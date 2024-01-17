ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ຢືນຢັນການສະໜັບສະໜູນການໂຈມຕີຂອງສະຫະລັດ ແລະອັງກິດ ໃສ່ກຸ່ມກະບົດຮູຕີ

ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ທ່ານ ແອນໂທນີ ອາລບານີສ ຢືນຢັນວ່າ ແຄນເບີຣາ ສະໜັບສະໜູນການໂຈມຕີທາງອາກາດ ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ແລະອັງກິດ ຕໍ່ກຸ່ມ ຮູຕີ ທີ່ໜູນຫຼັງໂດຍອີຣ່ານ ຢູ່ໃນເຢເມນ. ກຸ່ມ​ກະບົດດັ່ງກ່າວ ​ໄດ້ດຳເນີນການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ ການ​ຂົນ​ສົ່ງລະຫວ່າງປະເທດ​ຢູ່​ທະ​ເລ​ແດງ. ຈາກນະຄອນຊິດນີ, ຟີລ ເມີເຊີ (Phil Mercer) ມີລາຍງານ, ເຊິ່ງອາດນະສັກ ຈະນໍາເອົາລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ.

ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ກຸ່ມຮູຕີ ທີ່ນຳພາໂດຍ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ແມ່ນ​ເປັນ​ການ​ຕອບໂຕ້​ຕໍ່​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ດ້ວຍ​ເຮືອບິນ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄົນ​ຂັບ ​ ແລະ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຂີ​ປະ​ນາ​ວຸດ​ ໃນ​ທະ​ເລ​ແດງ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນຊ່ອງ​ທາງການ​ຂົນ​ສົ່ງທາງທະເລ​ທີ່​ສຳຄັນ.

ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ຂອງອອສເຕຣເລຍ​ ໄດ້​ຢືນ​ຢັນ​ວ່າ ການ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ເສັ້ນ​ທາງ​ການ​ຄ້າ​ໂລກນັ້ນ ແມ່ນເປັນຄວາມສຳຄັນຢ່າງຍິ່ງຕໍ່​ຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ຂອງອອສເຕຣເລຍ”. ກາ​ນາ​ດາ​ ແລະ​ເນ​ເທີ​ແລນ ກໍ​ເປັນ​ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ການ​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດການ​ທາງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ນີ້ເຊັ່ນກັນ.

ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນຂອງອອສເຕຣເລຍໃນການໂຈມຕີ ເປົ້າໝາຍ ກຸ່ມຮູຕີ ນັ້ນ ລວມມີກຳລັງປ້ອງກັນຊາດ ໃນອັນທີ່ເຈົ້າໜ້າ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າເປັນ “ບົດບາດ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ການ​ປະຕິບັດການ.” ໂດຍຫນ້າທີ່ ທີ່ແນ່ນອນຂອງພວກເຂົາ ບໍ່ໄດ້ຖືກເປີດເຜີຍ.

ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ແອນໂທນີ ອາລບານີສ ກ່າວຕໍ່ບໍລິສັດອອກອາກາດຂອງ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ວ່າ ລັດຖະບານ ແຄນເບີຣາ ເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງຄວາມພະຍາ ຍາມຂອງນາໆຊາດ ເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນການໂຈມຕີ ຂອງກຸ່ມຮູຕີ ຕໍ່ການຂົນສົ່ງໃນທະເລແດງ. ໂດຍທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ສົ່ງການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທີ່ຈໍາເປັນ. ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມີ​ການ​ສະ​ຫນັບ​ສະ​ຫນູນ​ການປະຕິບັດການ ຢູ່​ທີ່​ມີ​ສໍາ​ນັກ​ງານ​ໃຫຍ່​ໃນບາຫ໌ເຣນ (Bahrain). ພວກ​ເຮົາ ມີ​ການ​ວິ​ເຄາະ​ທີ່​ເໝາະ​ສົມ ​ແລະ​ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາຢ່າງຄອບຄອບ ​ແລະດຳເນີນການເພື່ອ​ຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ຂອງ​ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ​ແລະ​ນັ້ນ ເປັນ​ພື້ນ​ຖານ​ຂອງ​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ ຈົນມາ​ຮອດ​ຈຸດ​ນີ້.”

ໂຄສົກ ຂອງພັກປົກ​ປ້ອງກຣີນສ໌ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ທ່ານ ເດວິດ ຊູບຣິດຈ໌ (David Shoebridge) ກ່າວຕໍ່ສື່ມວນຊົນທ້ອງຖິ່ນວ່າ ມັນເປັນການຫຼອກລວງຂອງລັດ ຖະບານສະຫະລັດ ແລະອອສເຕຣເລຍ ທີ່ຈະທຳການໂຈມຕີທາງອາກາດໃສ່ທີ່ຕັ້ງຂອງກຸ່ມຮູຕີໃນເຢເມນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ອ້າງວ່າພວກເຂົາຕ້ອງ ການຫຼີກລ້ຽງການແຜ່ລາມອອກຂອງຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງຢູ່ໃນເຂດກາຊາ.

ກຸ່ມຮູຕີ ທີ່ໜູນຫຼັງໂດຍອີຣ່ານ ກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນກຳລັງສະໜັບສະໜູນກຸ່ມ ຮາມາສ ໃນສົງຄາມຕໍ່ຕ້ານອິສຣາແອລ ຢູ່ເຂດກາຊາ.

