະເບິ່ງ football ກັບພໍ່ຂ້ອຍ ແລະ ຫລີ້ນ baseball ກັບພີ່ນ້ອງລູກອ້າຍລູກນ້ອງຂ້ອຍ. ນັ້ນແມ່ນຄວາມຄິດຂອງ ຂ້ອຍ ສຳລັບການມ່ວນຊື່ນ.

LH: I’m sure that will be fun for you, but it doesn’t sound very interesting to me. ຂ້ອຍແນ່ໃຈວ່າ ມັນຕ້ອງມ່ວນ ສຳລັບເຈົ້າ ແຕ່ມັນບໍ່ເປັນຕາສົນໃຈປານໃດ ສຳລັບຂ້ອຍ.

LL: While I’m doing that, you and my mom can go and have a ball shopping. It works out perfectly. ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ຂ້ອຍຫລີ້ນໝາກບານ ສ່ວນເຈົ້າ ກັບ ແມ່ຂ້ອຍ ກໍ່ໄປຊອບປິ້ງກັນ ໃຫ້ ມ່ວນໄປເລີຍ. ມັນກໍ່ເປັນການຈັດແຈງທີ່ດີເລີດແລ້ວເດ້.

LH: Your parents have a pool, right?

ພໍ່ແມ່ເຈົ້າ ມີສະລອຍ ນ້ຳ ແມ່ນບໍ່?

LL: Yep, they have a big pool in the backyard. My cousins have a ball splashing around in it.

ແມ່ນແລ້ວ ເຂົາເຈົ້າມີສະລອຍນ້ຳໃຫຍ່ໆ ຢູ່ເດີ່ນຫລັງບ້ານ. ພວກພີ່ນ້ອງລູກອ້າຍລູກ ນ້ອງຂອງຂ້ອຍ ໄປລອຍນ້ຳຫລີ້ນກັນມ່ວນຫລາຍ ຢູ່ໃນສະຫັ້ນ.

LH: I think that I’ll have a ball swimming in the pool, too! I haven’t been swimming in so long!

ຂ້ອຍຄິດວ່າ ຂ້ອຍກໍ່ຄົງຈະລອຍນ້ຳຫລີ້ນມ່ວນຫລາຍ ຢູ່ໃນສະນັ້ນ ຄືກັນ. ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ໄດ້ ລອຍນ້ຳ ມາດົນຫລາຍແລ້ວ.

LL: Yeah, I wouldn’t mind going swimming either. This hot weather is great for hanging out in the pool.

ແມ່ນຕວາ ຂ້ອຍກໍ່ຍິນດີທີ່ຈະໄປລອຍນ້ຳຄືກັນ. ອາກາດຮ້ອນເອົ້າແບບນີ້ ແມ່ນສຸດຍອດເລີຍ ສຳລັບການໄປລອຍນໍ້າຫລີ້ນຢູ່ໃນສະ.

LH: Oh, I think that this weekend is going to be so much fun!

ໂອ ຂ້ອຍຄິດວ່າ ທ້າຍອາທິດນີ້ ຄືຊິມ່ວນນໍາກັນຫລາຍ ແທ້ໆເລີຍແຫລະ.

LL: Yep, everybody is going to have a ball.

ແມ່ນແລ້ວ ທຸກໆຄົນຈະພາກັນມ່ວນຊື່ນ ສະໜຸກສະໜານກັນໝົດ.

LH: How much longer will it take to get to your parents house?

ອີກດົນປານໃດ ຈຶ່ງຈະໄປຮອດເຮືອນຂອງພໍ່ແມ່ເຈົ້ານີ່?



LL: Another three or four hours.

