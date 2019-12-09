ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍຫ້າຄົນໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ແລະ ຫຼາຍເຖິງ 20 ຄົນໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ ຫຼັງຈາກພູໄຟ ໄດ້ເລີ່ມລະເບີດໃນຕອນບ່າຍວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້ ຢູ່ນອກເກາະພາກເໜືອ ຂອງປະເທດ ນິວ ຊີແລນ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນນຶ່ງໃນສອງເກາະໃຫຍ່ຂອງປະເທດ.
ໃນການໃຫ້ຄຳເຫັນຕໍ່ນັກຂ່າວໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ແວລລິງຕັນ, ຮອງຫົວໜ້າກົມຕຳຫຼວດຂອງ ນິວ ຊີແລນ ທ່ານ ຈອນ ທິມສ໌ ໄດ້ຢືນຢັນການເສຍຊີວິດ ແລະ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າຈຳນວນສູງສຸດຈະເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ, ໃນເມື່ອມັນຍັງມີອີກຫຼາຍຄົນສູນຫາຍຢູ່.
ທ່ານ ທິມ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຕຳຫຼວດບໍ່ແນ່ໃຈ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຕົວເລກທີ່ແນ່ນອນຂອງຄົນທີ່ຍັງຢູ່ໃນເກາະນັ້ນ ແລະ ສຸຂະພາບຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ແຕ່ອາດຈະຫຼາຍກວ່າສິບຄົນຂຶ້ນໄປ.
ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າມັນມີຄົນທີ່ມີສັນຊາດອື່ນ, ແລະ ບາງຄົນໃນນັ້ນແມ່ນແຂກທີ່ມາຈາກກຳປັ່ນໂດຍສານ Ovation of the Seas ຂອງບໍລິສັດ Royal Carribean International.
ທ່ານ ທິມ ໄດ້ກ່າວອີກວ່າ ເກາະດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນຍັງອັນຕະລາຍໂພດສຳລັບຕຳຫຼວດ ແລະ ນັກກູ້ໄພ ທີ່ຈະເຂົ້າໄປຊອກຫາຜູ້ຫາຍສາບສູນ. ທ່ານໄດ້ເວົ້າວ່າ ຜູ້ລອດຊີວິດສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ 18 ຄົນແມ່ນໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ ແລະ ບາງຄົນມີບາດແຜໄໝ້ທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຖືກສົ່ງໄປປິ່ນປົວຢູ່ໂຮງໝໍໃນຂົງເຂດ.
ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄດ້ເວົ້າວ່າ 50 ຄົນໄດ້ຢູ່ໃນເກາະ White, ເຊິ່ງຮູ້ຈັກດັ່ງກັບເກາະ ວາຄາຣີ, ເວລາທີ່ມັນໄດ້ເລີ່ມລະເບີດ, ເຊິ່ງຕ່ຳກວ່າຈຳນວນທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກລາຍງານໃນເບື້ອງຕົ້ນໂດຍນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ທ່ານນາງ ຈາຊິນດາ ອາເດີນ ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ນັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວ 100 ຄົນແມ່ນຢູ່ “ເທິງ ແລະ ອ້ອມ” ພູໄຟນັ້ນ.
ອົງການຂ່າວ AFP ໄດ້ລາຍງານວ່າ ກ້ອງວິດີໂອທີ່ຖ່າຍພາບສົດຈາກພູໄຟດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນກຸ່ມນັກທ່ອງທ່ຽວຢ່າງຢູ່ພື້ນປາກພູໄຟນັ້ນ ໃນເວລາທີ່ການລະເບີດໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນ.
ເກາະ White ຕ້ອງຢູ່ 50 ກິໂລແມັດທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກສຽງເໜືອຂອງເມືອງ ໂທຣາງກາ ໃນເກາະ North.
ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນຫຼີກລ່ຽງບໍລິເວນຕ່າງໆໃນເກາະ North ໃກ້ກັບບ່ອນທີ່ມີການລະເບີດ.
ອົງການ GeoNet ໄດ້ຈັດການລະເບີດຂອງພູໄຟນັ້ນດໃນລະດັບ ປານກາງ ແລະ ໄດ້ຍົກການເຕືອນໄພຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າຂຶ້ນເປັນລະດັບສີ່ ໃນການວັດຂະໜາດ ເຊິ່ງ 5 ແມ່ນການລະເບີດຄັ້ງໃຫຍ່.
ອົງການ GeoNet ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າເກາະ White ແມ່ນຈວຍພູໄຟທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ມອດຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດຂອງ ນິວ ຊີແລນ ແລະ ພູໄຟ ປະມານ 70 ເປີເຊັນແມ່ນຢູ່ໃຕ້ທະເລ.
At least five people have died and as many as 20 were injured after a volcano began erupting Monday afternoon off New Zealand's North Island, one of the country's two main islands.
Speaking to reporters in the capital Wellington, New Zealand's Deputy Police Commissioner John Tims confirmed the fatalities and said the toll is likely to rise, since there are still several people missing.
Tim said the police were not sure about the exact number of people still in the island and their wellbeing, but could be in the double digits.
He said they were of different nationalities, and some of those involved were guests from the Royal Caribbean International cruise ship Ovation of the Seas.
Tim also said the island was still too dangerous for police and rescuers to search for the missing. He said that most of the 18 survivors were injured, and some with severe burns. They were transported to the area hospitals for treatment.
Emergency officials say around 50 people were on White Island, also known as Whakaari, when the eruption began, fewer than initially reported by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern who said 100 tourists were "on or around" the volcano,.
AFP reports that cameras providing a live feed from the volcano showed a group of tourists walking on the crater floor moments before the eruption occurred.
White Island sits 50 kilometers northeast of the town of Tauranga on North Island.
Authorities urged people to avoid areas on North Island near the eruption.
GeoNet agency classified the volcanic eruption as moderate and raised its alert level to four, on a scale where five represents a major eruption.
GeoNet says White Island is New Zealand's most active cone volcano and about 70 percent of the volcano is under the sea.