ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ທ່ານ ສກັອດ ມໍຣິສສັນ ໄດ້ອອກມາຂໍ້ໂທດສຳລັບການເດີນທາງໄປເກາະ ຮາວາຍ ຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ ເພື່ອການພັກຜ່ອນຄອບຄົວ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ໄຟປ່າໄດ້ເຜົາໃໝ່ທົ່ວພາກໃຕ້ຂອງປະເທດ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ.
ທ່ານ ມໍຣິສສັນ ໄດ້ຫຍໍ້ການເດີນທາງກັບພັນລະຍາຂອງທ່ານ ແລະ ລູກ ເພື່ອເດີນທາງກັບບ້ານໃນຕອນແລງວັນເສົາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.
ທ່ານ ມໍຣິສສັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນກອງປະຊຸມຖະແຫຼງຂ່າວໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້ວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໝັ້ນໃຈວ່າປະຊາຊົນ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ແມ່ນບໍ່ມີອັກຄະຕິ ແລະ ເຂົ້າໃຈວ່າ ເມື່ອເຈົ້າໃຫ້ຄຳສັນຍາຕໍ່ລູກຂອງເຈົ້າ ເຈົ້າກໍຈະພະຍາຍາມ ແລະ ຮັກສາສັນຍານັ້ນໄວ້. ແຕ່ໃນຖານະເປັນນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ, ເຈົ້າມີຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບອື່ນໆ, ແລະ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຍອມຮັບມັນ ແລະ ຍອມຮັບຄຳຕຳໜິວິຈານ.”
ໄຟໄໝ້ປ່າ ແລະ ຫຍ້າຫຼາຍກວ່າ 105 ບ່ອນໄດ້ສືບຕໍ່ໃໝ້ໃນທົ່ວລັດ ນິວ ຊ້າວ ແວລສ໌, ອີງຕາມກົມດັບເພີງໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ.
ຜູ້ນຳຂອງລັດ ນິວ ຊ້າວ ແວລສ໌, ທ່ານນາງ ເກຼດິສ ເບເຣຈິກລຽນ, ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ມັນບໍ່ມີຫຍັງເຫຼືອຫຼາຍໃນບ້ານ ບາລມໍໂຣລ, ເຊິ່ງເປັນບ້ານຂອງປະຊາຊົນປະມານ 400 ຄົນ, ຫຼັງຈາກໄຟທີ່ເຜົາໃໝ້ຢ່າງແຮງໄດ້ໃໝ້ຜ່ານມັນສອງຄັ້ງພາຍໃນສາມວັນ.
ໄຟປ່າໄດ້ເຜົາໃໝ້ໃນລັດ ນິວ ຊ້າວ ແວລສ໌ ແລະ ວິຕໍເຣຍ ເປັນເວລາສອງເດືອນແລ້ວ, ເຊິ່ງຖືກກະຕຸ້ນໂດຍລົມແຮງ ແລະ ຄື້ນຄວາມຮ້ອນທຳລາຍສະຖິຕິ ທີ່ໄດ້ເລີ່ມຂຶ້ນໃນອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ໄດ້ສ້າງສະຖິຕິສຳລັບວັນທີ່ຮ້ອນທີ່ສຸດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໃນປະຫວັດສາດເມື່ອວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ເມື່ອອຸນຫະພູມໄດ້ຂຶ້ນຮອດ 40.9 ອົງສາ ແຊລຊຽດ, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງກົມອຸຕຸນິຍົມ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ.
ປະຊາຊົນ 9 ຄົນໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ, ເຮືອນຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຫຼັງ ແລະ ທຸລະກິດຕ່າງໆໄດ້ຖືກທຳລາຍນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ເດືອນກັນຍາເປັນຕົ້ນມາ.
ໃນການກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້, ທ່ານ ມໍຣິສສັນ ໄດ້ຕອບການຕຳໜິວິຈານວ່າ ລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານ ແມ່ນບໍ່ໄດ້ເຮັດວຽກຫຼາຍພໍທີ່ຈະຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບສະພາບອາກາດປ່ຽນແປງ, ເຊິ່ງຖືກຖິ້ມໂທດໃສ່ສຳລັບໄຟໃໝ້ທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງນີ້. ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນບໍ່ມີການໂຕ້ຖຽງກັນ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການເຊື່ອມໂຍງລະຫວ່າງບັນຫາທີ່ກວ້າງຂວາງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສະພາບອາກາດປ່ຽນແປງທົ່ວໂລກ ແລະ ເຫດການ ກ່ຽວກັບ ອາກາດໃນທົ່ວໂລກ. ແຕ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໝັ້ນໃຈວ່າ ປະຊາຊົນຈະຮັບຮູ້ຢ່າງເທົ່າທຽມກັນເຖິງການເຊື່ອມໂຍງໂດຍກົງຕໍ່ເຫດການໄຟໃໝ້ແຕ່ລະຄັ້ງນັ້ນ, ມັນບໍ່ແມ່ນຂໍ້ຄິດເຫັນທີ່ໜ້າເຊື່ອຖືໄດ້ ເພື່ອເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນເຊື່ອມໂຍງກັນ.”
Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has apologized for going to Hawaii on a family vacation while wildfires raged across southern Australia.
Morrison cut short the trip with his wife and adult children to fly home late Saturday.
"I am sure Australians are fair-minded and understand that when you make a promise to your kids you try and keep it," Morrison said at a news conference Sunday."But as prime minister, you have other responsibilities, and I accept that and I accept the criticism."
More than 105 bush and grass fires continued to burn across the southeastern state of New South Wales, according to the Rural Fire Service.
The leader of New South Wales, Gladys Berejiklian, said there was"not much left"of the village of Balmoral, home to about 400 people, after a raging fire swept through it twice in three days.
Wild fires have been burning in New South Wales and Victoria for two months, stoked by strong winds and a record-breaking heatwave that began last week.Australia set a record for its hottest day in history last Tuesday when temperatures hit 40.9 degrees Celsius, according to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology.
Nine people have been killed and hundreds of homes and businesses destroyed since September.
Speaking to reporters Sunday, Morrison addressed criticism that his government has not done enough to combat climate change, which has been blamed for the deadly fires.``There is no argument ... about the links between broader issues of global climate change and weather events around the world,`` he said. "But I'm sure people equally would acknowledge that the direct connection to any single fire event, it's not a credible suggestion to make that link."