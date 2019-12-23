ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ ອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ ທ່ານ ສ​ກັອດ ມໍ​ຣິ​ສ​ສັນ ໄດ້​ອອກ​ມາ​ຂໍ້​ໂທດ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ການ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປເກາະ ຮາ​ວາຍ ຂອງ ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ເພື່ອການ​ພັກ​ຜ່ອນ​ຄອບ​ຄົວ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ໄຟ​ປ່າ​ໄດ້​ເຜົາ​ໃໝ່​ທົ່ວ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ.

ທ່ານ ມໍ​ຣິ​ສ​ສັນ ໄດ້​ຫ​ຍໍ້​ການ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ກັບ​ພັນ​ລະ​ຍາ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ແລະ ລູກ ເພື່ອ​ເດີນ​ທາງ​ກັບ​ບ້ານ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ແລງວັນ​ເສົາ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ.

ທ່ານ ມໍ​ຣິ​ສ​ສັນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ຖະ​ແຫຼງ​ຂ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ວານນີ້​ວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ໝັ້ນ​ໃຈ​ວ່າ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ ອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ ແມ່ນບໍ່​ມີ​ອັກ​ຄະ​ຕິ ແລະ ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ​ວ່າ ເມື່ອ​ເຈົ້າ​ໃຫ້​ຄຳ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ຕໍ່​ລູກ​ຂອງ​ເຈົ້າ ເຈົ້າ​ກໍ​ຈະ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ ແລະ ຮັກ​ສາ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ນັ້ນ​ໄວ້. ແຕ່​ໃນ​ຖາ​ນະ​ເປັນ​ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ, ເຈົ້າ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ອື່ນໆ, ແລະ ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຍອມ​ຮັບ​ມັນ ແລະ ຍອມ​ຮັບ​ຄຳ​ຕຳ​ໜິ​ວິ​ຈານ.”

ໄຟ​ໄໝ້​ປ່າ ແລະ ຫຍ້າຫຼາຍກວ່າ 105 ບ່ອນ​ໄດ້​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ໃໝ້​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ລັດ ນິວ ຊ້າວ ແວ​ລ​ສ໌, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ກົມ​ດັບ​ເພີງ​ໃນ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ.

ຜູ້​ນຳ​ຂອງ​ລັດ ນິວ ຊ້າວ ແວ​ລ​ສ໌, ທ່ານ​ນາງ ເກຼດິ​ສ ເບ​ເຣ​ຈິກ​ລຽນ, ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ມັນ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຫຍັງ​ເຫຼືອຫຼາຍ​ໃນ​ບ້ານ ບາ​ລ​ມໍ​ໂຣ​ລ, ເຊິ່ງ​ເປັນ​ບ້ານ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ປະ​ມານ 400 ຄົນ, ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ໄຟ​ທີ່​ເຜົາ​ໃໝ້​ຢ່າງ​ແຮງ​ໄດ້​ໃໝ້ຜ່ານ​ມັນ​ສອງ​ຄັ້ງ​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ສາມ​ວັນ.

ໄຟ​ປ່າ​ໄດ້​ເຜົາ​ໃໝ້​ໃນ​ລັດ ນິວ ຊ້າວ ແວ​ລ​ສ໌ ແລະ ວິ​ຕໍ​ເຣຍ ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາ​ສອງ​ເດືອນ​ແລ້ວ, ເຊິ່ງ​ຖືກ​ກະ​ຕຸ້ນ​ໂດຍ​ລົມ​ແຮງ ແລະ ຄື້ນ​ຄວາມ​ຮ້ອນ​ທຳ​ລາຍ​ສະ​ຖິ​ຕິ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເລີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ. ອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ ໄດ້​ສ້າງສະ​ຖິ​ຕິສຳ​ລັບ​ວັນ​ທີ່​ຮ້ອນ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໃນ​ປະ​ຫວັດ​ສາດ​ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ເມື່ອ​ອຸນ​ຫະ​ພູມ​ໄດ້​ຂຶ້ນ​ຮອດ 40.9 ອົງ​ສາ ແຊ​ລ​ຊຽດ, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຂອງ​ກົມ​ອຸ​ຕຸ​ນິ​ຍົມ​ ອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ.

ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ 9 ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ, ເຮືອນຫຼາຍ​ຮ້ອຍຫຼັງ ແລະ ທຸ​ລະ​ກິດ​ຕ່າງໆ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ທຳ​ລາຍ​ນັບ​ຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ເດືອນ​ກັນ​ຍາ​ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ມາ.

ໃນ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ວານນີ້, ທ່ານ ມໍ​ຣິ​ສ​ສັນ ໄດ້​ຕອບ​ການ​ຕຳ​ໜິ​ວິ​ຈານ​ວ່າ ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ແມ່ນບໍ່​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ວຽກຫຼາຍ​ພໍ​ທີ່​ຈ​ະ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ກັບ​ສະ​ພາບ​ອາ​ກາດ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ, ເຊິ່ງ​ຖືກ​ຖິ້​ມ​ໂທດ​ໃສ່​ສຳ​ລັບ​ໄຟ​ໃໝ້​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ນີ້. ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ມັນ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ການ​ໂຕ້​ຖຽງ​ກັນ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ເຊື່ອມ​ໂຍງ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ທີ່ກວ້າງຂວາງ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ສະ​ພາບ​ອາ​ກາດ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ ແລະ ເຫດ​ການ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ອາ​ກາດ​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ. ແຕ່​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ໝັ້ນ​ໃຈ​ວ່າ ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ຈະ​ຮັບ​ຮູ້​ຢ່າງ​ເທົ່າ​ທຽມ​ກັນ​ເຖິງການ​ເຊື່ອມ​ໂຍງ​ໂດຍ​ກົງ​ຕໍ່​ເຫດ​ການ​ໄຟ​ໃໝ້​ແຕ່​ລະ​ຄັ້ງ​ນັ້ນ, ມັນ​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ຂໍ້​ຄິດ​ເຫັນທີ່​ໜ້າ​ເຊື່ອ​ຖື​ໄດ້ ເພື່ອ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມັນ​ເຊື່ອມ​ໂຍງ​ກັນ.”

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has apologized for going to Hawaii on a family vacation while wildfires raged across southern Australia.



Morrison cut short the trip with his wife and adult children to fly home late Saturday.



"I am sure Australians are fair-minded and understand that when you make a promise to your kids you try and keep it," Morrison said at a news conference Sunday."But as prime minister, you have other responsibilities, and I accept that and I accept the criticism."



More than 105 bush and grass fires continued to burn across the southeastern state of New South Wales, according to the Rural Fire Service.



The leader of New South Wales, Gladys Berejiklian, said there was"not much left"of the village of Balmoral, home to about 400 people, after a raging fire swept through it twice in three days.



Wild fires have been burning in New South Wales and Victoria for two months, stoked by strong winds and a record-breaking heatwave that began last week.Australia set a record for its hottest day in history last Tuesday when temperatures hit 40.9 degrees Celsius, according to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology.



Nine people have been killed and hundreds of homes and businesses destroyed since September.



Speaking to reporters Sunday, Morrison addressed criticism that his government has not done enough to combat climate change, which has been blamed for the deadly fires.``There is no argument ... about the links between broader issues of global climate change and weather events around the world,`` he said. "But I'm sure people equally would acknowledge that the direct connection to any single fire event, it's not a credible suggestion to make that link."