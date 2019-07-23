ປະ​ມານ 60 ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ກາ​ລັງ​ໃນ​ໂລກ ກຳ​ລັງ​ຕົກ​ຢູ່​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ຄວາມ​ກົດ​ດັນ​ຈາກ

ອຸນຫະພູມທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນ, ອີງຕາມກຸ່ມທີ່ບໍ່ຫວັງຜົນກຳໄລ Reef Resilience Network.

ແລະ ການຄົ້ນຄວ້າຄັ້ງໃໝ່ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ຄື້ນອາຍຮ້ອນທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງສອງຄັ້ງ

ໄດ້ສ້າງຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຕໍ່ປະກາລັງໃນມະຫາສະໝຸດ ອິນເດຍ ແນວໃດ. ນັກຂ່າວວີ

ໂອເອ ເຄວິນ ອີນິກສ໌ ມີລາຍງານ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີ

ທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ໃນ​ປີ 2015 ຫາ 2016 ຊີກ​ໂລກ​ໃຕ້ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ກະ​ທົບ​ໂດຍ​ຄື້ນ​ອາຍ​ຮ້ອຍ​ຢ່າງ​ຕໍ່​ເນື່ອງ ເຊິ່ງ​

ມີສາເຫດມາຈາກປາກົດການ ແອລ ນິນໂຍ.

ການ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຊ້ຳ​ກັນ​ຂອງ​ອາ​ກາດ​ອຸ່ນ ​ໄດ້​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ເສ​ຍ​ຫາຍ​ຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ​ຕໍ່​ລະ​ບົບ

ປະກາລັງທີ່ອ່ອນໄຫວບາງຊະນິດຂອງມະຫາສະໝຸດ ອິນເດຍ.

ທ່ານ ລີ​ໂອ ແບ​ເຣັດ ຈາກ​ອົງ​ການອະ​ນຸ​ລັກສິ່ງ​ແວດ​ລ້ອມ​ໃນ​ທະ​ເລ ເຊ​ແຈ​ລ​ສ໌ (MCSS)

ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ສູນເສຍ 50 ເປີເຊັນຂອງປະກາລັງທັງ​ໝົດ, ໃນເວ​ລານີ້​ເມື່ອ

ສາມປີກ່ອນ ໃນປີ 2016. ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ແມ່ນປະກາລັງທີ່ເປັນກິ່ງກ້ານ, ສະນັ້ນພວກເຮົາ

ຈຶ່ງເວົ້າເຖິງປະກາລັງ Acropora, ຕົວຢ່າງເນາະ.”

ປະ​ກາ​ລັງ Acropora ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນຫີນ​ປະ​ກາ​ລັງ.

ຄື້ນ​ອາ​ຍ​ຮ້ອນ​ຈະ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ແມ່ນ​ກະ​ທັ້ງ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ມີ​ສະ​ພາບ​ອາ​ກາດ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ, ແຕ່​ແນວ​ປະ​ກາ​

ລັງເຄີຍໃຊ້ເວລາຫຼາຍປີໃນການຟື້ນຕົວຄືນ.

ແຕ່​ທ່ານ​ນາງ ແຄັດ​ເທີ​ຣິນ ເຮດ ຈາກ​ອົງ​ການສັງ​ຄົມ​ສັດ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ແຫ່ງ ລອນດອນ ກ່າວ​

ວ່າ “ຄວາມເປັນຈິງອັນໃໝ່ ຂອງສະພາບອາກາດປ່ຽນແປງ, ຄືຄື້ນອາຍຮ້ອນມັກຈະ

ເກີດເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນເລື້ອຍໆ ແລະ ຮຸນແຮງກວ່າເກົ່າ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ ແຄັດ​ເທີ​ຣິນ ເຮດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ສະ​ນັ້ນ​ຖ້າ​ຄື້ນ​ອາຍ​ຮ້ອນ​ພວກນີ້​ມີມາ​ຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ

ກວ່າເກົ່າ ຄືທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ເດົາໄວ້ນັ້ນ, ແລ້ວຫີນປະກາລັງທັງຫຼາຍກໍຈະບໍ່ມີໂອກາດທີ່

ຈະຟື້ນຟູຄືນໄດ້.”

ທ່ານ​ນາງ ແຄັດ​ເທີ​ຣີນ ໄດ້​ມີ​ສ່ວນ​ກັບ​ທີມ​ຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າ ທີ່​ເມື່ອບໍ່​ດົນ​ມານີ້ ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ເມີນ​ຄວາມ​

ເສຍຫາຍຈາກຄື້ນອາຍຮ້ອຍ ທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນຊ້ຳຊ້ອນກັນ ໃນມະຫາສະໝຸດອິນເດຍ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ ແຄັດ​ເທີ​ຣິນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ຕົວ​ຢ່າງປະ​ກາ​ລັງເຂົາ​ກວາງ ເຊິ່ງ​ເປັນ​ຮູ້​ຈັກ​ດັ່ງ​ກັບ​

ປະກາລັງທີ່ເປັນຊະນິດຄືພືດ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະທົບຢ່າງແຮງ. ສະນັ້ນປະກາລັງເຂົາ

ກວາງ 86 ເປີເຊັນ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະທົບຈາກຄື້ນອາຍຮ້ອນພວກນີ້, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ປະ

ກາລັງຫຼາຍຊະນິດແມ່ນໄດ້ຮັບຜົນກະທົບໜ້ອຍກວ່າ.”

ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ກໍ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ ການ​ສູນ​ເສຍ​ປະ​ກາ​ລັງ​ ໝາຍ​ຄວາມວ່າ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ສູນ​ເສຍ

ຄວາມຫຼາກຫຼາຍຂອງມະຫາສະໝຸດຢ່າງມະຫາສານ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ ແຄັດ​ເທີ​ຣິນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຈະ​ເຫັນ​ການຫຼຸດ​ລົງ​ຂອງ​ໂຕ​ປາ ຫຼາກຫຼາຍ​

ຊະນິດ ແລະ ສັດບໍ່ມີກະດູກສັນຫຼັງຕ່າງໆ ເຊິ່ງອາໄສຢູ່ໃນຫີນປະກາລັງ ແລະ ບາງ

ເທື່ອຍັງຈະເຫັນການຫຼຸດລົງຂອງປະກາລັງທີ່ມີໂຄງຮ່າງສະຫຼັບຊັບຊ້ອນດ້ວຍ. ສະນັ້ນ

ປະກາລັງບາງຊະນິດ ຈະຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອປະກາລັງທີ່ເປັນຫີນສີຂາວຫຼາຍກວ່າສິ່ງອື່ນໆ.

ແລະ ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນຊັບຊ້ອນຫຼາຍ, ໜ້າສົນໃຈຫຼາຍ ແລະ ເປັນໂຄງສ້າງ

ທີ່ຄົບຖ້ວນ.

ແລະ ເຖິ​ງ​ແມ່ນ​ຈະ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ໃນ​ການ​ຟື້ນ​ຟູ​ຫີນ​ປະ​ກາ​ລັງ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຕາຍ​ໄປ​ແລ້ວ​

ກໍຕາມ, ແນວປະກາລັງແມ່ນກຳລັງຫາຍໄປຢ່າງຊ້າໆ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ ແຄັດ​ເທີ​ຣິນ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ສະ​ນັ້ນ​ມັນຈຶ່ງ​ມີ​ການ​ຄາດ​ເດົາກັນ ​ເຊິ່ງ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ບາງ​

ເທື່ອຫີນປະກາລັງອາດຈະສູນພັນໄປຢ່າງແນ່ນອນພາຍໃນປະມານປີ 2050, ຖ້າການ

ປ່ອຍແກັສຄາບອນ ຍັງເປັນຄືທີ່ມັນເປັນໄປຢູ່ດຽວນີ້, ແຕ່ມັນກໍຂຶ້ນຢູ່ກັບວ່າ ພວກເຮົາ

ຈະສາມາດຫຼຸດຜ່ອນການປ່ອຍແກັສຄາບອນຫຼາຍຊ່ຳໃດ ຄືຂໍ້ຕົກລົງສະພາບອາກາດ

ປ່ຽນແປງ ປາຣີ ໄດ້ກຳນົດໄວ້ວ່າ ຈະຮັກສາອຸນຫະພູມໜ້ານ້ຳທະເລໃຫ້ຕ່ຳກວ່າສອງ

ອົງສາ” ນັ້ນ.

ແຕ່​ຕອນນີ້, ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ​ສາດ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ໂລກບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຈຳ​ເປັນ ເພື່ອ​

ປ້ອງກັນອຸນຫະພູມນ້ຳທະເລທີ່ມີເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນຢ່າງມະຫາສານນີ້.

About 60 percent of the world's coral reefs are under stress from rising temperatures, according to the non-profit group Reef Resilience Network. And new research shows just how devastating two heat waves were to coral in the Indian Ocean. VOA's Kevin Enochs reports.



In 2015 and 2016 the Southern Hemisphere was hit by back-to-back heat waves caused by the El Nino weather pattern.



That one-two punch of warm weather did significant damage to some sensitive coral reef systems of the Indian Ocean.



"We lost up to 50 percent of all corals, now three years ago in 2016. This is mainly the branching corals, so we're talking about acropora, for example."



Acropora corals are an important building block of reefs.



Heat waves happen even without climate change, but coral reefs used to have years to recover.



But Catherine Head from the Zoological Society of London says that with the new reality of climate change, heatwaves come more often and are more intense.



"So if these heatwaves become more frequent as they are predicted to do, then the reefs simply won't have a chance to recover.



Head was part of a research team that was recently in the Indian Ocean gauging the damage done by the consecutive heat waves.



"The staghorn corals for instance which are known to be more weedy species were highly impacted. So 86 percent of the Staghorn corals were actually affected by these heat waves, whereas some of the more robust corals were less affected."



The concern is that losing corals means we lose a significant amount of the ocean's diversity.



"So we will see a reduction in the diversity of the fish and the invertebrates which live on the reefs and perhaps also a reduction in the structural complexity of the reef. So some corals contribute more to the calcium carbonate structure than others. And that's what causes this really complex, really interesting, integral structure.



And despite efforts to revive dying reefs, coral reefs are slowly disappearing.



"So there are predictions which say perhaps reefs may go functionally extinct by about 2050 should the (carbon) emissions continue as they are at the moment, but really it depends how much we can reduce our carbon emissions as per the Paris Climate Change Agreement to keep [[the expected rise in]] sea surface temperatures below 2 degrees."



But right now, scientists say the world isn't doing what's necessary to prevent a devastating rise in sea temperatures.