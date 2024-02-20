ການໂຈມຕີຫຼາຍຮອບ ໂດຍກຸ່ມຮູຕີ ຖືກກຳປັ່ນຫຼາຍລຳ ໃນເສັ້ນທາງຜ່ານທະເລແດງ

ອົງການເພື່ອຄວາມປອດໄພທາງທະເລ ໄດ້ລາຍງານວ່າ ເຮືອບິນບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບ ຫຼື ໂດຣນລຳນຶ່ງ ໂຈມຕີກຳປັ່ນບັນທຸກສິນຄ້າ ຢູ່ໃນທະເລແດງ ໃນຕອນແລງວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ອັນເປັນຄັ້ງຫຼ້າສຸດໃນການໂຈມຕີຫຼາຍຮອບຂອງກຸ່ມຫົວຮຸນແຮງຮູຕີທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການໜຸນຫຼັງໂດຍອີຣ່ານ ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດເຢເມນເພື່ອລົບກວນການສັນຈອນ ທາງທະເລຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດນັ້ນ.

ອົງການປະຕິບັດງານດ້ານການຄ້າທາງທະເລ ຂອງສະຫະຣາຊະອານາຈັກ ຫຼື UKMTO ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຄົນນຶ່ງຈາກກຳປັ່ນດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ລາຍງານວ່າ ຕົນຖືກໂຈມຕີໂດຍໂດຣນລຳນຶ່ງ ແລະເວົ້າວ່າ “ສົ່ງຜົນໃຫ້ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມເສຍຫາຍພຽງໜ້ອຍດຽວຕໍ່ໂຄງສ້າງສ່ວນທີ່ພັກອາໄສເທົ່ານັ້ນ.”

ອົງການ UKMTO ລາຍງານອີກວ່າ ເຫດການນີ້ ເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ປະມານ 110 ກິໂລແມັດທາງທິດເໜືອຂອງປະເທດຈີບູຕີ, ແລະວ່າ ພວກລູກເຮືອແມ່ນປອດໄພ ແລະກຳປັ່ນກໍໄດ້ເດີນທາງຕໍ່ ໄປຍັງທ່າເຮືອຕາມກຳນົດ.

ບໍລິສັດດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພທາງທະເລຂອງອັງກິດ ຊື່ວ່າ ແອມເບຣ (Ambrely) ໄດ້ລາຍງານວ່າ ມີການໂຈມຕີຢູ່ໃນບໍລິເວນດຽວກັນນັ້ນ ໂດຍລະບຸກຳປັ່ນບັນທຸກລຳນີ້ ຕິດທຸງຊາດຂອງປະເທດເກາະ ມາຣໂຊລ.

ໃນການໂຈມຕີອີກແຫ່ງນຶ່ງ ເມື່ອວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ແມ່ນກຳປັ່ນບັນທຸກທີ່ຕິດທຸງ ຊາດນຂອງກຣິສ ຊຶ່ງສະຫະລັດເປັນເຈົ້າຂອງ ຊື່ວ່າ ຊີ ແຊມປຽນ (Sea Champion) ໄດ້ລາຍງານວ່າ ຖືກແນເປົ້າໃສ່ໂດຍລູກສອນໄຟຕັ້ງສອງຄັ້ງ ໂດຍນຶ່ງໃນລູກສອນໄຟສ້າງຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຕໍ່ກຳປັ່ນ ແລະອີກລູກນຶ່ງຕົກລົງສູ່ທະເລຢູ່ໃກ້ໆ.

ກຳປັ່ນລຳນີ້ ໄດ້ບັນທຸກອາຫານປະເພດເມັດຈາກອາເຈັນຕິນາ ໄປຍັງທ່າເຮືອ​ເອເດັນ ຂອງເຢເມນ.

ອົງການ UKMTO ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີດັ່ງກ່າວ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ປະມານ 185 ກິໂລແມັດທາງທິດຕາເວັນອອກຂອງເອເດັນ ປະໄວ້ “ຫລັກຖານຂອງຊິ້ນສ່ວນສະເກັດລູກສອນໄຟ ແລະຄວາມເສຍຫາຍທີ່ເປັນວຽກງານທາສີ.” ບໍ່ມີລາຍງານຂອງການບາດເຈັບໃດໆ.

ກອງທັບສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ວ່າ ພວກລູກເຮືອຂອງກຳປັ່ນລຳທີສາມ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກໂຈມຕີເມື່ອຕອນແລງວັນອາທິດຜ່ານມານີ້ ໂດຍລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະວຸດຕໍ່ຕ້ານກຳປັ່ນສອງລູກ ທີ່ຍິງອອກມາຈາກເຂດທີ່ຄຸ້ມຄອງໂດຍກຸ່ມຮູຕີ ໃນ ເຢເມນ ໄດ້ພາກັນປະຖິ້ມກຳປັ່ນ ແລະຖືກນຳໄປທ່າເຮືອ ຢູ່ໃກ້ໆໂດຍກຳປັ່ນສິນຄ້າ.

Maritime security organizations reported a drone attack late Monday on a cargo ship in the Red Sea, the latest in a string of attacks as Iran-backed Houthi militants in Yemen disrupt maritime traffic in the region.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said an official from the ship reported its being hit by a drone, “resulting in superficial damage to the accommodation superstructure.”

The UKMTO report said the incident happened about 110 kilometers north of Djibouti, and that the crew was safe and the ship was traveling to its next port of call.

British maritime security firm Ambrey reported an attack in the same area, identifying the ship as a Marshall Islands-flagged bulk carrier.

In another attack Monday, the Greek-flagged, U.S.-owned bulk carrier Sea Champion reported being targeted twice by missiles, with one causing minor damage to the ship and the other landing in the water nearby.

The ship was carrying grain from Argentina to Yemen’s port of Aden.

UKMTO said the attack, which happened about 185 kilometers east of Aden, left “evidence of shrapnel and damage to paintwork.” There were no reported injuries.

The U.S. military said Monday the crew of a third ship, which was struck late Sunday by two anti-ship ballistic missiles fire from Houthi-controlled territory in Yemen, had abandoned the vessel and was taken to a nearby port by a merchant ship.