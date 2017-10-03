ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ອອກລາຍງານ ຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍ ໃນການຊອກຫາ ສາຍການບິນມາເລເຊຍ

ອົງການ​ຂອງ​ອອສ​ເຕຣ​ເລຍທີ່ເປັນ​ຜູ້ນຳພາ​ສາມ​ປະ​ເທດໃນ​ການຊອກ​ຄົ້ນຫາ​ເຮືອ ບິນ

ຂອງສາຍ​ການ​ບິນ​ມາ​ເລ​ເຊຍ​ທີ່​ຫາຍ​ສາບ​ສູນ ໄດ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ຄວາ​ມ​ເສຍ​ໃຈ​ເປັນ​ຢ່າງ​ຍິ່ງ

ທີ່​ບໍ່​ສາມາດ​ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ເຮື​ອບິນ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ເວລາ​ດົນກວ່າສາມ​ປີຫລັງ ​ຈາກເຮືອບິນ

ໄດ້​ຫາ​ຍສາບ​ສູນ​ໄປ.

ອົງການ​ຄຸ້ມ​ຄອງຄວາ​ມປອດ​ໄພ​ດ້​ານການ​ຂົນ​ສົ່ງ​ຂອງອອສ​ເຕຣ​ເລຍ​ ຫຼື ATSB ກ່າວ

​ວ່າ “ຄວາມ​ລຶກລັບ​ ຂອງ​ຖ້ຽວ​ບິນ​ມາ​ເລ​ເຊຍ MH370 ​ເປັນ​ເລື້ອງ​ທີ່​ເກືອ​ບ​ບໍ່​ໜ້າ​ເຊື່ອ

​ແລະ​ແນ່ນອນ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຮັບ​ເອົາ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ ໃນຍຸກ​ສ​ະ​ໄໝການບິນໃໝ່” ທີ່ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລາຍ​ງາ​ນສະບັບ

ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ ທີ່​ນຳ​ອອກເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງຄານ​ມື້​ນີ້.

​ເຮືອບິນ Boeing ​ໂດຍສານ 777 ​ໄດ້​ຫາຍ​ສາບ​ສູນ​ ​ເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ທີ 8 ມີນາ ປີ 2014 ລະ

ຫວ່າງ​ທີ່ບິນ ຈາກນະຄອນກົວ​ລາ​ລຳເປີ ໄປ​ຫາປັກ​ກິ່ງພ້ອມ​ດ້ວຍ​ຜູ້​

ໂດ​ຍສານ 239 ຄົນ ​ແລະ​ລູກ​ເຮືອ. ອອສ​ເຕຣເລຍ ຈີນ ​ແລະ​ມາ​ເລ​ເຊຍ ​ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມຊອກ​

ຄົ້ນຫາມາ​ເປັນ​ເວລາ​ສາມ​ປີ​ແລ້ວ ແລະໃຊ້​ເງິນ 160 ລ້ານ​ໂດ​ລາ​ໃນພື້ນ​ທີ່​ຫລາຍ​ກວ່າ

120,000 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດມົນທົນ ຢູ່ທາງ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້ ​ມະຫາ​ສະໝຸ​ດ ອິນ​ເດຍທີ່​ສອກຫລີກ.

ການ​ຊອກ​ຄົ້ນ​ຫາ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຍົກ​ເລີກ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ມັງກອນ ​ໂດຍບໍ່​ໄດ້​ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ຮ່ອງ​ຮອຍ​ຂອງ

​ເຮືອບິນ ຍົກ​ເວັ້ນ​ແຕ່ສິ້ນ​ສ່ວນ​ຕ່າງ​ໆ 3 ອັນ ​ທີ່​ໄດ້ໄຫລ​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ສູ່​ຝັ່ງ ຢູ່​ຕາມ​ຈຸດ​ຕ່າງໆ

​ຂອງ​ມະຫາ​ສະໝຸດ​ອິນ​ເດຍ.

ອົງການ ATSB ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “​ເຫດຜົນ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ສູນ​ເສຍ​ຖ້ຽວບິນ MH370 ບໍ່​ສາມາ​ດທີ່​ຈະ​

ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງ​ໄດ້​ຢ່າງແນ່ນອນ ຈົນ​ກວ່າຈະ​ໄດ້​ພົບ​ເຫັນ​ເຮືອບິນ.” ​ແຕ່​ອົງການ​ດັ່ງກ່າວຍັງ

ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ “​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຄວາ​ມ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈ​ທີ່ວ່າ​ຖ້ຽວບິນ MH370 ອາດຄົ້ນ​ພົບຢູ່​ໃສນັ້ນ ​ເວລາ​ນີ້

​ແມ່ນ​ດີ​ຂຶ້ນກວ່າທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ.”

ບັນດາ​ຜູ້​ສືບສວນ​ໄດ້​ສະ​ເໜີໃຫ້​ຍ້າຍ​ການຊອກ​ຄົ້ນ​ຫາ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ພື້ນທີ່ 25,000 ​ຕາລາງ​ກິ

​ໂລ​ແມັດ ທາງດ້ານເໝືອ​ໂດຍ​ກົງ​ຂອງ​ເຂດ​ທີ່​ຊອກ​ຫາຢູ່​ໃນ​ເວລາ​ນີ້. ​ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ທັງ​ສາມ​ປະ​

ເທດ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ຕິເສດຕໍ່ການສະ​ເໜີດັ່ງກ່າວ ​ໂດຍເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ບໍ່​ມີ​ຫລັກ​ຖານ​ໃໝ່ທີ່ໜ້າ​ເຊື່ອ​ຖື

ຢ່າງ​ເຈ​າະຈົງ ​ເຖິງ​ຈຸດທີ່ີ​ແນ່ນອນ​ຂອງ​ເຮືອບິນ.

The Australian agency that led the three-nation search for a missing Malaysia Airlines jetliner is expressing deep regret that the plane has not been discovered more than three years after its disappearance.



The Australian Transport Safety Bureau said the mystery of Malaysia Airlines MH370 "is almost inconceivable and certainly societally unacceptable in the modern aviation era" in a final report published Tuesday.



The Boeing 777 jetliner vanished on March 8, 2014 during a flight from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, carrying 239 passengers and crew. Australia, China and Malaysia launched a three-year, $160 million search for the plane that covered more than 120,000 kilometers in the remote southern Indian Ocean. The search was called off in January, with no trace of the plane found, except for three separate pieces that washed ashore at various points along the Indian Ocean.



"The reasons for the loss of MH370 cannot be established with certainty until the aircraft is found," wrote the ATSB. But the agency also said an "understanding of where MH370 may be located is better now than it ever has been."



Investigators recommended moving the search efforts to a 25,000 square kilometer area directly north of the search area. But the three nations rejected the recommendation, saying there was no new convincing evidence to pinpoint the plane's exact location.