ອີກ 3 ຫລື 4 ຊົ່ວໂມງນີ້ ແຫລະ

ໃນລະຫວ່າງທີ່ຂັບລົດໄປນັ້ນ ໂທລະສັບມືຖືຂອງແລຣີ ດັງຂຶ້ນ ຫລາຍໆເທື່ອ. ແລຣີເວົ້າວ່າ ແມ່ຂອງລາວມັກໂທມານຳເລີຍໆ ເພາະວ່າ she’s in a tizzy ມັນແປວ່າແນວໃດ? ໄປຟັງເຂົາເຈົ້າລົມກັນຕໍ່ເລີຍ ເນາະ.

LH: Why does your mom keep calling your cell phone?

LL: Oh, she’s in a tizzy because she’s excited that we’re coming home for a visit. She misses me while I’m away.

LH: She’s in a what? What’s a tizzy?

LL: A tizzy, TIZZY, is a state of nervous excitement. My mom is excited about us coming home, but she’s nervous because she wants to make sure everything is ready for us.

LH: My mom gets in a tizzy when I come home to visit, too. She cleans the house until it’s spotless and buys all of my favorite food.

LL: My mom does the same thing. Be prepared to eat a lot this weekend. My mom gets in such a tizzy that she cooks enough to feed an army.

LH: Is your mom a good cook?

LL: My mom is a great cook! You’re going to have some old-fashioned American food.

LH: Oh that’s so wonderful! I can’t wait! Actually, I’m kind of in a tizzy, too.

LL: Why are you in a tizzy?

LH: I’m really excited about staying with an American family and eating home-cooked American food, but I’m nervous because I want to make a good impression on your family.

LL: Don’t worry about that! You know my family thinks you’re great!

ທ່ານຜູ້ຟັງ ແລະ ນ້ອງໆນັກສຶກສາ ຄົງພໍຈະເຂົ້າໃຈແລ້ວຕິ ຄວາມ ໝາຍຂອງຄຳສັບ tizzy? T-I-Z-Z-Y, tizzy. ມັນແປວ່າ ຕື່ນເຕັ້ນ ແລະ ກັງວົນເປັນຫ່ວງພ້ອມໆກັນ. Larry’s mother keeps calling because she is in a tizzy because she is excited and nervous that he is coming home. ແມ່ຂອງແລຣີ ມັກໂທລະສັບຫາ ເລີຍໆ ເພາະວ່າລາວຕື່ນເຕັ້ນ ແລະ ກໍ່ກັງວົນນຳ ການ ທີ່ແລຣີກຳລັງກັບເມືອຢາມບ້ານ. ເປັນຫຍັງຈຶ່ງວ່າຊັ້ນ? ໄປຟັງແລຣີ ກັບ ລີ ລົມກັນອີກເທື່ອໜຶ່ງ ພ້ອມກັບຄຳແປ.

LH: Why does your mom keep calling your cell phone?

ເປັນຫຍັງແມ່ຂອງເຈົ້າ ຈຶ່ງໂທເຂົ້າມືຖືເຈົ້າ ຢູ່ເລີຍໆ?



LL: Oh, she’s in a tizzy because she’s excited that we’re coming home for a visit. She misses me while I’m away.

ໂອ ລາວຮູ້ສຶກ tizzy ເພາະວ່າລາວຕື່ນເຕັ້ນ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາ ກຳລັງຈະເມືອຢາມບ້ານ.

LH: She’s in a what? What’s a tizzy?

ລາວເປັນຫຍັງ ເກາະ? Tizzy ແປວ່າຫຍັງ?

LL: A tizzy, TIZZY, is a state of nervous excitement. My mom is excited about us coming home, but she’s nervous because she wants to make sure everything is ready for us.

Tizzy, T-I-Z-Z-Y, ແປວ່າ ຢູ່ໃນສະພາວະຕື່ນເຕັ້ນ ແບບກັງວົນໃຈແດ່ໜ້ອຍໜຶ່ງ. ແມ່ຂ້ອຍຕື່ນເຕັ້ນທີ່ພວກເຮົາຈະກັບເມືອ ບ້ານ ແຕ່ວ່າໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ ລາວກໍກັງວົນເຊັ່ນກັນ ເພາະວ່າລາວຢາກ ເຮັດໃຫ້ແນ່ໃຈວ່າ ທຸກສິ່ງທຸກຢ່າງແມ່ນກຽມພ້ອມດີແລ້ວ ສຳລັບໄວ້ຕ້ອນ ຮັບພວກເຮົາ.

