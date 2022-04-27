ຜູ້ນຳມຽນມາທີ່ຖືກປົດອອກຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງ ທ່ານນາງ ອອງຊານ ຊູຈີ ໄດ້ຖືກຕັດສິນວ່າ ມີຄວາມຜິດນຶ່ງໃນຫລາຍໆ ຂໍ້ຫາສໍ້ລາດບັງຫລວງ ທີ່ໄດ້ມີການກ່າວຫາຕໍ່ທ່ານນາງ ໂດຍພວກທະຫານ ທີ່ໄດ້ໂຄ່ນລົ້ມລັດຖະບານພົນລະເຮືອນຂອງທ່ານນາງໃນປີກາຍນີ້.
ຜູ້ພິພາກສາຄົນນຶ່ງ ໃນນະຄອນຫລວງເນປີດໍ ໄດ້ຕັດສິນລົງໂທດທ່ານນາງອອງ ຊານ ຊູຈີ ອາຍຸ 76 ປີ ໃຫ້ຕິດ ຄຸກ ເປັນເວລາຫ້າປີ ຫລັງຈາກການປະກາດຄຳຕັດສິນ ລະຫວ່າງການດຳເນີນຄະດີໃນວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້ ອີງຕາມ ແຫລ່ງຂ່າວທີ່ໃກ້ຊິດກັບການຮັບຟັງຄຳໃຫ້ການ. ການດຳເນີນຄະດີຂອງທ່ານນາງໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນແບບປິດລັບ ແລະ ບັນດາທະນາຍຄວາມຂອງທ່ານນາງ ໄດ້ຖືກຫ້າມບໍ່ໃຫ້ກ່າວຫຍັງຕໍ່ສື່ມວນຊົນ.
ທ່ານນາງຊູຈີ ໄດ້ຖືກກ່າວຫາວ່າ ຮັບເງິນສິນບົນ 600,000 ໂດລາແລະຄຳ 11 ກິໂລກຣາມ ຈາກທ່ານຟິໂອ
ມິນ ທຽນ ສະມາຊິກຄົນນຶ່ງ ຈາກພັກສັນນິ ບາດແຫ່ງຊາດເພື່ອປະຊາທິປະໄຕ (NLD) ແລະອະດີດຫົວໜ້າຄະ
ນະປົກຄອງຂອງນະຄອນຢາງກຸ້ງ ຊຶ່ງເປັນຫົວເມືອງໃຫຍ່ສຸດຂອງມຽນມາ.
ທ່ານນາງອອງຊານ ຊູຈີ ໄດ້ຖືກກ່າວຫາວ່າ ມີການກະທຳຄວາມຜິດຫລາຍຢ່າງ ໂດຍລັດຖະບານທະຫານຮວມ
ທັງລະເມີດກົດໝາຍຄວາມລັບຂອງທາງການ ຍຸແຍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມບໍ່ສະຫງົບ ແລະໃຊ້ດິນດອນຂອງ ທາງການ
ເພື່ອມູນນິທິການກຸສົນຂອງຕົນ. ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ຖືກຕັດສິນວ່າມີຄວາມຜິດໃນຂໍ້ຫາອື່ນໆຫລາຍຂໍ້ຮວມ ທັງການນຳເຂົ້າ ແລະນຳໃຊ້ວິທະຍຸມືຖືທີ່ຕິດຕໍ່ກັນໄດ້ສອງທາງ ລະເມີດຂໍ້ຈຳກັດໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາ ຍຸແຍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມບໍ່ສະຫງົບ ແລະລະເມີດກົດໝາຍຄຸ້ມຄອງໄພພິບັດທຳມະຊາດແຫ່ງຊາດ ຕໍ່ການລະເມີດຂໍ້ຫ້າມໂຄ ວິດ-19.
ທ່ານນາງມີໂອກາດປະເຊີນໜ້າການຕິດຄຸກເກີນກວ່າ 100 ປີ ຖ້າຫາກມີການຕັດສິນຕໍ່ຂໍ້ຫາທັງໝົດ.
Deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been convicted of one of several corruption charges brought against her by the military junta that overthrew her civilian government last year.
A judge in the capital, Naypyitaw, sentenced the 76-year-old Suu Kyi to five years in prison after announcing the verdict during a hearing Wednesday, according to a source close to the hearings. Her trial has been held behind closed doors, and her lawyers are banned from speaking to the press.
Suu Kyi was accused of accepting a bribe of $600,000 in cash and 11 kilograms of gold bars from Phyo Min Thein, a member of her National League for Democracy political party and the former chief minister of Yangon, Myanmar’s biggest city.
Suu Kyi has been charged with numerous crimes by the military junta, including breaching the Official Secrets Act, inciting public unrest and misusing land for her charitable foundation. She has already been convicted of several other charges, including illegally importing and possessing portable two-way radios, violating coronavirus restrictions, inciting public unrest and violating the Natural Disaster Management Law for breaking COVID-19 restrictions.
She potentially faces well over 100 years in prison if convicted on all charges.