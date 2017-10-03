ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ອອກລາຍງານ ຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍ ໃນການຊອກຫາ ສາຍການບິນມາເລເຊຍ

ອົງການຂອງອອສເຕຣເລຍທີ່ເປັນຜູ້ນຳພາສາມປະເທດໃນການຊອກຄົ້ນຫາເຮືອ ບິນ
ຂອງສາຍການບິນມາເລເຊຍທີ່ຫາຍສາບສູນ ໄດ້ສະແດງຄວາມເສຍໃຈເປັນຢ່າງຍິ່ງ
ທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດພົບເຫັນເຮືອບິນດັ່ງກ່າວມາເປັນເວລາດົນກວ່າສາມປີຫລັງ ຈາກເຮືອບິນ
ໄດ້ຫາຍສາບສູນໄປ.
ອົງການຄຸ້ມຄອງຄວາມປອດໄພດ້ານການຂົນສົ່ງຂອງອອສເຕຣເລຍ ຫຼື ATSB ກ່າວ
ວ່າ “ຄວາມລຶກລັບ ຂອງຖ້ຽວບິນມາເລເຊຍ MH370 ເປັນເລື້ອງທີ່ເກືອບບໍ່ໜ້າເຊື່ອ
ແລະແນ່ນອນເປັນທີ່ຮັບເອົາບໍ່ໄດ້ ໃນຍຸກສະໄໝການບິນໃໝ່” ທີ່ຢູ່ໃນລາຍງານສະບັບ
ສຸດທ້າຍ ທີ່ນຳອອກເຜີຍແຜ່ໃນວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້.
ເຮືອບິນ Boeing ໂດຍສານ 777 ໄດ້ຫາຍສາບສູນ ເມື່ອວັນທີ 8 ມີນາ ປີ 2014 ລະ
ຫວ່າງທີ່ບິນ ຈາກນະຄອນກົວລາລຳເປີ ໄປຫາປັກກິ່ງພ້ອມດ້ວຍຜູ້
ໂດຍສານ 239 ຄົນ ແລະລູກເຮືອ. ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ຈີນ ແລະມາເລເຊຍ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມຊອກ
ຄົ້ນຫາມາເປັນເວລາສາມປີແລ້ວ ແລະໃຊ້ເງິນ 160 ລ້ານໂດລາໃນພື້ນທີ່ຫລາຍກວ່າ
120,000 ກິໂລແມັດມົນທົນ ຢູ່ທາງພາກໃຕ້ ມະຫາສະໝຸດ ອິນເດຍທີ່ສອກຫລີກ.
ການຊອກຄົ້ນຫາໄດ້ຖືກຍົກເລີກໃນເດືອນມັງກອນ ໂດຍບໍ່ໄດ້ພົບເຫັນຮ່ອງຮອຍຂອງ
ເຮືອບິນ ຍົກເວັ້ນແຕ່ສິ້ນສ່ວນຕ່າງໆ 3 ອັນ ທີ່ໄດ້ໄຫລເຂົ້າມາສູ່ຝັ່ງ ຢູ່ຕາມຈຸດຕ່າງໆ
ຂອງມະຫາສະໝຸດອິນເດຍ.
ອົງການ ATSB ກ່າວວ່າ “ເຫດຜົນທີ່ໄດ້ສູນເສຍຖ້ຽວບິນ MH370 ບໍ່ສາມາດທີ່ຈະ
ສ້າງຕັ້ງໄດ້ຢ່າງແນ່ນອນ ຈົນກວ່າຈະໄດ້ພົບເຫັນເຮືອບິນ.” ແຕ່ອົງການດັ່ງກ່າວຍັງ
ເວົ້າວ່າ “ກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມເຂົ້າໃຈທີ່ວ່າຖ້ຽວບິນ MH370 ອາດຄົ້ນພົບຢູ່ໃສນັ້ນ ເວລານີ້
ແມ່ນດີຂຶ້ນກວ່າທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.”
ບັນດາຜູ້ສືບສວນໄດ້ສະເໜີໃຫ້ຍ້າຍການຊອກຄົ້ນຫາໄປສູ່ພື້ນທີ່ 25,000 ຕາລາງກິ
ໂລແມັດ ທາງດ້ານເໝືອໂດຍກົງຂອງເຂດທີ່ຊອກຫາຢູ່ໃນເວລານີ້. ແຕ່ວ່າທັງສາມປະ
ເທດໄດ້ປະຕິເສດຕໍ່ການສະເໜີດັ່ງກ່າວ ໂດຍເວົ້າວ່າ ບໍ່ມີຫລັກຖານໃໝ່ທີ່ໜ້າເຊື່ອຖື
ຢ່າງເຈາະຈົງ ເຖິງຈຸດທີ່ີແນ່ນອນຂອງເຮືອບິນ.
The Australian agency that led the three-nation search for a missing Malaysia Airlines jetliner is expressing deep regret that the plane has not been discovered more than three years after its disappearance.
The Australian Transport Safety Bureau said the mystery of Malaysia Airlines MH370 "is almost inconceivable and certainly societally unacceptable in the modern aviation era" in a final report published Tuesday.
The Boeing 777 jetliner vanished on March 8, 2014 during a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, carrying 239 passengers and crew. Australia, China and Malaysia launched a three-year, $160 million search for the plane that covered more than 120,000 kilometers in the remote southern Indian Ocean. The search was called off in January, with no trace of the plane found, except for three separate pieces that washed ashore at various points along the Indian Ocean.
"The reasons for the loss of MH370 cannot be established with certainty until the aircraft is found," wrote the ATSB. But the agency also said an "understanding of where MH370 may be located is better now than it ever has been."
Investigators recommended moving the search efforts to a 25,000 square kilometer area directly north of the search area. But the three nations rejected the recommendation, saying there was no new convincing evidence to pinpoint the plane's exact location.
ຄວາມເຫັນຂອງທ່ານ
ສະແດງຄວາມເຫັນໃຫ້ເບິ່ງ