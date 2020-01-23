ໄຟ​ປ່າ​ບ່ອນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃກ້​ກັບ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ​ ແຄນ​ເບີ​ຣາ ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ, ໄດ້ພາໃຫ້​ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ ຕ້ອງ​ປິດ​ສະ​ໜາມ​ບິນ​ຂອງ​ເມືອງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ມື້ນີ້.

ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ທີ່​ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບໍ​ລິ​ເວນ​ໃກ້​ກັບສະ​ໜາມ​ບິນ, ເຊິ່ງ​ຖືກ​ປົກ​ຄຸມໄປ​ດ້ວຍ​ຄວັນ​ໄຟ​ນັ້ນ, ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ແຈ້ງ​ໃຫ້​ຫາ​ບ່ອນລີ້ໄພ.

ຜູ້​ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ ແຄນ​ເບີ​ຣາ ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ມັນ​ອາດ​ດີກວ່າ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຢູ່​ບ່ອນ​ລີ້​ໄພ​ນີ້ ແລະ ປອດ​ໄພ ດີກວ່າ​ຈະ​ນັ່ງ​ຢູ່​ບ້ານ ແລະ ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ.”

ອີກ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ “ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ໄດ້​ເອົາ​ສອງ​ສາມ​ຢ່າງ​ໃສ່​ໃນ​ລົດ ແລະ ໂຕ​ໝາ, ແລະ ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ບອກ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ລົງ​ມາ​ພີ້, ສະ​ນັ້ນ​ ພ​ວກ​ເຮົາ​ກໍ​ມີ​ແຕ່​ໄດ້​ລໍ​ຖ້າ​ດ້ວຍ​ຄວາມ​ຫວັງວ່າ ມັນ​ຈະ​ມີ​ຫຍັງ​ດີ​ອອກ​ມາ.”

ໄຟ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ໄດ້​ເລີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານນີ້ ແຕ່​ລົມ​ແຮງ ແລະ ອຸ​ນ​ຫະ​ພູມ​ສູງ ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ສາ​ເຫດ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ສະ​ພາບ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນຫຼວງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ນັ້ນ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ຂຶ້ນ.

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ດຽວ​ກັນ, ບັນ​ດາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ ອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ ໄດ້​ຢືນ​ຢັນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ມື້ນີ້​ວ່າ ສາມ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ຂົນ​ນ້ຳ​ໄດ້​ຕົກ ໃນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ກັບ​ໄຟ​ປ່າ​ໃນ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ລັດ ນິວ ຊ້າວ ເວ​ລ​ສ໌.

ຜູ້​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ລັດ ນິວ ຊ້າວ ເວ​ລ​ສ໌ ທ່ານນາງ ກ​ລາ​ດິ​ສ ເບ​ເຣ​ຈິກ​ລຽນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ເຮືອ​ບິນ​ໄດ້​ຕົກ​ໃນ​ພາກ​ພື້ນ ສ​ໂນ​ວີ ມາ​ນາ​ໂຣ.

A wildfire near Australia's capital, Canberra, prompted authorities to shut down the city's airport on Thursday.



People living in the vicinity of the airport, which was in a haze of smoke, were told to seek shelter.



"Might as well as be here and safe than sitting at home and worrying.")



"We put a couple of things in the car and the dog, and they told us to come down here, so we're just waiting hopefully, that something good come of it."



The blaze started on Wednesday but strong winds and high temperatures caused conditions in the capital to deteriorate.



Meanwhile, Australian officials on Thursday confirmed three people died after an aerial water tanker crashed while battling wildfires in southern New South Wales state.



The New South Wales State Premier (Gladys Berejiklian) said the plane went down in the Snowy Monaro region.