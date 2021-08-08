ນັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ຫວັງວ່າ ເຈລ ສະໝອງ ຈະສາມາດຫຼຸດຜ່ອນອາການຂອງ ໂຣກສັ່ນ ຫຼື ພາກິນສັນ ໄດ້

ບັນດານັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ເວົ້າວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ພັດທະນາ ເຈລ (Gel) ຊະນິດໃໝ່ທີ່ອາດປ່ຽນແປງການປິ່ນປົວໂຣກ ສັ່ນ ຫຼື ພາກິນສັນ ໄດ້ຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ແລະ ຍັງອາດສາມາດຊ່ວຍຄົນໄຂ້ທີ່ເປັນອຳມະພຶດ ໄດ້ອີກດ້ວຍ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ຟິລ ເມີເຊີ ລາຍງານຈາກນະຄອນ ຊິດນີ, ປະເທດ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ລອງຈິນຕະນາການເຈລທີ່ສາມາດຊ່ວຍຮັກສາສະໝອງດ້ວຍໂຕມັນເອງໃນການຕອບສະໜອງກັບໂຣກທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ອ່ອນເພຍ. ບັນດານັກວິທະຍາສາດ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ຫວັງວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ສ້າງຜະລິດ ຕະພັນດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ. ເຈລຂອງແຫຼວ ຫຼື ໄຮໂດຣເຈລ ທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນແມ່ນເຮັດມາຈາກກົດອະມິໂນ ທຳ ມະຊາດ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນພາກສ່ວນຕ່າງຫາກຂອງທາດໂປຣຕີນ, ແລະ ມັນໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນການສັບປ່ຽນແຊລ ຕ່າງໆເຂົ້າໃສພາກສ່ວນທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຂອງສະໝອງຢ່າງປອດໄພ.

ເຈລດັ່ງກ່າວເຮັດໜ້າທີ່ເປັນພາຫະນະເພື່ອສົ່ງ ສເຕັມ ແຊລ ເຂົ້າໄປໃນສະໝອງ. ບັນດານັກວິທະ ຍາສາດເຊື່ອວ່າ ຂັ້ນຕອນດັ່ງກ່າວສາມາດຟື້ນຟູເນື້ອເຫຍື່ອທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມເສຍຫາຍ ແລະ ໄປແທນເຊລປະສາດທີ່ສູນເສຍໄປ, ເຊິ່ງສົ່ງຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ຄົນໄຂ້ທີ່ເປັນໂຣກພາກິນສັນ, ທີ່ເປັນຄວາມຜິດປົກກະຕິຂອງລະບົບປະສາດ. ຄົນ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ປະມານ 100,000 ຄົນແມ່ນຄາດວ່າຈະທົນທຸກທໍລະມານກັບໂຣກດັ່ງກ່າວ, ເຊິ່ງປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ບໍ່ມີຢາປິ່ນປົວ.

ສາສະດາຈານ ເດວິດ ນິສເບັດ ແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນນັກຄົ້ນຄວ້ານຳໜ້າຈາກວິທະຍາໄລສຸຂະພາບ ແລະ ການແພດຂອງມະຫາວະທະຍາໄລແຫ່ງຊາດ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ.

ສາສະດາຈານ ເດວິດ ນິສເບັດ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຖ້າເຈົ້າຈິດຕະນາການໂຣກອຳມະພຶດ, ເຈົ້າຈະມີແຊລທີ່ຕາຍແລ້ວຈຳນວນຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ເຊິ່ງເຈົ້າຈະບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບການຫຼັ່ງໄຫຼຂອງເລືອດອີກຕໍ່ໄປ. ໃນແງ່ຂອງໂຣກພາກິນສັນນັ້ນ, ເຈົ້າຈະສູນເສຍແຊລປະສາດຈຳນວນຫຼາຍ, ນັ້ນແມ່ນຜົນໃນອາການທີ່ພວກເຮົາຄຸ້ນເຄີຍ. ໂດຍພື້ນຖານແລ້ວ, ສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງເຮັດແມ່ນພວກເຮົາກຳລັງນຳສະເໜີແຊລທົດແທນເຂົ້າໄປ ໃນສະໝອງ ເພື່ອທົດແທນໂຕນັ້ນທີ່ພວກເຮົາສາມາດເຫັນການຟື້ນຟູ ແລະ ການເກີດໃໝ່ບາງອັນ. ແຕ່ມັນຍັງມີຄວາມໄດ້ປຽບເພີ່ມເຕີມ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາຍັງໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ແທ້ຈິງແລ້ວມັນສາມາດປົກປ້ອງແຊລທີ່ຍັງເຫຼືອຢູ່ຈຳນວນນຶ່ງໃນເນື້ອເຫຍື່ອທີ່ຢູ່ອ້ອມແອ້ມ ເວລາທີ່ມັນຖືກປູກຖ່າຍ.”

ເຈລດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນຖືກສີດເຂົ້າໄປດັ່ງກັບຂອງແຫຼວ. ຢູ່ໃນສະໝອງ, ມັນຈະປ່ຽນເປັນສານທີ່ຄືກັບວຸ້ນ ແລະ ສາມາດສີດໃສ່ບໍລິເວນທີ່ສະເພາະເຈາະຈົງທີ່ຖືກທຳລາຍໂດຍໂຣກພາກິນສັນ ຫຼື ອຳມະພຶດ. ສເຕັມ ແຊລ ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນຈະສາມາດຖືກບັນຊາການເພື່ອສ້າງເຊລປະສາດແທນ.

ທ່ານ ນິສເບັດ ກ່າວວ່າ ຜົນເບື້ອງຕົ້ນແມ່ນເຮັດໃຫ້ມີກຳລັງໃຈຫຼາຍ.

ສາສະດາຈານ ນິສເບັດ ກ່າວວ່າ “ເຈລນໍ້າທຳມະຊາດທັງໝົດນີ້ ແມ່ນສາມາດຕ່າວປີ້ນອາການຂອງການເຄື່ອນໄຫວທີ່ກ້ຽວຂ້ອງກັບໂຣກພາກິນສັນໃນສັດໄດ້ຢ່າງປະສົບຄວາມສຳເລັດ. ແຕ່ພວກເຮົາຍັງບໍ່ໄດ້ທຳການທົດລອງກັບມະນຸດເທື່ອ, ແຕ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ, ມັນເປັນຕາມີຄວາມຫວັງຫຼາຍ.”

ບັນດານັກວິທະຍາສາດເວົ້າວ່າ ເທັກໂນໂລຈີດັ່ງກ່າວຍັງສາມາດຖືກໃຊ້ເພື່ອປິ່ນປົວຫົວເຂົ່າ ຫຼື ບ່າໄຫຼ່ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບໃນທີ່ສຸດ.

ການຄົ້ນຄວ້າດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນການຮ່ວມມືລະຫວ່າງ ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລແຫ່ງຊາດ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ແລະ ສະຖາບັນວິທະຍາສາດເສັ້ນປະສາດ ແລະ ສຸຂະພາບຈິດ ຟລໍເຣ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນສູນກາງຄົ້ນຄວ້າ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສະໝອງຂອງ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ.

ມັນໄດ້ຖືກຕີພິມໃນວາລະສານ Advanced Functional Materials.

Australian researchers say they have developed a new type of gel that could radically transform the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and could also help stroke patients. From Sydney, Phil Mercer reports.

Imagine a gel that could help a brain heal itself in response to a debilitating disease. Australian scientists hope they have created such a product. The hydrogel is made from natural amino acids, the building blocks of proteins, and has been shown to safely deliver replacement cells into damaged parts of the brain.

The gel acts as a vehicle to safely transfer stem cells into the brain. Scientists believe the process can restore damaged tissue and replace lost neurons, which affect patients with Parkinson’s disease, a nervous system disorder. About 100,000 Australians are estimated to suffer from the disease, which currently has no cure.

Professor David Nisbet is one of the lead researchers from the Australian National University’s College of Health and Medicine.

“If you imagine a stroke, you have a whole bunch of dead cells where you are no longer getting blood flow. In terms of Parkinson’s disease, you lost population of neurons, that’s what results in the symptoms we are familiar with seeing. Basically, what we are doing we are introducing replacement cells into the brain to replace those ones that we can see some repair and regeneration. But they also have the added advantage that we have also shown they can actually protect some of the existing cells in the surrounding tissue once they are implanted.”

The gel is injected as a liquid. In the brain, it reverts to a jelly-like substance and can be administered to specific areas impaired by Parkinson’s or a stroke. The stem cells can then be instructed to create replacement neurons.

Nisbet says the early results are encouraging.

“These all-natural hydrogels can successfully reverse the movement symptoms related to Parkinson’s disease in animals. But we are yet to undertake human trials, but, I mean, it is looking really promising.”

Scientists say the technology could also be used to eventually treat injured knees or shoulders.

The research is a collaboration between the Australian National University and the Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health, an Australian brain research center.

It has been published in the journal Advanced Functional Materials.