ການ​ປະ​ທະ​ກັນ​ໄດ້​ເລີ່​ມຂຶ້ນ​ຫລັງ​ຈາກທີ່ກຸ່ມຫົວຮຸນແຮງຮາມາສ ​ໄດ້ເປີດການໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຢ່າງ​ໂຫດ​ຮ້າຍ ​ໃສ່​ອິສຣາ​ແອ​ລ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 7 ຕຸລາ.

ພວກ​ມື​ປືນ​ໄດ້​ສັງຫານ​ປະຊາຊົນ​ປະມານ 1,200 ຄົນ, ​ເຊິ່ງ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່​ແມ່ນ​ພົນລະ​ເຮືອນ, ​ແລະ​ໄດ້​ຈັບ​ຕົວ​ປະກັນ ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປໃນເຂດ​ກາຊາ.

​ເພື່ອເປັນການ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້, ລັດຖະບານ​ອິສຣາ​ແອລ ​ຈຶ່ງໄດ້​ໃຫ້ຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາ​ວ່າ​ ຈະ​ກຳຈັດ​ກຸ່ມ ຮາມາສ. ໂດຍລັດຖະບານອິສຣາແອລ ​ໄດ້ເປີດການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ທາງ​ອາກາດ ​ແລະ​ການ​ບຸກ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ທາງພາກພື້ນດິນ​ຂອງບໍລິເວນຊາຍຝັ່ງທະເລ.

ປະຊາຊົນຫລາຍ​ພັນ​ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີວິດ ​ແລະ ຈໍານວນ​ຫລວງຫລາຍ​ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຍົກຍ້າຍ.

ອາທິດ​ນີ້ ລັດຖະມົນຕີ​ການ​ຕ່າງປະ​ເທດອອສເຕຣເລຍ ທ່ານນາງ ເພັນນີ ວ່ອງ (Penny Wong) ຈະ​ມາ​ຢ້ຽມຢາມ​ພາກ​ພື້ນດັ່ງກ່າວ ​ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ທາງ​ການ. ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ຈະ​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັບ​ຄອບຄົວ​ຂອງບັນດາ​ຕົວ​ປະກັນ​ຊາວອິສຣາແອລ ພ້ອມ​ທັງ​ຜູ້​ເຄາະ​ຮ້າຍຈາກ​ຄວາມ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ຂອງຜູ້​ຕັ້ງ​ຖິ່ນ​ຖານຊາວອິສຣາແອລ ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ ເວັສແບ້ງ ທີ່​ຖືກຍຶດຄອງ.

ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ອິສຣາແອລ ​ມີ​ສິດທີ່ຈະ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ຕົນ​ເອງ ​ພາຍຫຼັງ​ການ​ບຸກ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ ຮາມາສ.

ໃນທາງ​ດ້ານ​ການ​ເມືອງ, ແຄນເບີຣາ ໝັ້ນ​ໝາຍ​ຈະ​ແກ້​ໄຂບັນຫາ​ສອງ​ລັດ ໂດຍທີ່​ອິສຣາແອລ ແລະ ​ປາ​ແລັ​ສ​ໄຕ​ນ໌ ໃນ​ອ​ະ​ນາ​ຄົດ ຈະ​ຢູ່​ຮ່ວມ​ກັນພາຍໃນຂອບເຂດ ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ຍອມ​ຮັບ​ຈາກ​ສາ​ກົນ.

ອ່ານລາຍງານເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຂ້າງລູ່ມນີ້:

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has confirmed that Canberra is supporting United States and British airstrikes against the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen. The rebel group has been attacking international shipping in the Red Sea. From Sydney, Phil Mercer reports.

U.S.-led strikes on Houthi rebels have been in retaliation for drone and missile attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, a key shipping channel.

Australian officials have insisted that defending global trade routes is “utterly central to Australia’s national interest.” Canada and the Netherlands have also been part of the military action.

Australia’s support for the raids against Houthi targets included defence personnel in what authorities have said were “non-operational roles.” Their precise duties were not disclosed.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. that the Canberra government is part of a multinational effort to prevent Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping.

“We have sent the help that is required. We have operational support there at headquarters in Bahrain. We always give proper and considered analysis and act in Australia’s national interests and that has been the basis of our support up to this point.”

Australian Greens defense spokesperson David Shoebridge told local media that it was hypocritical of the U.S. and Australian governments to launch airstrikes on Houthi positions in Yemen while claiming they wanted to avoid the conflict in Gaza spreading.

The Iran-backed Houthis say they are supporting Hamas in the war against Israel in Gaza.

The conflict began after Hamas militants launched a brutal attack on Israel on Oct 7.

The gunmen killed about 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and took hostages into Gaza.

In response, the Israeli government has vowed to eliminate Hamas. It has launched an aerial bombardment and ground invasion of the coastal enclave.

Thousands of people have been killed and vast numbers displaced.

This week Australian Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong makes an official visit to the region. She will meet with the families of Israeli hostages as well as the victims of Israeli settler violence in the occupied West Bank.

Australia has said Israel has the right to defend itself after the attack by Hamas militants.

Politically, Canberra is committed to a two-state solution in which Israel and a future Palestinian state co‑exist within internationally recognized borders.