ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ ທ່ານ​ສະ​ກັອ​ຕ ມໍ​ຣິ​ສັນ ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ພຸດ​ວານ

​ນີ້​ວ່າ ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຈະ​ເປີດຄືນ ​ສູນ​ກັກ​ຂັງ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ໂຕ້​ແຍ້ງ​ ສຳ​ລັບ​ຜູ້​ຊອກສະ​ແຫວງ

ຫາ​ການ​ລີ້​ໄພ.

ສູນ​ກັກ​ຂັງ ​ຢູ່ທີ່​ເກາະ​ຄ​ຣິ​ສ​ມັ​ສ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ເກາະ​ດອນ​ນ້ອຍໆ ​ຂອງອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ ໃນ​ມະ​

ຫາ​ສະ​ໝຸດ​ອິນ​ເດຍ ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່ 2,500 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດ ທາງພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ສຽງ​ເໜືອເມືອງ

​ເພີດ​ ຂອງອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ ໄດ້​ປິດ​ລົງ​ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ສີ່​ເດືອນ​ກ່ອນ. ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈ​ເປີດສະ​

ຖານ​ທີ່​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ຄືນ​ໃໝ່ ມີ​ຂື້ນ​ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ ​ໃນ​ຕົ້ນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ນີ້ ໄດ້

​ຮັບ​ຜ່ານຮ່າງ​ກົດ​ໝາຍທີ່​ຈະ​ອະ​ນຸ​ຍາດໃຫ້ພວກ​ທ່ານ​ໝໍ​ສົ່ງ​ພວກ​ຂໍ​ລີ້ໄພ​ທີ່ຖືກກັກ​ຂັງ​

ຢູ່​ໃນສູນ ​ປະ​ເທດ​ເກາະ​ປາ​ຊິ​ຟິກ ນາອູ​ຣູ ແລະ​ປາ​ປົວ ນິວ​ກີ​ນີ ໄປ​ຍັງອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ

ເພື່ອ​ຮັບ​ການ​ປິ່ນ​ປົວ. ເປັນ​ເທື່ອ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ໃນ​ຫຼາຍ​ສິບ​ປີ​ທີ່​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ

ເສຍໄຊ​ໃນການ​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຮ່າງ​ກົດ​ໝາຍຂອງຕົນຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ພາ​ຕ່ຳ

ບ່ອນ​ທີ່​ພັກ​ຕ່າງໆ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ສຽງສ່ວນ​ຫຼາຍເພື່ອ​ຈັດ​ຕັ້ງ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ປະ​ສົມ.

ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີມໍຣິ​ສັນກ່າວ​ວ່າ ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຈະເປີດ​ສະ​ຖານທີ່​ຄຸມ​ຂັງ ຢູ່​ເກາະ​

ຄ​ຣິ​ສ​ມັສ​ຄືນ​ໃໝ່ ກໍ​ເພື່ອ​ຮັບ​ມື​ກັບຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ໄດ້​ຂອງ​ຄື້ນ​ຟອງ​ຜູ້​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ການ​ລີ້​

ໄພ ທີ່​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ເຂົ້າ​ມາໃນອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ​ໂດຍ​ທາງ​ເຮືອ. ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ນາມ​ກົດ​

ໝາຍ​ໃໝ່​ນັ້ນ​ວ່າ ເປັນພະ​ຍາຍ​າມ​ຂອງ​ພັກ​ຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ານ ​ຄືພັກ​ແຮງ​ງານ ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້

​ນ​ະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ​ຂອງອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ​ອ່ອນແອ​ລົງ ຊຶ່ງ​ຈະ​ສົ່ງ​ຜູ້​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ການ

​ຂໍ​ລີ້​ໄພ​ໄປ​ຢູ່​ເກາະ​ນາອູຣູ ແລະ​ປາ​ປົວ ນິວ​ກີ​ນີ ແລະ​ຫ້າມ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້ເຂົ້າມາ​ຕັ້ງ​

ຖິ່ນ​ຖ​ານ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ.



Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced Wednesday that the government will reopen a controversial detention center for asylum seekers.



The facility on Christmas Island, a small Australian territory in the Indian Ocean located 2,500 kilometers north-west of the Australian city of Perth, was shut down just four months ago. The decision to reopen the facility comes after lawmakers earlier this week approved legislation that would allow doctors to send asylum seekers held on detention centers on the Pacific island nations of Nauru and Papua New Guinea to Australia for medical treatment. It was the first time in decades that an Australian government lost a vote on its own legislation in the House of Representatives, where parties need a majority to form an administration.



Prime Minister Morrison said the government is reopening the Christmas Island facility was to handle a possible new wave of asylum seekers attempting to reach Australia by boat. He denounced the new law as an attempt by the opposition Labor Party to weaken Australia's hardline immigration policy, which sends asylum seekers to either Nauru and Papua New Guinea and bans them from resettling Australia.



Many of the detainees are from war-torn nations in the Middle East and Asia who were intercepted sailing on flimsy boats operated by people smugglers. Hundreds of would-be asylum seekers drowned while making the perilous sea voyage.



The United Nations and human rights groups have condemned Australia for its treatment of the asylum seekers, who have been held for years under harsh conditions while their applications for refugee status are investigated. Many of the detainees have attempted suicide or have begun harming themselves, and allegations have surfaced of widespread abuse of inmates, including children.

