ລະເບີດແຕກ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ແບກແດັດ ສັງຫານ 16 ຄົນ

ປະຊາຊົນຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 16 ຄົນໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ, ລວມທັງແມ່ຍິງ ແລະ ເດັກນ້ອຍ, ເມື່ອຄັງ

ອາວຸດໄດ້ລະເບີດທີ່ເມືອງ ຊາເດີ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງ ແບກແດັດ ເມື່ອວັນພຸດວານນີ້.

ຍັງມີລາຍລະອຽດ ທີ່ຂັດແຍ້ງກັນຢູ່ກ່ຽວກັບການລະເບີດດັ່ງກ່າວ ເຊິ່ງບາງຄົນກ່າວວ່າ

ອາວຸດຕ່າງໆແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກເກັບໄວ້ ຢູ່ວັດອິສລາມ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຖະແຫຼງການເບື້ອງຕົ້ນ

ຈາກໂຄສົກກະຊວງພາຍໃນໄດ້ເອີ້ນມັນວ່າ ແມ່ນການໂຈມຕີກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ.

ຕຶກອາຄານຫຼາຍຫຼັງກໍຖືກທຳລາຍເຊັ່ນກັນ. ການສືບສວນ ກ່ຽວກັບສາເຫດທີ່ແທ້ຈິງ

ແມ່ນກຳລັງດຳເນີນໄປຢູ່.

ເມືອງ ຊາເດີ ແມ່ນເຂດທີ່ໝັ້ນ ຂອງຜູ້ສອນສະໜາຕໍ່ຕ້ານ ອາເມຣິກາ ຫົວອະນຸລັກນິ

ຍົມ ທ້າວ ມຸກທາດາ ອາລ-ຊາເດີ. ເຊິ່ງພັນທະມິດທາງການເມືອງຂອງລາວ ໄດ້ຊະ

ນະບ່ອນນັ່ງສ່ວນຫຼາຍ ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງສະພາ ເມື່ອເດືອນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດຊຸດປັດຈຸບັນໄດ້ສັ່ງໃຫ້ນັບຄະແນນໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຄືນໃໝ່ ໃນວັນ

ພຸດວານນີ້.

At least 16 people were killed, including women and children, when an arms depot blew up in Baghdad's Sadr City district Wednesday.



There are conflicting details on the explosion, with some reports saying the weapons were stored in a mosque while an initial statement from an interior ministry spokesman called it a terrorist attack.



Several other buildings were also destroyed. An investigation into exactly what happened is underway.



Sadr City is a stronghold of conservative and anti-American cleric Muqtada al-Sadr, whose political coalition won the most seats in last month's election.



The current parliament ordered an election recount Wednesday.