LH: My mom gets in a tizzy when I come home to visit, too. She cleans the house until it’s spotless and buys all of my favorite food.

ແມ່ຂ້ອຍກໍ່ຢູ່ໃນສະພາບ tizzy ຄືກັນ ເວລາຂ້ອຍກັບເມືອຢາມບ້ານ. ເພິ່ນຈະອະນາໄມເຮືອນ ຈົນບໍ່ເຫັນ ຝຸ່ນ ເຫັນຮອຍຫຍັງເລີຍພຸ້ນແຫລະ ແລະ ກໍ່ຈະຊື້ອາຫານທຸກຢ່າງທີ່ຂ້ອຍ ມັກ ມາກຽມໄວ້ໃຫ້.

LL: My mom does the same thing. Be prepared to eat a lot this weekend. My mom gets in such a tizzy that she cooks enough to feed an army.

ແມ່ຂ້ອຍກໍ່ເຮັດແບບດຽວ ກັນ. ກຽມໂຕໄວ້ກິນຫລາຍໆເລີຍໂລດເດີ້ ທ້າຍອາທິດນີ້. ແມ່ຂ້ອຍລາວ tizzy ຫລາຍ ຈົນເຮັດກິນຫລາຍໆ ພໍລ້ຽງໄດ້ກອງທັບໜຶ່ງພຸ້ນແຫລະ.

LH: Is your mom a good cook?

ແມ່ເຈົ້າເຮັດກິນເກັ່ງບໍ່?

LL: My mom is a great cook! You’re going to have some old-fashioned American food.

ແມ່ຂ້ອຍເຮັດກິນແຊບ ຫລາຍທີ່ສຸດ! ເຈົ້າຈະໄດ້ກິນອາຫານພື້ນບ້ານຂອງຄົນອາເມຣິກັນສະໄໝ ເກົ່າບາງຢ່າງ.

LH: Oh that’s so wonderful! I can’t wait! Actually, I’m kind of in a tizzy, too.

ໂອ້ ຈັ່ງແມ່ນວິເສດຫລາຍ! ຂ້ອຍອົດໃຈ ລໍຖ້າ ບໍ່ໄດ້ແລ້ວ. ທີ່ຈິງ ຂ້ອຍກໍ່ຮູ້ສຶກ tizzy ວາດໃດວາດໜຶ່ງຢູ່ ຄືກັນ.

LL: Why are you in a tizzy?

ເປັນຫຍັງ ເຈົ້າຈຶ່ງຮູ້ສຶກ tizzy?

LH: I’m really excited about staying with an American family and eating home-cooked American food, but I’m nervous because I want to make a good impression on your family.

ຂ້ອຍຕື່ນເຕັ້ນອີ່ຫລີ ທີ່ຈະໄດ້ໄປພັກເຊົາກັບຄອຍຄົວ ອາເມຣິກັນ ແລະ ກິນອາຫານອາເມຣິກັນທີ່ເຮັດເອງຢູ່ກັບບ້ານ ແຕ່ຂ້ອຍ ກໍ່ຮູ້ສຶກກັງວົນຢູ່ ເພາະວ່າຂ້ອຍຢາກສ້າງຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກປະທັບໃຈໃຫ້ ຄອບຄົວຂອງເຈົ້າ.

LL: Don’t worry about that! You know my family thinks you’re great!

ບໍ່ຕ້ອງເປັນກັງວົນກັບເລື່ອງນັ້ນດອກ. ເຈົ້າກໍ່ຮູ້ຕວາວ່າ ຄອຍຄົວຂ້ອຍຄິດວ່າ ເຈົ້າເປັນຄົນດີຫລາຍ.

