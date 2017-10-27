ສານອອສເຕຣເລຍ ປົດຮອງນາຍົກ ແລະ ສະມາຊິກ ສະພາສູງ 4 ທ່ານ ທີ່ຖື 2 ສັນຊາດ

ສານສູງສຸດຂອງອອສເຕຣເລຍ ໄດ້ຕັດສິນໃນວັນສຸກມື້ນີ້ວ່າ ຮອງນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ

ຂອງປະເທດ ແລະສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງ 4 ທ່ານບໍ່ມີສິດທີ່ຈະເຂົ້າໄປນັ່ງຢູ່ໃນສະພາ

ຍ້ອນຖືສອງສັນຊາດ.

ການຕັດສິນເພື່ອຕັດສິດທ່ານ Barnaby Joyces ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານເສຍບ່ອນ

ນັ່ງບ່ອນນຶ່ງ ໃນການກຳສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍຢູ່ ໃນສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດທີ່ມີທັງໝົດ 150 ບ່ອນ

ນັ່ງ ແລະບັງຄັບໃຫ້ມີການເລືອກຕັ້ງທົດແທນໃນເຂດເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງທ່ານໃນເດືອນ

ທັນວາຈະມານີ້.

ທ່ານ Joyces ຊຶ່ງຖືທັງສັນຊາດອອສເຕຣເລຍແລະນິວຊີແລນ ໃນເວລາທີ່ມີການ

ເລືອກຕັ້ງນັ້ນ ແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນພວກນັກການເມືອງ 7 ຄົນທີ່ສິດທິໃນການເຂົ້າໄປນັ່ງຢູ່

ໃນສະພາຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເປັນຄຳຖາມ ໃນໄລຍະສອງສາມເດືອນທີ່ຜ່ານມານີ້

ເວລາການຖືສອງສັນຊາດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຖືກເປີດເຜີຍ.

ການຫ້າມທີ່ມີມາເປັນເວລາ 116 ປີຂອງລັດຖະທຳມະນູນ ແມ່ນບໍ່ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້

ສ່ວນບຸກຄົນທີ່ຖືສອງສັນຊາດ ຖືກເລືອກເຂົ້າໄປນັ່ງຢູ່ໃນສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດອອສ

ເຕຣເລຍ. ທ່ານ Joyces ຈະມີສິດລົງສະໝັກແຂ່ງຂັນອີກ ຫລັງຈາກທ່ານໄດ້ສະ

ຫຼະສັນ ຊາດນິວຊີແລນຂອງທ່ານ.

ທ່ານ Joyces ໄດ້ຂໍຂະມາໂທດຕໍ່ເຂດເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງທ່ານ ໂດຍເວົ້າວ່າ ທ່ານ

ບໍ່ຮູ້ວ່າທ່ານຖືສັນຊາດນິວຊີແລນ ທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ຮັບມາຈາກບິດາຂອງທ່ານ.

ສະມາຊິກສາພາສູງ 4 ທ່ານທີ່ຖືກຕັດສິນນັ້ນແມ່ນຖືກແທນໂດຍສະມາຊິກຈາກ

ພັກຂອງພວກທ່ານ ໂດຍບໍ່ຕ້ອງມີການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ດັ່ງນັ້ນ ຄວາມກ້ຳເກິ່ງທາງອຳ ນາດຈຶ່ງບໍ່ມີການປ່ຽນແປງ.

ສ່ວນສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງອີກ 2 ທ່ານ ໄດ້ຮັບອະນຸຍາດ ໃຫ້ຮັບໜ້າທີ່ຕໍ່ໄປ.



Australia's High Court ruled Friday that the country's deputy prime minister and four senators are ineligible to sit in Parliament, due to their dual citizenship.



The decision to disqualify Barnaby Joyce is costing the government its one-seat parliamentary majority in the 150-seat House of Representatives and forced a by-election held for his electoral district in December.



Joyce, who held both Australian and New Zealand citizenship at the time of his election, was one of seven politicians whose eligibility to sit in parliament was questioned in recent months when their dual citizenship was disclosed.



A 116-year-old constitutional ban bars individuals of dual citizenship from being elected to Australia's national parliament.



Joyce will be eligible to stand for re-election, after having renounced the New Zealand citizenship.



Joyce has apologized to his electorate for the inconvenience, saying he was not aware of the citizenship he inherited from his father.



Four disqualified senators are replaced by members of their respective parties without an election so the balance of power is not altered.



Two other senators were allowed to continue to serve.