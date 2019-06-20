ການ​ໂຈ​ມຕີ​ສອງ​ຄັ້ງ​ ໃສ່​ໝູ່​ບ້ານ​ເຜົ່າ​ໂດກອນ ຢູ່​ພາ​ກ​ກາງ​ປະ​ເທດມາ​ລີ ໄດ້​ສັງ​ຫານ​ຢ່າງ

​ໜ້ອຍ 38 ຄົນ ແລະ​ມີ​ຜູ້​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ​ອີກ​ຫຼາ​ຍສິບ​ຄົນ.

ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ​ໄດ້​ສົ່ງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ທະ​ຫານ ​ໄປ​ຍັງ​ເຂດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ເພື່ອ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ເບິ່ງ​ເຫດ​ການ ຫຼັງ

​ຈາກ​ພວກ​ມື​ປືນ​ໄດ້​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ ​ບ້ານກັງ​ກາ​ຟາ​ນີ ແລະ​ໂຢ​ໂຣ.

ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ເທື່ອ​ທີ​ສອງ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ນີ້ ທີ່ໝູ່​ບ້ານ​ເຜົ່າ​ໂດກອນ ​ໄດ້​ຖືກໂຈ​ມຕີ​ໂດຍ​ຜູ້​ຕ້ອງ​ສົງ​ໄສ

​ ເປັນ​ພວກ​ຊົນເຜົ່າ​ຟູ​ລາ​ນີ ຫຼື​ພວກ​ນັກ​ລົບ​ຈາກ​ກຸ່ມ​ທະ​ຫານ​ບ້ານເ​ພີ​ລ.

ການ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ເຜົ່າ​ໂດກອນ ທີ່​ເປັນພວກຊາວ​ນາ ແລະເຜົ່າ​ຟູ​ລາ​ນີ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ພວກ

ເຄື່ອນ​ຍ້າຍລ້ຽງ​ສັດ ໄດ້​ເພີ້ມ​ທະ​ວີ​ຂຶ້ນ ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ​ທັງ​ສອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ໄດ້​ຢູ່​ຮ່ວມ​ກັນ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ເວ​

ລາ​ຫຼາຍ​ສັດ​ຕະ​ວັດ. ອີງ​ຕາມລາຍ​ງານຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ສະ​ຫະ​ປະ​ຊາ​ດ​ ທີ່​ນຳ​ອອກ​ເຜີຍ​ແຜ່​

ໃນເດືອນ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້ ການ​ປະ​ທະ​ກັນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ສອງຊົນ​ເຜົ່າ ຢູ່​ທາງ​ພາກ​ກາງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ມາ​ລີ

ໄດ້ “ເພີ້ມ​ຄວາມ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ຂຶ້ນ ​ຍ້ອນ​ການ​ມີ​ໜ້າ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງຈັດ.”

ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ​ໃນ​ທ້ອງ​ຖິ່ນ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນໂດຍ​ພວກ​ຫົວ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ຟູ​ລາ​ນີ ​ເພື່ອ

​ແກ້​ແຄ້ນ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ສັງ​ຫານ​ຊາວ​ຟູ​ລາ​ນີປະ​ມານ 160 ຄົນ ໃນ​ວັນ​ທີ 23 ມີ​ມາ ​ຜ່ານ​ມາຢູ່​ທີ່​

ບ້ານ​ໂອ​ໂກ​ສ​ຊາ​ກູ ທີ່​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ​ດຽວ​ກັນ. ພວກ​ລ່າສັດ​ຊາວ​ໂດ ກອນ ຖືກ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​

ໃນການ​ໂຈ​ມ​ຕີ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.



Twin attacks on ethnic Dogon villages in central Mali have killed at least 38 people and injured dozens more.



The government has sent a military unit to the area to investigate the incidents after gunmen attacked the villages of Gangafani and Yoro.



It was the second time this month that Dogon villages have come under attack by suspected ethnic Fulani or Peuhl militia fighters.



Conflicts between ethnic Dogon, traditionally farmers, and Fulani, semi-nomadic herders, have intensified, although the two groups have coexisted for centuries. According to a U.N. report released last month, clashes between the two ethnic groups in central Mali were "exacerbated by the presence of extremist groups."



Locals say the attack was carried out by Fulani militants in an act of retribution for the killing of about 160 Fulani on March 23 in the village of Ogossagou in the same region. Dogon hunters were accused in that attack.



Since an extremist uprising in Northern Mali in 2012, large parts of the country have fallen out of control of the Malian government. Instead, local groups have formed their own militias for self-defense.



Human Rights Watch estimates that at least 300 civilians were killed in 100 attacks in Mali during 2018.