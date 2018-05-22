ພະສັງຄະຣາດ ອອສເຕຣເລຍ ມີຄວາມຜິດ ຖານປິດບັງ ການກະທຳຜິດ ຂອງພະສົງ

ພະສັງຄະຣາດຟີລິບ ວິລສັນ ແຫ່ງສັງຄະມົນທົນອາດີເລດຂອງກາໂຕລິກ ໃນອອສເຕຣ

ເລຍ ໄດ້ຖືກພົບເຫັນວ່າ ມີຄວາມຜິດ ໃນວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້ ຖານປິດ ບັງກ່ຽວກັບການ

ປະພຶດທີ່ບໍ່ຖືກບໍ່ຕ້ອງ ໂດຍພະສົງອົງນຶ່ງ ໃນຊຸມປີ 1970.

ພະສັງຄະຣາດວິລສັນ ແມ່ນເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອະວຸໂສສຸດຂອງກາໂຕລິກ ຢູ່ໃນໂລກທີ່ຖືກພົບ

ເຫັນວ່າ ມີຄວາມຜິດ ຖານປິດບັງ ພວກທີ່ມັກມີເພດສຳພັນກັບເດັກນ້ອຍ. ທ່ານອາດໄດ້

ຮັບໂທດຈຳຄຸກເຖິງ 2 ປີ ເວລາຖືກຕັດສິນລົງໂທດໃນອາທິດໜ້າ.

ພະສົງທີ່ເປັນຈຸດສູນກາງໃນຄະດີນີ້ ຄືຄຸນພໍ່ເຈມສ໌ ແຟລັດເຊີ ທີ່ໄດ້ເຖິງແກ່ມໍລະນະພາບ

ໃນຄຸກ ເມື່ອປີ 2006 ຫລັງຈາກຖືກພົບເຫັນວ່າ ມີຄວາມຜິດ ໃນການລວນລາມທາງເພດ

ຕໍ່ພວກເດັກນ້ອຍ ທີ່ລັດນິວຊາວທ໌ເວລ ໃນຊຸມປີ 1970.

ທະນາຍຄວາມຂອງພະສັງຄະລາດວິລສັນ ໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມ ແຕ່ບໍ່ປະສົບຜົນ ສຳເລັດທີ່

ຈະຍົກເລີກ ການດຳເນີນຄະດີຕໍ່ພະສັງຄະລາດໂດຍອ້າງເຫດຜົນວ່າ ພະສັງຄະລາດ

ອາຍຸ 67 ປີທ່ານນີ້ ໄດ້ກວດພົບວ່າເປັນໂຣກຄວາມຈຳເຊື່ອມ.

ພວກທະນາຍຄວາມກ່າວວ່າ ອາການຂອງພະສັງຄະລາດ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ເພິ່ນບໍ່ສາມາດ

ຈົດຈຳວ່າ ຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍຄົນນຶ່ງຂອງຄຸນພໍ່ແຟລັດເຊີ ໄດ້ແຈ້ງໃຫ້ ເພິ່ນຮູ້ກ່ຽວກັບການລວນ

ລາມທາງເພດ ໃນການໂອ້ລົມກັນເມື່ອປີ 1976. ນອກນັ້ນແລ້ວ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຍັງກ່າວວ່າ ບໍ່ມີຫລັກຖານໃດໆທີ່ວ່າ ມີການໂອ້ລົມກັນໃນທຳນອງນີ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນ.

ການຮັບຟັງຄຳໃຫ້ການຂອງຜູ້ພິພາກສາ ໃນຄະດີນີ້ ເອີ້ນຜູ້ເຄາະຮ້າຍວ່າ ເປັນພະຍານ

ທີ່ໜ້າເຊື່ອຖື ແລະຊີ້ໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ໂຣກຄວາມຈຳເຊື່ອມຂອງພະສັງຄະລາດວິລສັນນັ້ນ ບໍ່ຮ້າຍແຮງພໍທີ່ຈະໃຫ້ພະສັງຄະລາດອອກບຳນານໃນເວລານີ້.

The archbishop of Adeliaide, Australia, Philip Wilson, was found guilty Tuesday of covering up sex abuse by a priest in the 1970s.



Wilson is the most senior Catholic Church official in the world to be convicted of concealing pedophilia. He faces up to two years in prison when he is sentenced next month.



The priest at the center of the case, James Fletcher, died in prison in 2006 after being found guilty of sexually abusing children in New South Wales in the 1970s.



Wilson's attorneys tried but failed to have the case against the archbishop thrown out, citing what they say is the 67-year-old Wilson's diagnosed Alzheimer's disease.



Lawyers say his condition prevented him from remembering that one of Fletcher's victims told him about the abuse in a 1976 conversation. They also say there is no evidence such a conversation took place.



The magistrate hearing the case called the victim a credible witness and pointed out that Wilson's Alzheimer's is not serious enough for him to have retired as archbishop.