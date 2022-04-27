ຜູ້ນຳ​ມຽນ​ມາ​ທີ່ຖືກ​ປົດ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ ທ່ານ​ນາງ ອອງຊານ ຊູຈີ ໄດ້ຖືກ​ຕັດ​ສິນວ່າ ​ມີຄວາມ​ຜິດນຶ່ງ​ໃນຫລາຍໆ​ ຂໍ້​ຫາ​ສໍ້​ລາດ​ບັງ​ຫລວງ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ມີ​ການ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ຕໍ່​ທ່ານ​ນາງ ​ໂດຍພວກ​ທະ​ຫານ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ໂຄ່ນ​ລົ້ມ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ພົນ​ລະ​ເຮືອນ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ໃນ​ປີ​ກາຍ​ນີ້.

ຜູ້​ພິ​ພາກ​ສາ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ​ໃນ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫລວງ​ເນ​ປີ​ດໍ ໄດ້​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ລົງ​ໂທດທ່ານ​ນາງອອງ ຊານ ຊູຈີ ອາ​ຍຸ 76 ປີ ​ໃຫ້​ຕິດ​ ຄຸກ​ ເປັນ​ເວ​ລາຫ້າ​ປີ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ປະ​ກາດ​ຄຳ​ຕັດ​ສິນ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະ​ດີ​ໃນ​ວັ​ນ​ພຸດ​ມື້​ນີ້ ອີງ​ຕາມ ​ແຫລ່ງ​ຂ່າວ​ທີ່​ໃກ້​ຊິດ​ກັບ​ການ​ຮັບ​ຟັງ​ຄຳ​ໃຫ້​ການ. ​ການ​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ຄະ​ດີ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ແບບ​ປິດ​ລັບ ແລະ ​ບັນ​ດາ​ທະ​ນາຍ​ຄວາມ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ ​ໄດ້​ຖືກຫ້າມ​ບໍ່​ໃຫ້ກ່າວ​ຫຍັງ​ຕໍ່​ສື່​ມວນຊົນ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ຊູຈີ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ກ່າວ​ຫາວ່າ ຮັບເງິນ​ສິນ​ບົນ 600,000 ໂດ​ລາແລະ​ຄຳ 11 ກິ​ໂລກ​ຣາມ ຈາກ​ທ່ານຟິ​ໂອ

ມິນ ທຽນ ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ​ຈາກ​ພັກສັນນິ ບາດແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ເພື່ອ​ປະຊາທິປະໄຕ (NLD) ແລະອະ​ດີດ​ຫົວ​ໜ້າຄະ

​ນະ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ຂອງນະ​ຄອນ​ຢາງ​ກຸ້ງ ​ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ຫົວເມືອງ​ໃຫຍ່​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ມຽນ​ມາ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງອອງຊານ ຊູຈີ ໄດ້​ຖື​ກກ່າວຫາ​ວ່າ ​ມີ​ການກະ​ທຳ​ຄວາມ​ຜິດ​ຫລາຍ​ຢ່າງ ໂດຍ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ທະ​ຫານຮວມ

​ທັງ​ລະ​ເມີດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍຄວາມ​ລັບຂອງທາງ​ກາ​ນ ຍຸ​ແ​ຍ່​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ຄວາມ​ບໍ່​ສະ​ຫງົບ ແລະ​ໃຊ້​ດິນດອນ​ຂອງ ​ທາງ​ການ​

ເພື່ອມູນ​ນິ​ທິ​ການ​ກຸ​ສົນ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ. ​ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ໄດ້​ຖືກຕັດ​ສິນ​ວ່າ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຜິດ​ໃນ​ຂໍ້​ຫາ​ອື່ນ​ໆ​ຫລາຍຂໍ້ຮວມ​ ທັງ​ການ​ນຳ​ເຂົ້າ​ ແລະ​ນຳ​ໃຊ້​ວິ​ທະ​ຍຸ​ມື​ຖືທີ່​ຕິດ​ຕໍ່​ກັນ​ໄດ້​ສອງ​ທາງ ລະ​ເມີດ​ຂໍ້​ຈຳ​ກັດ​ໄວ​ຣັ​ສ​ໂຄ​ໂຣ​ນາ ຍຸ​ແຍ່​ໃຫ້​ເກີດຄວາ​ມ​ບໍ່​ສະ​ຫງົບ ແລະ​ລະ​ເມີດກົດ​ໝາຍ​ຄຸ້ມ​ຄອງ​ໄພ​ພິ​ບັດທຳ​ມະ​ຊາດ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາ​ດ ຕໍ່​ການ​ລະ​ເມີດ​ຂໍ້ຫ້າມ​ໂຄ ວິດ-19.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ມີ​ໂອ​ກາດ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ການ​ຕິ​ດ​ຄຸກເກີນກວ່າ 100 ປີ ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ມີ​ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ຕໍ່​ຂໍ້​ຫາ​ທັງ​ໝົດ.

Deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been convicted of one of several corruption charges brought against her by the military junta that overthrew her civilian government last year.

A judge in the capital, Naypyitaw, sentenced the 76-year-old Suu Kyi to five years in prison after announcing the verdict during a hearing Wednesday, according to a source close to the hearings. Her trial has been held behind closed doors, and her lawyers are banned from speaking to the press.

Suu Kyi was accused of accepting a bribe of $600,000 in cash and 11 kilograms of gold bars from Phyo Min Thein, a member of her National League for Democracy political party and the former chief minister of Yangon, Myanmar’s biggest city.

Suu Kyi has been charged with numerous crimes by the military junta, including breaching the Official Secrets Act, inciting public unrest and misusing land for her charitable foundation. She has already been convicted of several other charges, including illegally importing and possessing portable two-way radios, violating coronavirus restrictions, inciting public unrest and violating the Natural Disaster Management Law for breaking COVID-19 restrictions.

She potentially faces well over 100 years in prison if convicted on all charges.