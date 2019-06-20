ການໂຈມຕີສອງຄັ້ງ ໃສ່ໝູ່ບ້ານເຜົ່າໂດກອນ ຢູ່ພາກກາງປະເທດມາລີ ໄດ້ສັງຫານຢ່າງ
ໜ້ອຍ 38 ຄົນ ແລະມີຜູ້ໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບອີກຫຼາຍສິບຄົນ.
ລັດຖະບານ ໄດ້ສົ່ງກຳລັງທະຫານ ໄປຍັງເຂດດັ່ງກ່າວ ເພື່ອສືບສວນເບິ່ງເຫດການ ຫຼັງ
ຈາກພວກມືປືນໄດ້ໂຈມຕີ ບ້ານກັງກາຟານີ ແລະໂຢໂຣ.
ນີ້ແມ່ນເທື່ອທີສອງໃນເດືອນນີ້ ທີ່ໝູ່ບ້ານເຜົ່າໂດກອນ ໄດ້ຖືກໂຈມຕີໂດຍຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສ
ເປັນພວກຊົນເຜົ່າຟູລານີ ຫຼືພວກນັກລົບຈາກກຸ່ມທະຫານບ້ານເພີລ.
ການຂັດແຍ້ງລະຫວ່າງເຜົ່າໂດກອນ ທີ່ເປັນພວກຊາວນາ ແລະເຜົ່າຟູລານີ ທີ່ເປັນພວກ
ເຄື່ອນຍ້າຍລ້ຽງສັດ ໄດ້ເພີ້ມທະວີຂຶ້ນ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າທັງສອງກຸ່ມໄດ້ຢູ່ຮ່ວມກັນມາເປັນເວ
ລາຫຼາຍສັດຕະວັດ. ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາດ ທີ່ນຳອອກເຜີຍແຜ່
ໃນເດືອນແລ້ວນີ້ ການປະທະກັນລະຫວ່າງສອງຊົນເຜົ່າ ຢູ່ທາງພາກກາງປະເທດມາລີ
ໄດ້ “ເພີ້ມຄວາມຮ້າຍແຮງຂຶ້ນ ຍ້ອນການມີໜ້າຂອງກຸ່ມຫົວຮຸນແຮງຈັດ.”
ປະຊາຊົນໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນກ່າວວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນໂດຍພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງຟູລານີ ເພື່ອ
ແກ້ແຄ້ນຕໍ່ການສັງຫານຊາວຟູລານີປະມານ 160 ຄົນ ໃນວັນທີ 23 ມີມາ ຜ່ານມາຢູ່ທີ່
ບ້ານໂອໂກສຊາກູ ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດດຽວກັນ. ພວກລ່າສັດຊາວໂດ ກອນ ຖືກກ່າວຫາ
ໃນການໂຈມຕີດັ່ງກ່າວ.
Twin attacks on ethnic Dogon villages in central Mali have killed at least 38 people and injured dozens more.
The government has sent a military unit to the area to investigate the incidents after gunmen attacked the villages of Gangafani and Yoro.
It was the second time this month that Dogon villages have come under attack by suspected ethnic Fulani or Peuhl militia fighters.
Conflicts between ethnic Dogon, traditionally farmers, and Fulani, semi-nomadic herders, have intensified, although the two groups have coexisted for centuries. According to a U.N. report released last month, clashes between the two ethnic groups in central Mali were "exacerbated by the presence of extremist groups."
Locals say the attack was carried out by Fulani militants in an act of retribution for the killing of about 160 Fulani on March 23 in the village of Ogossagou in the same region. Dogon hunters were accused in that attack.
Since an extremist uprising in Northern Mali in 2012, large parts of the country have fallen out of control of the Malian government. Instead, local groups have formed their own militias for self-defense.
Human Rights Watch estimates that at least 300 civilians were killed in 100 attacks in Mali during 2018.
