ພາຍຸ ຟລໍເຣັນສ໌ ສັງຫານ 11 ຄົນ, ກໍ່ໄພພິບັດ ນໍ້າຖ້ວມໃນລັດ ຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ ແລະ ໃຕ້

ລົມຂອງພາຍຸເຂດຮ້ອນ ຟລໍເຣັນສ໌ ແລະ ນໍ້າຖ້ວມໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນເສຍຊີວິດຢ່າງ

ນ້ອຍ 11 ຄົນ, ໄດ້ບັງຄັບໃຫ້ຫຼາຍພັນຄົນ ຫຼົບໜີໄປຫາບ່ອນທີ່ປອດໄພ, ກໍ່ໃຫ້ມີການກູ້

ໄພປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄັ້ງ ແລະ ປິດພະລັງງານໄຟຟ້າໃນເຮືອນເກືອບນຶ່ງລ້ານຫຼັງ

ໃນພາກໃຕ້ຂອງ ສະຫະລັດ.

ສູນກາງພາຍຸເຮີຣິເຄນແຫ່ງຊາດ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນເສົາວານນີ້ວ່າ ຝົນຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ຂອງ

ພາຍຸດັ່ງກ່າວ ອາດພາໃຫ້ເກີດນໍ້າຖ້ວມ “ທີ່ຫາຍະນະ” ໄປສູ່ຫຼາຍພາກສ່ວນຂອງລັດ

ຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ ແລະ ໃຕ້. ໃນຂະນະທີ່ລົມ ໄດ້ຜ່ອນກຳລັງລົງ, ການເຄື່ອນຕົວຢ່າງ

ຊ້າໆ ຂອງພາຍຸໂດຍລວມນັ້ນ ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ມັນຍັງມີເວລາອີກຫຼາຍ ສຳລັບພາຍຸ

ຟລໍເຣັນສ໌ ທີ່ຈະປ່ອຍຝົນລົງໃສ່ແມ່ນໍ້າທີ່ລົ້ນຝັ່ງອອກມາຢູ່ແລ້ວ.

ພາຍຸ ຟລໍເຣັນສ໌ ໄດ້ຫຼຸດກຳລັງເປັນພາຍຸເຂດຮ້ອນ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ເປັນພາຍຸເຮີຣິເຄນ ລະ

ດັບນຶ່ງພັດຢູ່ລັດ ຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ ພ້ອມກັບລົມແຮງ ແລະ ຝົນຕົກໜັກ.

ຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດ ຄາໂຣໄລນາເໜືອ ທ່ານ ຣອຍ ຄູເປີ (Roy Cooper) ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນ

ເສົາວານນີ້ວ່າ ເຖິງແມ່ນມັນຈະອ່ອນກຳລັງລົງ, ແຕ່ພາຍຸ ຟລໍເຣັນສ໌ ກໍຍັງ “ປ່ອຍນໍ້າຝົນ

ທີ່ມີຈຳນວນມະຫາສານ” ແລະ ຍັງມີຄວາມສາມາດທີ່ຈະພັດກວດລ້າງຊຸມຊົນຈົນໝົດ

ກ້ຽງໄດ້ຢູ່.

ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ອັນຕະລາຍໃນປັດຈຸບັນ ຈາກນໍ້າຖ້ວມຂອງພາຍຸຫົວນີ້ ແມ່ນສຸກເສີນ

ກວ່າຕອນທີ່ມັນໄດ້ພັດຂຶ້ນຝັ່ງ 24 ຊົ່ວໂມງທີ່ຜ່ານມາ. ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບກຳ

ແພງນໍ້າ ຢູ່ຊາຍຝັ່ງ ຂອງພວກເຮົາ, ຕາມແມ່ນໍ້າຂອງພວກເຮົາ, ທົ່ວດິນນາ, ໃນຕົວ

ເມືອງ ແລະ ເມືອງຕ່າງໆຂອງພວກເຮົາ.

ຜູ້ປົກຄອງລັດ ຄາໂຣໄລນາໃຕ້ ທ່ານ ເຮັນຣີ ແມັກມາສເຕີ (Henry McMaster) ໄດ້

ກ່າວໃນວັນເສົາວານນີ້ວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ໄດ້ຮັບປາກກັບເພິ່ນແລ້ວວ່າ

“ທ່ານຈະເຮັດທຸກໆຢ່າງ ເພື່ອສະໜອງທຸກສິ່ງທີ່ມີຢູ່” ໃນແຫຼ່ງຊັບພະຍາກອນຂອງລັດ

ຖະບານກາງ ສຳລັບລັດ ຄາໂຣໄລນາໃຕ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າຮັບມືກັບການໂຈມຕີ

ແລະ ຜົນກະທົບທີ່ຕາມມາຈາກພາຍຸເຂດຮ້ອນ ຟລໍເຣັນສ໌ນີ້.



Tropical storm Florence's winds and floods have killed at least 11 people, forced thousands to flee to safety, prompted hundreds of rescues, and shut off electric power to nearly one million homes in the U.S. South.



The National Hurricane Center Saturday said the storm's massive rains may bring "catastrophic" flooding to parts of North and South Carolina. While the winds have eased, the slow movement of the overall storm means there is plenty of time for Florence to dump still more rain into already-swollen rivers.



Florence was downgraded to a tropical storm after barreling into North Carolina as a Category One hurricane with damaging winds and heavy rain.



North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said Saturday despite the downgrade, Florence is still "unloading epic amounts of rainfall" and still very capable of wiping out entire communities.



"The flood danger from this storm is more immediate today than when it made landfall 24 hours ago. We face walls of water at our coast, along our rivers, across farmland, in our cities and in our towns."



South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster said Saturday that President Donald Trump has assured him that "he would do whatever it takes to see that everything is available" in federal resources for South Carolina as it copes with the onslaught and aftermath of Tropical Storm Florence.