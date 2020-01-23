ໄຟປ່າບ່ອນນຶ່ງໃກ້ກັບນະຄອນຫຼວງ ແຄນເບີຣາ ຂອງປະເທດ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ, ໄດ້ພາໃຫ້ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ຕ້ອງປິດສະໜາມບິນຂອງເມືອງດັ່ງກ່າວໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້.
ປະຊາຊົນທີ່ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນບໍລິເວນໃກ້ກັບສະໜາມບິນ, ເຊິ່ງຖືກປົກຄຸມໄປດ້ວຍຄວັນໄຟນັ້ນ, ໄດ້ຖືກແຈ້ງໃຫ້ຫາບ່ອນລີ້ໄພ.
ຜູ້ອາໄສຢູ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງ ແຄນເບີຣາ ຄົນນຶ່ງໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນອາດດີກວ່າທີ່ຈະຢູ່ບ່ອນລີ້ໄພນີ້ ແລະ ປອດໄພ ດີກວ່າຈະນັ່ງຢູ່ບ້ານ ແລະ ເປັນຫ່ວງ.”
ອີກຄົນນຶ່ງໄດ້ເວົ້າວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເອົາສອງສາມຢ່າງໃສ່ໃນລົດ ແລະ ໂຕໝາ, ແລະ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ບອກໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາລົງມາພີ້, ສະນັ້ນ ພວກເຮົາກໍມີແຕ່ໄດ້ລໍຖ້າດ້ວຍຄວາມຫວັງວ່າ ມັນຈະມີຫຍັງດີອອກມາ.”
ໄຟດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ເລີ່ມຂຶ້ນໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ແຕ່ລົມແຮງ ແລະ ອຸນຫະພູມສູງ ໄດ້ເປັນສາເຫດເຮັດໃຫ້ສະພາບໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນຮ້າຍແຮງຂຶ້ນ.
ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ, ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ໄດ້ຢືນຢັນໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ວ່າ ສາມຄົນໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ຫຼັງຈາກເຮືອບິນຂົນນ້ຳໄດ້ຕົກ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບໄຟປ່າໃນພາກໃຕ້ຂອງລັດ ນິວ ຊ້າວ ເວລສ໌.
ຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດ ນິວ ຊ້າວ ເວລສ໌ ທ່ານນາງ ກລາດິສ ເບເຣຈິກລຽນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ເຮືອບິນໄດ້ຕົກໃນພາກພື້ນ ສໂນວີ ມານາໂຣ.
A wildfire near Australia's capital, Canberra, prompted authorities to shut down the city's airport on Thursday.
People living in the vicinity of the airport, which was in a haze of smoke, were told to seek shelter.
"Might as well as be here and safe than sitting at home and worrying.")
"We put a couple of things in the car and the dog, and they told us to come down here, so we're just waiting hopefully, that something good come of it."
The blaze started on Wednesday but strong winds and high temperatures caused conditions in the capital to deteriorate.
Meanwhile, Australian officials on Thursday confirmed three people died after an aerial water tanker crashed while battling wildfires in southern New South Wales state.
The New South Wales State Premier (Gladys Berejiklian) said the plane went down in the Snowy Monaro region.