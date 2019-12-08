ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 35 ຄົນໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດໃນເຫດໄຟໄໝ້ໂຮງງານແຫ່ງນຶ່ງໃນນະຄອນ ຫຼວງ ນິວ ເດລີ ຂອງ ອິນເດຍ, ດ້ວຍຈຳນວນຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດສູງສຸດຄາດວ່າຈະເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ, ຕຳຫຼວດໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ອົງການຂ່າວ AFP ໃນວັນອາທິດມື້ນີ້.
ແປວໄຟໄດ້ເລີ່ມໄໝ້ໃນຕອນເຊົ້າໆຢູ່ຊຸມຊົນເກົ່າແກ່ຂອງເມືອງດັ່ງກ່າວ, ເຊິ່ງເສັ້ນທາງທີ່ແຄບ ແລະ ແອອັດແມ່ນມີໂຮງງານຂະໜາດນ້ອຍ ແລະ ສາງເກັບເຄື່ອງຫຼາຍແຫ່ງຕັ້ງລຽນຕິດກັນຢູ່.
ທ່ານ ສຸນິລ ຈຸດາຣີ, ຮອງຜູ້ບັນຊາການຕຳຫຼວດຂອງນະຄອນຫຼວງ ນິວ ເດລີ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ອົງການຂ່າວ AFP ວ່າ “ຕັ້ງແຕ່ນັ້ນມາພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ 50 ຄົນ.”
ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ມັນມີ “ກຳມະກອນ ແລະ ພະນັກງານຂອງໂຮງງານນອນຢູ່ໃນຕຶກສີ່ ຫຼື ຫ້າຊັ້ນນີ້.” ທ່ານເວົ້າຕື່ມວ່າ ໄຟໄດ້ຖືກມອດແຕ່ການປະຕິບັດການກູ້ໄພແມ່ນກຳລັງດຳເນີນຢູ່.
ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕຳຫຼວດ ອາວຸໂສ ຂອງ ນິວ ເດລີ ທ່ານນຶ່ງໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ 8 ຫຼື 9 ຄົນໄດ້ຖືກຫາມອອກມາໃນເວລາຕໍ່ມາ, ເຮັດໃຫ້ຕົວເລກທັງໝົດທີ່ຖືກກູ້ໄພອອກມາເປັນຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 58 ຄົນ.
ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ດັບເພີງໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ມັນຍາກຫຼາຍທີ່ຈະເຂົ້າໄປໃນສະຖານທີ່ທີ່ມືດ, ແລະ ຖືກໄຟໄໝ້ຢ່າງຮ້າຍແຮງ ໃນຕະຫຼາດຂາຍເຄື່ອງສົ່ງ ຊາດາ ບາຊາ ເຊິ່ງເປັນສູນກາງເຂດການຄ້ານັ້ນ.
ໂທລະພາບຂ່າວໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນໄດ້ອອກອາກາດພາບຂອງນັກດັບເພີງຫາມເອົາປະຊາຊົນອອກມາຈາກເສັ້ນທາງທີ່ແຄບ ໄປຫາລົດສຸກເສີນທີ່ຈອດຢູ່ໃກ້ຄຽງ.
ຕຶກດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍກະເປົາໂຮງຮຽນ ແລະ ວັດຖຸຫີບຫໍ່, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ດັບເພີງ, ແຕ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າຍັງບໍ່ຮູ້ ກ່ຽວກັບ ສາເຫດຂອງໄຟໄໝ້.
ຮອງຄະນະກຳມາທິການ ຕຳຫຼວດ ຂອງຕະຫຼາດ ຊາດາ ບາຊາ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ອົງການຂ່າວ AFP ວ່າ “ທຸກຄົນທີ່ຖືກຊ່ວຍອອກມາໄດ້ ໄດ້ຖືກສົ່ງໄປໂຮງໝໍທ້ອງຖິ່ນທີ່ຢູ່ໃກ້ຄຽງຢ່າງຮີບດ່ວນ, ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ຢືນຢັນຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດແລ້ວ 35 ຄົນ. ບາງຄົນແມ່ນມີອາການທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງເຊັ່ນກັນ.”
ເຂົາເຈົ້າເວົ້າວ່າ “ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດສ່ວນຫຼາຍແມ່ນຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ນອນໃນເວລາທີ່ໄຟເລີ່ມໄໝ້ ແລະ ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດຍ້ອນຫາຍໃຈບໍ່ອອກ.”
ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຕຳຫຼວດ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສຸກເສີນຍັງຄົງຢູ່ຈຸດເກີດເຫດນັ້ນ, ກໍໄດ້ເຕືອນວ່າ ຈຳນວນຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດສູງສຸດມີຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ວ່າຈະເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ “ຄົນອື່ນໆແມ່ນມີອາການສາຫັດ.”
ໂຮງງານ ແລະ ໜ່ວຍອຸດສາຫະກຳການຜະລິດຂະໜາດນ້ອຍຫຼາຍແຫ່ງໃນຕົວເມືອງໃຫຍ່ຕ່າງໆຂອງ ອິນເດຍ ແມ່ນມັກຈະຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນຊຸມຊົນທີ່ເກົ່າ ແລະ ແອອັດຂອງເມືອງຕ່າງໆ, ບ່ອນທີ່ລາຄາຂອງທີ່ດິນແມ່ນຂ້ອນຂ້າງຈະຖືກກວ່າ.
At least 35 people have died in a factory fire in India's capital New Delhi, with the toll still expected to rise, police told AFP Sunday.
The blaze broke out in the early hours in the city's old quarter, whose narrow and congested lanes are lined with many small manufacturing and storage units.
"We... have since rescued at least 50 people," Sunil Choudhary, New Delhi's deputy chief fire officer, told AFP.
They were "labourers and factory workers sleeping inside this four- or five-storied building," he said, adding that the fire had been extinguished but rescue operations were ongoing.
A senior Delhi police official said eight or nine people were carried out later, bringing the overall number rescued to at least 58.
Fire officials said it was very difficult to access the dark, poorly lit premises in the commercial hub of Sadar Bazar.
Local news channels aired footage of firemen carrying people out of the narrow lanes to nearby emergency vehicles.
The building was filled with school bags and packing material, fire officials said, but cautioned they were still unsure about the cause of the blaze.
"All the rescued persons were rushed to the nearby local hospitals, which have already confirmed 35 deaths. Some of the others are also in a serious state," Sadar Bazar's assistant commissioner of police told AFP.
"Most who've died were sleeping when the fire broke out and died due to asphyxiation," they said.
The police officer -- who said emergency personnel remained on the scene -- also warned that the toll was likely to rise as "many others are in a critical condition".
Many factories and small manufacturing units in big Indian cities are often located in old, cramped quarters of the cities, where the cost of land is relatively cheaper.